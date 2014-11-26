SYDNEY, Nov 27 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * OPEC unlikely to cut output ceiling at Thursday's meeting (3 OPEC delegates) * Kuwaiti oil min says we will have to live with oil at 60, 80 or 100 a barrel * ECB's Jazbec Monetary policy alone cannot solve EZ's problems * S&P's Kraemer risk of Britain eventually leaving the European Union appears to be rising; might force S&P to "reassess" the country's top-grade AAA rating * IMF says renews Mexico's USD70b flexible credit line for another 2 years * Greece says no agreement yet with EU/IMF lenders on bailout review * US Dallas Fed PCE* Oct 1.8%, 1.4%-prev * US Build Permits R Numbr MM* Oct 1.092m, 1.080m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM* Oct 0.06, 4.8%-prev * US Personal Consump Real MM Oct 0.2%, 0%-prev * US Personal Income MM Oct 0.2%, 0.4%, 0.2%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Oct 0.2%, 0.3%, 0%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Oct 0.2%, 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Oct 1.6%, 1.5%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Oct 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Oct 1.4%, 1.4%-prev * US Durable Goods* Oct 0.4%, -0.6%, -0.9%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 313k, 288k, 292k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 294.00k, 287.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.316m, 2.350m, 2.333m-prev * US Chicago PMI Nov 60.8, 63.0, 66.2-prev * US TR/UoM Sentiment Final Nov 88.8, 90.0, 89.4-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Final Nov 102.7, 103.0, 103.0-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Final Nov 79.9, 80.8, 80.6-prev * US New Home Sales-Units MM Oct 0.458m, 0.472m, 0.455m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Oct 0.7%, 0.4%-prev * US Pending Homes Index Oct 104.1, 105.3-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Oct -1.1%, 0.5%, 0.6%-prev * Euro dips after ECB's Constancio says can decide on QE in Q1 - Rtrs * EU Juncker unveils investment plan to kick start EU growth - Rtrs * CH Oct UBS consumption indicator 1.29 vs prev 1.39 rvsd * DE Oct Import prices -0.3% m/m, -1.2% y/y vs prev 0.3%/-1.6% * GB Q3 GDP 2nd release +0.7% q/q, +3.0% y/y vs prev 0.7%/3.0%. 0.7%/3.0% exp * GB Q3 Biz invest prelim -0.7% q/q, +6.3% y/y vs prev 3.3%/11.0%. 9.7% y/y exp * GB Nov CBI distributive trades +27 vs prev 31. 30 exp Themes * The main themes impacting markets on Wednesday were worse than expected US data that eroded US dollar strength and weighed on yields and commodities; position adjustments ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday and resilience in equity markets. * There were a slew of US data and most of it missed expectations. There were signs the improving jobs sector might have peaked as US jobless claims jumped to 313k vs expectations of 290k. * The weaker than expected US data encouraged some USD longs to pare back and the USD was down across the board late in the US session. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased again on Wednesday - falling to 2.23% the lowest level since Oct 23. * Global growth concerns continued to weigh on key commodity prices, as investors grapple with evidence there is weakening demand coupled with oversupply is certain key commodities such as crude oil and iron ore. * Expectations that OPEC is unlikely going to cut production and exports led NYMEX Crude oil lower again on Wednesday and it was trading down 0.65% late in the US session at 73.60. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-year low at 68.00 down from Tuesday's fix at 68.60. Copper was mixed with Lon copper down 0.45% while NY copper was up 0.25%. Gold eased three dollars to 1198 despite the weaker USD. * Despite the cautious mood in the Treasury and commodity markets - equity markets managed to hold up well, as money continued to pour into Euro zone equity markets and Wall Street managed to shrug off a slew of weaker than expected US economic data. * The German DAX closed up 0.55% and the S&P was up 0.2%. * The sluggish commodity prices and global growth concerns continued to weigh on the AUD. AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8480 after stops were triggered below 0.8500. * The fall in AUD/USD came during the London session and before the weak USD. The move lower in AUD/USD was mostly the result of heavy AUD/NZD selling after 1.09 gave way and large stops were triggered down to 1.0825. There was also talk of decent EUR/AUD buying flows as well. * AUD/USD recovered to 0.8550 as of late in the US session when the broad USD weakness encouraged AUD/USD short covering. The short covering in AUD/USD helped AUD recover against EUR - but AUD/NZD was still lower late in the US session - down 0.6% at 1.0849. * The heavy AUD/NZD selling resulted in NZD being the best performing currency on Wednesday. NZD/USD was trading at 0.7884 late in the US session - up 0.95% on the day. NZD was up 0.75% against JPY and 0.65% against EUR late in the session. * GBP outperformed on Wednesday - mostly due to heavy GBP/USD short covering ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday. GBP outperformed despite weak Business spending data and UK GDP coming in exactly where it was expected to. * GBP/USD was trading at 1.5800 late in the US session - up 0.58%. GBP gained around 0.4% against the JPY and 0.3% against the EUR. Wrap-up Between Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday and some very bad weather in the US northeast - the US market was pretty thin and lacked interest. But the run of weak second-tier data suggests the US economy may have hit a soft patch and this will likely result in a slightly dovish shift in Fed expectations. Perhaps that is why Wall Street ignored the weaker US data and remains at all-time high levels. The market is very long USD though and we could see more corrective consolidation this week - with the expectations the Fed may delay the tightening cycle used as an excuse to pare back USD longs. The commodity market remains under pressure, as the failure to rally after the PBOC rate cut has the bears in control. The slowdown in China has negatively impacted demand while supply is plentiful in some of the key commodities. If the US economic data starts to look soggier it will encourage more selling of key commodities. AUD remains vulnerable as key commodities fall and the RBA would like nothing better than for the AUD to fall hard to cushion the deterioration in Australia's terms of trade. AUD/USD probably needs a close below 0.8500 to muster any downward momentum, as AUD is still attractive to carry trade investors while the perceived 0.85/0.90 range is holding. Aus CAPEX will be the key event in Asia today. If Aus CAPEX disappoints it could put the AUD back under pressure. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open slightly down on yesterday's Asian session close. Weaker than expected US data and a pre US Thanksgiving square up saw the US Dollar sold across the board. Trading very light during the NY afternoon as players pulled up stumps ahead of the biggest holiday of the year. AUD crashed in early London with stops/option barriers in straight AUD/USD and AUD crosses all in focus. GBP was the best performer overnight courtesy of EUR/GBP sales. Asia will remain focused on month end flows with specs keen to take advantage of cheap US Dollars. USD/KRW traded an 1106.2-1109 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1106.5. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2984-1.3019 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3014. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3375-3.3530 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3530. The KLCI closed up 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 12160-12175 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12160. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.89-94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.92. The PSE index closed up 0.95%. USD/THB traded a 32.755-80 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.795. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.835-905 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.90. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1354 slightly lower than the previous 6.1390 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1320-6.1400 range; last at 6.1389. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1480 - range 6.1379-6.1496. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2520-6.2540. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.4%. USD/INR traded a 61.805-90 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.85. The Sensex closed up 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 27 Nov 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 27 Nov 00:30 AU Capital Expenditure 27 Nov 00:30 AU Plant/Machinery Capex 27 Nov 00:30 AU Building Capex 27 Nov 02:00 PH GDP Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * Despite the cautious mood in Treasury and commodity markets - equity markets managed to hold up well, as money continued to pour into the German DAX and Wall Street managed to shrug off a slew of weaker than expected US economic data. * German DAX closed up 0.55%; French CAC eased 0.2; Milan closed down 0.36% and Spanish IBEX closed 0.5% lower. London FTSE ended the day around flat. * The Dow was in the red for most of the day before staging a small rally late to finish up 13 points or 0.1% higher. * The VIX index closed at 12.11 down slightly from Tuesday's close at 12.25. * The MSCI LATAM Index was up 0.1% late in the US session. A closer look at the commodity market * Global growth concerns continued to weigh on key commodity prices, as investors grapple with evidence there is weakening demand coupled with oversupply is certain key commodities such as crude oil and iron ore. * Expectations that OPEC is unlikely going to cut production and exports led NYMEX Crude oil lower again on Wednesday and it was trading down 0.75% late in the US session at 73.53. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-year low at 68.00 down from Tuesday's fix at 68.60. Copper was mixed with Lon copper down 0.45% while NY copper was up 0.25% late in the US session. Gold eased a couple of bucks to 1,198 despite the weaker USD. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ peripheral bond yields rebounded a bit but still remained close to historically low levels while the German bund yield had a new record low close. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed up 5bps at 1.98%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed up 4bps at 2.16%; the 10-yr German Bund yield closed down 2bps at 0.73% and the 10-yr UK GILT yield eased 3bps to 1.98%. * The 10-yr UST yield eased again on Wednesday on the back of the weaker US data - falling 3bps to 2.23% at one stage the lowest level since Oct 23. The 2-yr yield closed down 1bp at 0.51%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12195 12200 12180 12180-12200 N/A USD/JPY 117.98 117.43 117.74 INR 62.16 62.16 62.05 62.05-07 N/A EUR/USD 1.2532 1.2443 1.2505 KRW 1110 1110.5 1105.5 1105.5-1106 N/A EUR/JPY 147.41 146.51 147.23 MYR 3.3600 3.3600 3.3500 3.3510-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5807 1.5680 1.5793 PHP 45.02 45.03 44.96 44.94-97 N/A USD/CAD 1.1298 1.1228 1.1245 TWD 30.91 30.90 30.89 30.88-89 N/A AUD/USD 0.8565 0.8480 0.8548 CNY 1-mth 6.1450 6.1410 6.1410-30 NZD/USD 0.7893 0.7803 0.7875 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1940-60 USD/SGD 1.3028 1.2972 1.2979 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2550-70 USD/THB 32.80 32.75 32.75 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17828 +13 +0.07 10-year 2.25% 2.26% S&P 500 2073 +6 +0.29 2-year 0.52% 0.52% NASDAQ 4787 +29 +0.60 30-year 2.955% 2.97% FTSE 6729 -2 -0.03 Spot Gold($) 1198.60 1201.50 DAX 9916 +55 +0.56 Nymex 73.50 73.85 Nikkei 17384 -24 -0.14 Brent 77.60 78.19 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)