News from the weekend Fed Governors Evans and Tarullo warn of downside risks - Reuters * Both Evans Tarullo spoke on Saturday and they were unambiguously dovish * Evans said more inflation was needed and strong USD was dampening inflation * Evans noted significant slack in labor market and global growth concerns * Evans said that more QE needed if there was economic shock or inflation dived * Tarullo said downside risks to global economy greater than upside risks * Tarullo said downside risks to the global economy a factor Fed must consider IMF countries call for bold action amid global risks - Reuters * IMF member countries called for urgent action to bolster economic growth * German FinMin Schaeuble dismissed suggestion EZ headed for recession * Schaeuble found ally in ECB's Draghi who said effect from fiscal drag fading EPFR data shows investors fled equities to buy bonds - EPFR * Bond funds had all-time record inflow close to 16bln USD week ending Oct 8 * Large increase likely in part due to flows out of PIMCO into other funds * BAML report said money market funds attracted 47bln USD - a 12-month high * BAML report said outflows from equity funds 12.9bln USD - highest in 9 weeks Headlines from Friday Night * US Sept import prices m/m -0.5% vs f/c -0.7% and prior -0.6%; y/y -0.9% * US Sept export prices m/m -0.2% vs f/c -0.2% and prior -0.5%; y/y -0.2% * CA Sept employment change 74.1k vs f/c 20k and prior -11k * CA Sept unemployment rate 6.8% vs f/c 7.0% and prior 7.0% * CA Sept full time emp 69.3k, part time emp 4.8k * MX Aug Industrial production m/m +0.4%; y/y +1.4% -Stats Agency * ECB: To release bank stress test results on Sunday, Oct 26 at 1100GMT * S&P revise outlook on France to negative from Stable; AA rating unchanged * BoE: Will publish results of UK bank stress tests at 0700GMT Dec 16 * Fed's Plosser: 'Dot' chart of Fed forecasts is beginning of communication evolution; not too concerned PCE inflation a bit below 2% goal * ECB's Draghi: Risks on the econ outlook remain on the downside; Risks to inflation outlook will require close monitoring * Bank of Canada's Poloz: Intends generally to abandon guidance on the direction of interest rates; Guidance should generally be reserved for when rates are at or near zero; If rate hike become imminent, he will not signal it because 'the market will know'; doesn't know if he'll take 'neutral' out of rate statements; Canada has 'quite a ways to go' before excess labour supply is absorbed * Bank of Canada Q3 Business outlook Survey: firms expect modest improvement in business activity over next 12 months, backed by signs of improving U.S. demand * Chinese Premier: Confident that we will have growth of around 7.5% this year * AUS Trsy Hockey: Policy reforms from China be revealed in Brisbane G20 Summit * S&P downgrades Finland l-t ratings to AA+ fm AAA on weak econ growth; outlook stable * Brazil election poll shows Nieves 46%, Rousseff 44% ahead of Oct 26 runoff * India Aug Industrial output y/y 0.4% vs. f/c 2.4%; Mfg output -1.4% y/y * GB Aug Construction O/P -0.3% m/m, -3.9% y/y vs prev 1.9%/4.3%, 0.5%/2.9% exp * GB Aug Goods trade balance Non-EU -3.587bn vs prev -4.755bn R. -4.000bn exp * GB Aug Goods trade balance -9.099bn vs prev -10.14bn R. -9.600bn exp Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets on Friday a continuation of heightened investor risk aversion despite absence of any major news or data to move markets * Investor anxiety manifested in the VIX index trading to 22.06 at one stage - the highest reading in 21 months. * Wall Street was very choppy on Friday - starting the day lower before moving into the black just after mid-day and then falling in the last two hours to close significantly lower. * The late selloff on Wall Street was intensified by news S&P lowered its outlook on France to negative from stable due to deteriorating budget position and weak growth prospects. * The NASDAQ was particularly hard hit - ending the day down 2.3% while the S&P fell 1.15% and the Dow had another triple-digit los - falling 115 points or 0.7% lower. The Dow is now negative for 2014. * The heightened investor caution resulted in the USD and JPY strengthening across the board and especially against the AUD and NZD. * Despite the volatility in other asset classes and heightened risk aversion - commodities were remarkably resilient on an open/close basis at least. NY copper closed up 0.1%; NYMEX Crude eased just 0.2%; gold fell just one buck to 1223 and iron ore closed at 79.90 - up from Thursday's fix at 79.50. * During the Asian session Brent Crude traded to 88.11 - the lowest level since Dec 2010. Heavy short covering helped to push Brent crude up to 90.49 at one stage and the recovery actually helped Wall Street recover around mid-day. Brent slumped along with Wall Street late in the day and closed at 89.82 - down 0.26%. * AUD was worst performing currency Friday despite relatively steady commodity markets - as AUD/JPY fell 1.3% to below 93.50 while AUD/USD fell 1.15% to 0.8681 * AUD was hit hard during the European session in a reaction to China placing a tariff on coal imports. AUD suffered through the US session from AUD/CAD selling - that unwound longs taken earlier in the week due to the CAD-negative fall in the oil price. * CAD received some support from much better than expected Canada jobs data and AUD/CAD fell 1.0% to 0.9725. Despite the better Canada jobs data - USD/CAD managed to close 0.11% higher at 1.1197. * The high volatility weighed on carry trades and negatively impacted NZD - which underperformed every currency except AUD. The China coal tariff led to AUD/NZD selling and the cross closed down over 0.5% at 1.1112. NZD/USD closed down 0.7% at 0.7816. * USD moved higher against every currency except the JPY, as USD/JPY was capped by JPY-positive safe-haven flows and falling US Treasury yields. USD/JPY closed at 107.65 - down 0.2% on the day. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased 4bps to 2.28% - the first daily and weekly close below 2.30% since June 2013. The 2-yr Treasury yield eased 1bps to 0.43%. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.2605 and closed at 1.2630 - down 0.5% on the day. The S&P negative outlook on France had little impact in EUR/USD as it traded as low as 1.2623 before the S&P announcement. * The US dollar index closed at 85.81 - up 0.3% from Thursday's close at 85.52. Wrap-up Investors are nervous and the trading pattern on Friday brought back memories of 2008/2009 when risk rallies would fade and reverse sharply due to fear and sentiment rather than hard news. There wasn't a lot of new out on the weekend and with Tokyo and US on holiday it should be a fairly quiet start in early Asia. China trade and credit/lending data will be released on Monday and should influence the mod and price action in Asia. The whisper on Friday was that China's export numbers would improve from last month's and if that is the case we could see a more settled Asian session. AUD weakness on the crosses looks a bit overdone - especially with some key commodities steadying last week (crude oil obvious exception). If China data is solid - we could see AUD make back some of the ground lost late last week. Working against AUD and other "risk" currencies is the sharp rise in volatility. Carry trade strategies are extremely unattractive in highly volatile markets - when the small per annum interest rate differential can be wiped out in a matter of hours by the price action. JPY might continue to strengthen if the carry trade unwinding continues - especially with the market running large JPY shorts. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ remained firm if offshore trading on Friday especially during the European session. Risk aversion in the form of weak stocks was the main culprit. Sagging stock has investors' worries with concern coming from all areas but undoubtedly led by the end of QR3 this month. It seems the only way is up for USD/AXJ but as the moves showed on Thursday nothing goes in a straight line. USD/KRW traded a 1067.6-1074 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1070.5. The Kospi closed down 1.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2697-1.2738 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2722. The Straits Times closed down 1.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2480-3.2600 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2575. The KLSE index closed down 1.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12200-12220 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12215. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12207. The IDX Composite closed down 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.72-775 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.77. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.39-475 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.44. The Set closed down 0.5%. USD/TWD Taiwanese financial markets were closed on Friday for National Day. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1470 slightly higher than the previous 6.1461 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1300-6.1345 range; last at 6.1309. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1416 - range 6.1370-6.1448. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400-6.2430. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 61.11-61.36 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.34. The Sensex closed down 1.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 13 Oct 02:00 CN Trade Balance 13 Oct 02:00 CN Imports 13 Oct 02:00 CN Exports 13 Oct 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index 13 Oct 23:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 13 Oct 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) IMF Meeting Sat & Sun * CAD Thanksgiving Holiday * JPY Health-Sports Day Holiday A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were smacked lower on Friday - mostly reflecting the big Wall Street selloff that took place after Europe went home on Thursday. * The German DAX fell 2.4% to its lowest level in 12 months (Oct 2013); French CAC fell 1.6%; Milan closed 0.9% lower and the Spanish IBEX closed down 1.2%. The London FTSE fell 1.4% led by a 2.9% slide in the FT mining sector. * For the week German DAX plunged 4.4%; French CAC fell 4.85%; Milan a weekly loss of 4.95% and Spanish IBEX fell 3.85%. London FTSE fell 2.9% for the week. * Wall Street was very choppy on Friday - starting the day lower before moving into the black just after mid-day when crude oil recovered and then falling in the last two hours to close significantly lower. * The late selloff on Wall Street was intensified by news S&P lowered its outlook on France to negative from stable due to deteriorating budget position and weak growth prospects. * The NASDAQ was particularly hard hit - ending the day down 2.3% while the S&P fell 1.15% and the Dow had another triple-digit loss - falling 115 points or 0.7% lower. The Dow is now negative for 2014. * For the week the Dow fell 2.7%; the S&P fell 3.1% and the NASDAQ fell 3.1%. * Investor anxiety manifested in the VIX index trading to 22.06 at one stage - the highest reading in 21 months. VIX closed at 21.24 up 13.2% from Thursday's close at 18.76. For the week the VIX soared 47% from last week's close at 14.55. * MSCI LATAM Equity Index plunged 3.4% Friday - but gained 1.7% for the week. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite the volatility in other asset classes and heightened risk aversion - commodities were remarkably resilient on an open/close basis at least. NY copper closed up 0.1%; NYMEX Crude eased just 0.2%; gold fell just one buck to 1223 and iron ore closed at 79.90 - up from Thursday's fix at 79.50. * For the week Gold gained 2.7%; Brent Crude fell 2.3%; NYMEX Crude slid 4.4%; Lon Copper ended up flat for the week - while NY Copper rose 1.25%. Iron Ore gained 1.3% last week - making it two weeks in a row it ended with a small gain after seven straight losing weeks. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day for EZ peripheral debt markets with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 2.07%; 10-yr Italian bond yield edged up 1bp to 2.32%. * The 10-yr German Bund yield edged 1bp lower to 0.89% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.21%. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased 3bps to 2.29% - the first daily and weekly close below 2.30% since June 2013. The 2-yr Treasury yield eased 2bps to 0.43%. * For the week the 10-yr US Treasury yield fell 15bps from the previous week's close at 2.44% and the 2-yr Treasury yield slid 13bps from the previous week's close at 0.57%. The 10-yr Treasury yield has fallen 35bps from the high hit after the FOMC meeting in mid-September. The week ahead - Fed speakers, inflation and China data in focus Fed expectations have been shifting on a regular basis, as the market struggles to line up if and when the Fed will commence a tightening cycle. The coming week will be full of Fed speakers starting if the Evans on Monday. Thursday Fed speakers include Plosser, Lockhart, Kocherlakota and Bullard. The main event will be Yellen's speech on Thursday. Key US data in the week ahead will be Retail Sales and Existing Home Sales on Wednesday followed on Thursday by IP and weekly jobless claims. Friday sees the release Housing Starts, Building Permits and UoM Sentiment. Inflation in focus: Global deflation pressures are building and top the list of central bank and investor concerns. Inflation data will be released in UK, Sweden, the Euro zone and Canada this week with the main focus on German CPI Wednesday and EZ CPI on Thursday. Germany's economy is in focus - so German ZEW on Tuesday will be closely watched. China data key for EM and AUS markets: China trade data on Monday is expected to improve, but any downside miss from the plus 11.8% for exports and minus 2.7% for Imports will heighten China growth concerns. Also out on Monday will be China credit and lending data. China CPI and PPI will be out on Wednesday. Australian data in the week ahead includes Tuesday's release of the NAB Business survey along with Westpac Consumer Confidence. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 12th October Equities * S&P is clearly trending lower according to the daily moving average studies. It closed almost directly on the key 200-dma at 1,905 - which has held pullbacks since Nov 2012. A break below the 200-dma targets the 50% retracement of the year's 1,737 low and 2019 high at 1878. The S&P needs to break and close above the 100-dma at 1963 to regain upward momentum. {Last 1906} * Nikkei has started trending lower, but the formation isn't that convincing yet. The 200-dma at 15023 is key support and a break below targets the Aug 8 spike low at 14753. {Last 15300} * ASX The daily moving average studies clearly confirm the ASX is caught in a short-term trend lower. The closest support is at the 100-week MA at 5,181 which has held since Nov 2012. More support is found at the 50% retracement of the 2013 low at 4,632 and 2014 high at 5,679 - which comes in around 5.155. A break below 5,150 targets the year's low at 5,052. The ASX needs to break and close above the 20-dma at 5,340 to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 5,188} Commodities * Gold - The price action last week effectively signaled the short-term trend lower has ended - with the 5-dma turning higher and crossing above the 10-dma. Gold has bounced away from the 1,180/1,185 window four times since June 2013 - validating that level as major support. Resistance is at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,345/1,183 move at 1,245 and a break above that level confirms a short-term bottom is in place. {Last 1,223} * Lon Copper - The trend lower has lost momentum with the 5-dma now pointing higher and moving above the 10-dma. A close above the 20-dma at 6.725 would confirm the trend lower has ended for now. Key support is found around 6,590/ 6,600 with break below targeting the year's low at 6,321. {Last 6,645} FX * EUR/USD - The strong bounce away from 1.2500 has thrown some doubt on the momentum of the trend lower and this is verified by the 5-dma crossing above the 10-dma. EUR/USD remains technically vulnerable however - as it continues to close below the 20-day (last 1.2747). A close above the 20-dma would suggest a short-term bottom is in place. Conversely - a break below 1.2500 would reignite trend lower and target an eventual move to 1.2050. {Last 1.2630} * USD/JPY - The daily moving average studies are warning the trend higher is over and a deeper correction lower is possible. Both the 5 and 10-day moving averages are pointing lower and line up in a bearish formation. The 20-dma hasn't fully turned yet, but a few more down days will have it lined up in a bearish formation as well. Key ichimoku support is found at the daily kinjun line at 107.38 - as that reading has held dips since 102.50. A close below 107.35 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 100.80/110.09 move around 106.50. {Last 107.65} * AUD/USD - dma studies suggest pair is in a whippy/consolidation phase - while the weekly moving average studies have turned decidedly bearish. Support has formed ahead of 0.8640 with break below targeting the 50% retracement of the 0.6007 GFC low and 1.1081 post float high at 0.8545. A close above the 20-dma (last 0.8835) is needed to ease the downward pressure. {Last 0.8681}

