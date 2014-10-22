SYDNEY, Oct 23 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Buildings in Ottawa in lockdown after soldiers guarding war memorial are shot at, one soldier & one suspect died, TSX -1.25%, US offers assistance * Canadian police cannot confirm same person attacked both war memorial & parl. * ECB's Nowotny we are not at juncture for QE yet, no discussion on buying corp bonds in governing council * Divided US SEC adopts risk retention rules in 3-2 vote, dissenters slam vote for lax lending standards * BOC's Poloz says econ has considerable excess capacity, cont'd stimulus needed to close gap * BOC drops neutral reference to policy rate, risk associated w/household imbalances higher * BOC exports have begun to respond to US demand/lower CAD, Weak CAD adds 0.3-0.5% to inflation * Russia's Rosneft has asked for more than RUB 2trn from one of Russia's sovereign funds * US CPI MM, SA Sep 0.1%, f/c 0%, -0.2%-prev * US CPI YY, NSA Sep 1.7%, f/c 1.6%, 1.7%-prev * US Core CPI MM, SA Sep 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0%-prev * US Core CPI YY, NSA Sep 1.7%, f/c 1.7%, 1.7%-prev * US CPI Index, NSA Sep 238.03, f/c 237.97, 237.85-prev * US Core CPI Index, SA Sep 238.68, 238.35-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings MM Sep 0.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0.5%-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Aug -0.3%, f/c 0%, -0.1%-prev * CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Aug -0.3%, f/c 0.2%, -0.5%-prev * CA BoC Rate Decision N/A 1%, 1%-prev * UK BoE Mins, 7-2 no change, 2 vote for a hike, dovish bias * EU to warn France and Italy over budget plans FT

Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset market on Wednesday was a return to investor caution, as Wall Street negatively reacted to reports of a shooting incident in Canada's national capital Ottawa resulted in one Canadian soldier dying. * The Dow went from being up 40 points early in the session to being down over 150 points after vague and conflicting reports on the shooting in Ottawa unsettled an otherwise quiet trading day. * The VIX index remained volatile - rising over 14% to 18.40 from Tuesday's close at 16.08. * Wall Street sentiment was also undermined by a return of weakness to the oil market, which is seen as a barometer of deflation concerns. * NYMEX Crude was down around 2.50% late in the US session and traded as low as 80.22. The move lower was prompted by EIA data showing US crude inventories surging far more than expected. * Other commodity prices were a bit sluggish Wednesday as NY copper fell 0.3%; Lon Copper fell 0.6%; gold fell seven bucks to 1241.50 due to broad USD strength * The jitters in the oil market and on Wall Street weren't evident in the Treasury or FX markets. * The USD was stronger against every currency except AUD/USD which was barely changed at 0.8777 at the NY close. * Despite the steep fall in Crude and the incident in Ottawa - CAD outperformed JPY, EUR and GBP in a wild session. * USD/CAD soared to 1.1294 after very weak Canada Retail Sales data and then reversed lower to 1.1184 when the BOC dropped "neutral" from their statement and led the market to believe they were shifting to a tightening bias. * USD/CAD then moved back to 1.1230 - up 0.1% on the day - after the shooting incident in Ottawa and a closer look at the BOC statement that was by and large "dovish". * AUD performed relatively well given the rise in risk aversion and softer commodity prices. AUD was supported by EUR/AUD selling flows after support at 1.4430 gave way and bouts of AUD/JPY buying. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.8816 before falling in the afternoon when the USD broadly strengthened and risk aversion spiked. * EUR fell across the board after a Spanish newspaper said that sources indicated that 11 Euro zone banks would fail the stress tests. The ECB later issued a statement cautioning against speculating on the stress test results - but the damage was already done. * USD positively reacted to headline US CPI coming in slightly higher than expected, but the core CPI came in slightly softer than expected and the Fed doesn't take much note of the US CLI anyway. * EUR/USD traded as low as 1.2637 before closing in NY at 1.2748 - down 0.5%. * The US Treasury market appeared to ignore all of the day's news, as the 10-yr Treasury yield traded in a 2.17%/2.25% range - last at 2.22% - unchanged from Tuesday's close. * Despite the rise in risk aversion - USD/JPY was little changed on the day and closed at 117.14 - up 0.1% from Tuesday's close at 117.00. Wrap-up After a few days of calm - investor jitters returned on Wednesday. The shooting incident in Canada created uncertainty, as the reports coming from Ottawa were mixed and at times confusing. As of late in the US session it was unclear if the incident involved a lone gunman and/or was related to any terrorist activity. Perhaps more disconcerting for investors were the steep fall in the crude oil price just when it was starting to look like it was bottoming.

The reaction to the fall on Wall Street and the price of crude oil was muted in other markets. The reaction to the fatal shooting in Ottawa will likely fade unless it is linked to more sinister events, but if the price of crude oil continues to fall it could reignite deflation concerns and weigh on commodity/growth currencies such as the AUD and CAD.

The market has gone back to looking for excuses to buy USD and that could be due to the fact that a lot of excess EUR/USD shorts and USD/JPY longs were pared last week when the market volatility hit extreme levels. EUR/USD appears poised to set up for another test of strong support formed just ahead of 1.2500.

The focus switches back to China later today when HSBC Flash China MFG PMI is released. The market is looking for a slight improvement to 50.3 from 50.2. If the improvement is greater than expected it will come on the back of better China growth data and support regional equities and currencies - while providing a base for the AUD. A worse than expected result could see a negative reaction - especially as investors remain a bit jumpy and cautious over the prospects for global growth. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed in NY mostly higher from yesterday's Asian session close. The shooting in Ottawa undermined stock sentiment whilst the US Dollar posted moderate gains as a consequence. A 2.5% tumble in NYMEX Crude underscores just how jittery some markets remains. Singapore and Malaysia return today - Thailand is on holidays. China HSBC flash PMI key data release today. USD/KRW traded a 1051.1-1055.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1051.4. The Kospi closed up 1.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2694-1.2721 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2703. Singaporean financial markets were closed for a public holiday. USD/MYR Malaysian financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. USD/IDR traded a 12010-12030 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12010. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12026. The IDX Composite closed up 0.9%. USD/PHP traded a 44.75-815 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.80. The PSE index closed up 1.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.265-345 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.33. The Set closed up 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.373-41 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.39. The Taiex closed up 1.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1410 slightly lower than the previous 6.1410 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1172-6.1208 range; last at 6.1185. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1243 - range 6.1219-6.1284. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2410-6.2430. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.15-30 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.27. The Sensex closed up 0.8%

Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23 Oct 21:45 NZ CPI 23 Oct 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash 23 Oct 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 23 Oct 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Oct 08:00 TW Industrial Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 20:00 NZ RBNZ's Wheeler Speaks at BIS Conference 21:00 AU RBA's Stevens Speech at Payments 00:00 NZ RBNZ's Head Of Prudential Supervision Toby Fiennes Speaks A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets continued trade in recovery mode following positive leads from Asia and closed before Wall Street went into "risk-off" mode. * The London FTSE closed up 0.4%; the German DAX and French CAC closed up 0.6%; Milan closed with a healthy 1.1% gain and the Spanish IBEX rose 1.0%. * The main theme during the US session on Wednesday was a return to investor caution, as Wall Street negatively reacted to reports of a shooting incident in Canada's national capital Ottawa resulted in one Canadian soldier dying. * The Dow went from being up 40 points early in the session to being down over 150 points after vague and conflicting reports on the shooting in Ottawa unsettled an otherwise quiet trading day. * Wall Street sentiment was also undermined by a return of weakness to the oil market, which is seen as a barometer of deflation concerns. * The VIX index remained volatile - rising over 11% to 17.87 from Tuesday's close at 16.08. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 0.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * NYMEX Crude closed down 2.5% and traded as low as 80.22. The move lower was prompted by EIA data showing US crude inventories surging more than expected. * Other commodity prices were a bit sluggish Wednesday as NY copper fell 0.3%; Lon Copper eased 0.6% and gold fell seven bucks to 1,241.50 due to broad USD strength. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day in European debt markets with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closing unchanged at 2.21%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closing unchanged at 2.52%; the 10-yr German bund yield slipped 1bp to 0.86% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield rose 4bps to 2.21%. * The US Treasury market appeared to ignore all of the day's news, as the 10-yr Treasury yield traded in a 2.17%/2.25% range and closed at 2.22% - unchanged from Tuesday.

