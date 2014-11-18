SYDNEY, Nov 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Kocherlakota repeats 2015 US interest rate hike would be inappropriate, no need for Fed to reduce b/sheet it will eventually be right size for economy * WH spokesman says Obama does not support Keystone pipeline legislation * Bank of Canada's Cote measures of core inflation will be re-examined for whether bank should continue using one preeminent measure * ECB's Praet- ECB staff have full Freedom in preparing additional measures, no taboos (FT) * McCafferty BOE's central view is world continues to grow sluggishly, doesn't see signs EZ heading for recession, Reading on UK econ is reasonably positive * Italy EconMin expects EU to recognize efforts to cut deficit, make structural reforms * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 3.1% w/an avg selling price of 2561per tonne * Moody's global base metals industry: prices to remain low, outlook stable * US PPI Final Demand MM Oct 0.2%, f/c -0.1%, -0.1%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand MM Oct 0.4%, f/c 0.1%, 0%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY Oct 1.5%, f/c 1.3%, 1.6%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand YY Oct 1.8%, f/c 1.5%, 1.6%-prev * US NAHB Housing Market Index Nov 58, f/c 55, 54-prev * US Net L-T Flows, Ex-swaps Sep 52.1b-prev * US Foreign Buying, T-Bonds Sep 25.7b-prev * US Overall Net Capital Flows Sep 74.5b-prev * US Net L-T Flows, Incl. Swaps Sep 36.5b-prev * JP PM Abe: sales tax hike plan for Oct 2015 postponed till April 2017 * JP PM Abe: to dissolve parliament on Nov 21 * Japan Tax hike delay significant for sovereign credit profile-Fitch * DE Nov ZEW Economic sentiment 11.5 vs prev -3.6. 0.5 exp * DE Nov ZEW Current conditions 3.3 vs prev 3.2. 1.8 exp * GB Oct CPI 0.1% m/m, 1.3% y/y vs prev 0.0%/1.2%. 0.1%/1.3% exp * GB Oct RPI 0.0% m/m, 2.3% y/y vs prev 0.2%/2.3%. 0/1%/2.3% exp * GB Oct RPIX 0.0% m/m, 2.4% y/y vs prev 0.2%/2.3%. 0.0%/2.3% exp * GB Oct Input prices NSA -1.5% m/m, -8.4% y/yvs prev -0.6%/-7.4% * GB Oct Output prices NSA -0.3% m/m, -0.5% y/y vs prev -0.2%/-0.5% rvsd. * GB Oct Core output NSA 0.1% m/m, 0.9% y/y vs prev -0.1%/0.8%. 0.0%/0.8% exp * CH poll re gold ref puts YES at 41%, NO at 59%. Some 4000 online votes cast * RBA Stevens: Investors in forex market underestimating risk of decline in AUD * Russian CB Gov Nabiullina: CB will intervene unexpectedly in FX if necessary Themes * A number of themes impacted asset markets on Tuesday resulting in some recent correlations breaking down. * The main theme for the FX market was relief the German economy may have turned the corner following the much better than expected German ZEW survey. * EUR soared higher across the board - with EUR/USD closing at 1.2536 - up 0.7% on the day. * EUR started to strengthen before the German ZEW due to heavy EUR/JPY buying in the wake of Japanese PM Abe announcing a sales tax delay and a snap election - and rumours before the German ZEW release that it was going to be a lot better than the predictions by economists. * The stronger German ZEW sent German DAX flying over 1.5% higher, which gave a positive lead to Wall Street. The S&P traded to a fresh all-time high at 2055 before closing up 0.5% while the Dow closed up 0.25%. * Commodity market ran its own race - with some key commodities falling sharply despite buoyant equity markets and the weaker US dollar (against EUR anyway). * NY copper down 1.1% last, as weak China property price data released during Asian session provided the latest excuse for the market to sell. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5 year low - fixing at 72.10 - down 4.0% from Monday's fix at 75.10. * NYMEX Crude was down over 1.9% late after data showed Saudi Arabia increased oil exports September despite the significantly lower prices. * Gold was the exception, as the rise in EUR/USD led to short-covering. Spot gold closed at 1196.70 - up 9.70 or 0.8% from Monday's close. * Despite big fall in iron ore and weakness in copper and oil - commodity ccy's managed to hold up relatively well due to JPY-funded carry trade demand. * AUD/USD last at 0.8722 - up 0.15% from Monday's close at 0.8708 while AUD/JPY moved above 102.00 at one stage before closing up 0.3% on the day. USD/CAD virtually unchanged around 1.1300 and NZD/USD was 0.15% higher at 0.7925. * It was a pretty choppy day for the AUD/USD, as it fell from 0.8740 to 0.8682 when RBA Governor Stevens reiterated his warnings that investors were underestimating the risk a steep decline in the AUD/USD. * NZD/USD also experienced some choppy trading - as it fell from 0.7970/75 to 0.7910 after a weak Fonterra milk auction. * The announcement by Japan PM Abe that the next sales tax hike will be delayed to April 2017 and that the Japanese parliament will be dissolved Friday to make way for a snap election sent the JPY lower across the board. * USD/JPY retested Monday's 117.06 high before Japanese exporters sold decent amounts and there is a double top now formed at that level. USD/JPY closed 116.84 - up 0.2% on the day. * Despite the better German ZEW and rise in the German DAX - the 10-yr German Bund yield remained at historically low levels - with the 10-yr German bund yield closing virtually unchanged at 0.80%. * The low yields in Europe and Japan impacted the US Treasury market, as the 10-yr Treasury yield was 2bps lower at 2.32% despite the rise on Wall Street and the slightly higher than expected US PPI data. * The lower US Treasury yields helped to cap USD/JPY and prevent gains above the double-top formed at 107.06. Wrap-up I suppose the question of the day has to be: "Is the significant weakness in the energy and metal markets indicating global growth is facing severe headwinds?" Or - "Is the strong global equity markets indicating a much rosier global growth outlook lay ahead?" The price action in the UST market suggests that market remains cautious while the FX market continues to run with what has worked so well over the past few months - namely "sell JPY against just about everything". The weakness in some of the key commodities has hurt the AUS stock market, but the damage done to AUD has been limited at most. AUD/JPY is trading around 102.00 still - as investor happily jump into carry trade strategies while equity markets remain calm and bearish JPY sentiment grows stronger by the day. The market sees the JPY (and the Nikkei for that matter) as a one-way bet. A recent client note from UBS noted the market has jumped on the "sell JPY/buy Nikkei" trade due to memories of the "Yusei Dissolution" by the PM Koizumi cabinet in 2005 that resulted in the Nikkei rising to 16k from 12k and the dollar reaching JPY 120 from JPY 109 in just a few months. As UBS points out in their note - there are some risks to the assumption the JPY will continue to weaken and the Nikkei will rise ever-higher. To me the trade has become binary. If the consensus in Japan remains that "Abenomics" is working despite the poor economic data of late - and even bigger doses of "Abenomics" is needed to allow the objectives to be achieved - then the JPY and Nikkei will likely continue recent trends. If - on the other hand - the consensus changes and doubts over the efficacy of "Abenomics" start to dominate thinking in Japan - we could see nasty corrections/reversals in both the JPY and the Nikkei. Volatility around the election is likely - so whatever view one may have - should be expressed through option plays. JPY and Nikkei will likely dominate trading in Asia, as the BOJ completes its 2-day meeting today with a press conference to follow. The market will also keep a close eye on AXJ equities and currencies following the falls in key commodities overnight. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ remained firm in offshore dealings alongside a strong USD/JPY after Japanese PM (finally) announced the snap election and the delay in the sales tax hike. There was a number of competing factors at play - strong German ZEW saw EUR rally which in turn saw EUR/JPY closed up 0.9% on the day. Commodity currencies were under pressure (iron ore down 4.0%; weak Fonterra milk auction etc) but still managed to end up tiny on the day perhaps suggesting that USD/AXJ might ease slightly in early trades from closing NY NDF and OTC prices. USD/KRW traded a 1096.5-1101.6 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1099. The Kospi closed up 1.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2968-1.2991 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2971. The Straits Times closed up 0.75%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3460-3.3570 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3550. The KLCI closed up 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 12130-12155 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12140. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12146. The IDX Composite closed up 0.95%. USD/PHP traded a 44.91-97 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.965. The PSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/THB traded a 32.76-81 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.79. The Set closed up 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 30.682-727 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.727. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1409 slightly higher than the previous 6.1409 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1186-6.1244 range; last at 6.1213. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1187 - range 6.1168-6.1270. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2560-6.2580. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.67%. USD/INR traded a 61.69-875 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.745. The Sensex closed down 0.05%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05:00 JP Leading Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) --:-- JP Interest Rate Decision --:-- JP Bank of Japan Monetary policy statement 07:30 JP BoJ Press Conference A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets finished higher on Tuesday, as the much better German ZEW survey sent the German DAX 1.6% higher. London FTSE rose 0.56%; French CAC gained 0.86%; Milan gained 0.7% and the Spanish IBEX ended 1.2% up on the day. * Wall Street followed the strong lead from Europe and pushed higher. * The S&P traded to a fresh all-time high at 2,056 at one stage before easing from the highs late in the day on some profit taking. * The VIX index closed at 13.87 slightly down from Monday's close at 13.99. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity market ran its own race - with some key commodities falling sharply despite buoyant equity markets and the weaker US dollar (against EUR anyway). * NY copper was down 1.1% late in the US session, as the weak China property price data released during the Asian session provided the latest excuse for the market to sell. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5 year low - fixing at 72.10 - down around 4.0% from Monday's fix at 75.10. * NYMEX Crude was down over 1.9% late in the US session after data showed Saudi Arabia increased oil exports September despite the significantly lower prices. * Gold was the exception, as the rise in EUR/USD led to short-covering. Spot gold last trading at 1,196.70 - up 9.70 or 0.76% from Monday's close. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Despite the better German ZEW and rise in the German DAX - the 10-year German Bund yield remained at historically low levels - with the 10-year German bund yield closing virtually unchanged at 0.80%. * The 10-year Italian bond yield rose 2 BPS to 2.32% while the 10-year Spanish bond yield closed up 1 BP at 2.11%. * The low yields in Europe and Japan impacted the US Treasury market, as the 10-year Treasury yield was 2 BPS lower at 2.32% despite the rise on Wall Street and the slightly higher than expected US PPI data. The 2-year US Treasury yield closed at 0.50% down 1 BP from Monday's close at 0.51%.