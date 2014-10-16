SYDNEY, Oct 17 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * US jobless claims 264k vs f/c 29k & prior 287k; continuing claims 2.389mm vs f/c 2.38mm & prior 2.382mm * US Sep Industrial production 1.0% vs f/c 0.4% and prior -0.2%; Mfg output 0.5% vs f/c 0.3% and prior -0.5% * US Sep Capacity use rate 79.3% vs f/c 79.0% and prior 78.7% * US Oct Philly Fed 20.7 vs f/c 20.0 & prior 22.5; Employment index 12.1 vs prior 21.2; New orders 17.3 vs prior 15.5 * US Oct NAHB housing mkt index 54 vs f/c 59 and prior 59 * CA Aug Mfg Sales -3.3% vs prior +2.9% ( r from 2.5%); New orders -3.8% * CA Aug Net foreign investment C$10.3bln * BRL Economic Activity Index +0.27% m/m vs. Reuter's poll of +0.30% * ECB's Nowotny: EZ econ not in deflation but is showing clear signs of slowing; Don't expect ECB to start ABS buys before Dec.; Market has exaggerated ideas about the volume of the purchase program;Current Euro FX rate is bolstering EZ, should give us stronger growth in 2015 * ECB: Governing Council has decided to adjust the haircuts on Greek Govt bonds & Govt guaranteed bonds; Decision foresees that the current haircuts are lowered * Fed's Bullard: Depending on data Fed could contemplate increasing bond purchases, keep options open; Sticking with f/c for rate hike in 2015; Decline in inflation expectations a serious matter for the Fed; Rise in the USD a relatively small factor in the econ * Fed's Bullard: Fed may want to pause taper of QE given drop in inflation expectations * Fed's Plosser: Fed must prepare mkts for fact rates may begin to rise 'sooner than previously anticipated'; Rates should rise in 'very near future'; CBs globally being asked to do more than they can deliver * Fed's Lockhart: Balance of evidence suggests labor mkt is still far from normal; Preference for part-time workers likely to persist; some falloff in use of part-time personnel likely as the econ strengthens further * Fed's Kocherlakota: There is 'more we can do' to achieve maximum employment; Low inflation, high unemployment show there is room for Fed to do more * U.S. crude oil trades below $80/bbl for first time since June 2012 * EZ Aug Trade surplus 9.2bln vs prev 21.6bln R * EZ Aug unadj exports -3.0% y/y, imports -4.0% y/y * EZ Aug s/adj exports -0.9% m/m, imports -3.1% m/m * EZ Sept inflation final 0.4% m/m, 0.3% y/y vs prev 0.1%/0.3%. 0.4%/0.3% exp Themes from Thursday * The main themes across asset markets on Thursday were another day of choppy intraday price action across all asset groups; signs of sovereign debt stress in peripheral Europe and higher US yields plus a slightly firmer USD following better than expected US data. * Wall Street was choppy, but nowhere near as volatile as it was on Wednesday when swings of between 1% and 2% left traders and market watchers with whipsaw. * The Dow was down 200 points early in the session before better than expected US IP and weekly jobless claims data calmed nerves. Investors were also encouraged by comments from the Fed's Bullard (non-voter/hawkish) who said the FOMC should consider delaying end of QE while there were no signs of inflation. * The Dow moved back into positive territory before settling either side of flat for the day for most of the afternoon. The Dow ended the day down 0.2% while the S&P closed the day flat. * Peripheral sovereign debt fears in Europe have started to creep back on to the radar screen - as upcoming elections in Greece stirred speculation Greece may not commit to honoring bailout deals and the anxiety sent Greek 10-yr yields up close to 9.00% on Thursday after they were yielding below 7% just a week ago. * The Greece concerns have impacted other peripheral EZ markets - with the Italian and Spanish stock market down over 4.0% at one stage before rallying late to end up "only" between 1.0% and 2.0% lower. The spread between the 10-Germa Bund yield and the 10-year yields of Spain and Italy have also started to widen - but not at an alarming pace. The market also took note of the weak Spanish 10 and 14 year debt auctions ahead of Moody's review of Spain on Friday. * The relatively fresh EZ peripheral debt concerns sent EUR/USD lower during the European session and it traded as low as 1.2705. EUR/USD found good buying at the low and there was a decent short squeeze during the US session - despite the better US data. The dovish comments from the Fed's Bullard undermined USD and EUR/USD spiked to 1.2840 before settling around 1.2795 - down 0.3% on the day. * It was another volatile day for US Treasuries. The 10-yr Treasury yield dipped below 2.00% to 1.97% when risk aversion spiked during the US session. The 10-yr Treasury yield reversed higher during the US session due to better US economic data and the view that Bullard's comments regarding the Fed delaying the end of QE would temper dis-inflation concerns. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.16% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.13%. * Heavy EUR/JPY selling during the European session sent USD/JPY to 105.51 before very good buying set in. The higher UST yield helped to partially offset the dovish comments from the Fed's Bullard and push USD/JPY higher during the US session. USD/JPY last at 106.45 - up 0.5% on the day. * EUR/JPY was especially volatile - trading as low as 134.15 during the European session before staging a vicious reversal higher to 136.29 during the US session. EUR/JPY last at 136.15 - up 0.4% on the day. * It was a volatile days again for commodities. The US market was closely watching the NYMEX Crude and it fell below the key 80.00 level to 79.78 when inventory data showed a big increase of supply. After hitting the low - NYMEX Crude staged a vicious 6%-plus reversal higher to 84.83. The price consolidated around 82.70 late in the US session up 1.1% on the day. * Both copper and iron ore appear to be ready to resume trending lower after a week of relative calm and recovery. Iron ore fell 2.1% to 80.50 while NY copper eased 0.9% and appears headed to complete a bearish outside week reversal. * Gold was around flat at 1,240 late in the US session. * The weaker base metal prices and the heavy "risk-off" mood in Europe sent AUD/USD down to 0.8686 during the European session. The mood changed for the positive during the US session following the better US data and Bullard comments. AUD/USD was short squeezed to 0.8789 before settling around 0.8755 late in the US session - down 0.8% on the day. Wrap-up The markets remain choppy, but barring the unforeseen - Wednesday's high-volume capitulation volatility won't be repeated for awhile. Global equities remain vulnerable, as investors continue look for excuses to sell and there doesn't seem to be a shortage of those at present. Investors are starting to worry about Euro zone peripheral debt markets again and while this is yet another reason to remain bearish towards the EUR/USD - it is way too early to suggest were are on the brink of going through another EZ sovereign debt crisis.

The major currency pairs are likely going into a choppy consolidation phase, but the relatively solid US data should see the USD remain the currency of choice - when it dips during the choppy consolidation phase. The FX moves during the Asian session will likely be dictated by the moves in Asian equity markets. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set open modestly lower from the Asian session close after another "wild" night offshore. It all happened in Europe with the correction coming during the NY session. NYMEX crude took out USD80.00 (low 79.78); Greece 10-yr yield up over 100bps at one stage to near 9.0% before correcting; US 10-yr yield again visited levels below 2.00%; JPY crosses crashed led by EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY. GBP outperformed on the evening seemingly a safe haven from machinations elsewhere. The correction when it came was broad based but AUD/USD underperformed due to a 2.0% slide in the iron ore price. It has been a big weak driven mostly on "fear." One suspects Asia will try and keep it tight ahead of the weekend. * USD/KRW traded a 1057.4-1062.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1061.5. The Kospi closed down 0.37%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2698-1.2735 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2732. The Straits Times closed down 1.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2675-3.2840 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2830. The KLSE index closed down 1.1%. * USD/IDR traded a 12205-12250 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12245. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12207. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.73-90 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.87. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. * USD/THB traded a 32.40-47 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.47. The Set closed down 1.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.333-401 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.40. The Taiex closed down 0.25%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1395 slightly lower than the previous 6.1455 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1209-6.1250 range; last at 6.1231. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1365 - range 6.1305-6.1382. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. * USD/INR traded a 61.43-93 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.85. The spread between the 10-Germa Bund yield and the 10-year yields of Spain and Italy have also started to widen - but not at an alarming pace. The market also took note of the weak Spanish 10 and 14 year debt auctions ahead of Moody's review of Spain on Friday. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 11bps to 2.21%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed up 17bps to 2.57%; the 10-yr German bund yield closed up 6bps at 0.82% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed up 14bps at 2.09%. * It was another volatile day for US Treasuries. The 10-yr yield dipped below 2.00% to 1.97% when risk aversion spiked during the US session. The 10-yr UST yield reversed higher during the US session due to better US economic data and the view that Bullard's comments regarding the Fed delaying the end of QE would temper dis-inflation concerns. * The 10-year US Treasury yield closed at 2.16% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.13%. The 2-year US Treasury yield closed up 4bps at 0.35%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12350 12400 12315 12315-12330 N/A USD/JPY 106.46 105.51 106.33 INR 62.02 62.33 61.90 61.94-97 N/A EUR/USD 1.2845 1.2705 1.2810 KRW 1064 1068 1061.5 1062.4-62.7 N/A EUR/JPY 136.29 134.15 136.20 MYR 3.2910 3.3080 3.2950 3.2950-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6095 1.5940 1.6088 PHP 44.99 45.10 44.93 44.94-95 N/A USD/CAD 1.1360 1.1227 1.1259 TWD 30.39 30.41 30.37 30.35-365 N/A AUD/USD 0.8831 0.8686 0.8756 CNY 1-mth 6.1550 6.1510 6.1510-30 NZD/USD 0.7997 0.7886 0.7955 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.2764 1.2698 1.2740 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2530 6.2520-40 USD/THB 32.535 32.39 32.41 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16117 -25 -0.15 10-year 2.16% 2.13% S&P 500 1863 +1 +0.03 2-year 0.35% 0.31% NASDAQ 4217 +2 +0.04 30-year 2.94% 2.91% FTSE 6196 -16 -0.25 Spot Gold($) 1238.30 1241.90 DAX 8583 +11 +0.13 Nymex 83.05 81.09 Nikkei 14738 -335 -2.22 Brent 84.49 83.44

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)