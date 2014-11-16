SYDNEY, Nov 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Bullard Low inflation rate doesn't justify keeping rates near zero, global market recession fears from weaker EU were overstated, lower LT rates and oil prices should provide tailwinds for US economy * US Import Prices MM Oct -1.3%, f/c -1.5%, -0.60%-prev * US Export Prices MM Oct -1%, f/c -0.4%, -0.40%-prev * US Retail Sales MM Oct 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, -0.30%-prev * US TR UoM Sentiment Prelim Nov 89.4, f/c 87.5, 86.90-prev * US TR UoM Conditions Prelim Nov 103, f/c 98.8, 98.30-prev * US TR UoM Expectations Prelim Nov 80.6, f/c 80.2, 79.60-prev * US TR UoM 1Yr Inf Prelim Nov 2.6%, 2.90%-prev * US TR UoM 5-Yr Inf Prelim Nov 2.6%, 2.80%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Sep 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.10%-prev * CA Manufacturing Sales MM Sep 2.1%, f/c 1.1%, -3.50%-prev * BR Retail Sales MM Sep 0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 1.20%-prev * BR Retail Sales YY Sep 0.5%, f/c 0.7%, -1.00%-prev * DE Q3 GDP flash 0.1%/1.2% vs prev -0.1%/1.0% rvsd. 0.1%/1.0% exp * GB Sep const output 1.8%/3.5% vs prev -3.0%/-0.8% rvsd. 4.0%/3.9% exp * EZ Oct inflation final 0.4% y/y vs prev 0.4%. 0.4% exp * EZ Q3 GDP 0.2%/0.8% vs prev 0.1%/0.8% rvsd. 0.1%/0.7% exp Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD rallied in Europe from near 1.2430 & pierced the 200-HMA but couldn't hold above it. A drift lower saw 1.2445 as NY got going. Sharp bear pressure was applied early after US retail sales were solid. EUR/USD hit a low of 1.2398 before a bounce near 1.2420 took hold. The above f/c TR/UoM report weighed a bit but when it was clear it wouldn't be enough to inspire another leg up for the USD, longs began covering. This saw EUR/USD shorts scramble to cover. The highs in Asia & Europe were easily cleared before the pair paused briefly near 1.2500. When no serious pullback from that area was seen shorts covered further. Stops above 1.2525/30 were then hit and a high of 1.2546 was made. The USD slide abated somewhat and EUR/USD slipped lower close at 1.2522. USD/JPY: NY day began well for USD/JPY. US Retail Sales were above f/c and revised upward, giving prices a lift to the 116.83 session highs, where AXJ names were said to be fading the move, looking for a quick trip back to 116.00 to take profit. There was a second rally attempt after the strong TR/UoM report, but the dollar ran into widespread selling, led by short p/t and covering in EUR/USD. Initial comments from Fed's Bullard also were construed as USD bearish, but he later reiterated his view that rates will begin to rise by the middle of next year. Failure to take out the 117 barriers after running stops above 116.50 barrier in early NorAm trade also left USD/JPY longs looking to lighten up a touch ahead of Monday's Japan GDP release, as that report, assuming it's not much stronger than forecast, is expected to allow Abe and the LDP coalition to call early elections and at least delay next year's VAT rise. EUR/JPY surged beyond the Dec '13 peak at 145.67 amid EUR short squeeze. Some see the huge spec short EUR positioning as kindling for more of the same on top of the QQE2 and GPIF driven yen selling flows. GBP/USD moved off European highs just above 1.5700 moving to the NY session low at 1.5593. Traders selling pounds as sentiment for a UK rate hike continued to abate. Short-sterling futures and the front end of the UK yield curve rallied moving interest rate differentials between the US & UK 2-yr to their lowest spread in a year. US economic data released today was largely USD positive with the exception of US TR/UoM inflation expectation which were slightly lower vs the previous release. A rally in crude also helped lift the dollar ahead of this weekend's G20 meeting. Traders lightened substantially long USD positions broadly ahead of the meeting. GBP/USD closed the week near at 1.5671. EUR/CHF's slow slide toward the SNB's 1.2000 floor has gotten to 1.2011 as of this afternoon. Talk of SNB bids for size in half-pt increments into the floor, but no one knows exactly what the SNB is will to do to hold the floor that was reaffirmed again this week by Jordan. There was a brief rally in the cross (due to the short squeeze in EUR/USD) but by the afternoon the cross was right back at the lows. Implied vols still show hefty premiums to realize as the event horizon nears; a horizon that includes the Nov 30 gold reserves referendum. USD/CAD opened Noram mkrts 1.1361, -5 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1357/94, WTI crude +0.1%, Brent +1.0%, DXY +0.3% AUD/CAD -0.3%, 0.9880, CAD/JPY +0.6% 102.43. Better than f/c US retail sales data, plus a 0.2% revision to previous sparked a topside run in the DXY which dragged USD/CAD higher. A whopping +2.1% Canadian Mfg sales print was lost in the shuffle and USD/CAD was paid at 1.1390 highs. Talk of a Saudi initiative to try and agree on OPEC production cuts prior to the Nov 27 meeting was the catalyst for a reversal in oil prices. WTI & the DXY have been joined at the hip, as WTI soared the DXY plunged and USD/CAD was given at 1.1264 lows, last traded there. AUD/USD - Europe attempted a break of s-t resistance near 0.8720/30 but failed as they could only reach 0.8717. A drift lower had the pair near 0.8690 as NY got going. Early NY saw the pair dive lower after the solid US retail sales data. The 200-HMA was pierced and a 0.8648 low hit. A bounce ensued as the USD weakened across the board and the pair lifted back above the 200-HMA. The above f/c UoM data weighed a bit on the pair but not enough and shorts covered in earnest as a wave of USD sales flooded the market. AUD/USD spiked higher and ran stops above 0.8730. The follow through continued into NY's afternoon and the 61.8 Fib of 0.8912-0.8540 and the Nov 3 high were pierced. A high of 0.8774 was hit. A slight pullback had the pair just below 0.8760 late in the day. The 0.8765/70 zone was pierced but the rally couldn't hold above it. NZD/USD - Price action for NZD/USD basically mirrored its antipodean cousin AUD. Europe rallied the pair early on as the JPY crosses were firm but the gains for NZD/USD began eroding ahead of NY's open. The pair sat near 0.7865 in early NY and bear pressure was applied right away. The US retail sales beat saw the pair dive down to a 0.7824 low. A quick bounce took hold though and most of the reaction losses were taken back. The lack of downside reaction after UofM's beat put USD longs on edge. They began covering as UST yields slips and commodities rallied. NZD/USD saw some solid short covering as the pair broke above Asia and Europe's highs. The daily cloud base was pierced and a high of 0.7940 was hit. A decent pullback ensued as the USD regains its footings a bit. The pair closed at 0.7909. LATAM space shrugged off early weakness as the market exited long USD positions ahead of this weekend's G20 Meeting in Australia. USD/BRL moved to early NY highs by 2.6290 before the BCB announced they would be stepping up their currency rollovers from 9k contracts per day to up to 14k per day. The news slowed the ascent of the dollar pulling the BRL back toward 2.60 before the USD rallied once again to near 2.62. The BCB is trying to contain BRL weakness in its ongoing effort to keep inflation down. USD/BRL moved lower as markets reversed recent popular trades. Commodities rallied, and long USD positions were exited. USD/MXN moved off early highs by 13.64 moving to lows below 61.8% Fib support by 13.51 before ending the session by 13.53. Positive US data as well as the rally in oil helping push the USD lower. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ witnessed a choppy session on Friday night with competing interests' eventually outweighed by players keen to pare US Dollar longs. This interest (paring of USD longs) was suppressed somewhat last week by JPY weakness. AUD and NZD however keep finding buyers putting broad US Dollar strength in doubt and leaving us with a patchwork of individual moves making life confusing for those taking a macro approach. AXJ (and EM in general) finds itself in the weak basket as players try and match weak Yen moves. This approach has worked best in KRW where the authorities have kept JPY/KRW on a tight rein around 9.50. USD/KRW traded a 1096.5-1102.4 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1100.5. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2907-1.2973 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2969. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3385-3.3485 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3480. The KLCI closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12200-12216 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12210. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12206. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.90-955 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.94. The PSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/THB traded a 32.77-87 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.85. The Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.634-66 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.66. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1399 slightly lower than the previous 6.1418 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1213-6.1315 range; last at 6.1307. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1315 - range 6.1275-6.1335. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2650-6.2660. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.25%. USD/INR traded a 61.60-83 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.71. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 17 Nov 23:50 JP GDP 17 Nov 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports 17 Nov 00:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 17 Nov 02:30 TH GDP Growth 17 Nov 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil