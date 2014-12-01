SYDNEY, Dec 2 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Dudley pace of policy tightening to depend on financial market response not just econ outlook, repeats mid-2015 rate rise seems reasonable * Fed's Dudley working to eliminate any conflicts of interest, categorically rejected fed in collusion w/banks * Fed's Fischer income effects of US growth very important for the rest of the world, balance sheet expansion by ECB should have positive effect, lower inflation from low oil prices will be temporary, too much transparency around Fed targets could frighten markets * ECB: covered bond purchase total 17.8bln euro's, ABS purchases total EUR 368m * JPM's Global Mfg Purchasing Managers' Index produced with Markit, fell to 51.8 in Nov from Oct's 52.2; new orders rose at their slowest rate since July 2013 * Saudi Arabia pleased w/OPEC decision to keep output unchanged, kingdom's oil policy based on econ principles * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Nov 54.8, 54.7-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Nov 58.7, f/c 57.8, 59-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Nov 44.5, f/c 52, 53.50-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Nov 54.9, 55.50-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Nov 66, 65.80-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Nov 55.3, 55.30-prev * BR HSBC Manufacturing PMI Nov 48.7, 49.10-prev * MX HSBC Manufacturing PMI Nov 54.3, 53.30-prev * Moody's cuts Japan's rating to A1 from AA3, outlook stable * Moody's: Japan PM Abe needs to do more to meet deficit reduction targets * Delay in second sales tax hike increases uncertainty on deficit reduction * Moody's doesn't see risks to JGB market as long as BOJ QE in place * Swiss voters reject gold, immigration proposals, and salvaging EU ties - * SNB affirms cap policy as voters reject gold initiative * CH Nov mfg PMI 52.1 vs prev 55.3. 54.5 exp * DE Nov MARKIT mfg PMI 49.5 vs prev 50.0. 50.0 exp * EZ Nov MARKIT mfg final PMI 50.1 vs prev 50.4. 50.4 exp * GB Oct BOE consumer credit 1.087bln vs prev 0.942bln rvsd. 0.900bln exp * GB Oct mortgage lending 1.496bln vs prev 1.728bln rvsd. 1.750bln exp * GB Oct mortgage approvals 59.426k vs prev 61.234k rvsd. 59.500k exp * GB Oct M4 money supply -0.1% vs prev -0.7% * GB Nov MARKIT/CIPS mfg PMI 53.5 vs prev 53.2. 53.0 exp Themes * Commodities the big story on Monday, as crude oil and gold experienced large rallies after classic capitulation selloffs late last week and early Monday. * Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was up close to 3.8% - and appeared on its way to its biggest one-day gains since June. * Gold closed up 4.0% at 1,212 and completed a massive bullish outside day reversal. It never made any sense why gold sold off to 1,143 in early Asia on Monday after the Swiss gold referendum failed, as everyone expected it to fail and a failure was priced in when gold slid late last week. * There wasn't any single catalyst for the surge in crude oil and gold - but the price action was typical following capitulation selloffs in thin markets. * The strong gains in gold and crude oil helped push NY copper over 2.0% higher while iron ore gained 1.15% to close at 70.60. * The huge gains in key commodities didn't help underpin sentiment in the equity markets, as there has been an inverse correlation between equities and commodities developing in recent weeks. * The S&P closed down 0.7% and the Dow closed down 0.3%. Reports of weaker holiday retail sales and a sharp fall in Apple share price weighed. * Apple shares plummeted close to 6% at one stage in early trading on extremely high volumes and for no apparent reason. The talk in the street was it was due to program trading. Late in the session Apple shares were down around 3.0%. * The huge rise in gold weighed on the US dollar and more than reversed USD gains made during the Asian session. * USD/JPY traded up to 119.15 after the Moody's downgrade of Japan, but market soon shrugged off the downgrade as it isn't seen as impacting USD/JPY flows in any way shape or form. * USD/JPY closed at 118.40 - down 0.2% from Friday's close at 118.61. EUR/JPY was virtually unchanged at 147.64 after an extremely whippy session. * The best performing currency on Monday was the CAD - as USD/CAD fell 0.8% to 1.1314. The huge reversal high in the oil price resulted in heavy paring back of USD/CAD longs built up last week when the oil price was free-falling. * AUD/USD underperformed closing at 0.8489 - down 0.25% from the Friday close at 0.8510 - even though it was well off the 0.8417 low hit earlier in the day. * Not surprising - late in the US session the EUR/CHF was sitting at 1.2025 - virtually unchanged from Friday's close - as the Swiss gold referendum was a non-event due to the "No" vote winning as expected. * EUR/USD managed a small gain on Monday despite weaker than expected EZ PMI data and better than expected US ISM mfg data, as the rise in the gold price encouraged EUR/USD short-covering. EUR/USD closed at 1.2470 - up 0.15% from Friday's close at 1.2451. * It was a pretty whippy day on the Treasury market. The 10-yr Treasury yield traded as low as 2.15% before rebounding through the US session - as the huge rise in commodities appeared to encourage some of the safe-haven strategies pare back. The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.24% - up 5bps from Friday's close. Wrap-up AUD was the worst performing currency last week - supposedly due to the big fall in commodity prices. It seems a bit odd that AUD underperformed on Monday when commodity prices staged a vicious reversal higher. Either there is something else that is encouraging AUD selling or the AUD is a screaming buy if indeed there is a short-term bottom in place in iron ore, crude oil and gold. The big event today will be the RBA decision. No one sees any chance of a change in policy - so the statement will be the key. It is unlikely the RBA will alter the statement from the last one and even though recent Aus data has been fairly solid - the RBA will likely do nothing to alter the market's dovish bias - as the RBA still wants the AUD lower. The two key lines in the statement unlikely to be altered are: "On present indications the most prudent course is likely to be a period of stability in interest rates" and "the Australian Dollar remains above most estimates of its fundamental value." Any changed to those comments will see a market reaction. Before the RBA decision - Aus Building Approvals; exports contribution to GDP and the Current Account will be released. We commented on the weekend that any rally in EUR/CHF or fall in gold early Monday morning resulting in the rejection of the Swiss/gold referendum should be faded, as it was the expected result and no one positioned for the referendum to get up. We certainly didn't expect the gold price to rally as much as it did, but the idea of fading the knee-jerk reactions was logical. The huge rise in the gold price has certainly weighed on the USD. This was especially true with the EUR/USD - as it gained despite worse EZ MFG PMI and better US ISM MFG. The market is long USD so it might struggle leading up to the ECB meeting Thursday and US non-farm payroll data on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower from yesterday's Asian session closing levels choosing to ignore the strong recovery in energy/commodity and precious metals prices overnight. Indeed apart from the CAD commodity currencies under-performed with AUD/USD still down on the day. All up overnight mostly a correction of the exaggerated moves from Monday morning. RBA meets today with plenty expecting a more dovish tone in the accompanying statement. We see this view as incorrect with RBA to stay the course with language basically unchanged from last month. AUD/USD should rally as a consequence. USD/KRW traded an 1111.8-1120 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1113.5. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3015-1.3099 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3075. The Straits Times closed down 1.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4040-3.4385 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.4320. The KLCI closed down 2.3%. USD/IDR traded a 12250-12273 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12270. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12264. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.83-97 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.83. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.86-935 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.90. The Set closed down 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.027-10 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.04. The Taiex closed down 0.76%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1369 slightly higher than the previous 6.1345 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1443-6.1520 range; last at 6.1520. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1590 - range 6.1574-6.1682. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2610-6.2630. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. USD/INR traded a 62.02-25 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.02. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 02 Dec 00:30 AU Net Exports Contribution 02 Dec 00:30 AU Building Approvals 02 Dec 00:30 AU Current Account Deficit 02 Dec 00:30 AU Private House Approvals 02 Dec 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 02 Dec 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 02 Dec 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio 02 Dec 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate 02 Dec 05:30 IN Repo Rate 02 Dec 13:30 SG Manufacturing PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * London FTSE fell 1.0% with Vodafone losing ground on speculation they are on the takeover trail and there was a 1.35% fall in the FT mining index - as the market closed before the huge gains in commodities. German DAX ended a 12 day winning streak to close down just 0.2%; French CAC eased 0.3%; Milan slid 1.6% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.9%. * The huge gains in key commodities didn't help underpin sentiment in the equity markets, as there has been an inverse correlation between equities and commodities developing in recent weeks. * S&P closed down 0.7% and the Dow closed down 0.3%. Reports of weaker holiday retail sales and a sharp fall in the Apple share price weighed on the market. * Apple shares plummeted close to 6% at one stage in early trading on extremely high volumes and for no apparent reason. The talk in the street was it was due to program trading. Late in the session Apple shares were down around 3.0%. * The VIX index closed at 14.15 up 6.15% from Friday's close at 13.33. * The Toronto market closed down 0.8% despite the gain in oil prices and the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down over 3.0% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were the big story Monday, as crude oil and gold experienced large rallies after classic capitulation selloffs late last week and early Monday. * Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was up close to 3.80% - and appeared on its way to its biggest one-day gains since June. * Gold closed up 4.0% at 1,212 and completed a massive bullish outside day reversal. It never made any sense why gold sold off to 1,143 in early Asia on Monday after the Swiss gold referendum failed, as everyone expected it to fail and a failure was priced in when gold slid late last week. * There wasn't any single catalyst for the surge in crude oil and gold - but the price action was typical following capitulation selloffs in thin markets. * The strong gains in gold and crude oil helped push NY copper over 2.0% higher while iron ore gained 1.15% to close at 70.60. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Weaker EZ ISM MFG data saw peripheral bond yields continue to slide to levels never seen before. 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 6bps to 1.84%; 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 3bps to 2.01%. 10-yr German Bund yield rose 2bps to 0.72% and 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 2bps to 1.90%. * It was a pretty whippy day on the Treasury market. The 10-yr yield traded as low as 2.15% before rebounding through the US session - as the huge rise in commodities appeared to encourage some of the safe-haven strategies pare back. The 10-yr UST yield closed at 2.24% - up 5bps from Friday's close. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed up 2bps at 0.50%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12345 12350 12340 12335-12350 N/A USD/JPY 119.15 117.86 118.40 INR 62.47 62.37 62.23 62.22-24 N/A EUR/USD 1.2507 1.2419 1.2470 KRW 1112.5 1112 1109 1110.5-1111 N/A EUR/JPY 148.13 147.08 147.64 MYR 3.4450 3.4360 3.4300 3.4310-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5762 1.5585 1.5730 PHP 44.98 44.93 44.90 44.92-94 N/A USD/CAD 1.1459 1.1314 1.1329 TWD 31.05 31.055 31.04 31.03-05 N/A AUD/USD 0.8533 0.8417 0.8489 CNY 1-mth 6.1265 6.1255 6.1250-70 NZD/USD 0.7913 0.7777 0.7864 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.3099 1.3015 1.3066 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2600-30 USD/THB 32.935 32.765 32.795 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17777 -51 -0.29 10-year 2.24% 2.17% S&P 500 2053 -14 -0.68 2-year 0.50% 0.48% NASDAQ 4727 -65 -1.35 30-year 2.96% 2.89% FTSE 6656 -67 -0.99 Spot Gold($) 1211.80 1167.80 DAX 9964 -17 -0.17 Nymex 69.25 66.15 Nikkei 17590 +130 +0.75 Brent 72.84 70.02 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)