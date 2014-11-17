SYDNEY, Nov 18 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Draghi EZ growth momentum has weakened over summer, sees gradual return of confidence among investors in EZ, reiterates GC unanimous in commitment to using add'l unconventional instruments if needed, unconventional measures could include purchase of Sovereign bonds * ECB's Praet Euro area credit dynamics at a turning point, policy plans already adopted will gain pace, 2015 should be more positive for EZ economy, If EZ went into deflation no doubt all tools would be used * ECB says covered bond purchase total now EUR 10.485b * US Philly Fed US Q4 GDP growth at 2.7% v 3.1% prev * US Philly Fed US core PCE inflation seen at 1.6% in Q4 v 1.9% prev * US NY Fed Mfg Nov 10.16, f/c 11, 6.17-prev * US Industrial Output MM Oct -0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.80%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Oct 78.9%, f/c 79.3%, 79.20%-prev * US Mfg Output MM Oct 0.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0.20%-prev * CA Securities Cdns C$ MM Sep 8.64b, 0.03b-prev * CA Securities Foreign C$ MM Sep 4.37b, 10.29b-prev * BR IBC-BR Econ Activity Sep 0.4%, f/c 0.14%, 0.27%-prev * Reuters Poll Banks to take up to EUR145bl of TLTRO money in Dec (EUR175bl prv) * ECB Mersch: Buying state bonds, gold or shares 'theoretically' possible * EZ Sep trade balance 18.5bln vs prev 8.6bln rvsd Themes * The main themes for asset markets on Monday were lingering global growth concerns following Japan's extremely weak GDP data that were greatly offset by dovish comments from ECB members and expectations the FOMC Minutes to be released Wednesday will be upbeat in tone. * Wall Street and European equity markets managed to shrug off the steep fall in the Nikkei and Japan-related global growth concerns to register modest gains. The German DAX rose over 0.5% while the London FTSE edged 0.26% higher. * Wall Street closed flat to slightly higher - as weaker than expected US IP data discouraged aggressive buying. * US Treasury yields edged higher through the US session after easing in the wake of the weak Japan data, as the market anticipates upbeat FOMC Minutes on Wednesday to underpin Treasury yields. * The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.34% up 2bp from Friday's close at 2.32% and 6bps higher than the 2.28% low hit in the wake of the Japanese GDP data. * The move higher in US yields and dovish comments from the ECB's Mersch and Draghi helped the USD push higher and more than erase all of the losses incurred during the Asian session. * ECB's Mersch said buying state bonds, gold or shares were "theoretically" possible while Draghi reiterated the ECB was willing to do more if needed in its fight against deflation. * EUR/USD traded as low as 1.2445 before closing in NY at 1.2450 - down 0.55% from Friday's 1.2522 close and over 1.0% lower than the 1.2580 hit during the Asian session. * USD/JPY was volatile on Monday - trading as high as 107.06 in the immediate wake of the weak Japan GDP - then falling to 115.45 after the Nikkei tanked on the GDP data - and then rising to 116.55 when the USD moved broadly higher in line with rising US yields. * USD/JPY closed in NY at 116.65 - up 0.3% from Friday's 116.25 close. * Commodities moved moderately lower due global growth concerns related to the weak Japan GDP data. * NYMEX Crude closed down 0.5% at 75.48; NY Copper was down 0.2%; gold was three bucks lower at 1,187 and iron ore was down 0.5% at 75.10. * Commodity/risk currencies were mixed on Monday with the AUD/USD falling 0.4% to 0.8708 and the USD/CAD rising 0.1% to 1.1307. * NZD was the best performing currency on Monday due to the better NZ Retail Sales data. NZD/USD closed at 0.7911 - up slightly from Friday's 0.7909 close. Wrap-up Equity investors remain confident and resilient despite the shocking Japan GDP data and a bit worse than expected US IP data. The relatively buoyant investor mood should underpin carry trade strategies, which undermines the JPY, EUR and CHF while underpinning the AUD, NZD and CAD.

The price action in the US dollar between Friday's US session and Asia's Monday session suggested the USD was ready to correct lower. The correction was extremely short in duration and the market continues to look for excuses to buy the USD on any dip. The extreme divergence between relatively hawkish Fed expectations and dovish expectations for the ECB and BOJ continues to favour USD buying on any dip. The key event this week might be the Fed Minutes on Wednesday and there were reports suggesting the US Treasury market was already starting to position for that event. The market is expect8ing the Fed to be upbeat and signal the tightening cycle should commence some time in 2015 if current economic assumptions prove to be correct.

The key events today will be Australian based - with the RBA Minutes release and a speech by RBA Governor Stevens due. Other than that the key to price action will be the performance of the Nikkei following the near 3.0% fall yesterday and the moves in ASJ equities and currencies. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open a touch higher on Tuesday as broad US Dollar strength returns overnight. ECB comments, rising US Treasury yields and the recovering USD/JPY provided broad US Dollar strength. USD/JPY moves remain 'king' in Asia with USD/KRW correlation running at record highs. With USD/JPY at such lofty levels players are nervous now on moves in either direction. Any comment/release gets an immediate response and not always the correct one. This makes life difficult in trading USD/AXJ pairs where moves have little rhyme or reason. Indonesia raised subsidized fuel prices by more than 30% after the OTC market closed on Monday. IDR NDFs were marked down to 12150 in London but by night's end were back closing around 12200 even. USD/KRW traded a 1092.1-1104.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1093.9. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2940-1.2990 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2971. The Straits Times closed down 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3390-3.3480 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3470. The KLCI closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 12190-12200 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12190. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12193. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.85-96 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.89. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.765-82 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.78. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.662-70 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.68. The Taiex closed down 1.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1409 slightly higher than the previous 6.1399 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1239-6.1289 range; last at 6.1241. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1254 - range 6.1238-6.1310. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2620-6.2640. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.15%. USD/INR traded a 61.62-79 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.74. The Sensex closed up 0.47%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Nov 01:30 CN China House Prices Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) --:-- JP Bank of Japan policy meeting 00:30 AU RBA Minutes of Nov. Meeting 08:25 AU RBA Stevens Speech at CEDA Annual Dinner A closer look at the equity market * Wall Street and European equity markets managed to shrug off the steep fall in the Nikkei and Japan-related global growth concerns to register modest gains. * German DAX rose over 0.5% while London FTSE edged 0.26% higher. French CAC gained 0.56%; Milan soared 1.3% and Spanish IBEX best performer - rising 1.6%. * Wall Street finished the day close to flat. * The VIX index closed at 14.05 - up 5.5% from Friday's close at 13.31. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 0.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities moved moderately lower due global growth concerns related to the weak Japan GDP data. * NYMEX Crude closed down 0.45% at 75.46; NY Copper was down 0.2%; gold was three bucks lower at 1,187 and iron ore was down 0.5% at 75.10. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The dovish comments from ECB officials moved peripheral EZ yields a bit lower on Monday. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 1bp to 2.11%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 4bps to 2.30%; the 10-yr German Bund yield closed unchanged at 0.79% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield edged 1bp higher 2.12%. * US Treasury yields edged higher through the US session after easing in the wake of the weak Japan data, as the market anticipates upbeat FOMC Minutes on Wednesday to underpin Treasury yields. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.34% up 2bp from Friday's close at 2.32% and 6bps higher than the 2.28% low hit in the wake of the Japanese GDP data. The 2-yr US Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.51%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12250 12245 12150 12180-12200 N/A USD/JPY 117.06 115.45 116.65 INR 61.94 62.07 61.98 62.05-07 N/A EUR/USD 1.2580 1.2445 1.2450 KRW 1096.5 1100 1098 1102-1103 N/A EUR/JPY 146.53 144.80 145.18 MYR 3.3550 3.3650 3.3600 3.3630-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.5737 1.5620 1.5642 PHP 44.98 Dealt 45.03 45.02-04 N/A USD/CAD 1.1328 1.1269 1.1307 TWD 30.67 30.71 30.695 30.70-71 N/A AUD/USD 0.8796 0.8695 0.8708 CNY 1-mth 6.1500 6.1490 6.1490-00 NZD/USD 0.7975 0.7902 0.7911 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.2990 1.2940 1.2981 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2630-50 USD/THB 32.82 32.76 32.785 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17648 +13 +0.08 10-year 2.34% 2.32% S&P 500 2041 +1 +0.07 2-year 0.51% 0.52% NASDAQ 4671 -18 -0.37 30-year 3.06% 3.04% FTSE 6672 +18 +0.26 Spot Gold($) 1187.00 1189.60 DAX 9306 +53 +0.57 Nymex 75.48 75.90 Nikkei 16974 -517 -2.96 Brent 79.10 79.60

