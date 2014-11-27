SYDNEY, Nov 28 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * US Thanksgiving holiday * Canada Q3 Current Account minus 8.4bln CAD vs minus 11.10bln CAD expected * SP Nov EU-HICP -0.5% y/y vs prev -0.2%. -0.3% exp * Draghi: Gov council unanimous commitment to unconventional measures - Rtrs * Draghi calls for comprehensive strategy to put euro economy on track - Rtrs * EU Juncker survives no confidence vote in EU parliament - Rtrs * DE Nov unemployment sa -14k, 6.6% vs prev -23k, 6.6% rvsd, -4k, 6.7% exp * DE Nov unemployment nsa 2.717mln vs prev 2.7mln. 2.7mln exp * DE Nov unemployment sa 2.872mln vs prev 2.887mln * EZ Oct money supply M3 +2.5% y/y vs prev +2.5%. +2.5% exp. * EZ Oct private loans -1.1% vs prev -1.2%. -1.0% exp * EZ Nov economic sentiment index 100.8 vs prev 100.7. 100.3 exp * EZ Nov industrial sentiment index -4.3 vs prev -5.1. -5.4 exp * EZ Nov services sentiment index 4.4 vs prev 4.4. 4.1 exp * EZ Nov business climate index 0.18 vs prev 0.06 rvsd * EZ Nov consumer confidence index -11.6 vs prev -11.1. -11.6 exp * CH Q3 Industrial Orders 0.7% vs prev 4.9% rvsd Themes * The big story in the markets was the crash off in the oil price after Saudi Arabia prevented a move by other OPEC producers to cut oil output. * Brent and NYMEX Crude crumbled 6.3% to 72.82 and 69.05 respectively NYMEX hot a low of 67.75. It was the first time NYMEX Crude traded below 70 since 2010. * The crashing oil price didn't severely impact equity markets as most European markets closed higher, but it did weigh on already depressed bond yields due to the deflationary implications of falling oil prices. * The huge fall in the oil price impacted the FX market by pushing the CAD down against all of the other major currencies. * Other commodities weren't severely impacted by the sliding oil price. The deflationary implications sent gold down 7 bucks to 1,191; Lon copper eased 0.35% - while iron ore surged 2.5% to 69.70. * Despite the fall in stocks related to oil and gas - the German DAX extended its winning streak to 11 and rose 0.6% after better German jobs data and soft German inflation data encouraged buying. Euro zone stock market moved higher, as the weak inflation concerns is seen as forcing the ECB to move towards full blown QE that involves sovereign bond buying. * The soft German inflation data weighed on the EUR - as EUR/USD closed at 1.2470 - down 0.3% from Wednesday's close. * The combination of the oil price fall and soft German inflation pushed the 10-yr German bund yield below 0.70% for the first time ever (0.69% the low) before closing at 0.70% down from Wednesday's close at 0.73%. The falls in peripheral bond yields were even bigger - with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield falling 8bps to 1.90% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield falling 10bps to 2.06%. The 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 6bps to 1.92%. * The FX market was sidelined by the US Thanksgiving holiday and most currency pairings didn't move very much - even though there was some chop in between. * The falling global yields helped to push USD/JPY as low as 117.24 before Japanese buying underpinned and sent the pairing to 117.80 at the close - just 5 pips higher than Wednesday's close. * Heavy short covering following the better Aus CAPEX data sent AUD/USD as high as 0.8616 at one stage - but the fall in oil prices and the deflationary implications helped to cap the price action and send it lower. AUD/USD closed around 0.8550 - unchanged from Wednesday's close. Wrap-up The fall in the crude oil price looked like a classic capitulation and may be signaling a bottom is being put in place. The speculation leading up to the OPEC meeting was there would be a failure to reach an agreement to cut oil production - so the market couldn't have been surprised by the fact there wasn't. The FX play might be to look for levels to buy CAD or sell USD/CAD, as Canadian data has been solid lately and if the oil price does indeed bottom and move higher the CAD will be supported. EUR/USD appears to be on shaky ground, as the soft inflation data out of Germany reinforces the view the ECB will be forced to buy sovereign bonds at some stage. The yields in Europe are disappearing - so foreign fund managers and central banks looking to diversify won't find the EUR very attractive. It should be extremely quiet in Asia today following US Thanksgiving holiday. The main risk will be the large amount of Japanese data out today that includes CPI data - which is the main focus for the BOJ. EUR/JPY might come under some pressure at some stage due to the disappearing bond yields in Europe. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ barely traded overnight due to the US Thanksgiving holiday. It was hard to miss the massive 6.3% slide in crude prices. The move had the smell of capitulation but only time will tell. CAD was the hardest hit - USD/CAD up 0.75%. AUD/USD gave up (too easily) its CAPEX inspired gains to 0.8616 to close around 0.8550. EUR/USD again hit its trendline on the top and peeled lower. Once month end flows are completed in USD/AXJ today look for a sharp rebound. USD/KRW should struggle below 1100 and a move back above 1105 at some stage today looks possible. Ditto USD/TWD which has been weighed down all week by month end flows. Plenty of data releases today but as usual month end flows should override. USD/KRW traded a 1098.1-1103.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1098.4. The Kospi closed up 0.206. USD/SGD traded a 1.2960-1.2986 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2979. The Straits Times closed down 0.25%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3420-3.3500 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3465. The KLCI closed down 0.7%. USD/IDR traded a 12165-12185 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12175. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12179. The IDX Composite closed up 0.25%. USD/PHP traded a 44.84-96 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.85. The PSE index closed down 1.25%. USD/THB traded a 32.75-79 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.785. The Set closed up 0.55%. USD/TWD traded a 30.856-884 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.87. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1320 slightly lower than the previous 6.1354 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1344-6.1398 range; last at 6.1392. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1466 - range 6.1426-6.1490. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2520-6.2540. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 61.81-92 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.87. The Sensex closed up 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 28 Nov 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 28 Nov 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 28 Nov 23:30 JP CPI 28 Nov 23:30 JP All Household Spending 28 Nov 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 28 Nov 23:50 JP Retail Sales 28 Nov 00:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 28 Nov 00:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 28 Nov 00:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence 28 Nov 00:30 AU Housing Credit 28 Nov 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit 28 Nov 02:00 SG Bank Lending 28 Nov 05:00 JP Housing Starts 28 Nov 05:00 JP Construction Orders 28 Nov 07:30 TH Exports 28 Nov 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 28 Nov 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 28 Nov 07:30 TH Imports 28 Nov 07:30 TH Current Account 28 Nov 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 28 Nov 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 28 Nov 07:30 TH Trade Account 28 Nov 08:30 TW GDP 28 Nov 08:30 HK Money Supply M3 28 Nov 09:00 MY Money Supply 28 Nov 11:30 IN FX Reserves 28 Nov 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 28 Nov 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 28 Nov 12:00 IN GDP Quarterly Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * Euro zone equity markets continued to get support from hopes the ECB will ramp up QE efforts following soft German and Spanish Inflation data. * The fall in the oil price negatively impacted the FTSE - as the energy sector dragged down the broader market. * The London FTSE edged down 0.1%; the German DAX closed up for the 11th straight day with a 0.6% gain; the French CAC added just 0.2%; Milan rose 0.8% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.76% higher. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 1.1% late in the session. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12200 Dealt 12195 12185-12200 N/A USD/JPY 117.89 117.24 117.79 INR 62.15 62.16 62.14 62.14-16 N/A EUR/USD 1.2524 1.2465 1.2468 KRW 1099.5 1102.7 1100.2 1101.5-1102 N/A EUR/JPY 147.23 146.43 146.75 MYR 3.3550 Dealt 3.3620 3.3600-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5826 1.5716 1.5734 PHP 44.93 Dealt 44.95 44.94-96 N/A USD/CAD 1.1355 1.1235 1.1333 TWD 30.89 Dealt 30.895 30.89-90 N/A AUD/USD 0.8616 0.8530 0.8545 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1330-50 NZD/USD 0.7927 0.7858 0.7868 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1940-60 USD/SGD 1.3000 1.2960 1.2980 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2550-70 USD/THB 32.79 32.75 32.77 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17828 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.25% 2.25% S&P 500 2073 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.52% 0.52% NASDAQ 4787 Mkt Clsd 30-year 2.955% 2.955% FTSE 6723 -6 -0.09 Spot Gold($) 1191.00 1198.60 DAX 9975 +59 +0.60 Nymex 69.05 73.50 Nikkei 17249 -135 -0.77 Brent 72.82 77.60 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)