SYDNEY, Nov 27 (IFR) -
Headlines from Wednesday Night
* OPEC unlikely to cut output ceiling at Thursday's meeting (3 OPEC delegates)
* Kuwaiti oil min says we will have to live with oil at 60, 80 or 100 a barrel
* ECB's Jazbec Monetary policy alone cannot solve EZ's problems
* S&P's Kraemer risk of Britain eventually leaving the European Union appears to
be rising; might force S&P to "reassess" the country's top-grade AAA rating
* IMF says renews Mexico's USD70b flexible credit line for another 2 years
* Greece says no agreement yet with EU/IMF lenders on bailout review
* US Dallas Fed PCE* Oct 1.8%, 1.4%-prev
* US Build Permits R Numbr MM* Oct 1.092m, 1.080m-prev
* US Build Permits R Chg MM* Oct 0.06, 4.8%-prev
* US Personal Consump Real MM Oct 0.2%, 0%-prev
* US Personal Income MM Oct 0.2%, 0.4%, 0.2%-prev
* US Consumption, Adjusted MM Oct 0.2%, 0.3%, 0%-prev
* US Core PCE Price Index MM Oct 0.2%, 0.2%, 0.1%-prev
* US Core PCE Price Index YY Oct 1.6%, 1.5%-prev
* US PCE Price Index MM Oct 0.1%, 0.1%-prev
* US PCE Price Index YY Oct 1.4%, 1.4%-prev
* US Durable Goods* Oct 0.4%, -0.6%, -0.9%-prev
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 313k, 288k, 292k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 294.00k, 287.75k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.316m, 2.350m, 2.333m-prev
* US Chicago PMI Nov 60.8, 63.0, 66.2-prev
* US TR/UoM Sentiment Final Nov 88.8, 90.0, 89.4-prev
* US TR/UoM Conditions Final Nov 102.7, 103.0, 103.0-prev
* US TR/UoM Expectations Final Nov 79.9, 80.8, 80.6-prev
* US New Home Sales-Units MM Oct 0.458m, 0.472m, 0.455m-prev
* US New Home Sales Chg MM Oct 0.7%, 0.4%-prev
* US Pending Homes Index Oct 104.1, 105.3-prev
* US Pending Sales Change MM Oct -1.1%, 0.5%, 0.6%-prev
* Euro dips after ECB's Constancio says can decide on QE in Q1 - Rtrs
* EU Juncker unveils investment plan to kick start EU growth - Rtrs
* CH Oct UBS consumption indicator 1.29 vs prev 1.39 rvsd
* DE Oct Import prices -0.3% m/m, -1.2% y/y vs prev 0.3%/-1.6%
* GB Q3 GDP 2nd release +0.7% q/q, +3.0% y/y vs prev 0.7%/3.0%. 0.7%/3.0% exp
* GB Q3 Biz invest prelim -0.7% q/q, +6.3% y/y vs prev 3.3%/11.0%. 9.7% y/y exp
* GB Nov CBI distributive trades +27 vs prev 31. 30 exp
Themes
* The main themes impacting markets on Wednesday were worse than expected US
data that eroded US dollar strength and weighed on yields and commodities;
position adjustments ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday and resilience in
equity markets.
* There were a slew of US data and most of it missed expectations. There were
signs the improving jobs sector might have peaked as US jobless claims jumped to
313k vs expectations of 290k.
* The weaker than expected US data encouraged some USD longs to pare back and
the USD was down across the board late in the US session.
* The 10-yr Treasury yield eased again on Wednesday - falling to 2.23% the
lowest level since Oct 23.
* Global growth concerns continued to weigh on key commodity prices, as
investors grapple with evidence there is weakening demand coupled with
oversupply is certain key commodities such as crude oil and iron ore.
* Expectations that OPEC is unlikely going to cut production and exports led
NYMEX Crude oil lower again on Wednesday and it was trading down 0.65% late in
the US session at 73.60. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-year low at 68.00 down from
Tuesday's fix at 68.60. Copper was mixed with Lon copper down 0.45% while NY
copper was up 0.25%. Gold eased three dollars to 1198 despite the weaker USD.
* Despite the cautious mood in the Treasury and commodity markets - equity
markets managed to hold up well, as money continued to pour into Euro zone
equity markets and Wall Street managed to shrug off a slew of weaker than
expected US economic data.
* The German DAX closed up 0.55% and the S&P was up 0.2%.
* The sluggish commodity prices and global growth concerns continued to weigh on
the AUD. AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8480 after stops were triggered below 0.8500.
* The fall in AUD/USD came during the London session and before the weak USD.
The move lower in AUD/USD was mostly the result of heavy AUD/NZD selling after
1.09 gave way and large stops were triggered down to 1.0825. There was also talk
of decent EUR/AUD buying flows as well.
* AUD/USD recovered to 0.8550 as of late in the US session when the broad USD
weakness encouraged AUD/USD short covering. The short covering in AUD/USD helped
AUD recover against EUR - but AUD/NZD was still lower late in the US session -
down 0.6% at 1.0849.
* The heavy AUD/NZD selling resulted in NZD being the best performing currency
on Wednesday. NZD/USD was trading at 0.7884 late in the US session - up 0.95% on
the day. NZD was up 0.75% against JPY and 0.65% against EUR late in the session.
* GBP outperformed on Wednesday - mostly due to heavy GBP/USD short covering
ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday. GBP outperformed despite weak Business
spending data and UK GDP coming in exactly where it was expected to.
* GBP/USD was trading at 1.5800 late in the US session - up 0.58%. GBP gained
around 0.4% against the JPY and 0.3% against the EUR.
Wrap-up
Between Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday and some very bad weather in the US
northeast - the US market was pretty thin and lacked interest. But the run of
weak second-tier data suggests the US economy may have hit a soft patch and this
will likely result in a slightly dovish shift in Fed expectations. Perhaps that
is why Wall Street ignored the weaker US data and remains at all-time high
levels. The market is very long USD though and we could see more corrective
consolidation this week - with the expectations the Fed may delay the tightening
cycle used as an excuse to pare back USD longs.
The commodity market remains under pressure, as the failure to rally after the
PBOC rate cut has the bears in control. The slowdown in China has negatively
impacted demand while supply is plentiful in some of the key commodities. If the
US economic data starts to look soggier it will encourage more selling of key
commodities. AUD remains vulnerable as key commodities fall and the RBA would
like nothing better than for the AUD to fall hard to cushion the deterioration
in Australia's terms of trade. AUD/USD probably needs a close below 0.8500 to
muster any downward momentum, as AUD is still attractive to carry trade
investors while the perceived 0.85/0.90 range is holding.
Aus CAPEX will be the key event in Asia today. If Aus CAPEX disappoints it could
put the AUD back under pressure. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open slightly down on yesterday's Asian session close. Weaker
than expected US data and a pre US Thanksgiving square up saw the US Dollar sold
across the board. Trading very light during the NY afternoon as players pulled
up stumps ahead of the biggest holiday of the year. AUD crashed in early London
with stops/option barriers in straight AUD/USD and AUD crosses all in focus. GBP
was the best performer overnight courtesy of EUR/GBP sales. Asia will remain
focused on month end flows with specs keen to take advantage of cheap US
Dollars.
USD/KRW traded an 1106.2-1109 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1106.5. The
Kospi closed up 0.0%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2984-1.3019 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3014. The
Straits Times closed up 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.3375-3.3530 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3530. The
KLCI closed up 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 12160-12175 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12170. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12160. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.3%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.89-94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.92. The PSE
index closed up 0.95%.
USD/THB traded a 32.755-80 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.795. The Set
closed down 0.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.835-905 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.90. The Taiex
closed up 0.1%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1354 slightly lower than the previous
6.1390 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1320-6.1400 range; last at 6.1389. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.1480 - range 6.1379-6.1496. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2520-6.2540. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.4%.
USD/INR traded a 61.805-90 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.85. The Sensex
closed up 0.2%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
27 Nov 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales
27 Nov 00:30 AU Capital Expenditure
27 Nov 00:30 AU Plant/Machinery Capex
27 Nov 00:30 AU Building Capex
27 Nov 02:00 PH GDP
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
A closer look at the equity market
* Despite the cautious mood in Treasury and commodity markets - equity markets
managed to hold up well, as money continued to pour into the German DAX and Wall
Street managed to shrug off a slew of weaker than expected US economic data.
* German DAX closed up 0.55%; French CAC eased 0.2; Milan closed down 0.36% and
Spanish IBEX closed 0.5% lower. London FTSE ended the day around flat.
* The Dow was in the red for most of the day before staging a small rally late
to finish up 13 points or 0.1% higher.
* The VIX index closed at 12.11 down slightly from Tuesday's close at 12.25.
* The MSCI LATAM Index was up 0.1% late in the US session.
A closer look at the commodity market
* Global growth concerns continued to weigh on key commodity prices, as
investors grapple with evidence there is weakening demand coupled with
oversupply is certain key commodities such as crude oil and iron ore.
* Expectations that OPEC is unlikely going to cut production and exports led
NYMEX Crude oil lower again on Wednesday and it was trading down 0.75% late in
the US session at 73.53. Iron ore fell to a fresh 5-year low at 68.00 down from
Tuesday's fix at 68.60. Copper was mixed with Lon copper down 0.45% while NY
copper was up 0.25% late in the US session. Gold eased a couple of bucks to
1,198 despite the weaker USD.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* EZ peripheral bond yields rebounded a bit but still remained close to
historically low levels while the German bund yield had a new record low close.
* The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed up 5bps at 1.98%; the 10-yr Italian bond
yield closed up 4bps at 2.16%; the 10-yr German Bund yield closed down 2bps at
0.73% and the 10-yr UK GILT yield eased 3bps to 1.98%.
* The 10-yr UST yield eased again on Wednesday on the back of the weaker US data
- falling 3bps to 2.23% at one stage the lowest level since Oct 23. The 2-yr
yield closed down 1bp at 0.51%.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12195 12200 12180 12180-12200 N/A USD/JPY 117.98 117.43 117.74
INR 62.16 62.16 62.05 62.05-07 N/A EUR/USD 1.2532 1.2443 1.2505
KRW 1110 1110.5 1105.5 1105.5-1106 N/A EUR/JPY 147.41 146.51 147.23
MYR 3.3600 3.3600 3.3500 3.3510-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5807 1.5680 1.5793
PHP 45.02 45.03 44.96 44.94-97 N/A USD/CAD 1.1298 1.1228 1.1245
TWD 30.91 30.90 30.89 30.88-89 N/A AUD/USD 0.8565 0.8480 0.8548
CNY 1-mth 6.1450 6.1410 6.1410-30 NZD/USD 0.7893 0.7803 0.7875
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1940-60 USD/SGD 1.3028 1.2972 1.2979
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2550-70 USD/THB 32.80 32.75 32.75
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17828 +13 +0.07 10-year 2.25% 2.26%
S&P 500 2073 +6 +0.29 2-year 0.52% 0.52%
NASDAQ 4787 +29 +0.60 30-year 2.955% 2.97%
FTSE 6729 -2 -0.03 Spot Gold($) 1198.60 1201.50
DAX 9916 +55 +0.56 Nymex 73.50 73.85
Nikkei 17384 -24 -0.14 Brent 77.60 78.19
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)