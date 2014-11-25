SYDNEY, Nov 26 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * BOE's Carney says global econ outlook has deteriorated in Europe & Japan; geopolitical risks increases * BOE McCafferty sharp fall in oil prices may boost world economy more than BOE expecting * BOE Forbes hard to make case that end of Fed QE is causing disinflation abroad * Bank of Spain's Linde risk of low inflation for a long time; ECB has instruments to tackle * Moody's expects US economy to grow 3% in '15, after growth accelerated in middle 2 quarters of '14 * US Corporate Profits Prelim Q3 0.03, 8.6%-prev * US GDP Prelim Q3 3.9%, f/c 3.3%, 3.5%-prev * US GDP Sales Prelim Q3 0.04, f/c 0.025, 4.2%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Prelim Q3 0.02, 1.8%-prev * US GDP Deflator Prelim Q3 1.4%, f/c 1.3%, 1.3%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Prelim Q3 1.4%, f/c 1.4%, 1.4%-prev * US PCE Prices Prelim Q3 1.3%, f/c 1.2%, 1.2%-prev * US Monthly Home Price MM Sep 0%, 0.4%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY Sep 4.3%, 4.8%-prev * US Monthly Home Price Index MM Sep 214, 213.9-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Sep 0.3%, f/c 0.1%, -0.1%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Sep 0%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Sep 4.9%, f/c 4.6%, 5.6%-prev * US Consumer Confidence Nov 88.7, f/c 96, 94.1-prev * US Rich Fed Comp. Index Nov 4, 20-prev * US Rich Fed, Services Index Nov 25, 27-prev * US Rich Fed Mfg Shipments Nov 1, 23-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Sep 0.8%, f/c 0.5%, -0.2%-prev * CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Sep 0%, f/c 0.3%, -0.2%-prev * MX Current Account Q3 -2702m, f/c -6000m, -6982m-prev * MX Current Account/GDP Q3 2%, 1.8%-prev * ECB Noyer - Unconventional measures needed when rates at zero Themes * The main theme for Tuesday's trading was some concerns brewing over the global growth outlook after much weaker than expected US Consumer Confidence data trumped the better than expected (but backward looking) Q3 US GDP data and growing doubts that the move by the PBOC last Friday to ease rates will spur demand and improve China's growth trajectory. * Some of the bigger moves on Tuesday were in the commodity market - where the price action in the wake of the China rate cut continues to be disappointing. * As of late in the US session NY copper was down 1.4%; NYMEX Crude was down 2.4%; iron ore was fixed 2.0% lower at 68.60 and gold was up $1.00 at 1199. * The fall in crude oil was due in great part to the inability of a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and non-OPEC oil producers Russia and Mexico to result in an agreement to a cut in oil production. * Equity markets were fairly quiet Tuesday, as European stock markets continued to benefit from expectations of further ECB easing and Wall Street was close to flat ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. * Government bond yields remained under pressure, as the combination of falling yields in the EZ due to expected ECB action and lingering concerns over global growth outlook helped cap US Treasury yields. * Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was down 4bps to 2.26%. * The longer dated UST yields were pressured by a stellar 5-yr Treasury auction and talk of a huge block trade in the 10-yr futures prompted by the view longer-term rates will ease due to sluggish growth and muted inflation. * US dollar weakened against EUR and JPY on Tuesday while the main story was broad AUD weakness due in part to comments by RBA D/Governor Lowe suggesting that Australia's problem with high wages was mostly due to the high AUD. * Lowe didn't directly comment on monetary policy, but the market is also coming around to view the high AUD might be pushing the RBA into a clear easing bias. * AUD was also negatively impacted by the fall in key commodities and doubts the PBOC rate cut will spur demand. * AUD/USD was down 1.00% at 0.8522; the AUD/JPY was down 1.25% at 100.60 and the EUR/AUD was up 1.3% 1.4620. * EUR/USD received a boost from the weaker than expected US Consumer Confidence and it is also benefitting from investors rushing into EZ stocks and bonds in anticipation of ECB action in 2015. EUR/USD was trading at 1.2475 - up 0.25% from Monday's close. * USD/JPY rallied to 118.59 from the late Asia/early Europe low at 117.69 following the better than expected US Q3 GDP, but the paring came under pressure again when the US Consumer Confidence data came in worse than expected and the UST yields moved lower. USD/JPY closed at 117.96 - down 0.3% on the day. Wrap-up Commodity price weakness persists and if it does so for much longer - it will be the major issue for the markets and central banks. There is a debate as to whether the fall in key commodities is an issue of supply or demand, but it is most likely a combination of both. The impact of the PBOC rate cut proved to be short lived and besides giving the Shanghai Composite a nice lift - all other market indicators that track the China growth outlook have turned negative. It would appear the bearish take on the PBOC rate cut I gaining the upper hand. The fall in commodities especially impacts commodity producing countries such as Australia and Canada and AUD is looking very vulnerable at present. A sustained break below 0.8500 in AUD/USD would be bearish, as it would shake up both natural buyers and sellers that have become very comfortable trading the 0.85/0.90 range for the past two months. EUR appears to be holding up well thanks to the popularity of EZ stocks and bonds due to expectations future ECB easing will result in bargain hunting rallies in both instruments. The relative EUR strength is likely to be temporary and selling EUR/USD rallies remains the preferred strategy. The fall in UST yields could see the USD/JPY come under some pressure today, but markets should be relatively quiet in the lead-up to the US Thanksgiving holiday Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ a little weaker overnight in a mixed response to a batch of US data with players seemingly more interested in position adjustments ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The US Dollar was down except against the antipodean duo of AUD and NZD. Market has taken a set against both currencies after the China fillip on rate cut proved short lived. Commodities were sold hard again overnight with AUD/USD now on the verge of breaking below 85 cents and into a possible new 80-85 cents range. USD/KRW traded an 1108.8-1116.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1109.1 The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3015-1.3039 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3030. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3470-3.3530 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3525. The KLCI closed up 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 12155-12170 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12160. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12166. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.935-985 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.97. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.805-84 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.825. The Set closed up 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.871-945 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.90. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1390 slightly higher than the previous 6.1420 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1305-6.1466 range; last at 6.1432. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1502 - range 6.1480-6.1583. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2560-6.2580. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.4%. USD/INR traded a 61.82-62.04 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.86. The Sensex closed down 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 26 Nov 00:30 AU Construction Work Done 26 Nov 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets continued to make gains (albeit modest) despite the mixed leads from Asia. * The London FTSE closed around flat; the German DAX rose 0.8%; the French CAC gained 0.3%; Milan rose 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.5% higher. * Wall Street started a bit higher, but gave back some gains following the weak US Consumer Confidence data. Interest was low ahead of Thursday's US Thanksgiving holiday. * Wall Street closed mixed to flat. * The VIX index closed at 12.30 down slightly from Monday's close at 12.62. * The MSCI LATAM Index was up 0.2% late in the session. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European bond yields continued to tumble, as investors continue to price in ECB easing in the months ahead. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed down 6bps at 1.92%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed down 4bps to 2.12%; the 10-yr German Bund yield eased 3bps to 0.75% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 3bps to 2.01%. * The longer dated UST yields were pressured by a stellar 5-yr Treasury auction and talk of a huge block trade in the 10-yr and 30-yr futures prompted by the view longer-term rates will ease due to sluggish growth and muted inflation. * The 2-year Treasury yield eased 2bps to 0.51%; the 10-yr Treasury yield fell 5bps to 2.25% and the 30-yr Treasury yield dipped below 3.0% for the first time since Oct 21 - falling 6bps to 2.96%. The week ahead - holiday affected week Key event in week ahead Thursday is US Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday will be a busy day for US data with the Fed's favorite inflation gauge the PCE being released along with Building Permits; UoM sentiment; Chicago PMI; New Home Sales and Durable Goods. There will no US data released on Thursday or Friday. Key European data includes (Thursday) EZ business sentiment data along with Consumer Confidence; Consumer Inflation expectations and EZ Inflation. The key data event for the UK is Q3 GDP released on Wednesday. On Thursday there will be a slew of Japanese data including Japan CPI; IP and Retail Sales. Thursday sees the release of Construction Orders and Housing Starts. The main event in AUS in the week ahead will be Q3 Capex in Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 23 November 2014 Equities * S&P is trending higher, as the 5-day; 10 and 20dma's are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher. Support is found at former resistance at 1019 and a break below that level would suggest upward momentum is waning. {Last 2063} * Nikkei continues to trend higher, but there are signs the move up is running out of steam and needs to consolidate/correct. The 5-dma is starting to tilt lower and a break below the 20-dma at 16680 would confirm a correction is underway. The longer-term techs look bullish for the Nikkei and a move towards the March 2007 high at 18300 still looks achievable. {Last 17357} * ASX is trending lower according to the daily moving average studies. Key fibo support is found at the 61.8 of the recent 5122/5550 move at 5286. A clear break below 5285 targets another crack at the 5,122 support level. A move back above the 50-dma at 5375 would ease the downward pressure. {Last 5304} Commodities * Gold: The trend lower in the gold price has ended, but the daily moving averages are not yet aligned to trend higher. Key resistance is found at 1,205/1,210 where the 50-day MA and 61.8 fibo of the 1,255/1,131 move converge. A break above 1,210 targets the 100-dma at 1,250. {Last 1,202} * Lon Copper continues to consolidate in a narrow range and doesn't show any sign of commencing a trend in either direction. Strong support is found at 6530 while strong resistance has formed at 6835. A break of either or those levels should see some decent follow-through. {Last 6700} FX * EUR/USD: The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD is consolidating and not yet trending lower. Support is found at the Nov 7 trend low at 1.2358 and a break below 1.2350 would suggest the trend lower has recommenced and a test of 1.2000 in on the cards. {Last 1.2387} * USD/JPY is clearly trending higher and pullbacks are holding the 10-dma which is acting like a trend-line and has ascended to 116.60. A break below that level would suggest the trend higher is starting to lose momentum. {Last 117.80} * AUD/USD: The daily moving average studies shows the 5-day. 10-day and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation, but not all of them are pointing lower. Support has formed at 0.8540 - while the 50-dma at 0.8765 is key resistance. {Last 0.8668} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12185 12180 12165 12160-12175 N/A USD/JPY 118.59 117.69 117.97 INR 62.24 62.16 62.09 62.10-13 N/A EUR/USD 1.2488 1.2402 1.2474 KRW 1113 1113 1111.5 1111.4-1112 N/A EUR/JPY 147.38 146.31 147.17 MYR 3.3610 3.3605 3.3525 3.3500-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5736 1.5649 1.5709 PHP 45.04 45.03 44.99 44.98-00 N/A USD/CAD 1.1316 1.1232 1.1260 TWD 30.91 30.92 30.88 30.88-89 N/A AUD/USD 0.8619 0.8514 0.8530 CNY 1-mth 6.1470 6.1460 6.1460-70 NZD/USD 0.7867 0.7766 0.7810 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1940-60 USD/SGD 1.3039 1.3002 1.3007 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-60 USD/THB 32.84 32.78 32.78 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17815 -3 -0.02 10-year 2.26% 2.30% S&P 500 2067 -2 -0.12 2-year 0.52% 0.50% NASDAQ 4758 +3 +0.07 30-year 2.97% 3.015% FTSE 6731 +1 +0.02 Spot Gold($) 1201.50 1197.10 DAX 9861 +75 +0.77 Nymex 73.85 75.70 Nikkei 17407 +50 +0.29 Brent 78.19 79.50 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)