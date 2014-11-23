SYDNEY, Nov 24 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * Draghi says ECB ready to act fast to tackle low inflation * Fed's Tarullo says US central bank expects to issue formal notice of public rulemaking on financial holding companies & physical commodities in Q1 ' * Italy's Padoan says Draghi signaling real problem of low growth in EZ, sees common agreement that all instruments of monetary policy must be used (Sky TV) * ECB says started ABS purchases (details to be released on 14:30 GMT Mon) * Brazil's Rousseff reported to name Bradesco's Levy FinMin (not confirmed) * US KC Fed Manufacturing Nov 9, f/c 5, 3-prev * US KC Fed Composite Index Nov 7, 4-prev * CA CPI Inflation MM Oct 0.1%, f/c -0.2%, 0.10%-prev * CA CPI Inflation YY Oct 2.4%, f/c 2.1%, 2.00%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Oct 2.3%, f/c 2.1%, 2.10%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core MM Oct 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.20%-prev * MX GDP YY Q3 2.2%, f/c 2.3%, 1.60%-prev * MX GDP QQ Q3 0.5%, f/c 0.7%, 1.00%-prev * S&P Swiss confederation 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable * PBOC cuts rates, lending to 5.6%, depo to 2.75% * Draghi s/t infl ind exp declining to levels deemed excessively low * Draghi, changes in size/composition of bal sheet determines policy * Draghi contingent on outcomes of current policy measures * EZ infl/growth challenging/difficult Draghi * Abe, return to excessive Yen strength, more ind hollowing out, job losses * UK Oct PSNB ex-bks GBP7.7b vs 11.22b prev, 7.9b exp * UK Oct PSNB GBP7.06b vs 10.57b prev, 6.7b exp * UK Oct PSNB ex-Fin/In GBP4.4b vs 11.9b prev * UK Oct PSNCR -GBP2.592b vs 18.187b prev Themes * Main theme across asset markets on Friday was c/bank actions and expectations - as PBOC surprised with a cut in official interest rates (first in two yrs) and Draghi signaled ECB was ready to increase QE efforts to battle deflation. * Draghi said: "If on its current trajectory our policy is not effective enough to achieve this, or further risks to the inflation outlook materialize, we would step up the pressure and broaden even more channels through which we intervene, by altering accordingly size, pace and composition of our purchases". * The market consensus is that the ECB's current ABS buying program won't do the trick and the ECB will be forced to commence full-scale QE in Q1 2015 to live up to Draghi's pledge. * The theme of c/bank accommodation helped to support equity markets; stabilize commodity market and encourage heavy cross plays involving selling EUR and buying commodity currencies such as AUD and CAD. * There were some massive gains in the European equity markets - with the German DAX and French CAC soaring over 2.6% - while Milan and the Spanish IBEX rocketed over 3.0% higher. * Wall Street gains were muted in comparison to the gains in Europe. The S&P was up 0.75% in the morning before closing the day with a 0.5% gain at a fresh all-time closing high at 2063. * The dovish Draghi comments sent EUR lower across the board and at the NY close EUR/JPY was down 1.6% at 146.03; EUR/AUD was down 1.7% at 1.4295 and the EUR/USD was down 1.2% at 1.2387. * The cut in official interest rates by the PBOC was seen as an attempt to stabilize property prices in China and this led to a knee-jerk spike higher in some key commodities, but by the end of the US session some had trouble holding on to earlier gains. * NYNEX Crude soared over 2.6% at one stage before easing back to close around 0.9% higher - while NY Copper was up 1.65% at one stage before closing just 0.25% up on the day. * AUD/USD soared to 0.8723 after the PBOC rate cut, but as was the case with key commodities - the move faded during the US session and it closed 0.6% higher at 0.8668. * USD/CAD fell as low as 1.1191 at one stage before closing at 1.1231 - down 0.65%. The CAD was also given a boost by hotter than expected Canada CPI. * UST yields tried to push higher in early trading due to the outsized gains in European equity markets, but the fall in German Bund yields and talk of RM fund buying pushed longer dated Treasury yields slightly lower by the end of the day. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.50% while the 10-year Treasury yield slipped 3bps lower to 2.30%. * The 10-year German Bund yield also closed 3bps lower at 0.77% - the lowest close since Oct 15. * Easier German Bund and US Treasury yields along with large unwinding of EUR/JPY longs sent the cross down to 145.70 and it closed at 145.86 - down 1.63% on the day. * The heavy EUR/JPY selling and easier US Treasury yields pushed the USD/JPY towards the Asian low at 107.35 on a few occasions, but Japanese buy orders at that level contained the downside. The USD/JPY closed at 117.74 down around 0.40% on the day. * The most eye-catching move after Europe closed was the 4.35% rise in the MSCI LATAM Equity Index due in part to steadying commodities and hopes the China rate cut will spur demand for emerging market assets - and in great part to news Brazil President Rousseff named fiscal hawk Joaqim Levy as Finance Minister. Wrap-up It was all about c/banks on Friday, as the surprise move by the PBOC to cut interest rates and the dovish comments from ECB President Draghi impacted all markets. It will be interesting to see if the impact is long-lasting. PBOC rate cut initially sent key commodities and commodity currencies soaring, but a chunk of the gains were given back by the end of the day, as some analysts questioned why PBOC acted and whether action will be enough to stabilize/bolster China growth. The reaction in Asia on Monday to the PBOC rate cut will hold the key. If the SSEC and other AXJ equity markets move higher it should support copper and iron ore futures and encourage carry trade activity in the FX market involving buying AUD, NZD and CAD against EUR and JPY. If Asian markets don't react positively - AUD/USD will likely give back the gains made on Friday. The steep fall in EUR/USD on Friday appeared to snuff out any chance of a meaningful correction higher and a better level to short EUR/USD. A sustained break below 1.2350 would be bearish and there is talk of stops below that level. Sovereign related flows might result in two-way EUR/USD business and keep EUR/USD contained for a while. The SNB will likely sell EUR/USD to diversify their large accumulation of EUR related to their intervention efforts. Meanwhile ACB's have been accumulating USD in efforts to limit their currencies from strengthening and this should lead to some EUR/USD buying as they diversify. AUD might benefit from all of the central bank diversification, as there was talk late last week that the SNB was diversifying some of their EUR into AUD while some of the ACB's will diversify some of their excess USD into the better yielding AUD. It is a Tokyo holiday on Monday and there isn't any key data out to move the markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: The euphoria of the China rate cut quickly died down during the NY session with USD/AXJ closing Friday night barely changed on the day. Maybe the timing of the rate cut but many investment banks had been singing this tune for some time. USD/AXJ remains locked into USD/JPY above all else. They will only be swayed for a short period time before their focus returns to the Yen Interesting ahead in Asia as market finds out whether the PBOC cut provides an equity stimulus around the region. One suggests that if we do see some strength it may be short-lived. The Doubting Thomases in terms of China growth see the glass very much half-empty. They have been quiet for the past few weeks but should be out in force next week. Tokyo holiday Monday. USD/KRW traded an 1106.6-1115.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1113.8. The Kospi closed up 0.35%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2970-1.3010 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2993. The Straits Times closed up 0.9%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3500-3.3645 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3530. The KLCI closed down 0.7%. USD/IDR traded a 12130-12170 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12145. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12161. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. USD/PHP traded a 44.97-45.03 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.98. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.74-815 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.81. The Set closed down 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 30.907-95 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.94. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1387 slightly lower than the previous 6.1417 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1191-6.1258 range; last at 6.1259. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1273 - range 6.1212-6.1278. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2540-6.2555. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.4%. USD/INR traded a 61.75-93 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.76. The Sensex closed up 0.95%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 24 Nov 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 24 Nov 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 24 Nov 08:00 TW Industrial Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant events A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets exploded higher following the dovish comments from Draghi and the PBOC rate cut. * The German DAX closed 2.6% higher; the French CAC soared 2.7% higher; Milan closed the day with a stunning 3.9% gain and the Spanish IBEX ended with an almost as impressive 3.05% gain. * The London FTSE rose a less spectacular 1.1% - led by a huge bounce in the FT mining index of 5.2%. * For the week the German DAX and Milan rose 5.2%; French CAC gained 3.5% and the Spanish IBEX rose 3.7%. * The London FTSE gained 1.46% for the week. * Wall Street gains were muted in comparison to the gains in Europe. The S&P was up 0.75% in the morning before closing the day up 11 points for a 0.5% gain at a fresh all-time closing high at 2063. The Dow closed up 91 points or 0.5% higher at 17810 and the NASDAQ closed up 11 points or 0.2% higher at 4713. * For the week the Dow rose 1.0%; the S&P gained 1.2% and the NASDAQ had a weekly gain of 0.5%. * The VIX index closed at 12.90 - down 5.0% from Thursday's close at 13.58. It was the first weekly close below 13 for the VIX in two months. * The most eye-catching move after Europe closed was the 4.35% rise in the MSCI LATAM Equity Index due in part to steadying commodities and hopes the China rate cut will spur demand for emerging market assets - and in great part to news Brazil President Rousseff named fiscal hawk Joaqim Levy as Finance Minister. A closer look at the commodity market * The cut in official interest rates by the PBOC was seen as an attempt to stabilize property prices in China and this led to a knee-jerk spike higher in some key commodities, but by the end of the US session some had trouble holding on to earlier gains. * NYNEX Crude soared over 2.6% at one stage before easing back to close around 0.9% higher - while NY Copper was up 1.65% at one stage before closing just 0.25% up on the day. * Gold regained the 1200 handle thanks to the promise of more c/bank accommodation - closing at 1202 up 0.6% from Thursday's close at 1193. Iron Ore dipped below 70.00 closing at 69.80 - down from Thursday's fix at 70.00. It was the first fix below 70 in iron ore since mid-2009. * For the week gold gained 1.2%; NYMEX Crude rose 0.9%; Brent Crude rose 1.4%; NY Copper fell 0.75%; Lon Copper rose 0.3% and iron ore fell a whopping 7.5%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The China rate cut and dovish Draghi comments sent yields lower across Europe. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 8 bps to 2.02%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield plunged 10bps to 2.19%; the 10-yr German Bund yield eased 3bps to 0.77% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.04%. * UST yields tried to push higher in early trading due to the outsized gains in European equity markets, but the fall in German Bund yields and talk of RM fund buying pushed longer dated Treasury yields slightly lower by the end of the day. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.50% while the 10-year Treasury yield slipped 3bps lower to 2.30%. * For the week the 2-year Treasury yield eased 1bp from last week's 0.51% close and the 10-year US Treasury yield eased 1bp to 2.31%. The week ahead - just a few key data points in holiday affected week Key data in the week ahead: Thursday is US Thanksgiving holiday so Mon through Wed might be busy - as the US market squares up for the week. It will be fairly quiet for US data on Mon, but it heats up Tues when US Q3 prelim-GDP, Consumer Confidence and US house price data are released. Wednesday will be another busy day for US data with the Fed's favorite inflation gauge the PCE being released along with Building Permits; UoM sentiment; Chicago PMI; New Home Sales and Durable Goods. There will no US data released on Thursday or Friday. Key European data includes German IFO on Monday followed on Tuesday by detailed German GDP for Q3. Thursday Euro zone business sentiment data will be released along with Consumer Confidence; Consumer Inflation expectations and EZ Inflation. The key data event for the UK next week is Q3 GDP released on Wednesday. There is a Tokyo holiday on Monday and on Thursday there will be a slew of Japanese data including Japan CPI; IP and Retail Sales. Thursday sees the release of Construction Orders and Housing Starts. The main event in Australia in the week ahead will be Q3 Capex in Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 23 November 2014 Equities * S&P is trending higher, as the 5-day; 10 and 20dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher. Support is found at former resistance at 1019 and a break below that level would suggest upward momentum is waning. {Last 2063} * Nikkei continues to trend higher, but there are signs the move up is running out of steam and needs to consolidate/correct. The 5-dma is starting to tilt lower and a break below the 20-dma at 16680 would confirm a correction is underway. The longer-term techs look bullish for the Nikkei and a move towards the March 2007 high at 18300 still looks achievable. {Last 17357} * ASX is trending lower according to the daily moving average studies. Key fibo support is found at the 61.8 of the recent 5122/5550 move at 5286. A clear break below 5285 targets another crack at the 5,122 support level. A move back above the 50-dma at 5375 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 5304} Commodities * Gold: The trend lower in the gold price has ended, but the daily moving averages are not yet aligned to trend higher. Key resistance is found at 1,205/1,210 where the 50-day MA and 61.8 fibo of the 1,255/1,131 move converge. A break above 1,210 targets the 100-dma at 1,250. {Last 1,202} * Lon Copper continues to consolidate in a narrow range and doesn't show any sign of commencing a trend in either direction. Strong support is found at 6530 while strong resistance has formed at 6835. A break of either or those levels should see some decent follow-through. {Last 6700} FX * EUR/USD: The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD is consolidating and not yet trending lower. Support is found at the Nov 7 trend low at 1.2358 and a break below 1.2350 would suggest the trend lower has recommenced and a test of 1.2000 in on the cards. {Last 1.2387} * USD/JPY is clearly trending higher and pullbacks are holding the 10-dma which is acting like a trend-line and has ascended to 116.60. A break below that level would suggest the trend higher is starting to lose momentum. {Last 117.80} * AUD/USD: The daily moving average studies shows the 5-day. 10-day and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation, but not all of them are pointing lower. Support has formed at 0.8540 - while the 50-dma at 0.8765 is key resistance. {Last 0.8668} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR N/A 12160 12085 12115-12130 N/A USD/JPY 118.37 117.35 117.80 INR N/A 61.92 61.85 61.88-90 N/A EUR/USD 1.2569 1.2375 1.2387 KRW N/A 1114 1111.5 1113-1113.5 N/A EUR/JPY 148.43 145.70 146.03 MYR N/A 3.3600 3.3460 3.3520-40 N/A GBP/USD 1.5714 1.5626 1.5653 PHP N/A 45.02 44.98 44.98-00 N/A USD/CAD 1.1326 1.1191 1.1231 TWD N/A 30.90 30.88 30.89-90 N/A AUD/USD 0.8723 0.8606 0.8668 CNY 1-mth 6.1490 6.1460 6.1470-90 NZD/USD 0.7947 0.7847 0.7885 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.3010 1.2964 1.2993 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2480-00 USD/THB 32.82 32.73 32.755 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17810 +91 +0.51 10-year 2.31% 2.34% S&P 500 2063 +11 +0.52 2-year 0.51% 0.51% NASDAQ 4713 +11 +0.24 30-year 3.02% 3.06% FTSE 6751 +72 +1.08 Spot Gold($) 1201.10 1193.90 DAX 9732 +249 +2.62 Nymex 76.68 76.29 Nikkei 17357 +57 +0.33 Brent 80.53 79.86

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)