Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Rosengren deflation very unlikely in US some risk in Europe (Fox) * Abe eyeing December election (NEN) * RBNZ NZD above sustainable/justified level, risk of sharp China slowdown will hurt NZ, AUS economies; further rises in ST rates may be needed in future years * German panel of econ advisors sees 1% German GDP growth in '15 (Suddeutsche) * Russia's CB will limit ruble liquidity via FX swaps (USD 2b /day), aims to stabilize CCY markets * Spain's treasury to issue inflation linked 10-yr bond * Moody's NorAm Mfg outlook revised on weak economics in key markets * US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Oct 96.1, 95.30-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Sep 3%, f/c 3.2%, 1.10%-prev * GB Oct BRC Retail Sales 0.0% vs prev -2.1%. -0.5% exp * Fed Plosser: Challenges for both EZ and Japan to lift inflation - Rtrs * Fed Plosser: could be reverberations from stronger USD, but relatively small * Fed Rosengren: Dollar's rise natural given relative strength of U.S - Rtrs * ECB Mersch: Extending asset buys to government bonds possible - Rtrs Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD Light short covering took hold in Europe's morning after USD/JPY's rally stalled. EUR/USD lifted from the 1.2400 area towards 1.2420 as NY got going. Early NY saw a slight bid but the pair was hemmed as USD/JPY remained near its highs early in NY and EUR/JPY was firm. The short covering resumed though as the USD saw broad based selling as USD/JPY broke key intra-day supports. EUR/USD broke s-t resistance near 1.2450 and cleared the 200-HMA as well. The pair went on to make a 1.2499 high before sellers emerged. USD/JPY bounced off the 115.00 area and this allowed EUR/USD to slip back towards the 200-HMA. Late in the day the pair sat around 1.2475. Little in the way of major data overnight that might affect EUR/USD so action might be limited until the US bond market reopens on Wednesday. Big data risk towards the end of the week is likely to keep traders on the sidelines as well. Until then the 1.2355/1.2580 range likely holds. USD/JPY Stories about Abe likely calling for a snap election and also delaying next Oct's VAT hike gave USD/JPY the punch it needed overnight to print a new, multi-year high of 116.11. But pair began to diverge from rising EUR/JPY and other yen crosses during NorAm session as the EUR and higher beta ccys recovered against the USD. Japan's monthly MOF investment data and ECB's weekly balance sheet offered EUR/JPY bulls a leg up, as MOF flows favored EZ core bonds and the ECB's balance sheet contracted E22bln last week due to faster bank ECB loan repayments than new ABS purchases by the ECB. While these were superficially bullish for EUR/JPY, lifting it to a new high of 144.34, both EUR/JPY and USD/JPY came in for corrections toward the end of the NY holiday-thinned session. AUD/JPY surged to 100.47 and looks headed for 100.67, where recent & L-T Fibo targets coexist. All eyes on Japan's GDP report on Monday as possible trigger for official confirmation of Abe's snap election and tax hike plans. GBP/USD Middle Eastern name offers helped curtail cable's climb from a London am low of 1.5835, with 1.5874 marking the European high; stops were touted ahead of 1.59, with 1.5918 (Mon high) among resistance levels beyond the figure. Cable moved steadily higher moving through the purported stops at 1.5900/20 to a high at 1.5945 near 10-DMA resistance at 1.5945. Thin markets due to The US Veterans Day holiday helped exacerbate moves higher. Position covering on short GBP/USD positions ahead of Wednesday's QIR and weekly earnings data helped lift the pound. The inflation report is widely expected to bring a downward revision on inflation and earnings are expected a touch higher, barring a significantly higher wage number GBP is expected to remain weak. EUR/GBP continues to consolidate between 0.7800/60, as UK economic weakness pushes farther down the road the first UK rate hike. CHF - EUR/CHF again trading just 21-pips above the SNB's floor for a second day, the talk in the market is that SNB may be using the swaps and options markets to reduce the downside potential of prices and to tamp down volatility in general. The floor hasn't been overtly defended since mid 2012. Pressure on the cross is correlated to pressure on EUR/USD, but there are some signs of a positioning rebound brewing in the latter, which may lend the SNB a hand with the floor. USD/CAD opened Noram mkts 1.1389, +9 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1368/1.1402, WTI crude +0.2%, DXY +0.1%, AUD/CAD +0.2%, 0.9824. Prime broker names on were bid overseas and continued to dominate price action in early trade, a stubborn bid at 1.1370 for a while and a squeeze to 1.1391 session highs before they gave up. With both Canadian & US interbank markets on skeleton crews, there was no real risk appetite in FX during our session. WTI prices ticked up from 76.75 lows to 77.79, USD/CAD probed lower in the absence of bond market pricing out of the US (only stock markets open). Session low 1.1318 - bids rest 1.1300-10. AUD/USD Europe erased losses from Asia as the USD's rally stalled early in their morning. With AUD/USD unable to seriously test 2014 low shorts began covering. The lift had pair near 0.8645 as NY got going. NY pressed the rally further right out of the gate as USD/JPY's slide from its high ran intra-day stops through 115.70. AUD/USD's ascent briefly paused at the 200-HMA and hourly resistance in the 0.8675/80 area. The lift resumed as the greenback's slide gathered pace. AUD/USD then cleared the 0.8680/90 area where the Nov 10 high, 38.2 Fib of 0.8912-0.8540 and the 10-DMA sat. The break saw stops run and the pair then tested the 0.8720/30 resistance zone late in the day. Little pullback was seen as the pair sat just below that zone late in the day. NZD/USD Price action for kiwi was similar to its antipodean cousin AUD. After the USD's rally stalled in Europe's morning short covering dominated for the remainder of the day. The lift had NZD/USD near 0.7755 into NY's open. The level aligned well with the 200-HMA and early NY saw the pair linger near that average. The lift resumed though as the USD's slide progressed. Upon breaking hourly resistance near 0.7780/90 the lift accelerated. S-T spec offers near 0.7825 were easily filled and the pair went on to a 0.7844 high. A late day rebound for the USD and intra-day profit taking ahead of the RBNZ's FSR saw the pair slip and sit just above 0.7805 late in the session. There is some speculation the RBNZ will ease the LVR restrictions. It's unlikely to be done even as house price appreciation has slowed. The appreciation probably hasn't slowed enough for the RBNZ to be comfortable in eliminating the restrictions. Should they surprise and remove them NZD might pop higher as house price inflation may again become an issue for the bank. LATAM USD/MXN moved off early NY highs by 13.64 and moved steadily lower. With no significant data out of the US, due to the Veterans Day holiday, USD/MXN began its descent after the release of weaker than f/c Mexican industrial production, Though a slight miss y/y vs the Reuters f/c, Mex IP came in at 3% vs a revised 1.1%. The market seized on a rise in manufacturing which indicates a nascent recovery may be burgeoning. Support at the 10-DMA by 13.5527 and 13.5089 the 61.8% Fib of 13.4035/13.6795 range. USD/BRL rose to highs by 2.5710 before reversing to 2.56 by sessions end. The Brazilian economy remains dogged by high inflation and weak growth, the market is waiting for signs that Pres Rousseff will turn fiscally responsible, the next important signal will be her pick for finance minister which is expected to be announced shortly ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed in Asia near session highs after USD/JPY spiked above 116 in early London. The rest of the evening was spent retracing its steps with USD/SGD making a fresh low for the day at 1.2896 and heads to the NY close just above 1.29. KRW NDFs ever so briefly dealt above 1100 before pulling back slightly as the night progressed. Veteran Day holidays in the US and Canada kept activity to a minimum although it should be noted that Wall Street remained open although closing flat on the night. Asia will once more take its cue from JPY/Nikkei moves. JPY crosses are very elevated after the late Asia/early London move overnight. Likely profit taking on JPY crosses first up should weigh on AUD and NZD. USD/KRW traded a 1087.3-1094 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1091.6. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2898-1.2956 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2950. The Straits Times closed down 0.27%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3385-3.3488 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3460. The KLCI closed down 0.15%. USD/IDR traded a 12160-12200 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12200. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12163. The IDX Composite closed up 1.35%. USD/PHP traded a 44.88-96 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.95. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.75-89 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.875. The Set closed up 0.25%. USD/TWD traded a 30.528-572 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.57. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1413 slightly higher than the previous 6.1377 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1170-6.1257 range; last at 6.1252. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1323 - range 6.1220-6.1350. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2690-6.2710. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 61.53-64 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.59. The Sensex closed up 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 12 Nov 00:30 AU Wage Price Index 12 Nov 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 12 Nov 12:00 IN Manufacturing Output 12 Nov 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index 12 Nov 12:00 IN Industrial Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:10 NZ RBNZ Governor at Parliament Finance Committee

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12290 12305 12295 12280-12300 N/A USD/JPY 116.11 114.63 115.78 INR 61.88 61.88 61.82 61.84-86 N/A EUR/USD 1.2499 1.2394 1.2475 KRW 1096 1100.2 1097 1097.5-1098 N/A EUR/JPY 144.50 142.61 144.49 MYR 3.3575 3.3570 3.3500 3.3480-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.5945 1.5835 1.5918 PHP 45.02 45.01 44.95 44.93-95 N/A USD/CAD 1.1402 1.1318 1.1335 TWD 30.59 30.605 30.58 30.57-59 N/A AUD/USD 0.8720 0.8591 0.8685 CNY 1-mth 6.1540 6.1530 6.1510-30 NZD/USD 0.7844 0.7712 0.7808 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2010-30 USD/SGD 1.2957 1.2896 1.2910 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2690-10 USD/THB 32.89 32.75 32.85 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17615 +1 +0.01 10-year 2.36% 2.36% S&P 500 2040 +1 +0.07 2-year 0.54% 0.54% NASDAQ 4661 +9 +0.20 30-year 3.095% 3.095% FTSE 6627 +16 +0.24 Spot Gold($) 1164.60 1151.40 DAX 9369 +17 +0.18 Nymex 77.50 77.19 Nikkei 17124 +344 +2.05 Brent 81.25 82.02

