SYDNEY, Oct 7 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Dudley stronger USD could dampen inflation pressures, reasonable to expect mid-'15 rate rise, * Fed's Kocherlakota it's a wintry economy out there will still need low rates even as US strengthens, inappropriate to raise rates in '15, sees inflation below 2% until 2018 * US Treasury's Lew says believes a strong dollar is good for the United States * UST's Lew believes there is need for more appreciation in Chinese currency * ECB's Weidmann hopes held by some that FX depreciation will sustainably restore some EZ countries' competitiveness are unrealistic * IMF sees 30% chance EZ falls into deflation, 40% chance it slips into recession over next yr * IMF Critical for Japan to proceed w/second sales tax hike, will likely take toll on dom demand * IMF lowers '15 global growth f/c to 3.8 from 4% in July, Germany, Japan, Italy & Brazil have biggest cuts in IMF growth for this year * IMF Lowers Brazil '14 growth f/c to 0.3 from 1.3%, '15 GDP f/c to 1.4% from 2% * US JOLTS Job Openings Aug +4.835m, +4.605m-prev * US IBD Economic Optimism Oct 45.2, 45.2 * US Consumer Credit Aug 13.52b, f/c 20.00b, 26.01b-prev * CA Building Permits MM Aug -27.3%, f/c -12.5%, 11.6%-prev * DE Aug Ind Output -4.0% m/m vs prev 1.6% -1.5% exp. Biggest drop since Jan 09 * CH Sept CPI 0.1% m/m, -0.1% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.1%. 0.2%/0.0% exp * CH Aug Retail Sales 1.9% y/y vs prev -0.3% R. 0.7% exp * GB Aug Ind Output 0.0% m/m, 2.5% y/y vs prev 0.4%/2.2% R. 0.0%/2.6% exp * GB Aug Mfg Output 0.1% m/m, 3.9% y/y vs prev 0.3%/3.5% R. 0.1%/3.4% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was intensifying global growth concerns after horrible Industrial Production data out of Germany and another downgrade to the global growth forecast by the IMF. * The global growth angst was most felt in the equity and fixed interest markets - as Euro zone stock markets fell between 1.5% and 2.0% - while Wall the Dow was down over 200 points late in the US session. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield plunged 8bps to 2.34% - lowest level in 5 weeks - as the curve flattened with the 2-year Treasury yield easing 3bps to 0.51%. * The fall in UST yields encouraged long US dollar positions to pare back after the market loaded up with longs following last Friday's strong US jobs report. * The biggest move ion the FX market was in USD/JPY - which closed at 108.02 down 0.75% from Monday's close at 108.78 and down 1.2% from the 109.25 high hit earlier in the day in Asia. USD/JPY suffered its worst 2-day loss in 8 months. * Paring back USD longs helped EUR/USD avoid a steep fall after the terrible German IP data (minus 4.0% vs minus 1.5% expected). EUR/USD closed at 1.2670 - up 0.15% from Monday's close at 1.2655. * Global growth concerns weighed on crude prices - as Brent Crude fell over 1.0% and NYMEX Crude was down a whopping 1.9%. * Despite the steep fall in equities and heightened global growth concerns - NY copper was up 0.1% late in the session - as the weaker USD provided support. Iron ore continued its modest recover and was fixed at 80.00 - up 1.4% from Monday's fix. Easing yields and the weaker USD supported gold, which closed at 1,209 - up from Monday's close at 1,207. * Despite global growth fears and the fall in equity markets - AUD outperformed on the day. AUD/USD closed at 0.8816 - up 0.6% on the day. * AUD was supported by heavy short covering in AUD/USD, AUD/CAD and AUD/NZD by macro funds. AUD/NZD gained 0.75% and the AUD/CAD gained 1.0% on the day. * The USD was weak through the US session - but the selling increased very late in the US session when Fed's Dudley said the strong USD could dampen inflation pressures. * The US dollar index closed at 85.65 - down 0.3% from Monday's close. Wrap-up Fears the Euro zone economy will drag global growth lower are starting to resonate on Wall Street. Many US companies have strong ties with Europe and they will suffer a double-whammy on foreign earnings caused by the fall in EUR/USD and weakening EZ economy/demand.

The rise in the US dollar and the intensifying global growth concerns appear to be trumping the optimism following the strong US payroll report on Friday. The hawkish shift in Fed expectations seen in the wake of the US jobs report have faded and this is reflected in the steep fall in US Treasury yields to the lower end of recent ranges. The shift in focus along with falling US yields has convinced USD longs to take some profit. EUR/USD is surprisingly strong given the terrible German data and the failure to break lower on bad news might be indicating a correction is underway. Selling rallies towards former support at 1.2730/40 is the favoured strategy.

AUD/USD trend lower has been showing signs of fatigue and a test of the 20-dma around 0.8875 might be in store. With the global growth outlook deteriorating - it is hard to see AUD/USD embark on a sustainable recovery - so selling rallies is the favoured strategy. Only a break above the 38.2 fibo of the 0.9403/0.8643 move at 0.8935 would warn that a larger correction is in store.

USD/JPY trend higher is also showing signs of fatigue and the break and close below the 20-dma at 108.47 is bearish. The next line of support is found at former resistance at 107.40. The only data out today is the HSBC China services PMI data. The market will keep a close eye on Asian equity markets after the Wall Street selloff. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ tentatively traded lower overnight in another confusing session with seemingly huge portfolio shifts taking place. Stocks grabbed all the headlines with European stocks (down 1.0 to 2.0%) flowing through to Wall Street which ended down 1.6%. US Treasury yields fell hard (10-yrs down 8bps) but this was contrasted by rising yields in Europe. JPY (and AUD) the big winner overnight after Abe and Amari voiced concerns (again) about Yen weakness. USD/AXJ was all over the place but by night's end the downside one out as players found it hard to ignore the DXY weakness. China markets re-open today after being closed for a week. USD/KRW traded a broad 1062.8-1070.4 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1066.1. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2744-1.2781 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2767. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2550-3.2660 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2575. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 12188-12200 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12200. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12190. The IDX Composite closed up 0.65%. USD/PHP traded a 44.63-785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.635. The PSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.55-61 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.595. The Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 30.41-459 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.43. The Taiex closed down 0.6%. USD/CNY Chinese markets are closed until the 8th for National holidays. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1470 - range 6.1466-6.1540. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2455. USD/INR traded a 61.30-47 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.405. The Sensex closed down 1.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 08 Oct 01:00 PH CPI 08 Oct 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 08 Oct 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll 08 Oct 08:30 HK FX Reserves 08 Oct 09:00 MY Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * EZ stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday following very weak German IP data. * The London FTSE closed 1.0% lower; the German DAX fell 1.3%; the French CAC slid 1.8%; Milan closed with a 1.7% lows while the Spanish IBEX plunged 2.0%. * Wall Street follower the weak lead from Europe, as global growth concerns took a heavy toll and the selling intensified in the last 30 minutes of trading. * The VIX index closed at 17.20 - up 11.2% from Monday's close at 15.46. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.36%. A closer look at the commodity market * Global growth concerns weighed on crude prices - as Brent Crude fell over 1.0% and NYMEX Crude was down a whopping 1.8% late in the US session. * Despite the steep fall in equities and heightened global growth concerns - NY copper was up 0.15% late in the session - as the weaker USD provided support. Iron ore continued its modest recover and was fixed at 80.00 - up 1.4% from Monday's fix. Easing yields and the weaker USD supported gold, which was trading at 1,209 late in the US session - up from Monday's close at 1,207. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Despite the very weak German IP data Euro zone bond yields didn't move much on the day. * The 10-yr German bund yield closed down 1bp to 0.90%; 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 2.14% and Italian 10-yr bond yield closed up 1bp to 2.34%. * The 10-year UK gilt fell 6bps to 2.29%. * The 10-yr UST yield plunged 8bps to 2.34% - the lowest level in 5 weeks - as the curve flattened with the 2-year Treasury yield easing 3bps to 0.51%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12280 12365 12300 12300-12310 N/A USD/JPY 109.25 107.82 108.02 INR 61.75 61.81 61.65 61.65-68 N/A EUR/USD 1.2682 1.2583 1.2670 KRW 1069 1072 1067.1 1067-1068 N/A EUR/JPY 137.76 136.56 136.88 MYR 3.2660 3.2740 3.2665 3.2660-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6129 1.6027 1.6093 PHP 44.70 44.83 44.72 44.69-71 N/A USD/CAD 1.1196 1.1129 1.1175 TWD 30.41 30.42 30.37 30.365-38 N/A AUD/USD 0.8835 0.8727 0.8816 CNY 1-mth 6.1545 6.1520 6.1510-25 NZD/USD 0.7873 0.7782 0.7834 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.2794 1.2743 1.2744 CNY 1-yr 6.2440 6.2400 6.2400-20 USD/THB 32.655 32.55 32.585 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16719 -273 -1.61 10-year 2.34% 2.42% S&P 500 1935 -30 -1.51 2-year 0.51% 0.54% NASDAQ 4385 -70 -1.57 30-year 3.05% 3.13% FTSE 6496 -68 -1.03 Spot Gold($) 1209.10 1207.00 DAX 9086 -124 -1.34 Nymex 88.51 90.47 Nikkei 15784 -107 -0.67 Brent 91.80 92.97

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)