SYDNEY, Nov 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Plosser Addressing secular stagnation says very difficult to identify permanent shifts in growth * Fed's Dudley (o/n) timing of rate hikes will depend on how the econ performs, considerable time on low rates not an iron clad commitment * Mexico's FinMin says Govt has bought oil put options in Sept/Nov to hedge oil at USD 76.4/bbl, does not intend to hedge further in 2015 * ECB's Coeure says decline in inflation is a matter of concern * US Initial Jobless Claim w/e 290k, f/c 280k, 278k-prev * US Jobless Claim's 4-Wk Avg w/e 285k, 279k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.392m, f/c 2.350m, 2.356m-prev * US JOLTS Job Openings Sep 4.735m, f/c 4.823m, 4.853m-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Sep 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.30%-prev * Algeria & Venezuela will join forces to defend world's crude oil prices (Venezuelan FgnMin) * Qatar has been cutting oil output in recent weeks; reductions will amount to 300k BPD by end-Nov, reductions due to oversupply and refinery maintenance * EUR/CHF puts in low at 1.2017 ends NY session at 1.2020 * DE Oct final HICP -0.3%/+0.7% mm/yy vs -0.3% prev, -0.3% exp * DE Oct final CPI -0.3/ 0.8% mm/yy vs 0.8% exp, 0.8% prev * CH Oct Prod Px -1.1% y/y vs -1.4% prev Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD hugged the 200-HMA for most of Europe and NY trading session. EUR/USD was buffeted in a tight 1.2450/90 range EUR/CHF traded heavy and EUR/GBP rocketed up towards 0.7950. EZ Q3 GDP and US Oct retail sales are the big risks Friday. Should the result be a combination of a weak GDP and upbeat retail sales, it is likely EUR/USD will break from its consolidation at the lows as yield spreads will resume their recent widening. Since setting a new trend low last week EUR/USD looks to be coiling up for a big move. With the consolidation taking place at the lows one would expect the phase to end to the downside. A break lower could be significant. Bears then target lows from mid to late August 2012 near 1.2245/90 followed by the 2012 low at 1.2042. USD/JPY consolidated recent gains on Thursday as the shock value of media reports on Abe likely calling a snap election and delaying next year's VAT rise fades and traders lay low ahead of Monday's GDP from Japan this is touted to be the catalyst for both events. Weekly flow data remained quite yen bearish, though the lack of net Japanese buying of foreign equities was an interesting twist. US data were second tier, though mediocre enough to allow UST yields and the USD to drift lower. Dudley played up the Fed's data dependence, but most sense the Fed leadership is in no hurry to be the first of the big-three CBs to raise rates. There's been the usual pre-G20 angst about Abenomics and QQE2 coming in for a rebuke, thus reluctance by some to add to long USD/JPY trades for now. That pair is losing momentum on the dailies, but a close below 113.86 is needed to trigger a short-term correction. GBP/JPY is nearing support c 182. GBP/USD erased 1.5750 & 1.5700 option barriers on its way to a fresh 14 month low by 1.5694, as GBP continues to suffer on the back of Wednesday's dovish BoE Inflation Report, as well as continued weakness in commodities, specifically oil. The pound has been consistently weak as rate hike expectations continue to move farther down the road. RICS data indicated that a once frothy UK housing market has come off the boiling providing support for the low growth/inflation crowd's later rate hike scenario. EUR/GBP seized on the UK rate hike malaise and rallied considerably moving through 30-DMA resistance by 0.7881 to highs at 0.7945 as the NY session ends. The euro gaining ground on the pound as rate outlooks converge. A Reuters Poll showed sentiment for ECB asset purchases rising from 40% to 50%, in the interim steady interest rate differential between the UK and EZ should see a continuation of short EUR/GBP covering. EUR/CHF again inched almost imperceptibly closer to the SNB's 1.2000 floor; with a 1.2017 low a pip below yesterdays. But unlike the first three days of the week, there was virtually no bounce off the lows today; 1.2025 being the high. Recent polls from Switzerland suggest the Nov 30 referendum could well be passed, forcing the SNB to raise their gold reserves to 20% of the total over the next few years. The lead-time will reduce the immediate impact of a yes vote, but it will also make defending the floor more difficult. If recent talk of the SNB selling EUR puts to tamp down volatility and EUR/CHF options hedging are correct, the SNB has also created a hedge for its long EUR reserves in case the ECB finally effects QE and defending the floor becomes more onerous; forcing Swiss rates deeper into negative territory. USD/CHF drifted lower with UST yields after a soft Jobless Claims report and misleading JOLTS headlines. Monday's 0.9617 low remains intact heading into EZ GDP & US Retail Sales Friday. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1311, -9 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1302/28, WTI crude -0.8%, DXY -0.1%, AUD/CAD +0.3%, 0.9892, GBP/CAD +0.25%, EUR/CAD +0.14%. Aussie & GBP were the primary O/N movers, a head fake in Aussie on RBA Kent comments and GBP a barrier pop as yesterday's soft inflation data still weighed. USD/CAD sold off to 1.1300 after +12k in weekly US unemployment claims; drop in the DXY prompting WTI futures to hit session highs 76.40. It was short-lived, Brent started tumbling, WTI followed, and they closed c 3.75% & 3.15% respectively, DXY -0.16%. USD/CAD hit 1.1373 session highs - last 1.1370. AUD/USD Overnight action saw Europe lift AUD/USD to key resistance in the 0.8765/70 zone. The 61.8 Fib of 0.8912-0.8540 and a series of daily lows/highs sit there. The lift was helped along by short covering, a weak USD and EUR/AUD's break of 1.4240/50 support. AUD/USD's rallied stopped dead at the resistance and began a slow slip & sat near 0.8740 as NY got going. The worse than f/c jobless claims allowed a short lived lift but sellers emerged as the USD gained some strength. A steady drift lower accelerated on the break below 0.8730. Weak equity and commodity markets aided the pair's slide and a NY low of 0.8710 was hit. Very little bounce was seen and the pair sat just above the NY low late in the day. There is no major econ data in Asia so action might be muted as the market awaits the EZ Q3 GDP and US Oct retails sales reports. NZD/USD Europe walked in and saw the dip in Asia was bought. They immediately applied bull pressure and broke the pair above hourly resistance near 0.7885. The upside follow through saw the base of the daily cloud neared but not touched as a 0.7927 high was hit. A rebound of sorts for the USD saw NZD/USD begin a slow slide and it sat just above 0.790 as NY got going. The slight lift off the worse than f/c jobless claims was eventually erased as the USD was generally firm while commodity & US equity markets slumped. Selling pressure saw NY hit a low of 0.7877 before a small bounce had it just above 0.7890 late in the day. The Asia session might see limited action as data is scarce in that zone. LATAM USD/BRL moved to highs not seen since Dec 2008 as commodities move to multiyear lows. The BRL weakened to 2.6090 before reversing back to 2.5950 as the NY session ends. Uncertainty over Brazil's next FinMin is also weighing on the BRL as the markets are looking to the FinMin selection as a signal of how serious Pres Rousseff is about changing the profligate ways of her first term. More of the same from Rousseff and the ratings agencies may downgrade the country rating. Friday's retail sales release will be looked at for any indication of domestic growth, which has been hampered by persistent inflation. USD/MXN Rallied as well moving from early NY lows by 13.55 to highs of the session by 13.64 before ending the session at 13.61. Weak commodities as well as higher than f/c US jobless claims aiding in the dollar's rise. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ was content to hold tight ranges overnight in an overall messy session. GBP/USD (down 0.5%) and crude (Nymex down 3.7%) weakness the highlight of another hard to read offshore session with GBP and JPY crosses moving more than straight USD counterparts. AUD/USD rallied hard after the RBA Kent intervention comments once the initial knee-jerk reaction was complete. Solid selling interests at 0.8765/75 however continue to contain the topside with large option maturities around 0.8700 likely to keep things quiet today. JPY/Nikkei continues to move on any election/VAT noise which continues ad nauseam. USD/AXJ overall firm but having a period of stability before USD/JPY takes the next leap higher. USD/KRW traded a 1095.5-1099.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1096.6. The Kospi closed down 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2897-1.2928 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2914. The Straits Times closed up 0.65%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3320-3.3395 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3385. The KLCI closed down 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12190-12210 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12200. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12191. The IDX Composite closed up 0.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.85-90 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.865. The PSE index closed down 0.47%. USD/THB traded a 32.76-85 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.81. The Set closed up 1.0%. USD/TWD traded a 30.60-63 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.615. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1418 slightly lower than the previous 6.1428 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1240-6.1280 range; last at 6.1248. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1300 - range 6.1294-6.1355. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2680-6.2700. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.3%. USD/INR traded a 61.46-595 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.56. The Sensex closed down 0.25%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 14 Nov 04:00 MY GDP 14 Nov 05:00 SG Retail Sales 14 Nov 06:30 IN WPI Food 14 Nov 06:30 IN WPI Mfg Inflation 14 Nov 06:30 IN WPI Inflation Y 14 Nov 06:30 IN WPI Fuel Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil