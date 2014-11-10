SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB says covered bond purchase total under new stimulus plan now EUR7.408b * San Fran Fed research piece rates may rise more than many on FOMC expect (BBG) * Russia's Putin says Ruble has been victim of speculative attacks, hopes CB's decision to abandon trading corridor will help stabilize the ruble * Putin says will punish the speculators if they prepare more attacks on ruble * Moody's downgrades 5 S African banks deposit ratings to 'BAA2'; outlook stable * US Employment Trends Oct 123.09, 121.91-prev * CA House Starts, Annualized Oct 183.6k, f/c 200.0k, 197.4k-prev * EZ Nov SENTIX index rises to -11.9 vs prev -13.7. -13.5 exp * Norway Oct Core inflation up 2.5% y/y vs 2.4% prev, 2.3% exp * Russian C/B abandons ruble trading and, floats ruble Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD: A lift late in Europe's morning saw EUR/USD test above 1.2500. Asian offers and the 200-HMA were too much to overcome though as the pair halted at 1.2509.The USD's slide initiated Friday began showing some signs of faltering as the market decided the greenback looked a bit cheap. EUR/USD slid from the high and sat near 1.2485 in early NY. Bear pressure was immediately applied in NY as the USD lift accelerated. Hourly support near 1.2470 was tested but it couldn't hold for long. Yields on US bonds reversed course and clawed back much of Friday's losses. EUR/USD broke the support and accelerated lower. A slump in commodity prices likely added to the pair's woes. The pair eventually tested hourly support near 1.2415/20 in NY's afternoon before the slide halted. Very little bounce was seen though as the pair sat just above 1.2420 late in the day. Action may be limited as there is little data due and US celebrates Veterans' Day Tuesday. USD/JPY Long USD profit-taking in the wake of NFP report ran out of steam in London today, in part because USD/JPY pullback from Friday's 115.60 peak to today's 113.86 low gave traders a chance to buy at last Wed's levels. In the post QQE2/GPIF world, and with no serious change in the Fed outlook, that was all macros needed to scoop up the ltd dip below 114. Bidding was steady and CTA led in NY, driving prices into, and eventually through the hourly cloud in the 114.80s. Yield spreads & Nikkei gains are providing the fundamental lift. There was a Nikkei story out in the NY afternoon about possible continuing dissent at the BOJ re QQE2, but it looks unlikely this group will be able to reverse the new easing. Kuroda has a core cadre of QQE believers and is likely to get another one next summer when one of the committee members is replaced. At any rate, it would be a spectacularly slap in Kuroda's face to not give QQE2 at least a few qtrs to either sink or swim. Japan has Trade, C/A, & Consumer Confidence releases Tuesday. There's a US holiday Tuesday. The path of least resistance is higher for USD/JPY and the crosses. GBP/USD UK rate hike sentiment or lack thereof, continues to dominate the rise and fall of the pound. The pound has fallen from highs near 1.7192 to lows last week at 1.5791. The highs were put in shortly after BOE chief Carney's, hawkish, Mansion House speech which leads, market participants to believe a rate hike would come this November; with those f/c's dashed the pound has moved steadily lower as the hike f/c moves further down the road in 2015. Today's early strength evaporated as the market moved back to long USD ahead of tomorrow's Veterans Day holiday, as commodities resumed their move lower. This week's BOE QIR is not likely to hold any new info which might push up the late '15 hike sentiment and GBP looks likely to continue to test new lows. In addition to BOE QIR on Wednesday, Sept wage & employment data are expected. Reuters' expects wage growth at 0.8% vs 0.7% in Aug not enough to move the dial on a rate hike. EUR/GBP moved in a 0.7830/60 range for most of the day ending the session by 0.7840. The cross also sensitive to rate yaw as the market speculates on ECB QE. Support remains near 0.7800 lows on Nov 3 & 6. USD/CHF: The SNB is running out of room above the 1.2000 EUR/CHF floor, with today's 1.2021 low the lowest since Sep 5, 2012. Prices spent more than five months near the 1.2000 floor that year, with only one brief intraday spike below the figure. One can only assume the SNB will be more vigilant about not letting prices print below 1.2000 now, because doing so would trigger large sell stops under accumulated long trades. The SNB will have to take S-T rates negative and intervene soon. Their dilemma is what to do if the ECB were to go full-bore QE. With very little Swiss govt debt to buy, the SNB would not be able to match a major ECB QE move and would therefore have to simply print francs to buy euro's to maintain the floor. Negative rates would lessen the amount of intervention needed. USD/CAD opened NorAm marts 1.1306, +10 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1300/37, traders are keying off rising oil prices. WTI crude +1.1%, DXY -0.3%, AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9798. The NorAm session kicked off with oil surging to 79.85 and USD/CAD probing for stops sub- 1.1300. Comments from Kuwait's oil minister that OPEC is not considering production cuts and the UAE's oil minister (no need to panic over the price of oil at current levels) stifled the relief rally. WTI dropped to 77.24 lows as traders that had bailed out of shorts re-entered the market. USD/CAD was paid at 1.1384 highs, US 10-Yr yields +7bp in the Noram session playing a supporting role. . AUD/USD held a tight 0.8660/84 range in Europe's morning with the pair spending most of that time near the upper limit. Offers in the 0.8685/00 zone and near the 200-HMA capped the topside. A rebound for the USD saw the pair slide into NY's open and sit near 0.8665. NY added pressure immediately as the USD stayed firm and US yields staged a comeback from Friday's losses. A steady descent ensued with a brief pause at hourly support near 0.8640. The pace of the US yield lift accelerated and another leg lower for AUD/USD took hold. The slide went on to test hourly support in the 0.8605/10 area and sat within that zone late in the day. Oz Q3 house price index and NAB's Oct business confidence data are due later. NZD/USD Short covering persisted in Europe's morning. The lift approached s-t resistance in the 0.7825/40 zone but could not pierce it. The USD's slide abated and turned. This saw NZD/USD slip towards 0.7785 as NY got going. A minor lift in early NY was rebuffed as the USD lift accelerated and US bond yields began clawing back losses inspired from Friday's jobs report. A steady slide for NZD/USD ensued. The pair fell from just below 0.7800 towards the 200-HMA and hourly support near 0.7760 before pausing. With no let up in the US yield lift, NZD/USD slid further. Late in the day the pair was probing the s-t support in the 0.7735/45 area. LATAM USD/MXN rose to highs near 13.60, shrugging off early weakness after Friday's weaker than expected US NFP. LatAm's are challenged by above target inflation which remain a weight on the region, as well s the broader EM space. Risk currencies weakened broadly in spite of a sell-off in USTs'. USD/MXN lead the LatAm move higher as tomorrows US Veterans Day holiday is expected to sop up a fair amount of liquidity. With USD/MXN the preferred stand-in for LatAm liquidity and little data to act on, traders are lightening short USD position via USD/MXN. USD/BRL rallied off early NY session lows by 2.5310 to end the session near highs of the day at 2.5525. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ recouped most of its post US payroll losses during NY as the once mighty US Dollar roared back to life. There was no particular trigger for the return of USD strength although many said the turn came as crude turned lower. Real money was seen buying US Dollar with the leveraged crowd quick to join in. NFP move always problematic given the monthly revisions and as such it now has only a short shelf life. With papers full of new US Republican measures such as bringing US company profits back home at a one off reduced tax rate of just 10%; it's hard to see USD strength dissipating anytime soon. Indeed bouts of USD weakness are simply buying opportunities. USD/JPY remains key vehicle in Asia - move back above 115 today likely which could see USD/KRW pressuring 1100. * USD/KRW traded a 1083.7-1088.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1085. The Kospi closed up 0.95%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2870-1.2897 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2894. The Straits Times closed up 0.45%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3255-3.3325 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3290. The KLCI closed up 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded a 12130-12155 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12150. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12138. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.855-90 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.86. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/THB traded a 32.72-795 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.785. The Set closed down 0.7%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.546-609 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.55. The Taiex closed up 1.5%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1377 sharply lower than the previous 6.1602 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1135-6.1210 range; last at 6.1196. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1252 - range 6.1202-6.1335. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2570-6.2590. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.2%. * USD/INR traded a 61.43-52 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.50. The Sensex closed up 0.0%.

Economic Data Releases (GMT) 11 Nov 00:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 11 Nov 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 11 Nov 00:30 AU Home Price Index 11 Nov 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 11 Nov 01:00 PH Exports 11 Nov 04:01 MY Industrial Output 11 Nov 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index 11 Nov 06:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 00:10 AU RBA's Aymler Speech at Securitization Conference

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12225 Dealt 12245 12230-12250 N/A USD/JPY 114.91 113.86 114.87 INR 61.77 61.85 61.80 61.85-87 N/A EUR/USD 1.2510 1.2419 1.2420 KRW 1086 1091 1086 1090.5-1091 N/A EUR/JPY 142.93 142.10 142.67 MYR 3.3400 3.3480 3.3390 3.3480-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.5918 1.5841 1.5842 PHP 44.95 44.96 44.94 44.93-95 N/A USD/CAD 1.1385 1.1300 1.1380 TWD 30.55 30.58 30.55 30.58-59 N/A AUD/USD 0.8684 0.8609 0.8622 CNY 1-mth 6.1430 6.1420 6.1420-40 NZD/USD 0.7823 0.7740 0.7750 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1910-30 USD/SGD 1.2920 1.2870 1.2910 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2570-90 USD/THB 32.85 32.72 32.82 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17614 +40 +0.23 10-year 2.36% 2.30% S&P 500 2038 +6 +0.30 2-year 0.54% 0.50% NASDAQ 4652 +19 +0.42 30-year 3.095% 3.03% FTSE 6611 +44 +0.67 Spot Gold($) 1151.40 1178.30 DAX 9352 +60 +0.65 Nymex 77.19 78.50 Nikkei 16780 -100 -0.59 Brent 82.02 82.10

