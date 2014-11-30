SYDNEY, Dec 1 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * OPEC inaction sends crude to 4-year low, Brent crude hovers by 70 * EU Commission says Italy needs to make extra deficit cuts worth 0.2-0.3% of GDP to meet '15 targets * Irish FinMin eyes profit on bank shareholdings * CA GDP QQ Q3 0.7%, 0.9%-prev * CA GDP QQ Annualized Q3 2.8%, 2.1%, 3.6%-prev * CA GDP Implicit Price QQ Q3 0.4%, 0.1%-prev * CA GDP MM Sep 0.4%, 0.4%, -0.001-prev * CA Producer Prices MM Oct -0.5%, -0.4%, -0.3%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY Oct 2.5%, 2.6%, 2.6%-prev * CA Raw Materials Prices MM Oct -4.3%, -2.5%, -2.1%-prev * CA Raw Materials Prices YY Oct -2.3%, -1.3%-prev * BR GDP QQ Q3 0.1%, 0.3%, -0.6%-prev * BR GDP YY Q3 -0.2%, -0.1%, -0.9%-prev * UK Nov GfK Cons Conf -2 vs -1 exp, -2 prev * UK Nov N/Wide Hse Px +8.5 y/y vs 9.0% prev, 8.6% exp * DE Oct Retail Sales +1.7% y/y vs 1.4% exp, 2.3% prev * DE Oct Retail Sales +1.9% m/m vs -3.2% prev, +1.5% exp * CH Nov KOF Ind 98.7 vs 99.8 prev, 100.1 exp * EZ Nov Infl 0.3% y/y vs 0.4% prev, 0.3% exp * EZ Oct Jobless 11.5% vs 11.5% prev, 11.5% exp Themes * The main themes for Friday's trading were: 1) Another large selloff in the oil price that ended up rattling other markets as well 2) Heavy USD buying for month-end that resulted in the USD index hitting multi-year highs and 3) Another fall in bond yields, as deflation concerns only intensified by the fall in the oil price. * Brent Crude fell another 3.5% to close at 70.02 - after dipping as low as 69.78 at one stage - the lowest since late May 2010. NYMEX Crude fell another 4.4% to 65.99 and it has fallen 10.5% in two days. * The steep decline in the crude oil price started to spillover to other commodities and markets. * Lon Copper fell 3.1% to 6,350 - lowest level since March and it is now down 13.7% for the year. * Deflationary implications from sliding oil price sent gold 2% lower to 1167. * Gold and the US dollar fell into a spiral whereby the weaker gold sparked USD buying at some stages - while USD buying for month-end helped to push gold lower at other stages during the Friday session. * Equity market investors stayed glued to the sidelines on Friday. Some analysts feel the deflationary pressures generated by the steep fall in oil is a positive development due to the fact it gives central banks another reason to ensure policy remains accommodative and the fact it should result in consumers having more to spend on discretionary items due to the savings at the petrol pump. * Other analysts feel the steep fall in oil and the weakness in other commodities is a red flag regarding global growth prospects and could start to weigh on investor and business sentiment. * While equity investors did very little while the oil price plunged - some investors took out some insurance - as the VIX index soared over 10% higher on Friday even though the stock markets didn't move. * EZ stock markets closed the day flat mixed with Lon FTSE was virtually unchanged while German DAX edged up 0.06% to extend its winning streak to 12. * Wall Street closed flat to slightly lower with the Dow closing unchanged and the S&P easing 0.25%. * CAD was the worst performing currency in the G10 currency group due to the slide in oil prices - falling 0.7% against USD and 0.6% against EUR. CAD didn't perform as badly as NOK which fell 1.5% against the USD due to its sensitivity to the crude oil price. * The CAD didn't seem to benefit from better than expected Canada GDP data - a continuation of a run of better than expected data that country. * Month end flows were USD/JPY supportive, as USD/JPY closed at 118.61 up 0.7%. It was the highest monthly, weekly and daily closing price in seven years. * USD/JPY moved higher despite US Treasury yields moving lower. The 10-yr Treasury yield eased to 2.17% from Wednesday's close at 2.23%. * The energy/resource sensitive Toronto Exchange fell 1.2% and is down around 2.0% from Wednesday's close. * The fall in the oil price hit the Brazilian stock market - dragging the MSCI LATAM Equity Index down 2.5% on Friday. * Commodity weakness and global demand concerns weighed on AUD through the thin Friday session. AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8486 before buyers ahead of Wednesday's 0.8480 low encouraged some short covering. AUD/USD closed at 0.8511 - down 0.4%. * EUR performed relatively well on Friday due in part to EUR demand against JPY and CAD and in part due to the fact that EZ data came in at expectations rather than once again missing expectation. * EZ inflation data came in right on expectations at plus 0.3% Y/Y while German Retail Sales slightly beat expectations. * EUR/USD closed the day at 1.2451 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 1.2468. * GBP underperformed on Friday due to speculation that M&A flows may weigh and a growing view that falling inflation might delay BOE commencement of a tightening cycle. GBP/USD closed the day at 1.5651 - down 0.5% from Thursday's close. * US dollar index closed at 88.31 - the highest weekly close since March 2009. Wrap-up There wasn't much in the way of breaking news on the weekend - so it might be a fairly quiet start to the day. The huge fall in oil and other commodity prices will continue to weigh on AUD and CAD heading into the start of the week. The focus Monday will be on the China Mfg PMI both the official and HSBC version. Concerns that weakening demand out of China is part of the reason behind the big fall in commodity prices - so the market will be sensitive to any China data going forward. If the China PMI data disappoints and especially if the HSBC MFG PMI dips below 50 - it could weigh on the AUD and EM assets in general. The USD is broadly trending higher, but there are risks this week. There are a lot of US data and if the data leading up to the US non-farm payrolls on Friday and the recent run of US data has been less than stellar. If the lead up data underwhelms, we could see the USD correct amid concerns the US economy is losing momentum. The markets always react to the US jobs report and this should be the case again this week. The Swiss gold referendum takes place today and if the latest opinion polls are a guide - the controversial referendum on forcing the SNB to hold 20% of its reserves in gold has little or no chance of passing. Judging by the price action in gold on Friday - the market priced in a "No" victory - so the reaction should be muted if the referendum does fail. If there is a knee-jerk reaction to sell gold and buy EUR/CHF - it would be worth the risk to fade the reaction, as it is likely to be short-lived. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed the month out on a firm note with MYR NDFs above 3.40; TWD NDFs above 31; PHP NDFs above 45 while USD/SGD closed in NY on its high at 1.3045. The moves Friday were a continuation of those seen in Asia with the US Dollar bid from the get go. USD/KRW raced from 1000 to an Asia close of 1008 with the remaining month end (exporter selling) flows easily absorbed in the rush to buy dollars. US Dollar was bid across the board on Friday with USD/JPY closing in once more on 119.00 while the DXY index had its highest weekly close since March 2009. Crude prices continued to crumble NYMEX down another 4.4% to take its tow day losses to 10.5%. Deflation woes gripped US Treasury yields with the 10-yr back at 2.17% down 8bps from Wednesday's close. All up a very poor week for risk assets save for stocks which seem immune to the turmoil in commodity markets. New month brings PMI's into focus and none more important than China. Commodity woes are being blamed on China and a PMI reading below 50 will bring another 'risk" sell-off. USD/KRW traded an 1100.5-1108.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1107.9. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2983-1.3045 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3036. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3530-3.3840 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3840. The KLCI closed down 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 12190-12205 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12205. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12196. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.87-935 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.89. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.78-835 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.835. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.91-956 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.95. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1345 slightly higher than the previous 6.1320 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1405-6.1493 range; last at 6.1450. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1626 - range 6.1490-6.1633. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2530-6.2550. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.0%. USD/INR traded a 61.88-62.07 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.04. The Sensex closed up 0.9%. The French CAC edged 0.2% higher; Milan fell 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.4% higher. * For the week London FTSE fell 0.4%; German DAX soared 2.5%; French CAC gained 1.0%; Milan rose 0.3% and Spanish IBEX had an impressive weekly gain of 2.4%. * Wall Street closed a very quiet session flat to slightly lower. * The Dow closed unchanged at 17828; the S&P eased 5 points or 0.25% lower at 2067 and the NASDAQ closed up 4.3 points or 0.1% higher at 4791. * For the week the Dow eked out a 0.1% gain; the S&P edged 0.2% higher and the NASDAQ gained 1.65%. * The VIX index closed at 13.33 - up 10.4% from Wednesday's close at 12.07. * The energy/resource sensitive Toronto Exchange fell 1.2% and is down around 2.0% from Wednesday's close. * The fall in the oil price hit the Brazilian stock market - dragging the MSCI LATAM Equity Index 2.47% on Friday. NYMEX Crude fell another 4.4% to 65.99 and it has fallen nearly 10.5% in two days. * The steep decline in the crude oil price started to spillover to other commodities and markets. * Lon Copper fell 3.15% to 6,350 - the lowest level since March and it is now down 13.7% for the year. * Deflationary implications from sliding oil price sent gold 2% lower to 1167. * Gold and the US dollar fell into a spiral whereby the weaker gold sparked USD buying at some stages - while USD buying for month-end helped to push gold lower at other stages during the Friday session. * Iron ore continued to steady at the steep lows and was fixed at 69.80 up slightly from Thursday's fix at 69.70. * For the week gold fell 2.8%; Lon Copper slid 5.6%; NY Copper fell 5.8%; Brent Crude collapsed 12.7; NYMEX Crude fell 13.5%; iron ore closed unchanged at 69.80 A closer look at the fixed interest market * European debt markets were quiet on Friday with the EZ inflation data coming in as expected. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 1.90% the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 2bps to 2.04%; the 10-yr German Bund yield closed unchanged at 0.70% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed unchanged at 1.92%. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased to 2.17% from Wednesday's close at 2.23%, as the market played catch-up following the US Thanksgiving holiday. The 2-yr Treasury yield fell 2bps to 0.49%. * For the week the 2-yr Treasury yield fell just 1bp while the 10-yr Treasury yield fell 13bps from last week's close at 2.30%. Key data in the week ahead - week is chock full of key data from around the world, but as usual it will be the US non-farm payroll data at the end of the week that will cause the biggest market reaction. The market is expecting plus 232k jobs and the unemployment rate to remain at 5.8%. Monday is PMI day - as manufacturing PMI data from around the world will give the market a gauge on the state of global growth. Official China PMI is out Monday with the market looking for a small slip to 50.6 in Nov from 50.8 in October. The HSBC version is also out Monday and it follows the flash estimate of 50. A number below 50 would increase China growth concerns and weigh on already beaten down commodities and commodity currencies. Manufacturing PMI from around Europe will also be released Monday followed by US ISM manufacturing. Other key data out of the US in the week ahead includes ADP Private Payrolls and the Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday. Other key EZ data next week includes EZ Retail Sales and Q3 GDP on Wednesday and German Factory Orders on Friday. China Services PMI is out on Wednesday. It will be a quiet week for data out of Japan, but a very busy one for Australia after the AUD was the worst performing currency last week. Australia Q3 Company Profits and Inventories will be out Monday and the results will impact Aus Q3 GDP out on Wednesday. Also out Monday is the TD-MI inflation gauge. On Tuesday RBA meets; Aus net exports contribution to GDP will be out as well as Current Account and Dwelling Approvals. On Wednesday Aus Q3 GDP will be released with the market expecting 0.7% Q/Q and 3.1% Y/Y. Finally on Thursday Aus Retail Sales and Aus Trade data will be released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 30 November 2014 Equities *S&P continues to trend higher, according to the daily moving average studies. Only a break below the ascending 20-dma at 2,045 would suggest the trend higher is losing momentum and is ready to correct lower. {Last 2,067} * Nikkei continues to trend higher, but the sideways choppy price action over the past two weeks warns a correction might be close at hand. The daily tankan line at 17,199 is decent support while key support is found at the 20-dma at 17,065. Key resistance has formed close by at 17,520. {Last 17,459} * ASX appeared to be in recovery mode, but Friday's price action has the ASX ready to commence trending lower again. Key support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 5,122/5,550 move at 5,285. A break below that level targets the Oct 13 low at 5,122. The ASX needs to clear the 200-dma (5,451) and 100-dma (5,466) to regain upside momentum. {Last 5,313} Commodities *Gold showed some tentative signs it was ready to trend higher, but the price action on Friday negated those signs. There isn't any trend developing at the moment, but key support is found at 1,131 with break below that level opening the way for a test of 1,000. Resistance is found at the 50-dma at 1,203. {Last 1,168} * Lon Copper: After weeks of sideways chop - London Copper is starting to tend higher and we are at the beginning stages of the down-trend. Key support is at the 2014 low at 6,321 made in March and a break below that level targets the 61.8 fibo of the entire 2,817/10,190 move at 5,635. {Last 6,350} FX *EUR/USD: Moving averages study continues to indicate EUR/USD is consolidating and not yet trending lower. Support is found at the Nov 7 trend low at 1.2358 and a break below 1.2350 would suggest the trend lower has recommenced and a test of 1.2000 is on the cards. A break above 1.2605 would warn a correction higher is underway. {Last 1.2451} * USD/JPY continues to trend higher and pullbacks are viewed as buying opportunities while the 20-dma at 116.40 holds. A break below that level would suggest the trend higher is starting to lose momentum. {Last 118.61} * AUD/USD: Daily moving average studies shows the 5-day. 10-day and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation and have started to trend lower. Support has formed at 0.8480 - while the 10-dma at 0.8600 is solid resistance. {Last 0.8511} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12245 12300 12260 12300-12320 N/A USD/JPY 118.78 117.74 118.61 INR 62.29 62.53 62.30 62.50-53 N/A EUR/USD 1.2491 1.2426 1.2451 KRW 1110.5 1114 1110.5 1113.5-1114 N/A EUR/JPY 147.98 146.85 147.61 MYR 3.3940 3.4075 3.3980 3.4060-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.5743 1.5614 1.5651 PHP 45.01 45.04 45.00 45.03-05 N/A USD/CAD 1.1444 1.1325 1.1416 TWD 30.97 30.015 30.99 31.00-01 N/A AUD/USD 0.8545 0.8486 0.8511 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1360-80 NZD/USD 0.7868 0.7829 0.7846 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.3045 1.2983 1.3045 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2610-30 USD/THB 32.87 32.78 32.86 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17828 +0 +0.00 10-year 2.17% 2.25% S&P 500 2067 -5 -0.25 2-year 0.48% 0.52% NASDAQ 4792 +5 +0.10 30-year 2.89% 2.955% FTSE 6723 -0 -0.01 Spot Gold($) 1167.80 1191.00 DAX 9981 +6 +0.06 Nymex 66.15 69.05 Nikkei 17460 +211 +1.23 Brent 70.02 72.82 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)