SYDNEY, Nov 25 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * ECB Weidmann: Additional measures to tackle low inflation are more difficult & encounter legal limits, focus should be on economic growth rather than bond purchasing program * BOE Haldane: Debt levels & risk aversion will act as a headwind to UK growth for foreseeable future, low UK Govt bond yields may tell us future growth expected to be weak (BBC) * US National Activity Index Oct 14%, 0.29-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Nov 56.1, 57.2-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Nov 56.3, f/c 56.8, 57.1-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Nov 10.5, 10.5-prev * BR FGV Consumer Conf Nov 95.3, 101.50-prev * BR Current Account Oct -8.131b, f/c -7.500b, -7.907b-prev * MX Jobless Rate SA Oct 4.71%, 4.75%-prev * Saudi Oil Minister does not expect Thursday OPEC meeting to be difficult * DE NOV IFO Business climate index 104.7 vs prev 103.2. 103.0 exp * DE Nov IFO Current conditions 110.0 vs prev 108.4. 108.0 exp * DE Nov IFO expectations 99.7 vs prev 98.3. 98.6 exp * Swiss Q3 non-farm payrolls 4.227mln vs prev 4.196mln * ECB Nowotny: Always circumstances for more policy action, doesn't see timing for this * Russian EconMin: RUB still has potential to strengthen, hasn't reached equilibrium level Themes * The main theme on Friday was a reversal of some of Friday's reaction to very dovish comments from the ECB's Draghi and the surprise PBOC rate cut. * Better than expected German IFO on Monday resulted in the EUR reversing higher against most currencies, as it tempered dovish ECB expectations. * EUR/USD was closed at 1.2442 up 0.4% from Friday's close. EUR/JPY and EUR/AUD saw heavy short covering - with EUR/JPY rising as high as 147.32 from the Friday close at 146.02. EUR/JPY last at 147.12 - up 0.75% from Friday's close. * The heavy EUR/JPY buying pushed USD/JPY up to 118.48 at one stage and late in the US session the USD/JPY closed at 118.28 - up 0.4% on the day. * Slightly easier US Treasury yields helped to cap the USD/JPY - as the 10-yr yield edged down to 2.30% from Friday's close at 2.31% * The positive impact of the PBOC rate cut waned considerably on Monday - with key commodities putting in a sluggish performance while commodity currencies were the worst performers. * EUR/AUD closed up 0.9% - giving back all of the gains made Friday. AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8602 before closing at 0.8617 down 0.6% on the day. * USD/CAD traded as high as 1.1313 before closing at 1.1278 - up 0.45% from Friday's close. * Copper was down over 1.0% late in the session while gold was around 5 bucks lower at 1,197. The bounce that was expected in the iron ore price never materialized - as it fixed at 70.00 only 20 cents higher than Friday's fix at 69.80. Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 0.75%. * Helping to underpin EUR on Monday was the continuation of investor flows into EZ stock markets. The better than expected German IFO helped relieve concerns over the state of the German economy - while at the same time investors remain confident the ECB will take more action if needed. * Investors didn't just absorb EZ equities. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell below 2.0% for first time ever closing at 1.98% down from Friday's 2.02% close. * The German DAX rose 0.5% on Monday and is now up 6.8% from the low hit last Monday (Nov 17). The London FTSE eased 0.3% - as the FT mining index fell 1.8%. * Wall Street followed the positive lead from Europe and was up slightly for most of the morning before turning mixed late in the session. The Dow closed up slightly (plus 0.04%); S&P also up slightly (plus 0.27%) Wrap-up The price action on Monday suggested the China bears won the day, as they saw the PBOC rate cut as a sign the China leadership is worried about growth and deflationary pressures and the impact of the rate cut might not be enough to spur lending by reluctant Chinese banks. The poor performance of AUD/USD on Monday reflects the "glass half empty" view on China and it will be interesting to see if AXJ eq1uity and currency markets continue to make gains. There is a view emerging that Europe is a good value play for investors. A few analysts feel the ECB will likely increase their QE efforts - while at the same time there are signs the German economy has already troughed. The cheaper EUR is also considered to be a lure. The big move up in EZ equity markets and the fall in the 10-yr Spanish bond yield to below 2.0% reflects that view and may provide some short-term support of the EUR. Nevertheless any extended rally in EUR/USD should be viewed as a selling opportunity, as a lower EUR is likely part of the ECB's strategy. Tokyo returns from holiday today. USD/JPY might be vulnerable to move lower, as exporter sell orders and a desire to pare back ahead of the Japanese election might limit the upside for awhile. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ (correctly) looked through the China rate cut euphoria in Asia yesterday with US Dollar strength returning to the fore overnight as the remaining remnants are squeezed out of prices. The China "glass half full" was the overriding view from offshore players overnight. USD/AXJ looks set to stay firm into year-end with no end in sight to the ultra weak Yen story. The highly correlated USD/KRW leads the USD/AXJ complex higher although some of the JPY moves overnight were more EUR driven with EUR/JPY up 0.75% on Monday. Japan returns today from their latest long weekend with USD/AXJ back to replicating USD/JPY moves in this time zone. USD/KRW traded an 1108.9-1114.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1112.3. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2977-1.3033 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3027. The Straits Times closed down 0.14%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3390-3.3530 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3510. The KLCI closed up 1.35%. USD/IDR traded a 12095-12150 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12148. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12122. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.91-96 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.91. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 32.75-84 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.83. The Set closed down 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 30.895-939 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.92. The Taiex closed up 0.35%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1420 slightly higher than the previous 6.1387 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1280-6.1458 range; last at 6.1417. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1515 - range 6.1328-6.1515. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2540-6.2560. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.9%. USD/INR traded a 61.655-97 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.95. The Sensex closed up 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 25 Nov 00:00 SG GDP Final 25 Nov 01:00 PH Trade Balance 25 Nov 01:00 PH Imports 25 Nov 08:10 TW Money Supply 25 Nov 08:30 HK Exports 25 Nov 08:30 HK Imports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:50 JP BOJ Oct 31 MPC meeting minutes 01:00 JP BOJ Governor Kuroda Speaks in Nagoya 04:00 JP BOJ Deputy Governor Nakaso Speaks in Tokyo A closer look at the equity market * The better than expected German IFO helped relieve concerns over the state of the German economy - while at the same time investors remain confident the ECB will take more action if needed. * German DAX rose 0.5% Monday and is now up 6.8% from the low hit last Monday (Nov 17). London FTSE eased 0.3% - as the FT mining index fell 1.8%. French CAC rose 0.5%; Milan edged 0.1% lower and the Spanish IBEX soared 1.1% higher. * Wall Street followed the positive lead from Europe and was up slightly for most of the morning before turning mixed late in the session. The Dow closed up slightly (+0.04%) while the S&P was up slightly (+0.27%) A closer look at the commodity market * Copper was down over 1.0% late in the session while gold was around 5 bucks lower at 1,197. The bounce that was expected in the iron ore price never materialized - as it fixed at 70.00 only 20 cents higher than Friday's fix at 69.80. Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 0.75%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The demand for peripheral EZ yield remained strong on Monday - 10-yr Spanish bond yield closing below 2.0% at 1.98% for first time ever - down from Friday's close at 2.02%. 10-yr Italian bond yield closed at 2.16% down from 2.19%; 10-yr German Bund yield closed up 1bp at 0.78% and 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed unchanged at 2.04%. * The 10-year yield edged down to 2.30% from Friday's close at 2.31% and the 2-year Treasury yield closed down 1bp at 0.49%. The week ahead - just a few key data points in holiday affected week Key data in the week ahead Thursday is US Thanksgiving holiday so Mon through Wed might be busy - as the US market squares up for the week. Tuesday sees US Q3 prelim-GDP, Consumer Confidence and US house price data released. Wednesday will be another busy day for US data with the Fed's favorite inflation gauge the PCE being released along with Building Permits; UoM sentiment; Chicago PMI; New Home Sales and Durable Goods. There will no US data released on Thursday or Friday. Key European data includes German IFO on Monday followed on Tuesday by detailed German GDP for Q3. Thursday Euro zone business sentiment data will be released along with Consumer Confidence; Consumer Inflation expectations and EZ Inflation. The key data event for the UK next week is Q3 GDP released on Wednesday. On Thursday there will be a slew of Japanese data including Japan CPI; IP and Retail Sales. Thursday sees the release of Construction Orders and Housing Starts. The main event in Australia in the week ahead will be Q3 Capex in Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 23 November 2014 Equities S&P is trending higher, as the 5-day; 10 and 20dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher. Support is found at former resistance at 1019 and a break below that level would suggest upward momentum is waning. {Last 2063} Nikkei continues to trend higher, but there are signs the move up is running out of steam and needs to consolidate/correct. The 5-dma is starting to tilt lower and a break below the 20-dma at 16680 would confirm a correction is underway. The longer-term techs look bullish for the Nikkei and a move towards the March 2007 high at 18300 still looks achievable. {Last 17357} ASX is trending lower according to the daily moving average studies. Key fibo support is found at the 61.8 of the recent 5122/5550 move at 5286. A clear break below 5285 targets another crack at the 5,122 support level. A move back above the 50-dma at 5375 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 5304} Commodities Gold The trend lower in the gold price has ended, but the daily moving averages are not yet aligned to trend higher. Key resistance is found at 1,205/1,210 where the 50-day MA and 61.8 fibo of the 1,255/1,131 move converge. A break above 1,210 targets the 100-dma at 1,250. {Last 1,202} Lon Copper continues to consolidate in a narrow range and doesn't show any sign of commencing a trend in either direction. Strong support is found at 6530 while strong resistance has formed at 6835. A break of either or those levels should see some decent follow-through. {Last 6700} FX EUR/USD: The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD is consolidating and not yet trending lower. Support is found at the Nov 7 trend low at 1.2358 and a break below 1.2350 would suggest the trend lower has recommenced and a test of 1.2000 in on the cards. {Last 1.2387} USD/JPY is clearly trending higher and pullbacks are holding the 10-dma which is acting like a trend-line and has ascended to 116.60. A break below that level would suggest the trend higher is starting to lose momentum. {Last 117.80} AUD/USD: The daily moving average studies shows the 5-day. 10-day and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation, but not all of them are pointing lower. Support has formed at 0.8540 - while the 50-dma at 0.8765 is key resistance. {Last 0.8668} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12165 12160 12150 12145-12165 N/A USD/JPY 118.48 117.58 118.28 INR 62.14 62.16 62.10 62.14-16 N/A EUR/USD 1.2445 1.2359 1.2442 KRW 1116 1119 1115.8 1115-1116 N/A EUR/JPY 147.32 145.59 147.12 MYR 3.3590 3.3660 3.3610 3.3590-10 N/A GBP/USD 1.5715 1.5630 1.5706 PHP 45.09 45.08 45.05 45.03-05 N/A USD/CAD 1.1313 1.1225 1.1278 TWD 30.91 30.98 30.95 30.96-98 N/A AUD/USD 0.8700 0.8602 0.8617 CNY 1-mth 6.1530 6.1520 6.1520-40 NZD/USD 0.7911 0.7846 0.7865 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.3049 1.2977 1.3028 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2480-00 USD/THB 32.855 32.75 32.82 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17818 +8 +0.04 10-year 2.30% 2.31% S&P 500 2069 +6 +0.29 2-year 0.50% 0.51% NASDAQ 4755 +42 +0.89 30-year 3.015% 3.02% FTSE 6730 -21 -0.31 Spot Gold($) 1197.70 1201.10 DAX 9786 +53 +0.55 Nymex 75.70 76.68 Nikkei 17357 +57 +0.33 Brent 79.50 80.53 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)