SYDNEY, Nov 13 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * ECB's Draghi ECB committed to expand balance sheet take further unconventional actions if inflation expectations worsen * US Treasury's Lew European authorities need to take resolute action to reduce risk of deeper slump in EZ, global economy can't prosper by relying on US as importer of first & last resort * Weidmann likelihood of deflation remains small, expansive mon policy is appropriate as is GC discussion of add'l measures * Fed's Kocherlakota repeats 2015 rate hike would be inappropriate; int rates will remain low by historical standards leading to more volatility in asset pxs * GBP new 2014 lows, at 1.5776, on reduced BOE's reduced inflation outlook * BOJ's Sato - in my view effect of QQE has tendency to become stronger w/Asset purchases, labor market getting tighter partly due to composition shift, this year's wage event was breakthrough for upward revision of inflation expectations * Canadian home prices rise 0.2% in Oct - Teranet * US Wholesale Inventories MM Sep 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.60%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Sep 0.2%, f/c 0.1%, -0.80%-prev * Saudi Arabia tells OPEC kept crude production little changed in Oct from Sept * BoE QIR: UK CPI "more likely than not" to fall below 1% over next 6 mths * Carney, appropriate mkts exp somewhat easier monetary conditions vs 3m ago * GB Oct Claimant Count Unem Chng -20.4k vs -18.4k rvsd. -22.0k exp * GB Sep ILO Unemployment Rate 6.0% vs 6.0%. 5.9% exp * GB Sep Avg Earnings +1.0% vs 0.7%. 0.8% exp. Ex bonus +1.3% vs 0.9%. 1.1% exp * EZ Sep Ind Prod vs prev -1.8%/-1.9%. 0.7%/-0.3% exp * DE Oct W/sale price index -0.6% m/m, -0.7% y/y vs 0.1%/-0.9%. -0.4%/-0.5% exp Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD buffeted in a 1.2419/1.2498 range as action in EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP drove activity. EUR/JPY's descent initially dragged the pair lower but EUR/GBP's lift post-BoE QIR saw the upper limit of the range tested. EUR/USD sat around 1.2460 as NY got going. Numerous attempts to take EUR/USD higher were thwarted as solid offers into 1.2500 capped. Market speculation a c/bank was buying EUR/CHF and unloading EUR/USD. This saw the single currency slip back near 1.2450. A bounce off that area was rejected and the overnight lows neared again after ECB's Weidmann noted an expansive monetary policy is appropriate and so is the GCs discussion of additional measures. We saw fresh EUR/USD session lows after DJN reiterated earlier headlines that NATO says Russian convoys have been crossing the Ukraine border raising risks of new sanctions. USD/JPY: Yet another USD/JPY pullback was bought into by NorAm and late London participants, this time after a brief dip below 115. A nasty setback in GBP/JPY following the lower BOE inflation outlook may have had some crossover into the other Yen crosses, particularly EUR/JPY. Risk appetites rebounded in NY, despite reports of increasing Russian troop movements into Ukraine and ECB's Weidmann again disparaging outright QE, while paying lip service to balance sheet expansion. On the Japanese front, reports have come far and wide about Abe calling for a snap election next month and possibly delaying the next VAT rise. QQE2 and the GPIF reallocation remain ambient yen negatives, regardless of the election timing or the VAT hike, which most expect to be resolved after Monday's GDP release. Unease before then, and amid a slew of Japan data tonight, may temper USD/JPY's rise, but there is no sign of a top yet and most are looking for 118 as the next objective. Also tonight we get the latest weekly Japanese investment flows, with more hints at the pace of GPIF reallocation. GBP/USD fell from 1.5940, the European high, to lows in NY's afternoon at 1.5776. A reduction in the UK's inflation outlook led to the fall; despite a slight rise in average earnings. Weak commodity prices and low growth in the EZ fomenting is fears that the UK may catch Europe's cold. The market still expects a rate hike by H2 '15 but has reduced sentiment for an earlier hike, helping push GBP/USD lower. EUR/GBP rallied as EZ and UK rates paths are expected remain steady in the near-term, though BOE Chief Carney indicated that the next rate move is likely higher. The cross moved to support by 0.7800 in Europe, after the positive earnings report, before reversing steadily higher on the lowered inflation expectation. EUR/GBP moved through resistance at 0.7840 rising to a high of 0.7890, within the daily cloud, before ending the session at 0.7876. USD/CHF Teeth are being gnashed as EUR/CHF's margin of error above the SNB's 1.2000 floor dwindles and talk of surreptitious FX intervention becomes louder. One school of thought is the SNB will keep any action to defend the floor off the public radar screen ahead of the month-end referendum on the SNB upping its gold reserves. The measure is unlikely to pass, but it does complicate matters for the SNB. Life would become far more complicated if the ECB were to launch QE; something ECB Weidmann's again took issue with today, but that most view as integral to the ECB expanding its balance sheet in a significant manner to fight the disinflation trend. Chunky sell orders were noted into today's 1.2018 low, but the SNB is unlikely to let the floor slip before month-end and the ECB is unlikely to launch QE before then. The Nov 19 policy meeting should be a near repeat of the Oct one, with the Dec meeting the earliest likely venue for more aggressive ECB action. Fresh concerns over Ukraine will tend to keep EUR/CHF depressed, on top of extant macro/monetary policy concerns. USD/CHF is biding its time above last week's lows awaiting new US data. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1323 -12 pips vs the close , O/N range 1.1315/59, WTI crude -0.8%, DXY +0.1% , AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9852. Whipsaw oil prices that rallied on profit-taking, dropped on OPEC comments & demand forecasts and dropped again with US stocks receding and EUR/USD lower on Ukraine headlines. WTC 76.86 / 78.08 / 76.63 prompted a USD/CAD drop from opening highs to 1.1281 given back to 1.1313 paid. USD still feels a little oversold but sentiment has turned bearish and it feels like we need a break of last week's WTI low of 75.84 to prompt a re-test of the 1.1466 highs. AUD/USD saw a steady ascent in Europe as the USD and US bond yields were on the soft side. A rally from the 0.8685 area took hold and 0.8730 was approached. AUD/USD then dipped towards 0.8705 into NY's open. The dip found buyers and the ascent resumed. Buying increased as a wave of USD sales entered the market in Europe's close. AUD/USD cleared hourly resistance near 0.8735, pierced the 21-DMA and neared 0.8745/50. Little pullback was seen as shorts may be looking to cover still with techs suggesting the squeeze has further to run. NZD/USD Short covering persisted in Europe after the post-FSR reaction was muted. Fonterra's milk f/c aided the lift and the pair rallied from below 0.7840 towards 0.7880 before a dip had it near 0.7855 at NY's open. The lift continued in NY as the USD was generally soft due to lower US bond yields. A wave of USD selling hit the market after options expiries and NZD/USD made a quick rally to 0.7906. Only a small pullback was seen in the afternoon as shorts are sweating. LATAM USD/MXN remains bounded by the 21-DMA (13.5467) and the upper 21-d Bolli (13.6425). With little Mex or US data today the peso strengthened a touch. The IMF noted that Mexico may see outflows ahead due to the rising US rate outlook and hurdles relative to the implementation of economic reforms. Mexico's CB Governor Carstens also noted the heightened sensitivity of market participants of the recent violence in Mexico. Despite these potential headwinds, USD/MXN moved to lows by 13.55 before reversing to end the session by 13.57. Support at 13.5089, the recent low area and 61.8% Fib of the 13.4035/13.6795 range. USD/BRL remains weak as falling commodity prices weigh heavily on resource rich Brazil. With oil prices probing new lows Brazil will find it increasingly difficult to fund itself from oil revenues out of Petrobras. USD/BRL also remains mired in a low growth high inflation spiral within which tools to help one problem will likely exacerbate the other. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower on Thursday from yesterday's Asian session close. Highlight from offshore session was GBP weakness after the BOE lowered its growth and inflation forecasts. GBP was weak against the field with the antipodean currencies, AUD and NZD major beneficiaries. Lots of noise elsewhere particularly in crude prices on OPEC (Brent crude -2.2%) comments while European stocks took a stumble (Germany's DAX -1.7%) after regulators moved to fine banks for FX misdeeds. NATO noise (Russia/Ukraine) also kept a lid on EUR/USD late in NY. The US Dollar index closed up 0.3% - rest of the gains was spread between commodity currencies (notably AUD and NZD) and to a smaller degree JPY and (as a consequence) AXJ. USD/KRW traded a 1095-1102.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1096. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2900-1.2935 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2903. The Straits Times closed down 0.26%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3335-3.3455 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3360. The KLCI closed down 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 12193-12215 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12195. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12205. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. USD/PHP traded a 44.87-96 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.87. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.83-90 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.865. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.60-662 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.62. The Taiex closed down 1.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1428 slightly higher than the previous 6.1413 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1235-6.1292 range; last at 6.1267. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1328 - range 6.1266-6.1381. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2700-6.2715. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 61.46-56 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.51. The Sensex closed up 0.35%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 13 Nov 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 13 Nov 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 13 Nov 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 13 Nov 01:00 KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 13 Nov 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 13 Nov 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx C 13 Nov 05:30 CN Retail Sales 13 Nov 05:30 CN Industrial Output 13 Nov 05:30 CN Urban investment 13 Nov 06:00 ID Lending Facility Rate 13 Nov 06:00 ID Bank Indonesia Rate 13 Nov 06:00 ID Deposit Facility Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12265 12260 12240 12230-12250 N/A USD/JPY 116.01 114.89 115.47 INR 61.79 61.75 61.66 61.68-69 N/A EUR/USD 1.2498 1.2419 1.2438 KRW 1097 1097.5 1093 1096-1097 N/A EUR/JPY 144.73 143.36 143.60 MYR 3.3450 3.3400 3.3340 3.3400-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5940 1.5776 1.5778 PHP 44.93 44.95 44.91 44.93-95 N/A USD/CAD 1.1359 1.1281 1.1320 TWD 30.60 30.605 30.57 30.59-60 N/A AUD/USD 0.8745 0.8664 0.8719 CNY 1-mth 6.1530 6.1500 6.1510-30 NZD/USD 0.7906 0.7800 0.7880 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2020-40 USD/SGD 1.2935 1.2883 1.2897 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2710 6.2690-10 USD/THB 32.90 32.795 32.865 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17612 -3 -0.02 10-year 2.37% 2.36% S&P 500 2038 -1 -0.07 2-year 0.54% 0.54% NASDAQ 4675 +14 +0.31 30-year 3.11% 3.095% FTSE 6611 -16 -0.25 Spot Gold($) 1162.60 1164.60 DAX 9211 -158 -1.69 Nymex 77.00 77.50 Nikkei 17197 +73 +0.43 Brent 79.83 81.25

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)