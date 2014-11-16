SYDNEY, Nov 17 (IFR) -
Headlines from Friday Night
* Fed's Bullard Low inflation rate doesn't justify keeping rates near zero,
global market recession fears from weaker EU were overstated, lower LT rates and
oil prices should provide tailwinds for US economy
* US Import Prices MM Oct -1.3%, f/c -1.5%, -0.60%-prev
* US Export Prices MM Oct -1%, f/c -0.4%, -0.40%-prev
* US Retail Sales MM Oct 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, -0.30%-prev
* US TR UoM Sentiment Prelim Nov 89.4, f/c 87.5, 86.90-prev
* US TR UoM Conditions Prelim Nov 103, f/c 98.8, 98.30-prev
* US TR UoM Expectations Prelim Nov 80.6, f/c 80.2, 79.60-prev
* US TR UoM 1Yr Inf Prelim Nov 2.6%, 2.90%-prev
* US TR UoM 5-Yr Inf Prelim Nov 2.6%, 2.80%-prev
* US Business Inventories MM Sep 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.10%-prev
* CA Manufacturing Sales MM Sep 2.1%, f/c 1.1%, -3.50%-prev
* BR Retail Sales MM Sep 0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 1.20%-prev
* BR Retail Sales YY Sep 0.5%, f/c 0.7%, -1.00%-prev
* DE Q3 GDP flash 0.1%/1.2% vs prev -0.1%/1.0% rvsd. 0.1%/1.0% exp
* GB Sep const output 1.8%/3.5% vs prev -3.0%/-0.8% rvsd. 4.0%/3.9% exp
* EZ Oct inflation final 0.4% y/y vs prev 0.4%. 0.4% exp
* EZ Q3 GDP 0.2%/0.8% vs prev 0.1%/0.8% rvsd. 0.1%/0.7% exp
Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk
EUR/USD rallied in Europe from near 1.2430 & pierced the 200-HMA but couldn't
hold above it. A drift lower saw 1.2445 as NY got going. Sharp bear pressure was
applied early after US retail sales were solid. EUR/USD hit a low of 1.2398
before a bounce near 1.2420 took hold. The above f/c TR/UoM report weighed a bit
but when it was clear it wouldn't be enough to inspire another leg up for the
USD, longs began covering. This saw EUR/USD shorts scramble to cover. The highs
in Asia & Europe were easily cleared before the pair paused briefly near 1.2500.
When no serious pullback from that area was seen shorts covered further. Stops
above 1.2525/30 were then hit and a high of 1.2546 was made. The USD slide
abated somewhat and EUR/USD slipped lower close at 1.2522.
USD/JPY: NY day began well for USD/JPY. US Retail Sales were above f/c and
revised upward, giving prices a lift to the 116.83 session highs, where AXJ
names were said to be fading the move, looking for a quick trip back to 116.00
to take profit. There was a second rally attempt after the strong TR/UoM report,
but the dollar ran into widespread selling, led by short p/t and covering in
EUR/USD. Initial comments from Fed's Bullard also were construed as USD bearish,
but he later reiterated his view that rates will begin to rise by the middle of
next year. Failure to take out the 117 barriers after running stops above 116.50
barrier in early NorAm trade also left USD/JPY longs looking to lighten up a
touch ahead of Monday's Japan GDP release, as that report, assuming it's not
much stronger than forecast, is expected to allow Abe and the LDP coalition to
call early elections and at least delay next year's VAT rise. EUR/JPY surged
beyond the Dec '13 peak at 145.67 amid EUR short squeeze. Some see the huge spec
short EUR positioning as kindling for more of the same on top of the QQE2 and
GPIF driven yen selling flows.
GBP/USD moved off European highs just above 1.5700 moving to the NY session low
at 1.5593. Traders selling pounds as sentiment for a UK rate hike continued to
abate. Short-sterling futures and the front end of the UK yield curve rallied
moving interest rate differentials between the US & UK 2-yr to their lowest
spread in a year. US economic data released today was largely USD positive with
the exception of US TR/UoM inflation expectation which were slightly lower vs
the previous release. A rally in crude also helped lift the dollar ahead of this
weekend's G20 meeting. Traders lightened substantially long USD positions
broadly ahead of the meeting. GBP/USD closed the week near at 1.5671.
EUR/CHF's slow slide toward the SNB's 1.2000 floor has gotten to 1.2011 as of
this afternoon. Talk of SNB bids for size in half-pt increments into the floor,
but no one knows exactly what the SNB is will to do to hold the floor that was
reaffirmed again this week by Jordan. There was a brief rally in the cross (due
to the short squeeze in EUR/USD) but by the afternoon the cross was right back
at the lows. Implied vols still show hefty premiums to realize as the event
horizon nears; a horizon that includes the Nov 30 gold reserves referendum.
USD/CAD opened Noram mkrts 1.1361, -5 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1357/94,
WTI crude +0.1%, Brent +1.0%, DXY +0.3% AUD/CAD -0.3%, 0.9880, CAD/JPY +0.6%
102.43. Better than f/c US retail sales data, plus a 0.2% revision to previous
sparked a topside run in the DXY which dragged USD/CAD higher. A whopping +2.1%
Canadian Mfg sales print was lost in the shuffle and USD/CAD was paid at 1.1390
highs. Talk of a Saudi initiative to try and agree on OPEC production cuts prior
to the Nov 27 meeting was the catalyst for a reversal in oil prices. WTI & the
DXY have been joined at the hip, as WTI soared the DXY plunged and USD/CAD was
given at 1.1264 lows, last traded there.
AUD/USD - Europe attempted a break of s-t resistance near 0.8720/30 but failed
as they could only reach 0.8717. A drift lower had the pair near 0.8690 as NY
got going. Early NY saw the pair dive lower after the solid US retail sales
data. The 200-HMA was pierced and a 0.8648 low hit. A bounce ensued as the USD
weakened across the board and the pair lifted back above the 200-HMA. The above
f/c UoM data weighed a bit on the pair but not enough and shorts covered in
earnest as a wave of USD sales flooded the market. AUD/USD spiked higher and ran
stops above 0.8730. The follow through continued into NY's afternoon and the
61.8 Fib of 0.8912-0.8540 and the Nov 3 high were pierced. A high of 0.8774 was
hit. A slight pullback had the pair just below 0.8760 late in the day. The
0.8765/70 zone was pierced but the rally couldn't hold above it.
NZD/USD - Price action for NZD/USD basically mirrored its antipodean cousin AUD.
Europe rallied the pair early on as the JPY crosses were firm but the gains for
NZD/USD began eroding ahead of NY's open. The pair sat near 0.7865 in early NY
and bear pressure was applied right away. The US retail sales beat saw the pair
dive down to a 0.7824 low. A quick bounce took hold though and most of the
reaction losses were taken back. The lack of downside reaction after UofM's beat
put USD longs on edge. They began covering as UST yields slips and commodities
rallied. NZD/USD saw some solid short covering as the pair broke above Asia and
Europe's highs. The daily cloud base was pierced and a high of 0.7940 was hit.
A decent pullback ensued as the USD regains its footings a bit. The pair closed
at 0.7909.
LATAM space shrugged off early weakness as the market exited long USD positions
ahead of this weekend's G20 Meeting in Australia. USD/BRL moved to early NY
highs by 2.6290 before the BCB announced they would be stepping up their
currency rollovers from 9k contracts per day to up to 14k per day. The news
slowed the ascent of the dollar pulling the BRL back toward 2.60 before the USD
rallied once again to near 2.62. The BCB is trying to contain BRL weakness in
its ongoing effort to keep inflation down. USD/BRL moved lower as markets
reversed recent popular trades. Commodities rallied, and long USD positions were
exited. USD/MXN moved off early highs by 13.64 moving to lows below 61.8% Fib
support by 13.51 before ending the session by 13.53. Positive US data as well as
the rally in oil helping push the USD lower.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ witnessed a choppy session on Friday night with competing interests'
eventually outweighed by players keen to pare US Dollar longs. This interest
(paring of USD longs) was suppressed somewhat last week by JPY weakness. AUD and
NZD however keep finding buyers putting broad US Dollar strength in doubt and
leaving us with a patchwork of individual moves making life confusing for those
taking a macro approach. AXJ (and EM in general) finds itself in the weak basket
as players try and match weak Yen moves. This approach has worked best in KRW
where the authorities have kept JPY/KRW on a tight rein around 9.50.
USD/KRW traded a 1096.5-1102.4 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1100.5. The
Kospi closed down 0.8%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2907-1.2973 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2969. The
Straits Times closed up 0.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.3385-3.3485 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3480. The KLCI
closed down 0.1%.
USD/IDR traded a 12200-12216 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12210. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12206. The IDX Composite closed
up 0.2%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.90-955 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.94. The PSE index
closed up 0.25%.
USD/THB traded a 32.77-87 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.85. The Set closed
down 0.1%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.634-66 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.66. The Taiex
closed up 0.0%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1399 slightly lower than the previous
6.1418 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1213-6.1315 range; last at 6.1307. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.1315 - range 6.1275-6.1335. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2650-6.2660. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.25%.
USD/INR traded a 61.60-83 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.71. The Sensex
closed up 0.4%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
17 Nov 23:50 JP GDP
17 Nov 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports
17 Nov 00:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales
17 Nov 02:30 TH GDP Growth
17 Nov 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12275 12300 12230 12220-12235 N/A USD/JPY 116.83 115.72 116.25
INR 61.95 62.16 61.95 61.94-95 N/A EUR/USD 1.2547 1.2398 1.2522
KRW 1101 1107 1100 1101.5-02.5 N/A EUR/JPY 145.84 144.31 145.65
MYR 3.3565 3.3730 3.3590 3.3600-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5711 1.5593 1.5671
PHP 44.98 45.11 45.00 44.98-00 N/A USD/CAD 1.1394 1.1264 1.1287
TWD 30.67 30.775 30.715 30.71-72 N/A AUD/USD 0.8774 0.8648 0.8748
CNY 1-mth 6.1525 6.1490 6.1490-00 NZD/USD 0.7940 0.7824 0.7909
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.3017 1.2907 1.2975
CNY 1-yr 6.2660 6.2630 6.2630-50 USD/THB 32.90 32.77 32.80
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17635 -18 -0.10 10-year 2.32% 2.34%
S&P 500 2040 +0 +0.02 2-year 0.52% 0.52%
NASDAQ 4689 +9 +0.19 30-year 3.04% 3.07%
FTSE 6654 +19 +0.28 Spot Gold($) 1189.60 1162.10
DAX 9253 +4 +0.05 Nymex 75.90 74.28
Nikkei 17491 +98 +0.56 Brent 79.60 77.83