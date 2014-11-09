SYDNEY, Nov 10 (IFR) -

Headlines over the weekend * China Trade Ministry: China Trade Environment May Slightly Improve In 2015 * China Trade Ministry: China Economy Still Faces Downward Pressure * China Says October Exports +11.6% on Year Ago (Reuters Poll +10.6%) * China Says October Imports +4.6% on Year Ago (Reuters Poll +5.5%) * China Says October Trade Balance $ +45.4bln (Reuters Poll $ +42bln) * China Says October M/M Exports -3.2%; Imports -11.6% * China Says Oct Calendar-Adjusted Y/Y Exports +11.6%, Imports +4.6% * China Says Oct Calendar-Adjusted M/M Exports +1.5%, Imports +0.3% * Moody's Changes Outlook on Hungary's Ba1 Rating to Stable from Negative; Affirms Rating Headlines from Friday Night * USD Oct NNFP 214k vs f/c 231k & prior 256k (rev from 248k), Aug payrolls rev to 203k from 180k * USD Oct Unemployment rate 5.8% vs f/c 5.9% and prior 5.9% * USD Oct Avg. hourly earnings 0.10% vs f/c 0.20%; Avg workweek hours 34.6 as f/c & vs prior 34.5 * CAD Oct Unemployment rate 6.5% vs f/c & prior 6.8% * CAD Oct Employment change 43.1k vs f/c -5k and prior 74.1k * Fed's Dudley: US policy tightening will come with market turbulence, challenges for emerging economies * Fed's Mester: Fed is not behind the curve- CNBC * Fed's Evans: Weakness in foreign growth, dollar strength are downside risks for U.S.; Labor market slack is definitely diminishing * Fed's Yellen: lack of fiscal support has weakened U.S. & global econ recovery; Fiscal policy should 'do no harm' when Fed is trying to stimulate economy * Fed's Kocherlakota: Sees long-run Fed Funds rate at 3.25% -Slide Presentation * IMF's Lagarde: Current econ situation is fragile, brittle & fragmented * MXN CB Chief Carstens: Sees risk of secular stagnation, says low growth risk for emerging economies * ECB's Couere: Fiscal space is extremely limited in all EZ countries; Given large EZ current account surplus, not clear weaker Euro is right solution to growth problems * GB Sep Goods trade balance non-EU -4.048bln vs prev -3.7bln rvsd. -3.7bln exp * GB Sep Goods trade balance GBP -9.821bln vs prev -8.95bln rvsd. -9.40bln exp * DE Sep Industrial output 1.4% vs prev -3.1% rvsd. 2.0% exp * DE Sep Trade balance, EUR, SA 18.5bln vs prev 17.5bln. 18.5bln exp * DE Sep Exports 5.5% m/m vs prev -5.8%. 1.85% exp * DE Sep Imports 5.4% vs prev -1.3%. 0/8% exp * CH Sep Retail sales 0.3% y/y vs prev 1.4% rvsd * CH Oct adj jobless rate 3.2% vs prev 3.2%. 3.2% exp * SNB Oct forex reserves at 460.427bln vs prev 462.111bln Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD Some USD long unwinds took hold in Europe. EUR/USD lifted from 1.2375 to sit just below 1.2400 into the US jobs report. Algos sent EUR/USD on a wild ride after the headline NFP missed forecasts. The pair initially spiked up to 1.2443. Asian sellers capped move and pair quickly reversed on upbeat revisions. EUR/USD gave back all the gains and the Asian names bought the shorts back near 1.2380. Bear pressure persisted a bit though and a NY low of 1.2358 was hit. US bond yield got hit after the data and their slide deepened. Broad based bear pressure on the USD took hold. EUR/USD made several attempts to clear the reaction high. Several of them failed but the pullbacks became more & more shallow. With US yields unable to mount a comeback a large wave of USD sales hit the market. EUR/USD ran stops above 1.2450 and hit a 1.2470 high. A bounce for the USD saw the pair pullback and it closed in NY at 1.2455. USD/JPY grudgingly rolled over, succumbing to the pressure of sharply lower US rates and a key reversal higher in Gold after Non-Farm Payrolls missed expectations. USDJPY will still finish up with the highest weekly close in 7 years but near term its run, and that of the Nikkei, look tired. Yesterday's key reversal in EURJPY gave the bears something to lean against and they pressed their advantage throughout the session, triggering some stops on a break of the hourly trendline at 114.60. Ditto the Nikkei (futures) which are almost 5% off intraday highs and at the lows of the past 3 days. GBP/USD opened NYC 1.5830, whipped around 1.5791/1.5861 after nonfarm payrolls revealed a below f/c *214k number (f/c +231/235k) but +31k positive adjustments to previous 2 months. It was enough to trip the 1.5800 barrier but not sufficient to keep cable down there. As leveraged accounts pared USD near the IMM close cable hit 1.5876 session highs, closed 1.5861. Reserve manager offers touted 1.5875/00 and 1.5950/00. Earlier in the day cable had sold off after the larger than f/c GBP 9.8bn trade deficit (-9.4bn f/c) USD/CHF pulled back but suffered little technical damage despite sharply lower US rates and higher Gold prices after a weaker than expected Non-Farm Payroll figure. It will still finish with the highest weekly close since May 2013. EURCHF dropped to new lows at 1.2030 as the trend of the EUR overtaking the CHF as a preferred funding currency continues to grind on. Swiss 2 yr notes slipped to 9bps in anticipation of the SNB being forced off the bench to defend the floor at 1.2000. Of note was the major Euro equity markets closing out the week below the levels of the Draghi press briefing and could be in for some trouble near term that feature in market action. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1434, +10 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1420/46, DXY and gold flat, WTI crude +0.95%, AUD/CAD +0.48%, 0.9817. Traders were pensive ahead of the twin jobs reports and rightly so. O/N "whispers" called for +300k, illogical considering the Challenger and ADP data that foreshadowed NFP but US 10-Yr yields crested 2.40% pre- data. NFP 214k vs original +231/235k plus Canadian jobs up 43.1k vs -5k f/c and USD/CAD plunged a big fig to 1.1330 given. The full time / part time breakdown also complimented the Loonie (F/T +26.5k, P/T +16.5k) as did a 0.5% drop in unemployment to 6.5%. USD/CAD held 1.1339/67 into the PM session prior to fresh lows by 1.1312 as IMM/CTA players bailed out of USD longs. AUD/USD Europe saw bears cover shorts after the break of 0.8550 failed to see substantial follow through. The squeeze saw the pair just below 0.8600 into NY's open and the US jobs report. The headline miss to NFP spiked USD lower. AUD/USD hit 0.8635 in no time but the gains were quickly erased as the revisions to prior jobs data were upbeat. AUD/USD dived down to 0.8567 but broad based USD weakness stopped the slide. US bond yields were soft after the data and their slides began to deepen. AUD/USD then spent the remainder of NY's session ascending to the post-NFP spike high. A wave of USD selling hit the market late in the afternoon. AUD/USD ran stops above 0.8640 to hit a 0.8658 high. A slight pullback saw the close in NY at 0.8634. NZD/USD Similar to its antipodean cousin AUD, NZD/USD saw a short squeeze in Europe after setting a new trend low. Bears lifted NZD/USD near 0.7705 before a slight pullback had it near 0.7695 into the US jobs report. Whipsaw price action ensued after the data with the pair initially spiking up to 0.7749 on the NFP miss and then just as quickly spiking lower to 0.7678. The spike low was reversed as the USD couldn't manage to get its footings as US bond yields were heavy. NZD/USD steadily climbed for the remainder of NY's session as bond yield losses increased. The pair eventually broke the post-data reaction high, ran stops through 0.7760 and hit a 0.7768 high. A USD bounce late in the session saw the pair sit near 0.7740 towards the end of the week. China data early in the week will be next week's initially catalyst for this pair. If upbeat, NZD/USD may have shorts scrambling to cover. A run towards 0.7880 cannot at that point. LATAM currencies gained on Friday with the help of an unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs report, while inflation data showed the region's top economies were still struggling with above-target price growth. USD/BRL hit its highest since late 2008 but the slightly disappointing headline U.S. jobs figure kept the pair from breaching the 2.6203 peak from December of that year. Brazilian inflation came in lower than expected in October but remained well above the central bank's 4.5% target and still exceeded its 6.5% upper limit as well. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to a 9-month high in October, adding momentum to USD/MXN's post-payrolls retreat, which extended through the daily tenkan line. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open in Asia on Monday sharply lower from Friday's Asian session close. Big build-up to the US NFP proved unwarranted - whispers of a number upwards of 300k overly optimistic - actual just 214k. It wasn't all bad however with upwards revisions to previous months with October likely to fall into the same situation at some stage. Market was volatile after the number. The USD was sold as expected but after the initial a nasty vacuum was created and USD strength quickly reappeared. Once the dust had settled USD weakness return and indeed picked up late in the session. China's trade data out Saturday fell into the satisfactory basket with exports up 11.6% on year against of a forecast of +10.6%. Imports down a little at plus 4.6% against a forecast of plus 5.5%. China CPI and PPI are due out Monday. BOK meeting on Thursday might prove interesting after the authorities announced last week that they would manage the Won to move in line with the Yen. * USD/KRW traded a 1089.7-1095.1 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1093.7. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.294-1.2974 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2944. The Straits Times closed down 0.14%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3420-3.3480 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3480. The KLCI closed down 0.4%. * USD/IDR traded a 12135-12172 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12149. The IDX Composite closed down 0.9%. * USD/PHP traded a 45.03-09 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.03. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. * USD/THB traded a 32.85-925 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.865. The Set closed down 0.15 %. * USD/TWD traded a 30.595-62 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.615. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1602 slightly higher than the previous 6.1565 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1137-6.1241 range; last at 6.1229. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1365 - range 6.1195-6.1400. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2630-6.2650. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%. * USD/INR traded a 61.49-675 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.64. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Nov 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 10 Nov 00:30 AU Housing Finance 10 Nov 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 10 Nov 01:30 CN PPI 10 Nov 01:30 CN CPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Ni OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12240 12275 12215 12210-12230 N/A USD/JPY 115.60 114.25 114.60 INR 61.76 62.01 61.70 61.68-71 N/A EUR/USD 1.2470 1.2358 1.2455 KRW 1093 1098 1088.5 1088.5-1089 N/A EUR/JPY 143.06 142.26 142.78 MYR 3.3550 3.3600 3.3440 3.3430-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.5887 1.5791 1.5869 PHP 45.11 45.11 44.97 44.89-91 N/A USD/CAD 1.1450 1.1312 1.1338 TWD 30.62 30.635 30.58 30.59-60 N/A AUD/USD 0.8658 0.8540 0.8634 CNY 1-mth 6.1580 6.1530 6.1540-50 NZD/USD 0.7768 0.7660 0.7753 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1980-00 USD/SGD 1.2974 1.2883 1.2888 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2640 6.2630-50 USD/THB 32.925 32.76 32.76 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17574 +20 +0.11 10-year 2.30% 2.39% S&P 500 2032 +1 +0.03 2-year 0.50% 0.55% NASDAQ 4633 -5 -0.12 30-year 3.03% 3.10% FTSE 6567 +16 +0.24 Spot Gold($) 1178.30 1141.70 DAX 9292 -85 -0.91 Nymex 78.50 77.85 Nikkei 16880 +88 +0.52 Brent 83.10 82.80

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)