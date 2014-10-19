SYDNEY, Oct 20 (IFR) - News from the weekend Japan GPIF to boost equity weighting to around 25% - Reuters * Sources told Reuters GPIF to boost equity weighting from 12% to around 25% * Indicate that GPIF likely to boost foreign equity holdings as well * Abe is pressing world's largest pension fund to cut JGB holdings for equities According to sources, the Japan government pension fund (GPIF) - the world's biggest with a 1.2trln USD war chest - is being urged to cut low yielding JGB holdings and increase their equity holdings from 12% to around 25% in order to boost returns. The proposal is for the GPIF to cut bond holdings from 60% to 40%. The fund is also likely to boost holdings of foreign equities. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * US Sep Housing Starts Building permits m/m 1.5% prior -5.6% * US Oct TR/U. of Mich. Sentiment 86.4 vs f/c 84.1 & prior 84.6 * US Oct TR/U. of Mich. Conditions 98.9 vs f/c 98.00 & prior 98.5 * US Oct TR/U. of Mich. Expectations 78.4 vs f/c 74.4 & prior 75.6 * CA Sep CPI BoC core m/m 0.2% y/y 2.1% as f/c; Sep CPI m/m 0.1% y/y 2.0% as f/c * Fed's Rosengren: Too soon to say if recent market volatility will change Fed's path; Mid-2015 rate hike still likely; will only consider changes to bond buying if forecast for US econ changes; doesn't expect Fed will have to resume QE, but doesn't rule it out if econ weakens-CNBC * PBOC to inject up to CNY200bln of 3-mth loans into 5/6 Chinese banks- Sources * BNY Mellon says on Oct 1 bank started charging customers 20 basis points on Euro deposits; Charge reflects passing along the charge at the ECB * Greek PM says everyone agrees that Greece will stick to path of reforms; A precautionary credit line is part of negotiations with lenders; Elections will be held in 2016, dismisses fears of snap polls * IMF's Lagarde: markets are correcting themselves, appear to be overreacting * Haldane, Mid-2015 hike perhaps not a bad bet by the markets -ITV * BOE Haldane: Int rates could stay lower for longer than I expected 3 mths ago * ECB's Coeure, expects EZ growth to be positive Q3/Q4 Rts * Coeure, will start within next days to purchase assets * ECB Nowotny: Leeway for action but not needed yet * ECB Weidmann: No need for German stimulus, criticizes ABS decision (again) Themes from Friday * The main theme for markets on Friday was a relief rally in global equity markets due to almost coordinated reassurances from major central banks that highly accommodative policies will continue - as solid US data and US corporate earnings also helped to boost investor risk appetite. * European stock markets soared - with German DAX; French CAC; Milan and Spanish IBEX gaining around 3.0% or more in some cases (biggest one-day gains in almost 18 months) - following comments from the ECB's Coeure indicating the ECB would start asset purchases "within days". * Risk assets and risk currencies received additional support from news the PBOC will inject 200bln CNY of 3-month loans to five or six Chinese banks * Meanwhile BoE C/Economist Haldane said UK rates can stay lower for longer and Fed's Rosengren said the Fed wouldn't rule out more QE if US economy weakens. * The extreme volatility seen earlier in the week was absent most of Friday - even though trading was choppy at times. The VIX index fell to 22 - down 12.7% from Thursday's close at 25.20 and down over 29% from the 32.06 high hit Wednesday. * Wall Street took the strong lead from Europe and the Dow ended with a 1.6% gain, as US housing data was solid and Univ of Mich sentiment data came in better than expected at 86.4 - the highest reading in over seven years. * Positive earnings reports from Morgan Stanley, GE and Honeywell pushed their shares higher and gave the market an overall boost. * The calmed global equity markets and upbeat US data pushed the 10-yr yield close to 2.23% at one stage before Wall Street trimmed some its gains late in the day and 10-yr closed just below 2.20% - up from Thursday's close at 2.15%. * The rise in US yields and solid US data sent the USD higher across the board - with USD/JPY the biggest gainer on the day - closing up 0.56% at 106.93. * EUR/USD tried to move higher during the European session when the peripheral debt markets calmed and improved following the reassurance from the ECB - the spread between the 10-yr German Bund yield and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield narrowed 8bps as a sign investor nerves calmed. * EUR/USD failed ahead of 1.2850 a few times before moving lower during the US session. EUR/USD hit 1.2744 at one stage before closing at 1.2760 - down 0.4%. * Commodities were steady to better bid on Friday as risk sentiment improved, but was at least partly offset by a broadly stronger USD. The closely watched NYMEX Crude traded up to 84.44 at one stage before edging down to 82.75 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 82.70. NY Copper bounded 0.76% while iron ore closed up just 0.1% at 80.60. Gold fell one buck to 1,238. * AUD/USD traded up to 0.8812 at one stage when risk assets rallied, but the stronger USD became the main driver during the US session and AUD/USD slipped to 0.8745 into the close - down just 0.13% on the day. * GBP/USD was choppy on Friday, as conflicting comments from BOE chief economist and EUR/GBP flows led to some whipsaw price action. GBP/USD fell as low as 1.6030 when BoE Haldane said UK rates can stay lower for longer, but rebounded later in the day when Haldane said a mid-2015 BOE rate hike was probably "not a bad bet". GBP/USD closed at 1.6092 - barely changed from Thursday's 1.6088 close Wrap-up There wasn't a lot in the way of weekend news - so it should be a fairly quiet start to the week on Monday morning. The markets calmed down into the close, as there is a growing consensus that the volatility seen on Wednesday was overdone. The hot talk on Wall Street Thursday and Friday was that at least one large hedge fund was forced to unwind a huge long crude oil/short US Treasury position on Wednesday. The move in the 10-year Treasuries on Wednesday was a classic "capitulation" trade and the 1.86% yield reached will likely be a significant medium-term bottom. It is also worth noting that the S&P low hit on Wednesday at 1,820 was very close to 10%. When the S&P was making fresh all-time highs - a number of fund managers indicated they would wait for a 10% pullback before considering coming back into the market. That may have been the case on Thursday/Friday. If the market somehow calm down - the USD might resume trending higher, as the US data last week was pretty solid with Retail Sales the exception. The FX market was very long the USD (see IMM data report above) and was forced to price in a dovish shift in Fed expectations. Once long USD positions are pared back to reasonable levels - the USD should start looking attractive again. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open on Monday slightly lower from Friday's Asian session close. European stock markets soared on ECB Coeure comment - ECB would start asset purchases within days. A sourced story that the PBOC would add CNY200bln of 3-mth loans into 5/6 Chinese banks also supported risk trades. This combined with a market tired of the volatility after a weekend of hectic swings ended the week on a positive note. China's Q3 GDP result headlines next week's releases on Tuesday and may keep a lid on the topside of any nascent AUD recovery. * USD/KRW traded a 1060.2-1066 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1065.9. The Kospi closed down 0.95%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2718-1.2753 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2744. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2750-3.2900 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2760. The KLSE index closed up 1.1%. * USD/IDR traded a 12108-12227 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12105. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12222. The IDX Composite closed up 1.5%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.90-96 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.91. The PSE index closed down 0.35%. * USD/THB traded a 32.34-465 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.355. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.38-427 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.40. The Taiex closed down 1.4%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1407 slightly higher than the previous 6.1395 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1235-6.1268 range; last at 6.1240. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1375 - range 6.1375-6.1495. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2560-6.2580. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.65%. * USD/INR traded a 61.415-745 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.44. The Sensex closed up 0.4% Economic Data Releases (GMT) 20 Oct 05:00 JP Aug Coincident Index 20 Oct 05:00 JP Aug Leading Economic Index 20 Oct 08:00 TW Export Orders 20 Oct 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) JPY BoJ holds quarterly meeting with branch managers A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets soared on Friday in a relief rally following a few very bad down days. * London FTSE gained 1.85%; German DAX soared 3.1%; French CAC gained 2.9%; Milan closed with a 3.4% gain and the Spanish IBEX ended the day 3.0% higher. * For the week the Lon FTSE fell 0.5%; German DAX managed a gain of 0.7%; French CAC fell 1.0%; Milan fell 2.6% and the Spanish IBEX closed with a 1.9% loss. * Wall Street took the strong lead from Europe and the Dow ended with a 1.6% gain, as US housing data was solid and UoM sentiment data came in better than expected at 86.4 - the highest reading in over seven years. * Positive earnings reports from Morgan Stanley, GE and Honeywell pushed their shares higher and gave the market an overall boost. * S&P fell for the fourth straight week - the first time it has done so since 2011. For the week Dow and S&P fell 1.0% for the week and the NASDAQ fell 0.4%. * The extreme volatility seen earlier in the week was absent from most of Friday - even though trading was choppy at times. The VIX index fell to 21.99 - down 12.74% from Thursday's close at 25.20 and down over 29% from the 32.06 high hit on Wednesday. * MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose 2.2% on Friday - but for the week it eased 0.9%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were steady to better bid on Friday as risk sentiment improved, but was at least partly offset by a broadly stronger USD. The closely watched NYMEX Crude traded up to 84.44 at one stage before edging down to 82.75 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 82.70. NY Copper bounded 0.76% while iron ore closed up just 0.1% at 80.60. Gold fell one buck to 1,238. * For the week gold rose 1.1%; NY copper fell 1.0%; Lon Copper eased just 0.1%; NYMEX Crude fell 3.6%; Brent Crude plunged 4.5% and iron ore closed up 0.9%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The peripheral debt markets calmed and improved following the reassurance from the ECB - the spread between the 10-yr German Bund yield and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield narrowed 8bps as a sign investor nerves calmed. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 4bps to 2.17%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 8bps to 2.49%; the 10-yr German Bund yield rose 4bps to 0.86% and 10-yr UK Gilt yield soared 10bps to 2.19%. * The calmed global equity markets and upbeat US data pushed the 10-yr yield close to 2.23% at one stage before Wall Street trimmed some its gains late in the day and the 10-year yield closed just below 2.20% - up from Thursday's close at 2.16%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose 2bps to 0.37%. * For the week the 2-yr UST yield fell 7bps while the 10-yr UST yield fell 11bps The week ahead - China data; Central Banks and Inflation reads in focus Central Banks: Bank of Canada and Norges Bank meet this week while we get minutes from the previous meetings from the BOE and RBA. The Bank of Canada is expected to keep policy unchanged, but may acknowledge improving (as in rising) inflation and employment. Norges Banks is expected to keep rates on hold and not come up with any surprises. BOE Minutes are always interesting and they can be unpredictable. The market expects BOE Minutes to reveal only one instead of two members voted for a rate hike. RBA Minutes shouldn't differ from the statement, but they may expand more on housing price concerns. The ECB will announce their 3-mth LTRO Repayment on Friday. Key data in the week ahead: It isn't a busy week for US data, but with the Fed being "data dependent" all data will likely see a reaction if it misses. Tuesday see Existing Home Sales; Wednesday by US CPI and Friday by New Home Sales. The key event for the Euro zone will be Flash PMI on Thursday while the UK is a bit busier with Retail Sales on Thursday and GDP on Friday. Both Australia and New Zealand will be releasing CPI data on Wednesday, but the main focus in the region will be the key monthly data out of China. Tuesday is the big day for China data with Urban Investment; Retail Sales; Industrial Output and GDP. Industrial Output surprised to the downside last month at plus 6.9% and is expected to recover to 7.5% in Sept. China Q3 GDP is expected to ease to 7.2% Y/Y from 7.5% Y/Y in Q2. With the markets jittery - any downside miss in China data will likely see an overreaction. On Thursday HSBC will release China Flash MFG PMI for Oct and on Friday China House Prices data will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 19 October 2014