Headlines from Monday Night * US Columbus Day Holiday/ Canada Thanksgiving Day Holiday * Fed's Evans says rates not likely to rise until beginning f 2016, global slack rising USD could mar progress to Fed's inflation goals, may be as long as three years before US reaches full employment, 2% inflation target * ECB's Praet confident AQR/stress test will bring back confidence in European banking sector, doesn't see signs of deflation * Germany's Schaeuble fully supports Eurogroup head's idea to rewards reforms w/cheap EU cash for investment, more leeway on budgets * Weidmann: event of further violation of deficit limit by France credibility of EU budget rules would be damaged if commission were not to intensify action * S&P's Kraemer sees less than 1 in 3 chance of German downgrade in next 2 years * Italy's Renzi says there will be EUR18bln in tax cuts in next yrs budget * Poland Belka EUR1trn of asset purchases other easing by ECB will not be enough * Bank of Italy says delaying structural balanced budget goal is justified if extra resources used to help growth * ECB's Draghi says rates at lower bound, only has one instrument - the size of its balance sheet Themes from Monday * The main themes across asset markets on Monday another bad day for Wall Street ahead of US earnings season; a decent bounce in some of the key commodities (Crude oil the exception once again) - as stronger than expected China data underpinned - and finally - more USD long paring - as the market prices out sooner rather than later Fed tightening. * Lon Copper rose 1.0%; gold gained 13 bucks or 0.9% to 1,236 and iron ore soared a whopping 4.0% higher to 83.10 from Friday's fix at 79.90. * Once again Crude oil was the exception - as Brent Crude fell 2.2% to levels not seen since 2010 and NYMEX Crude fell 1.1%. The oil price was negatively impacted by reports from Saudi sources they told OPEC producers to get used to lower prices - signaling they would keep production at high levels. * The higher copper, gold and iron ore prices helped to support AUD - which was the best performing currency on Monday. AUD/USD closed at 0.8771 - up 1.0%. * Interestingly enough - CAD was one of the worst performing currencies on Monday due to AUD/CAD buying related to the strong performance of metals and the weak performance in crude oil prices. USD/CAD closed at 1.1199 a few pips higher than Friday's close at 1.1197. The Thanksgiving Day holiday in Canada and Columbus Day holiday in the US limited USD/CAD flows. * The USD fell against most currencies, as comments from Fed officials over the weekend suggested the Fed was keeping a close eye on global growth developments and weakness in economies outside the US could delay the Fed tightening cycle. * EUR/USD closed at 1.2752 - up 1.0% from Friday's close while the USD/JPY closed at 106.86 - down 0.9% from Friday's close. US Dollar collapsed in last hour in thin and illiquid markets. * The thin conditions on Wall Street due to the Columbus Day holiday allowed the bears to force out S&P longs by breaking below the key 200-dma at 1,905. * In a clear sign that equity market sentiment remains negative - the trading pattern on Monday was similar to Friday's trading and other trading days last week - in that the market tried to rally in positive territory through the middle of the trading day - only to fall sharply in the last hour. * After falling to 1890 early in the session - the S&P rallied to be up 0.3% around mid-day before getting slammed to fresh lows below 1880 in the last hour of trading. * Once again the energy sector was hardest hit - while airline stocks fell hard as well due to warnings there could be more Ebola scares. * The heavy fall in the last hour on Wall Street - led to the VIX index spiking from 21.50 to 24.64 in the last hour - the first time it has been above 24 since June 2012 and up 16% on the day. * The US Treasury market was closed for Columbus Day holiday. * The US dollar index fell to 85.14 - down 0.9% from Friday's close at 85.91. Wrap-up There is a danger in reading too much into holiday affected trading, but the pattern of trading on Wall Street suggests investors are in "fear-mode". The big falls we are seeing in the last hours of trading are reminiscent of the trading patterns through the GFC - even though the scales of the moves are vastly smaller. Equity investors are looking for excuses to sell not buy - and the frayed nerves on Wall Street are reflected in the surging VIX index.

With volatility at such elevated levels it is hard to see currencies such as AUD and NZD making sustained moves higher - even though they outperformed on Monday. When markets are volatile - the carry trade loses appeal and those holding them are usually forced out.

AUD/USD is getting some support from signs the metals markets are bottoming out and ready to start moving higher. The better China trade data is helping to support that view. The view that metals can move higher while crude oil is close to free-falling will likely be tested this week.

The USD remains vulnerable due to the market being forced to price out the likelihood of the Fed commencing the tightening cycle sooner rather than later. The negative mood on Wall Street combined with Fed officials expressing concern over the global growth outlook has caused considerable doubts on the Fed hiking rates this side of Q4, 2015. USD/JPY looks the most vulnerable due to market positioning and the heightened risk aversion. A break below 106.50 could see a quick fall to 105.00. The key to today's trading will be the Tokyo reaction as they return from the three-day weekend.

EUR/USD has the scope to move higher on the change in Fed expectations, but it should be viewed as a correction and a selling opportunity. Once the huge amount of EUR/USD shorts lighten up - the pairing will be poised to resume trending lower. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open slightly lower after another overnight session of high volatility. The VIX closed up 16% after the Dow lost 1.0% in the last 20 minutes of official trading on the latest Ebola scare - UAE plane at Boston airport. After the stock market mini crash the US Dollar sunk against EUR and JPY in what at this stage can be viewed as an exaggerated flow driven move just out from the close on a NY holiday * USD/KRW traded a 1065.9-1074.3 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1067.9. The Kospi closed down 0.7%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2707-1.2766 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2720. The Straits Times closed down 0.7%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2565-3.2665 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2610. The KLSE index closed down 0.65%. * USD/IDR traded a 12195-12217 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12215. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12202. The IDX Composite closed down 1.0%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.75-83 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.795. The PSE index closed down 2.8%. * USD/THB traded a 32.395-46 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.46. The Set closed down 0.67%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.386-443 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.40. The Taiex closed down 2.48. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1446 slightly lower than the previous 6.1470 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1252-6.1315 range; last at 6.1259. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1378 - range 6.1358-6.1440. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.36%. * USD/INR traded a 61.095-61.30 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.10. The Sensex closed up 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 14 Oct 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 14 Oct 00:00 SG GDP 14 Oct 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 14 Oct 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 14 Oct 02:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings 14 Oct 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 14 Oct 06:30 IN WPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 22:30 AU RBA's Debelle Speech at Investment Conference 23:15 NZ RBNZ Deputy Governor Spencer Speaks A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets recovered tiny bit of the large ground lost last week as the better China trade data lifted the mood for most of the session. * The London FTSE closed up 0.4% led by the FT mining index which gained a whopping 3.4%. A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets recovered tiny bit of the large ground lost last week as the better China trade data lifted the mood for most of the session. * The London FTSE closed up 0.4% led by the FT mining index which gained a whopping 3.4%. The German DAX closed up 0.3%; the French CAC closed up 0.2%; Milan Index closed down 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.4%. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 3.0%. A closer look at the commodity market * Lon Copper rose 1.0%; gold gained 10 bucks or 1.0% to 1,236 and iron ore soared a whopping 4.0% higher to 83.10 from Friday's fix at 79.90. * Once again Crude oil was the exception - as Brent Crude fell 2.25% to levels not seen since 2010 and NYMEX Crude fell 0.78%. The oil price was negatively impacted by reports from Saudi sources they told OPEC producers to get used to lower prices - signaling they would keep production at high levels. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was quiet on the EZ bond markets. * The 10-year Spanish bond yield edged up 2bps to 2.09%; the 10-year Italian bond yield closed up 1bp to 2.33%; the 10-year German bund yield closed unchanged at 0.89% and the 10-year UK bond yield fell 5bps to 2.16%. * The US Treasury market was closed for Columbus Day. The week ahead - Fed speakers, inflation and China data in focus Fed expectations have been shifting on a regular basis, as the market struggles to line up if and when the Fed will commence a tightening cycle. The coming week will be full of Fed speakers starting if the Evans on Monday. Thursday Fed speakers include Plosser, Lockhart, Kocherlakota and Bullard. The main event will be Yellen's speech on Thursday. Key US data in the week ahead will be Retail Sales and Existing Home Sales on Wednesday followed on Thursday by IP and weekly jobless claims. Friday sees the release Housing Starts, Building Permits and UoM Sentiment. Inflation in focus Global deflation pressures are building and top the list of central bank and investor concerns. Inflation data will be released in UK, Sweden, the Euro zone and Canada this week with the main focus on German CPI Wednesday and EZ CPI on Thursday. Germany's economy is in focus - so German ZEW on Tuesday will be closely watched. Australian data in the week ahead includes Tuesday's release of the NAB Business survey along with Westpac Consumer Confidence. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 12th October Equities * S&P is clearly trending lower according to the daily moving average studies. It closed almost directly on the key 200-dma at 1,905 - which has held pullbacks since Nov 2012. A break below 200-dma targets 50% retracement of year's 1,737 low and 2019 high at 1878. The S&P needs to break and close above the 100-dma at 1963 to regain upward momentum. {Last 1906} * Nikkei has started trending lower, but the formation isn't that convincing yet. The 200-dma at 15023 is key support and a break below targets the Aug 8 spike low at 14753. {Last 15300} * ASX - daily moving average studies clearly confirm the ASX is caught in a short-term trend lower. The closest support is at the 100-week MA at 5,181 which has held since Nov 2012. More support is found at the 50% retracement of the 2013 low at 4,632 and 2014 high at 5,679 - which comes in around 5.155. A break below 5,150 targets the year's low at 5,052. The ASX needs to break and close above the 20-dma at 5,340 to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 5,188} Commodities * Gold - price action last week effectively signaled the short-term trend lower has ended - with the 5-dma turning higher and crossing above the 10-dma. Gold has bounced away from the 1,180/1,185 window four times since June 2013 - validating that level as major support. Resistance is at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,345/1,183 move at 1,245 and a break above that level confirms a short-term bottom is in place. {Last 1,223} * Lon Copper - The trend lower has lost momentum with the 5-dma now pointing higher and moving above the 10-dma. A close above the 20-dma at 6.725 would confirm the trend lower has ended for now. Key support is found around 6,590/ 6,600 with break below targeting the year's low at 6,321. {Last 6,645} FX * EUR/USD - strong bounce away from 1.2500 has thrown some doubt on the momentum of the trend lower and this is verified by the 5-dma crossing above the 10-dma. EUR/USD remains technically vulnerable however - as it continues to close below the 20-day (last 1.2747). A close above the 20-dma would suggest a short-term bottom is in place. Conversely - a break below 1.2500 would reignite trend lower and target an eventual move to 1.2050. {Last 1.2630} * USD/JPY - daily moving average studies are warning the trend higher is over and a deeper correction lower is possible. Both the 5 and 10-day moving averages are pointing lower and line up in a bearish formation. The 20-dma hasn't fully turned yet, but a few more down days will have it lined up in a bearish formation as well. Key ichimoku support is found at the daily kinjun line at 107.38 - as that reading has held dips since 102.50. A close below 107.35 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 100.80/110.09 move around 106.50. {Last 107.65} * AUD/USD - dma studies suggest pair is in a whippy/consolidation phase - while weekly moving average studies have turned decidedly bearish. Support has formed ahead of 0.8640 with break below targeting the 50% retracement of the 0.6007 GFC low and 1.1081 post float high at 0.8545. A close above the 20-dma (last 0.8835) is needed to ease the downward pressure. {Last 0.8681} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12300 12300 12295 12280-12300 N/A USD/JPY 107.63 106.77 106.86 INR 61.53 61.51 61.30 61.32-34 N/A EUR/USD 1.2762 1.2620 1.2752 KRW 1069.5 1068.7 1067 1067-1068 N/A EUR/JPY 136.30 135.56 136.21 MYR 3.2690 3.2695 3.2675 3.2670-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6126 1.6051 1.6084 PHP 44.80 44.80 44.78 44.77-80 N/A USD/CAD 1.1219 1.1168 1.1199 TWD 30.39 30.39 30.385 30.40-42 N/A AUD/USD 0.8788 0.8652 0.8771 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1490 6.1480-00 NZD/USD 0.7898 0.7795 0.7890 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.2766 1.2704 1.2719 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2390-20 USD/THB 32.46 32.395 32.42 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16321 -222 -1.35 10-year 2.28% 2.28% S&P 500 1875 -31 -1.65 2-year 0.43% 0.43% NASDAQ 4217 -60 -1.40 30-year 3.01% 3.01% FTSE 6366 +26 +0.41 Spot Gold($) 1236.50 1223.30 DAX 8812 +23 +0.27 Nymex 85.07 85.56 Nikkei 15300 Mkt Clsd Brent 88.09 89.85

