SYDNEY, Dec 3 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Saudi Arabia would consider output cut if others, non-OPEC Russia join in * Fed's Fischer If inflation heads lower Fed will keep rates near zero, Germany needs to let its demand grow more rapidly, Japan's Kuroda putting foot on accelerator was a good move * US Treasury's Lew told house democrats administration is open to supporting short-term alternatives to tax extender deal * ECB's Weidmann German economy remains robust, manipulation of FX rate would be a dangerous policy * France's Sapin France will do what is necessary to stick to EU agreements, have to boost weak growth * Germany & France agree it is necessary to support EZ growth & confidence w/growth-friendly fiscal & structural policies * Greece rejects EU/IMF demands for tax rises, income cuts * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 1.1% w/an avg selling price of USD 2513/tonne * US ISM-New York Index Nov 663.4, 657.2-prev * US Cons Spending MM Oct 1.1%, f/c 0.6 %, -0.1 %-prev * BR Industrial Output MM Oct 0%, f/c 0.3 %, -0.2 %-prev * BR Industrial Output YY Oct -3.6 %, f/c -3 %, -2.1 %-prev * Russian FinMin: RUB exchange rate in '15 should be below 45 if oil at USD80 * GB Nov MARKIT/CIPS Cons PMI 59.4 vs prev 61.4. 61.0 exp * EZ Oct producer prices -0.4%/-1.3% vs prev 0.2%/-1.4%. -0.3%/-1.3% exp * Swedish PM says to resign if loses Wednesday budget vote -Swedish daily * Russian EconMin: Cuts 2015 avg oil/fcast to USD80/barrel from USD100 Themes * Main themes on Tuesday were a resumption of the down-trend for key commodities after a quick/sharp correction higher on Monday; a resumption of broad USD strength after a small correction on Monday and move higher on Wall Street as the inverse correlation between commodities and equities continues. * Crude oil resumed plunging lower on Tuesday and late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down close to 3.0%, as more supply from Iraq and a move by the CME to increase margin requirement resulted in the sharp correction higher on Monday being nothing more than a one day wonder. * There is a perception in the market that lower crude prices is welcomed by the Fed as it is seen adding stimulus and the dampening impact on inflation would be temporary. This view was enhanced by comments made by Fed voters Dudley and Stanley Fisher on Monday. * Meanwhile the falling oil price is seen as negatively impacting the EZ and Japan, as deflationary forces in those economies threaten economic recoveries. * The perception that falling oil prices won't deter the Fed in commencing the tightening cycle pushed US Treasury yields higher on Tuesday - with the 10-yr Treasury yield trading at 2.28% late in the US session - up a healthy 7bps from Monday's close at 2.21%. * The move up in Treasury yields gave the USD support. The US dollar rose across the board with the US dollar index rising to a fresh 4 ½ year higher. * EUR/USD was trading around 1.2380 late in the US session - down 0.7% from Monday's close. * USD/JPY was trading at a 7-yr high at 119.25 late in the US session - up 0.7% on the day. * The steep fall in the oil price and rise in the US dollar send the gold price back below 1,200 and late in the US session gold was trading at 1,199 down 1.1% for the day. NY Copper was down 0.6% while iron ore fell back below 70 and was fixed at 69.70 - down 1.3% from Monday's fix at 70.60. * The fall in key commodity prices knocked the wind out of the post RBA statement rally in the AUD/USD. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.8543 in late Asia before succumbing to broad USD strength and broad commodity weakness. * AUD/USD traded as low as 0.8432 and was trading at 0.8445 late in the US session - down 0.5% from Monday's close at 0.8489. * NZD/USD fell from 0.7835 to 0.7784 after a weak Fonterra dairy auction. NZD/USD settled around 0.7800 late in the US session - down 0.8% on the day. * Wall St seemed to ignore the steep fall in energy prices and instead bargain hunted in the energy sector. The S&P Energy Index closed up 1.55%. * Equity investors were also encouraged by comments made by IMF Director Lagarde - who said the fall in energy prices was a positive for the global economy. * The S&P500 closed 0.64% higher while the Dow was up 0.57%. Wrap-up USD appears poised to move higher, but with the ECB meeting Thursday followed by Friday's US non-farm payroll data - the market might hold off before getting too carried away. The market is already long the USD and may need to see a relatively strong US payroll report before doubling down on the higher USD bets. There seems to have been a delayed reaction to comments made by Fed V/Chair Stanley Fisher and NY Fed President Dudley on Monday - to the effect the Fed wasn't too concerned over the falling oil price. Both are considered closely aligned with Fed Chair Yellen. If the Fed "doves" see the dampening impact of the falling oil price on inflation as temporary - while at the same time providing economic stimulus - than it is safe to say the Fed remains on course to commence the tightening cycle by Q3 2015. The falling energy prices are viewed as problematic for the ECB and BOJ, as those economies desperately need some inflationary pressure and the falling energy and commodity prices aren't helping. The diverging c/bank outlooks most definitely favour the USD and if US Treasury yields start to move higher - than USD/JPY will test/break the 120.00 level and close the year on a strong note. Wall Street has also decided to view the falling commodity prices as a net positive and there is definitely an inverse correlation formed after years of running in tandem when "risk on/risk off" themes dictated price action. If commodity prices stabilize at the lower levels and they are viewed as positive for global growth (and push equity markets higher) - the commodity currencies such as the AUD and CAD might prove to be good value against the EUR and JPY in the weeks ahead. The USD trend higher is strong - so buying AUD/USD or selling USD/CAD doesn't provide a decent risk/reward. AUS GDP is out today and the market is looking for plus 0.7% Q/Q and plus 3.1% Y/Y. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher on Wednesday on broad US Dollar strength in offshore markets. The moves were measured with cross activity close to zero. Players' are adding to 2015 conviction trades and the one trade everybody wants is long US Dollars. This should continue into year end and into the middle of January at least. We all know what happened to the 2014 conviction - they were summarily dumped before January 2014 had ended with the market in a state of flux then until September when the long US Dollar trade roared back to life. USD/KRW traded an 1103.6-1109.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1106.8. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3044-1.3079 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3067. The Straits Times closed up 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4155-3.4315 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.4250. The KLCI closed up 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 12260-12278 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12267. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12276. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.715-80 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.735. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.77-87 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.85. The Set closed down 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.033-058 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.058. The Taiex closed down 0.9%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1325 lower higher than the previous 6.1369 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1465-6.1512 range; last at 6.1503. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1525 - range 6.1498-6.1575. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2600-6.2620. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.1%. USD/INR traded a 61.87-62.02 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.88. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Dec 00:30 AU GDP Capital Expenditure 03 Dec 00:30 AU GDP 03 Dec 00:30 AU GDP Final Consumption 03 Dec 00:30 AU GDP Chain Price Index 03 Dec 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 03 Dec 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 03 Dec 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 03 Dec 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets moved mostly higher on Tuesday, as investors went bargain hunting in the energy space. The London FTSE rose 1.3% led by a 4.2% surge in the UK oil and Gas Index - the highest one-day gain in more than three years. The German DAX eased 0.3%; the French CAC rose 0.25%; the FT Milan Index gained 0.5% and the Spanish IBEX rose 0.7%. * Wall Street seemed to ignore the steep fall in energy prices and instead bargain hunted in the energy sector. The S&P Energy Index closed up 1.55%. * Equity investors were also encouraged by comments made by IMF Director Lagarde - who said the fall in energy prices was a positive for the global economy. * The VIX index closed at 12.85 down 10.0% from Monday's close at 14.29. * The MSCI LATAM Index fell 1.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * Crude oil resumed plunging lower on Tuesday and late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down close to 3.0%, as more supply from Iraq and a move by the CME to increase margin requirement resulted in the sharp correction higher on Monday being nothing more than a one day wonder. * The steep fall in the oil price and rise in the US dollar send the gold price back below 1200 and late in the US session gold was trading at 1,199 down 1.0% for the day. NY Copper was down 0.6% while iron ore fell back below 70 and was fixed at 69.70 - down 1.3% from Monday's fix at 70.60. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet session for peripheral EZ debt markets. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield edged up 1bp to 1.85% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 2.01%. The 10-yr German Bund yield rose 2bps to 0.74% while the 10-yr UK Gilt yield jumped 6bps to 1.96%. * The perception that falling oil prices won't deter the Fed in commencing the tightening cycle pushed US Treasury yields higher on Tuesday - with the 10-yr yield trading at 2.28% late in the US session - up a healthy 7bps from Monday's close at 2.21%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose 4bps to 0.54%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12325 12345 12325 12315-12340 N/A USD/JPY 119.29 118.23 119.21 INR 62.22 62.20 62.08 62.13-15 N/A EUR/USD 1.2476 1.2377 1.2383 KRW 1112 1118 1112 1117-1118 N/A EUR/JPY 148.19 147.47 147.57 MYR 3.4350 3.4530 3.4420 3.4510-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5743 1.5632 1.5638 PHP 44.80 44.90 44.87 44.87-89 N/A USD/CAD 1.1425 1.1319 1.1407 TWD 31.05 31.10 31.07 31.10-11 N/A AUD/USD 0.8543 0.8432 0.8445 CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1280 6.1290-10 NZD/USD 0.7890 0.7784 0.7806 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.3119 1.3044 1.3115 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2640 6.2660-80 USD/THB 32.885 32.77 32.875 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17879 +102 +0.57 10-year 2.29% 2.24% S&P 500 2066 +13 +0.64 2-year 0.54% 0.50% NASDAQ 4756 +29 +0.61 30-year 3.01% 2.96% FTSE 6742 +86 +1.29 Spot Gold($) 1199.00 1211.80 DAX 9934 -30 -0.30 Nymex 67.66 69.25 Nikkei 17663 +73 +0.41 Brent 70.96 72.84 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)