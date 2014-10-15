SYDNEY, Oct 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Weak US data hits already weak markets, US 10-yr prints 1.873 low yield, Dow off 2.8% at worst * Fed's Yellen voiced confidence in durability of US economic expansion at closed-door meeting last w/e (BBG sources), Moved market further off lows * Fed Beige Book consumer spending grew in most districts, employment cont?d to expand at same pace as previous Beige Book * BOE?s Weale UK unemployment may continue to fall rapidly, BOE to consider EZ & global economy when setting rates, inflation rate depressed by rise in GBP * Renzi econ adviser says Italy can make minor adjustment to '15 budget if EU rejects it, doesn't expect rejection * Greek PM tells cabinet country at critical point as it negotiates final EU/IMF bailout review * US NY Fed Manufacturing Oct 6.17, f/c 20.5, 27.54-prev * US PPI Final Demand MM Sep -0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand MM Sep 0%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY Sep 1.6%, f/c 1.8%, 1.8%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand YY Sep 1.6%, f/c 1.8%, 1.8%-prev * US Retail Sales MM Sep -0.3%, f/c -0.1%, 0.6%-prev * US Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Sep -0.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0.3%-prev * US Retail Ex Gas/Autos Sep -0.1%, 0.5%-prev * US Retail Control Sep -0.2%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Aug 0.2%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * GB Sept Claimant Count -18.6k vs prev -33.2k R. -35.0k exp * GB Aug ILO Unemployment rate 6.0% vs prev 6.2%. 6.1% exp * GB Aug Avg wk earning 3m y/y +0.7% vs prev 0.6%. 0.7% exp * DE Sept CPI final 0/0% m/m, 0.8% y/y vs prev0.0%/0.8%. 0.0%/0.8% exp * DE Sept HICP final 0.0% m/m, 0.8% y/y vs prev 0/0%/0/8%. 0.0%/0.8% exp * CH Oct ZEW Investor Sentiment -30.7 vs prev -7.7 Themes from Wednesday * The main themes across asset markets on Wednesday were extreme volatility as weaker US data and another Ebola case in the US sent equity markets and UST yields into a free-fall at one stage ? before strong recovery late in NY. * It is worth noting that the wild moves on Wall Street and the US Treasury market were on extremely high volumes. * The VIX index soared to 31.06 at one stage, 36% higher than Tuesday?s close at 22.79. It was the first time the VIX index was above 30 since September 2011. The VIX was volatile and it fell back to 24.85 late in the US session, up "only" 9.0% from Tuesday's close. * The volatility on Wall Street was staggering. The Dow fell around 360 points on the open after weaker than expected US Retail Sales added to the global growth/deflation concerns - and then recovered to be down "only" 115 points when NYMEX Crude started to move higher. The Dow reversed lower again to be down 440 points on the Ebola report, before staging a huge recovery in the last two hours of trading to be down less than 160 points and less than 1.0%. * The volatility in the UST market was also at extreme levels ? with vicious price movement not seen since the GFC. * The 10-yr Treasury yield collapsed to 1.86% at one stage from Tuesday?s close at 2.20% in what traders described as a "capitulation" by long-term shorts who were banking on higher US yields due to eventual Fed rate hikes - before rising back to 2.15% late in the US session. * Deflation fears had investors glued to the price movement in NYMEX Crude and some of the wild swings in stocks and bond were sparked by moves in crude price. * The huge fall at the start of NY coincided with NYMEX Crude falling 2.25% to 80.01 with market analysts saying a break below 80 would have led to even more capitulation trades. NYMEX Crude reversed higher to 82.44 to be up 0.7% on the day and the move coincided with the brief recovery on the Dow. * Crude then reversed lower to 80.66 as the Dow fell again to be down over 400 points and then reversed higher late in the US session to be around flat for the day which coincided with the UST yields hitting session highs and the Dow staging a late recovery. * It was pretty jump in the commodity market. After showing signs of bottoming and moving higher copper came under heavy pressure on Wednesday due to intensifying global growth concerns. NY Copper was down 2.6% late in NY. Iron ore also gave back some of the gains made early in the week and closed 1.0% lower at 82.20. * The rise in volatility and USD weakness helped support gold ? despite deflation fears. Late in the US session gold was trading at 1,242 ? up from Tuesday's close at 1,233. * There was plenty of volatility in FX Wednesday as well ? as long USD positions were flushed out following the disappointing US economic data ? which reinforced the dovish shift in Fed expectations and led to the steep fall in US yields. * The steep fall in UST yields at the start of the US session resulted in a capitulation of long USD/JPY positions. USD/JPY traded as low as 105.19 ? down 1.7% from Tuesday's close - when stops were triggered below 106.00 and 105.50. * The recovery in the 10-yr UST yield from 1.86% to 2.13% at the close along with talk of large option and Japanese related bids ahead of 105.00 sent USD/JPY back to 105.95 at the close down 1.25% on the day. * The weak US Retail Sales and the collapse in UST yields forced a huge amount of short EUR/USD positions to head for the exits and the pair traded up to 1.2887 at one stage, 1.9% higher than Tuesday's close. EUR/USD then reversed lower when the 10-yr UST yield moved over 20bps higher from the spike low. EUR/USD closed 1.2836, up 1.5% on the day. * GBP underperformed on the day as heavy short-covering of EUR/GBP shorts dominated the flow. According to the Reuters heat map ? volumes in the EUR/GBP were much higher than usual. Weighing on GBP - besides the dovish turn in BOE expectations following Tuesday's soft UK CPI was comments from the BOE's Weale regarding the strong GBP's impact on inflation and the need for the BOE to further explore the relationship. * GBP/USD closed at 1.6021 late in the US session, up 0.7% - while EUR/GBP was trading at 0.8015 up 0.7% on the day. At one stage the EUR/GBP traded to 0.8046, up 1.1% from Tuesday?s close. * AUD/USD moved higher due to broad USD weakness, but AUD/NZD selling flows limited the gains. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.8860 when the USD was at extreme lows due to the collapse in UST yields, but the rise in risk aversion/volatility helped cap the gains. * AUD/USD staged a vicious reversal lower to 0.8718 when volatility and equity losses accelerated on the report of another US Ebola case, only to reverse savagely to 0.8830 late in the US session when Wall Street recovered the bulk of the earlier losses. AUD/USD closed at 0.8828, up 1.35%. * AUD/NZD fell 0.85% - as AUD was negatively impacted by a 2.6% fall in the NY copper price while NZD got an added boost from a strong Fonterra milk auction. * NZD was the best performing currency on Wednesday. NZD/USD closed at 0.7988 late in the US session, up 1.85% on the day. * US dollar index closed at 84.86, down 1.1% from Tuesday's close at 85.82. The price action in the UST market strongly suggests there was a major capitulation, which might be a signal there is a bottom in place in the 10-yr Treasury yield below 2.0%. The Wall Street price action this week also suggests we may have seen a capitulation of the longs. The low in the S&P overnight was 1,820 which is 9.9% below the all-time high at 2,019 hit in mid-September. Many fund managers who were on the sidelines when the S&P was making fresh all-time highs said they were waiting for a 10% correction before going into the market. Perhaps they came in near the lows and were behind the end of day bounce back to 1,862.

USD/JPY was poised to test somewhere close to 105.00 but the swiftness of the move was quite staggering. The market has been running long USD/JPY/long JPY cross positions for a long time and the rejection of the 110.00 level suggested USD/JPY was probably in a 105/110 range. The falling US yields and dovish shift in Fed expectations were enough to flush out USD/JPY longs and playing the 105/110 range is likely the best strategy for the next few weeks. We also saw the big build up short EUR/USD positions capitulate overnight and now the market is likely balanced enough for a resumption of EUR/USD trend lower. So much of the anxiety in asset markets is caused by EZ growth and inflation concerns and a weaker EUR and full blown QE by the ECB is the only way out for now. Selling rallies in EUR/USD seems the most logical trade out there. The recovery in AUD/USD has been relatively impressive, but with deflation and global growth concerns it is hard to see AUD/USD moving back above 0.9000 for any length of time. AUD/USD is likely in a 0.8500/0.9000 range so selling rallies is the best strategy. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: Players witnessed a wild session offshore dealings in most asset classes. Stocks, US Treasuries, FX and commodities saw massive swings during the evening. It was capitulation for many with the US 10-yr Treasury yield breaking below 2.00% into what could only be described as a void. The recovery when it came was just as violent. USD/AXJ for its part was somewhat sidelined perhaps on liquidity issues and ends the night mixed but overall not too far from Asian session closes. An interesting day lies ahead with Asia likely to take a risk adverse stance despite the late in NY recovery. USD/KRW traded a 1062-1069.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1063.1. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2749-1.2787 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2781. The Straits Times closed up 0.15%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2690-3.2785 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2770. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 12215-12235 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12225. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12229. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 44.80-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.825. The PSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/THB traded a 32.485-555 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.525. The Set closed up 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 30.38-429 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.385. The Taiex closed down 1.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1455 slightly lower than the previous 6.1408 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1245-6.1285 range; last at 6.1259. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1379 - range 6.1362-6.1425. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2460-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) A closer look at the equity market * The huge fall on Wall Street at the open sent European stock markets into a freefall as well. * The London FTSE fell 2.8%; the German DAX slid 2.9%; the French CAC closed down a staggering 3.6%; Milan was even worse with a 4.4% loss and the Spanish IBEX fell 3.6% on the day. * The volatility on Wall Street was staggering. The Dow fell around 360 points on the open after weaker than expected US Retail Sales added to the global growth/deflation concerns - and then recovered to be down "only" 115 points when NYMEX Crude started to move higher. The Dow reversed lower again to be down 440 points on the Ebola report ?before staging a huge recovery in the last two hours of trading to be down less than 160 points and less than 1.0% a short time before the close. * The VIX index soared to 31.06 at one stage ? 36% higher than Tuesday?s close at 22.79. It was the first time the VIX index was above 30 since September 2011. The VIX was volatile and it fell back to 24.85 late in the US session, "up only" 9.0% from Tuesday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 3.8%. A closer look at the commodity market * Deflation fears had investors glued to price movement in NYMEX Crude and some of the wild swings in stocks and bond were sparked by moves in the crude price. * The huge fall in the Dow at the start of the US session coincided with NYMEX Crude falling 2.25% to 80.01, with market analysts saying a break below 80 would have led to even more capitulation trades. NYMEX Crude reversed higher to 82.44 to be up 0.73% on the day and the move coincided with the brief recovery on the Dow. * Crude then reversed lower to 80.66 as the Dow fell again to be down over 400 points and then reversed higher late in the US session to be around flat for the day which coincided with the US Treasury yields hitting session highs and the Dow staging a late recovery. * It was pretty jumpy in the commodity market. After showing signs of bottoming and moving higher copper came under heavy pressure on Wednesday due to intensifying global growth concerns. NY Copper closed down 2.6%. Iron ore also gave back some of the gains made early in the week and closed 1.0% lower at 82.20. * The rise in volatility and USD weakness helped support gold ? despite deflation fears. Late in the US session gold was trading at 1,241, up from Tuesday's close at 1,233. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The volatility in the US Treasury market was also at extreme levels, with vicious price movement not seen since the GFC. * The 10-yr Treasury yield collapsed to 1.86% at one stage from Tuesday's close at 2.20% in what traders described as a "capitulation" by long-term shorts who were banking on higher US yields due to eventual Fed rate hikes - before rising back to 2.13% at the close.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12310 12360 12260 12300-12315 N/A USD/JPY 107.49 105.19 105.95 INR 61.67 62.08 61.50 61.85-90 N/A EUR/USD 1.2888 1.2624 1.2836 KRW 1066 1065.6 1059 1061.5-62.5 N/A EUR/JPY 136.06 135.15 135.98 MYR 3.2860 3.2900 3.2705 3.2830-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.6070 1.5875 1.6021 PHP 44.88 45.00 44.79 44.89-92 N/A USD/CAD 1.1385 1.1226 1.1255 TWD 30.38 30.38 30.32 30.35-36 N/A AUD/USD 0.8860 0.8675 0.8828 CNY 1-mth 6.1510 6.1465 6.1460-80 NZD/USD 0.7995 0.7808 0.7988 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.2787 1.2700 1.2720 CNY 1-yr No 6.2440 6.2410-30 USD/THB 32.555 32.37 32.42 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16143 -172 -1.06 10-year 2.13% 2.20% S&P 500 1863 -15 -0.81 2-year 0.31% 0.38% NASDAQ 4216 -11 -0.27 30-year 2.91% 2.95% FTSE 6212 -181 -2.83 Spot Gold($) 1241.90 1231.90 DAX 8572 -253 -2.87 Nymex 81.09 82.33 Nikkei 14936 -364 -2.38 Brent 83.44 85.52

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)