Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Fisher No slide to downside on inflation- no pressure on upside either, recent mkt volatility has not changed outlook one iota (CNBC) * Germany's Schaeuble Europe is in a phase where economy is weakening, EU rules apply to everyone up to EC to rule on French deficit * ECB's Constancio monetary policy in EZ needs to be very accommodative * France's Sapin Econ situation in EZ is much weaker than expected * Moody's: Canada's AAA reflects solid economic performance; household debt high * Brazil election poll shows Pres Rousseff w/45.5% voter support, Neves w/44.5% * CA Wholesale Trade MM Aug 0.20%, f/c -0.20%, -0.20%-prev * BUBA, Q3 GDP likely similar/slightly higher than previous Qtr - * DE Sept Prod Prices 0.0% m/m, -1.0% y/y vs prev -0.1%/0.03%. 0.0%/-1.0% exp * ECB/EZ net direct/portfolio inv Aug out flow -E19.2bln vs -14.2bln in Jul * EZ Sept Current Account NSA 15.1b vs prev 32.8b rvsd * EZ Aug Current Account SA 18.9b vs prev 21.6b rvsd * EZ Aug net investment flow -19.2b vs prev -14.2b rvsd Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was consolidation in a vacuum of fresh data or news to inspire directional trading. * Price action across all asset markets was much tamer than it was last week when volatility approached Euro zone debt crisis/GFC levels. This was reflected in the price action in the VIX index - which fell over 15% to 18.67. The VIX index is down around 40% from the 31 high hit on Wednesday. * Equity markets were mixed with European markets selling off again following the steep gains on Friday - while the S&P was up over 0.87% late in the US session and the Dow was flat. * The German DAX fell 1.5% on Monday to give back around half of the 3.1% gain on Friday. * The Dow would have moved higher - but a steep fall in IBM shares weighed on the index after the tech giant released weak Q3 earnings and abandoned its 2015 operating earnings target. * USD fell against every currency except CAD and JPY on Monday, as funds pare back large ling USD positions built up over the past few weeks and US Treasury yields remained pressured due to last week's dovish turn in Fed expectations. * The best performing currencies on Monday were AUD and NZD despite sluggish equity and commodity prices - as the calming volatility lent some support to those currencies. * NZD/USD closed at 0.7966 - up 0.7% from Friday's close while AUD/USD closed at 0.8785 - up 0.46% from Friday's close after earlier trading as high as 0.8802. * CAD continued to underperform in the commodity currency basket - as the falling oil price weighs on sentiment. USD/CAD closed at 1.1287. * NY Copper eased 0.2% while Brent Crude remained under pressure - falling 1.0% to 85.30 as of late in the US session - while NYMEX Crude was around flat. * Iron ore continued to make a modest recovery - rising 0.74% to 81.20 - while the weaker US dollar helped to support gold to 1242 from Friday's close at 1238. * EUR/USD was up around 0.3% at 1.2800 despite a gloomy 2nd half fcast for the German economy by the Buba and renewed pressure on EZ peripheral bond markets. * There really wasn't any fundamental reason for the move up in EUR/USD on Monday and the only explanation that makes any sense is the market is so short - in the absence of fresh economic news EUR/USD will drift higher. * USD/JPY closed at 106.95 - barely changed from Friday's close at 106.93. The market was caught long after buying USD/JPY in early Asia on the GPIF news, but the prospect of further GPIF related JPY selling helped to underpin USD/JPY. * It was a relatively quiet day in the Treasury market, but yields remained under some pressure. Late in the US session the 2-yr UST yield was 2bps lower at 0.33% while the 10-yr Treasury yield last at 2.19% - down 2 1bps from Friday's close around 2.20%. * Euro zone debt markets were shaky on Monday, as concerns for the financial well being of some of Portugal's largest listed companies (namely Portugal Telecom) sent the 10-year Portugal bond yield 20bps higher to 3.51%. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield jumped 10bps to 2.27% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield also rose 10bps to 2.59%. The 10-yr German bund yield was unchanged at 0.86%, as the spreads between bunds and peripheral yields widened.

Wrap-up The lack of data and news on Monday made it difficult to line up and explain the price action in all markets. The Euro zone economy remains close to the top of the list of investor concerns - yet EUR/USD managed to move back above 1.2800. Obviously the market is still short so selling rallies rather than selling into weakness in the favoured strategy for EUR/USD bears.

The calming volatility helped to support AUD and NZD on Monday, but the short-term fate of AUD at least will be determined by the China data released later today. China Urban Investment, Retail Sales, IP and GDP will be out today in Asia - with most of the attention on the IP and GDP results. If the China data meets and/or exceeds expectations it should support EM assets and currencies as well as the AUD. On the other hand a weaker than expected run of China data will rattle an already nervous market and negatively impact risk assets and the AUD. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board on Tuesday from yesterday's Asian session close. It was another difficult to comprehend session with positioning (overly long US Dollars) eventually winning out with EUR/USD squeezed above 1.2800 while the heavily beaten down antipodean duo of AUD/USD and NZD/USD were the best performers on the day. US Treasury yields remained soft on the poor global growth outlook while bottom pickers helped the S&P500 to a solid 0.9% gain. Focus today turns to China's remaining data dump which included the much anticipated Q3 GDP release. China has a habit of surprising on the topside but it is hard to see it happening this time round - Reuter's poll is 7.2%. * USD/KRW traded a 1057.8-1063 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1059.6. The Kospi closed up 1.55%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2721-1.2745 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2730. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2665-3.2738 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2730. The KLSE index closed up 0.8%. * USD/IDR traded a 12010-12060 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12030. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12222. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.79-875 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.82. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. * USD/THB traded a 32.285-39 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.33. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.378-409 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.40. The Taiex closed up 1.8%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1435 slightly higher than the previous 6.1407 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1224-6.1260 range; last at 6.1229. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1341 - range 6.1333-6.1386. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2480-6.2500. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4%. * USD/INR traded a 61.18-38 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.36. The Sensex closed up 1.2% Economic Data Releases (GMT) 21 Oct 02:00 CN Urban investment 21 Oct 02:00 CN Industrial Output 21 Oct 02:00 CN GDP 21 Oct 02:00 CN Retail Sales 21 Oct 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) --:-- JP Cabinet Office Monthly Economic Report for October 00:30 AU RBA Minutes of Oct. Meeting A closer look at the equity market * Equity markets were mixed with European markets selling off again following the steep gains on Friday - while the S&P was up 0.9% and the Dow was flat. * European equity markets moved lower in Monday, as widening yield spreads between German bunds and EZ peripheral debt kept investors on edge. German DAX fell 1.5% on Monday to give back around half of the 3.1% Friday gain; French CAC fell 1.0%; Milan eased 0.86% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.4% lower. * The London FTSE fell 0.7% as weakness in the energy sector due to another fall in Brent Crude weighed on the overall market. * Calming volatility helped to underpin sentiment on Wall Street. * The Dow would have moved higher - but a steep fall in IBM shares weighed on the index after the tech giant released weak Q3 earnings and abandoned its 2015 operating earnings target. * Price action across all asset markets was much tamer than it was last week when volatility approached Euro zone debt crisis/GFC levels. This was reflected in the price action in the VIX index - which fell over 15% to 18.67. The VIX index is down around 40% from the 31 high hit on Wednesday A closer look at the commodity market * NY Copper eased 0.2% while Brent Crude remained under pressure - falling 1.0% to 85.32 as of late in the US session - while NYMEX Crude closed up 0.2%. * Iron ore continued to make a modest recovery - rising 0.7% to 81.20 - while the weaker US dollar helped to support gold to 1242 from Friday's close at 1238. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Euro zone debt markets were shaky on Monday, as concerns for the financial well being of some of Portugal's largest listed companies (namely Portugal Telecom) sent the 10-yr Portugal bond yield 20bps higher to 3.51%. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield jumped 10bps to 2.27% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield also rose 10bps to 2.59%. The 10-yr German bund yield was unchanged at 0.86%, as the spreads between bunds and peripheral yields widened. * It was a relatively quiet day in the Treasury market, but yields remained under some pressure. The 2-year Treasury yield closed 2bps lower at 0.33% while the 10-yr yield closed at 2.19% - down 1bps from Friday's close around 2.20%. Central Banks: Bank of Canada and Norges Bank meet this week while we get minutes from the previous meetings from the BOE and RBA. The Bank of Canada is expected to keep policy unchanged, but may acknowledge improving (as in rising) inflation and employment. Norges Banks is expected to keep rates on hold and not come up with any surprises. BOE Minutes are always interesting and they can be unpredictable. The market expects BOE Minutes to reveal only one instead of two members voted for a rate hike. RBA Minutes shouldn't differ from the statement, but they may expand more on housing price concerns. The ECB will announce their 3-mth LTRO Repayment on Friday. Key data in the week ahead: It isn't a busy week for US data, but with the Fed being "data dependent" all data will likely see a reaction if it misses. Tuesday see Existing Home Sales; Wednesday by US CPI and Friday by New Home Sales. The key event for the Euro zone will be Flash PMI on Thursday while the UK is a bit busier with Retail Sales on Thursday and GDP on Friday. Both Australia and New Zealand will be releasing CPI data on Wednesday, but the main focus in the region will be the key monthly data out of China. Tuesday is the big day for China data with Urban Investment; Retail Sales; Industrial Output and GDP. Industrial Output surprised to the downside last month at plus 6.9% and is expected to recover to 7.5% in Sept. China Q3 GDP is expected to ease to 7.2% Y/Y from 7.5% Y/Y in Q2. With the markets jittery - any downside miss in China data will likely see an overreaction. On Thursday HSBC will release China Flash MFG PMI for Oct and on Friday China House Prices data will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 19 October 2014 Equities * S&P is clearly trending lower according to the daily moving average studies. It broke 200-dma at 1,906 - which previously held pullbacks since Nov 2012 and the 200-day is now resistance. It also broke below the 61.8 fibo of the year's 1,737 low and 2,019 high at 1846 - but closed above that level. One thing worth noting was the 1,820 low represented a near 10% correction from the 2,019 high and the bounce from that level is encouraging The S&P needs to break and close above the 200-dma at 1,906 to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 1,887} * Nikkei is trending lower, according to the daily moving average studies. The break below the 200-dma at 15,107 is bearish and there isn't any decent support this side of 14,000. {Last 14,532} * ASX The price action last week was positive and suggested the trend lower has run out of momentum. The 5-dma is pointing higher for the first time since Sept 1 and a close above the 20-dma (5,285) would suggest a short-term bottom is in place and a break above the 38.2 fibo of the 5,679/5,122 move at 5,335 would confirm that to be the case. {Last 5,271.72} Commodities * Gold - The price action last week has the gold starting a short-term trend higher, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation.. Gold has bounced away from the 1,180/1,185 window four times since June 2013 - validating that level as major support. Resistance is at the 50-dma at 1,250 and a break above targets the 100-dma at 1,275. {Last 1,237} * Lon Copper - The trend lower has ended, but the price action has been extremely choppy and isn't giving any clear signals. It is best to step aside until a trend develops. {Last 6,639} FX * EUR/USD has stopped trending lower and price action last week has it poised to starting a short-term trend higher, but it hasn't fully formed yet. The 55-dma at 1.2995 is key resistance and a break and close above that level would suggest the corrective trend higher is underway. A break back below 1.2600 would see the downward pressure reignite and target key support formed ahead of 1.2500. {Last 1.2760} * USD/JPY The short-term trend higher ended in a dramatic way last week and it is likely USD/JPY will remain choppy and trendless in a 105/110 range for awhile. Support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 105.37 while resistance is found at the 38.2 of the 110.09/105.19 move at 107.05 followed by the tankan line at 107.22 and kinjun line at 107.65. {Last 106.93} * AUD/USD: The daily moving average studies suggest AUD/USD is in a whippy/consolidation phase. Key support is found at the trend low at 0.8642 while the 38.2 0f the 0.9505/0.8642 move at 0.8970 is key resistance. It is likely UD/USD will whip within that range for some time to come before a trend develops. {Last 0.8745} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12090 12060 12015 12010-12030 N/A USD/JPY 107.39 106.78 106.95 INR 61.64 61.67 61.47 61.46-48 N/A EUR/USD 1.2817 1.2731 1.2800 KRW 1061 1060.5 1059 1058-1058.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.00 136.27 136.88 MYR 3.2800 3.2790 3.2690 3.2680-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6179 1.6080 1.6162 PHP 44.85 44.86 44.82 44.82-83 N/A USD/CAD 1.1294 1.1251 1.1287 TWD 30.37 30.36 30.33 30.33-34 N/A AUD/USD 0.8802 0.8748 0.8785 CNY 1-mth 6.1500 6.1455 6.1490-10 NZD/USD 0.7980 0.7916 0.7966 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1910-30 USD/SGD 1.2745 1.2692 1.2695 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2500 6.2470-90 USD/THB 32.39 32.265 32.265 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16400 +20 +0.12 10-year 2.19% 2.20% S&P 500 1904 +17 +0.91 2-year 0.35% 0.37% NASDAQ 4316 +58 +1.35 30-year 2.97% 2.97% FTSE 6267 -43 -0.69 Spot Gold($) 1242.00 1238.30 DAX 8718 -132 -1.49 Nymex 82.80 82.95 Nikkei 15111 +579 +3.98 Brent 85.25 86.10

