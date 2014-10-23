SYDNEY, Oct 24 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Germany's Merkel says budget consolidation, growth should go together * Italy PM Renzi says can make extra budget cuts (EUR 1-2bln) if needed * Greece's Alpha Bank passes ECB stress tests (sources) * Bank of Italy sees high risk of prolonged period of low inflation, govt decision to delay debt cutting goal reasonable given depth of recession * Fitch ECB TLTRO supports bank funding more than lending * Brazil election poll - Rousseff w/49% of voter support v Neves' 41% (IBOPE) * Turkish leaves key interest rates steady * EZ consumer conf rises to -11.1 in Oct from -11.4 in Sept * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 283k, f/c 282k, 266k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 281k, 284k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.351m, f/c 2.380m, 2.389m-prev * US National Activity Index Sep 47%, -0.25-prev * US Monthly Home Price MM* Aug 0.5%, 0.2%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY* Aug 4.8%, 4.4%-prev * US Monthly Home Price Index MM* Aug 214, 212.7-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Oct 56.2, f/c 57, 57.5-prev * US Leading Index Chg MM* Sep 0.008, f/c 0.006, 0.2%-prev * US KC Fed Manufacturing Oct 3, 12-prev * US KC Fed Composite Index Oct 4, 6-prev * Italy budget, EU sees significant deviation from med-term goals * BoE Broadbent, more powerful for ECB to buy private debt vs DE gov bonds * Broadbent, any rise in official rates to be limited and gradual * Norges Bank leaves policy unchanged at 1.5%, in line * DE Oct Markit Mfg flash PMI 51.54.38 vs.4 prev 49.9. 49.5 exp * DE Oct Markit Service flash PMI 54.8 vs prev 55.7. 55.0 exp * DE OCt Markit Comp flash PMI 54.3 vs prev 54.1 * EZ Oct Markit Mfg flash PMI 50.7 vs prev 50.3. 49.9 exp * EZ Oct Markit Service flash PMI 52.4 vs prev 52.4. 52.0 exp * EZ OCt Markit Comp flash PMI 52.2 vs prev 52.0. 51.7 exp * GB Sep Rertail Sales -0.3% m/m, 2.7% y/y vs prev 0.4%/3.7% R. -0.1%/2.8% exp * GB Oct CBI trends - orders -6 vs prev -4. -4 exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset market was a very positive shift in investor risk appetite, as data from around the world along with strong US corporate profit results calmed global growth fears. * The better than expected HSBC China Flash MFG PMI was followed by better than expected EZ Flash PMI that was followed by solid US jobless claims (lowest since 2000) data and US house price data - along with better than expected US Leading Economic Index. * Strong quarterly earnings reports from Caterpillar and 3M added to positive mood on Wall Street - that had Dow up over 300 points at one stage before drifting off the highs late to close up 216 points or 1.3% higher. * The improved risk appetite and better data pushed Treasury yields higher - with the 10-yr yield finally filling in last Wednesday's gap lower - trading to 2.30% at one stage before settling around 2.27% late in the US session up from Wednesday's close at 2.22%. The 2-year Treasury yield pushed up to 0.40% at one stage before settling around 0.39% up from 0.36% at Wednesday's close. * Fading growth/deflation concerns resulted in the closely watched NYMEX Crude rising close to 2% higher at 82.07 - up from Wednesday's close at around 80.50%. * NY Copper rose 0.9% while iron ore went the other way and fell 1.8% to 80. * The main stories of the FX market was JPY weakness, as the rise in investor risk appetite and rise in UST yields sent USD/JPY to 108.36 at one stage before settling at 108.28 up 1.05% from Wednesday's close. * NZD was the worst performing currency on Thursday - with NZD/USD falling to 0.7809 - down 1.35% on the day due to a dovish shift in RBNZ expectations. * The other USD pairing barely moved on an open close basis, as the better EZ PMI data offset the better US data and rising US yields. * EUR/USD closed barely changed at 1.2647; USD/CHF was unchanged around 0.9535 and USD/CAD was unchanged around 1.1230. * AUD/USD was dragged down by the falling NZD/USD even though AUD/NZD was up around 1.2% on the day. AUD/USD closed at 0.8761 - down 0.1% from Wednesday's close at 0.8772. * GBP underperformed due to disappointing UK Retail Sales data that resulted in EUR/GBP buying. GBP/USD closed at 1.6029 down 0.1% from Wednesday's close. * The rise in USD/JPY and unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent gold tumbling from multi-week highs above 1,250 hit on Tuesday. Gold traded as low as 1,126 and was last at 1,233 down 0.7% from Wednesday's close around 1241. Wrap-up The market remains volatile in terms of swings in investor moods from day-to-day. Risks emanating from non-financial/economic events such as Ebola and alleged terrorist activity in Canada have faded from the investor radar screens. Meanwhile the gloomy global growth/deflation fears that peaked in the middle of last week have faded due to a run of encouraging data - form the US and China in particular. We can probably expect the day-to-day mood swings to continue for awhile and volatility could even intensify around the FOMC meeting next week.

The break above 108.00 in USD/JPY suggests the pair is entrenched in a 105/110 range for the time being. USD/JPY briefly broke above the 61.8 fibo of the 110.09/105.19 move at 108.22 - but closed just below that level. A daily close above 108.25 targets another test of the 110.00 range top. Support is now found at former resistance around 107.40 and only a break below 107.35 would ease the upward pressure. The focus will be on how Tokyo react to the higher USD/JPY. One thing for certain - the Nikkei should move significantly higher and could create a spiral that drags USD/JPY higher.

AUD/NZD moved above 1.1200 - but now faces stiff resistance between 1.1275/1.1300. A break above 1.1300 would be very bullish and target 1.1550/1.1600.

The main event for the Asian session will be China House Price data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed higher in NY from yesterday's Asian session close as it followed DXY moves and ignored strong stocks. It was mostly risk on overnight helped along by solid PMI data around the globe and better than expected earnings on Wall Street. USD/JPY unhinged USD/AXJ pairs which moved higher but in lagging fashion compared to the tear away USD/JPY. USD/JPY closed up 1.0% at it rebounds from the bottom of what is perceived to be a larger 105-110 range. China housing data headlines today while India remains on holidays. * USD/KRW traded a 1054.1-1056.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1056.1. The Kospi closed down 0.27%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2714-1.2738 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2737. The Straits Times closed up 1.05%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2640-3.2780 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2735. The Straits Times closed up 0.8%. * USD/IDR traded a 12030-12060 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12055. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12034. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.79-865 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.805. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. * USD/THB traded a 32.315-35 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.35. Thai financial markets were closed for a public holiday. * USD/TWD traded a 30.382-415 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.405. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1459 slightly higher than the previous 6.1410 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1183-6.1207 range; last at 6.1195. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1256 - range 6.1240-6.1266. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2470-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.1%. * USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 24 Oct 23:00 KR GDP Growth 24 Oct 00:30 SG Final URA Property Index 24 Oct 01:00 PH Trade Balance 24 Oct 01:00 PH Imports 24 Oct 01:30 CN China House Prices 24 Oct 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 24 Oct 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 24 Oct 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 24 Oct 08:10 TW Money Supply Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * The main theme across asset market was a very positive shift in investor risk appetite, as data from around the world along with strong US corporate profit results calmed global growth fears. * The better than expected HSBC China Flash MFG PMI was followed by better than expected EZ Flash PMI that was followed by solid US jobless claims (lowest since 2000) data and US house price data - along with better than expected US Leading Economic Index. * The London FTSE closed up 0.3%; the German DAX closed 1.2% higher; the French CAC rose 1.3%; Milan closed up 0.9% and the Spanish IBEX gained 0.8%. * Strong quarterly earnings reports from Caterpillar and 3M added to positive mood on Wall Street - that had the Dow up over 300 points at one stage before drifting off the highs late in the session on a report a NY doctor returning from West Africa displayed some Ebola symptoms to close up 216 points or 1.3% higher at 16,678. * The VIX index closed at 16.52 - down 7.5% from Wednesday's close at 17.87. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 2.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * Fading global growth/deflation concerns resulted in the closely watched NYMEX Crude rising close to 2% higher at 82.07 - up from Wednesday's close at around 80.50%. * NY Copper rose 0.91% while iron ore went the other way and fell 1.84% to 80. * The rise in USD/JPY and unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent gold tumbling from multi-week highs above 1,250 hit on Tuesday. Gold traded as low as 1,126 before closing at 1,233 down 0.65% from Wednesday's close around 1,241. A closer look at fixed interest * The rise in risk appetite resulted in the spread between EZ peripheral yields and German Bunds narrowing. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 2.19%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 1bp to 2.50%; the 10-yr German Bund yield rose 3bps to 0.89% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield rose 3bps to 2.24%. * The improved risk appetite and better data pushed Treasury yields higher - with the 10-yr yield finally filling in last Wednesday's gap lower - trading to 2.30% at one stage before settling around 2.27% up from Wednesday's close at 2.21%. The 2-year Treasury yield pushed up to 0.40% at one stage before settling around 0.39% up from 0.37% at Wednesday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12110 12130 12110 12110-12130 N/A USD/JPY 108.36 107.10 108.28 INR 61.50 61.50 61.40 61.38-40 N/A EUR/USD 1.2676 1.2614 1.2647 KRW 1057 1061.2 1057.3 1060.5-61.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.01 135.21 136.89 MYR 3.2825 3.2880 3.2800 3.2810-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.6068 1.5995 1.6029 PHP 44.85 44.90 44.83 44.86-88 N/A USD/CAD 1.1263 1.1207 1.1230 TWD 30.37 30.395 30.37 30.385-395 N/A AUD/USD 0.8807 0.8749 0.8761 CNY 1-mth 6.1520 6.1505 6.1490-10 NZD/USD 0.7930 0.7809 0.7824 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1890-20 USD/SGD 1.2773 1.2714 1.2773 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2455-75 USD/THB 32.38 32.315 32.37 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16678 +217 +1.32 10-year 2.27% 2.22% S&P 500 1951 +24 +1.23 2-year 0.39% 0.36% NASDAQ 4453 +70 +1.60 30-year 3.05% 2.99% FTSE 6419 +19 +0.30 Spot Gold($) 1233.00 1241.50 DAX 9047 +107 +1.20 Nymex 81.98 80.41 Nikkei 15139 -57 -0.37 Brent 88.81 84.69

