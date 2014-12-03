SYDNEY, Dec 4 (IFR) -
Headlines from Wednesday Night
* Brazil's C/Bank Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 11.75% (Reuters Poll 11.5%)
* Fed's Plosser Fed should avoid date-based or vague rate guidance, waiting too
long to raise rates risks a more rapid buildup of inflation
* Fed's Brainard CB still in early stages of developing possible macro-pru tools
* Italy's Renzi wins confidence vote on labor market reform
* Crude stabilized after WSJ report Saudi Arabia sees oil prices stabilizing at
USD 60/bbl
* Japan Media polls project PM Abe's coalition may keep 2/3 majority in Dec 14
lower house election
* UK's Osborne much more to do to boost business productivity, OBR expects wages
to grow faster than inflation for the next 5 yrs
* UK's Osborne will freeze universal credit work allowances for a further year,
will limit extent to which banks can offset financial crisis losses against
future taxes, will double small business property rates relief for another year
* US Treasury's Sheets says important that planned Japan fiscal stimulus more
than offset expiring stimulus, so far China has lived up to commitment to move
to market determined FX rate
* President Obama Says Has Discussed Possibility of Allowing Overseas Companies
Bring Dollars Back to US in One-Time Transaction - Reuters
* Polish CB leaves key rate unchanged at 2%
* US ADP National Employment Nov 208.0k, f/c 221k, +233k-prev
* US Labor Costs Revised Q3 -1%, f/c 0%, 0.30%-prev
* US Productivity Revised Q3 2.3%, f/c 2.4%, 2.00%-prev
* US Markit Comp Final PMI Nov 56.1, 56.10-prev
* US Markit Svcs PMI Final Nov 56.2, 56.30-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov 59.3, f/c 57.5, 57.10-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Nov 64.4, 60.00-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Nov 56.7, 59.60-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Nov 61.4, 59.10-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Nov 54.4, 52.10-prev
* US ICSC Monthly Nov 4.60%-prev
* BR HSBC Services PMI Nov 48.5, 48.20-prev
* BR HSBC Composite PMI Nov 48.1, 48.40-prev
* CH Q3 GDP +0.6% q/q, +1.9% y/y vs prev 0.3%/1.6% rvsd. 0.3%/1.4% exp
* DE Nov Markit Services PMI 52.1 vs prev 52.1. 52.1 exp
* DE Nov Markit Comp final PMI 51.7 vs prev 52.1
* EZ Nov Markit Services final PMI 51.1 vs prev 51.3. 51.3 exp
* EZ Nov Markit Comp final PMI 51.1 vs prev 51.4. 51.4 exp
* GB Nov Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 58.6 vs prev 56.2. 56.5 exp
* EZ Oct Retail sales 0.4% m/m, 1.4% y/y vs prev -1.2%/0.5%. 0.6%/1.4% exp
Themes
* Main themes across relatively quiet markets on Wednesday were: 1) continued
USD strength against the EUR and JPY following solid US data and another round
of soggy data from the Euro zone 2) Relatively buoyant equity markets, as
European investors anticipate the ECB will signal full blown QE is close at hand
when they meet Thursday 3) Mixed to steady commodity prices ahead of the ECB
meeting Thursday and US non-farm payrolls on Friday.
* Peripheral EZ stock markets made strong gains while peripheral bond yields
fell to record lows in anticipation of ECB meet being an overtly dovish event.
* The Italian 10-year bond yield fell below 2.0% for the first time ever -
closing at 1.98% - down from 2.01% Tuesday. Both the FT Milan Index and the
Spanish IBEX gained over 1.0% due to dovish ECB expectations.
* The focus on a dovish ECB is so strong that "bad news is good news" for some
of the European equity markets, as it heightens the probability of ECB action.
EZ Markit Services and Composite PMI data came in worse than expected.
* EUR/USD suffered from the weaker EZ data and dovish ECB expectations and late
in the US session it was trading at 1.2310 - down 0.6% from Tuesday's close.
* The USD was given a broad boost by better than expected ISM non-mfg PMI data
and solid ADP employment data. The ADP jobs number came in at plus 208k - just
shy of the plus 221k expected.
* UST yields remained firm and gave USD support - especially against JPY.
* The 2-yr Treasury yield rose to 0.55% from Tuesday's close at 0.54%, as the
market has resumed pricing in a mid-year 2015 Fed rate hike after upbeat
comments from the Fed voters William Dudley and Stanley Fischer earlier in the
week. The 2-year Treasury yield is up 10bps from Monday's low at 0.45%.
* The solid US data and higher US Treasury yields pushed USD/JPY through option
barriers at 119.50 to a high at 119.87 before option related selling ahead of
120 barriers capped. USD/JPY wasn't backing away and was trading at 119.84 late
in the US session - up 0.5% on the day.
* It wasn't all one-way for the US dollar, as it was on Tuesday when the USD
gained against every currency.
* The best performing currencies on Wednesday were the CAD (up 0.4% vs the USD)
and the GBP (up 0.3% against the USD) - as upbeat comments from the Bank of
Canada following their meeting and much better than expected UK services PMI led
to GBP and CAD favourable cross flows.
* Despite the worse than expected Aus GDP and some high profile predictions the
RBA will be easing policy in 2015 - the AUD managed to hold up reasonably well.
* AUD/USD last trading at 0.8405 - down 0.5% on the day.
* AUD managed to make small ground against NZD and EUR - while it was virtually
unchanged against JPY late in the US session.
* Helping to support AUD to some extent (besides fact the market is very short)
is perception rout in key commodities might be over for the time being at least.
* Equity investors are gobbling up beaten down energy and mining shares due to
the view by many that the selloff in energy and key commodities might be
overdone. The FTSE Mining Index and FTSE Energy Index gained 0.7% on Wednesday
while the S&P Energy index climbed for the third straight day - rising 0.9%.
* The bargain hunting in energy stocks helped the S&P eke out a 0.4% gain.
* Commodity prices were a bit mixed on Wednesday with the standout being gold -
which gained 1.0% to 1,211.30 despite the USD rising against the EUR and JPY.
* The move up in gold was technically based, as the market continues to recover
from the wild/whipsaw gold trading Monday in wake of the Swiss gold referendum.
* Oil prices were mixed - with Brent Crude falling 0.9% to 69.92 while NYMEX
Crude was up around 0.5% late in the US session - trading at 67.32.
* NY Copper was down 0.85% late in the US session while Lon Copper was down
0.57%. Iron ore was fixed at 69.50 down 20 cents from Tuesday's fix at 69.70.
Wrap-up
The key events for the week unfold over the next two days and obviously the FX
market believes they will give the US dollar clear support against JPY and EUR
in particular. No one is expecting the ECB to take action at their meeting later
today, but most expect ECB President Draghi to clearly signal that sovereign
bond buying or full-blown QE is moving closer to implementation. Anything short
of that could see the EUR make back some ground - as the market is very short.
The US non-farm payroll data is always a market mover and Friday's will surely
be as well. The Fed has repeated many times they are data dependent when
determining the time-frame to commence normalizing policy and the US jobs sector
is the main focus. It appears from comments made by Fed officials earlier this
week - indicating the Fed isn't that concerned about dis-inflationary pressure
due to falling commodity prices - so health of the labor market will be the main
factor in gauging when the Fed tightening begins.
The AUD will remain in the spotlight during the Asian session today - following
the dovish turn in RBA expectations that was fanned by the weak Aus GDP. Aus Oct
Retail Sales and Aus Trade data are out today and a weak Retail Sales number
will likely stir the AUD bears. If equity investors are correct and key
commodities such as oil, copper and iron ore stabilize - the AUD may get some
support on the crosses at least. The AUD was the hardest hit currency during the
steep slides in key commodities, so any bottoming out in the commodity price
action should underpin the AUD to some extent. Buying AUD/USD isn't recommended
given the potential for an accelerated, broad move higher in the USD - but
buying the AUD against the EUR and JPY may prove rewarding is commodities
stabilize, equity markets/VIX index continue to improve and the global growth
outlook becomes rosier with better US and China data.
The JPY will also be in focus during the Asian session, as USD/JPY is knocking
on the door of the psychologically key 120.00 level. There is bound to be a lot
of option related selling ahead of 120.00 barriers and Japanese exporters may
see the rise in USD/JPY as a selling opportunity.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ followed USD/JPY higher again overnight with USD/JPY getting a lift from
latest projections for upcoming Dec 14 elections. Not that this should have
driven USD/JPY higher as no one expects any surprises at the election but it
does highlight JPY weakness on any 'news'. USD/AXJ does not need an excuse these
days to promote itself higher. ECB meeting tonight (with market looking for
dovish language from Draghi) and US Nonfarm payrolls on Friday are the next key
events.
USD/KRW traded an 1112-1118 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1112.9. The
Kospi closed up 0.2%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3096-1.3138 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3111. The
Straits Times closed down 0.6%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.4385-3.4440 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.4435. The
KLCI closed down 1.55%.
USD/IDR traded a 12285-12298 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12297. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12295. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.2%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.68-80 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.68. The PSE
index closed up 0.2%.
USD/THB traded a 32.86-93 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.89. The Set
closed up 0.0%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.09-162 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.11. The Taiex
closed up 1.5%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1376 slightly higher than the previous
6.1325 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1470-6.1531 range; last at 6.1500. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.1484 - range 6.1456-6.1570. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2685-6.2705. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%.
USD/INR traded a 61.84-955 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.915. The
Sensex closed down 0.0%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
04 Dec 00:30 AU Retail Sales
04 Dec 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)
04 Dec 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports
04 Dec 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports
04 Dec 06:30 TH Consumer Confidence Index
04 Dec 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
04 Dec 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
A closer look at the equity market
* Peripheral EZ stock markets made strong gains while peripheral bond yields
fell to record lows in anticipation ECB meeting being an overtly dovish event.
* The London FTSE eased 0.4% despite a 0.8% gains in energy and mining sectors;
the German DAX rose 0.4%; the French CAC eked out a 0.1% gain; the FT Milan
Index rose 1.0% while the Spanish IBEX outperformed - closing up 1.2%.
* Equity investors are gobbling up beaten down energy and mining shares due to
the view by many that the selloff in energy and key commodities might be
overdone. The FTSE Mining Index and FTSE Energy Index gained 0.70% on Wednesday
while the S&P Energy index climbed for the third straight day - rising 0.90%.
* The bargain hunting in energy stocks helped the S&P gain 0.4% - while the Dow
closed up 0.2%.
* The VIX index eased to 12.40 from 12.85.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 1.3% late in the session.
A closer look at the commodity markets
* Commodity prices were a bit mixed on Wednesday with the standout being gold -
which gained 0.90% to 1,209.80 despite the USD rising against the EUR and JPY.
* The move up in gold was technically based, as the market continues to recover
from the wild/whipsaw gold trading on Monday in the wake of the Swiss gold
referendum.
* Oil prices were mixed - with Brent Crude falling 1.0% to 69.82 while NYMEX
Crude was up around 0.50% late in the US session - trading at 67.32.
* NY Copper was down 0.85% late in the US session while Lon Copper was down
0.57%. Iron ore was fixed at 69.50 down 20 cents from Tuesday's fix at 69.70.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* Peripheral bond yields fell to record lows in anticipation of the ECB meeting
being a overtly dovish event.
* The Italian 10-year bond yield fell below 2.0% for the first time ever -
closing at 1.98% - down from 2.01% Tuesday; the 10-year Spanish bond yield eased
2 BPS to 1.83%. The 10-year German bund yield was unchanged at 0.74% while the
10-year UK Gilt yield popped 5 BPS higher to 2.01% following the strong UK
Services PMI.
* The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 0.55% from Tuesday's close at 0.53%, as the
market has resumed pricing in a mid-year 2015 Fed rate hike after upbeat
comments from the Fed voters William Dudley and Stanley Fischer earlier in the
week. The 2-year Treasury yield is up 10 BPS from Monday's low at 0.45%.
* The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.30% before settling around
2.28% - unchanged from Tuesday's close.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12360 12365 12355 12350-12365 N/A USD/JPY 119.87 119.13 119.79
INR 62.20 62.20 62.11 62.17-19 N/A EUR/USD 1.2391 1.2301 1.2311
KRW 1113.8 1117.8 1114 1117.5-17.8 N/A EUR/JPY 147.91 147.04 147.47
MYR 3.4580 3.4610 3.4550 3.4600-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5719 1.5619 1.5686
PHP 44.75 44.73 44.69 44.68-70 N/A USD/CAD 1.1418 1.1346 1.1363
TWD 31.11 31.12 31.09 31.10-11 N/A AUD/USD 0.8470 0.8388 0.8405
CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1280 6.1295-15 NZD/USD 0.7808 0.7736 0.7759
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/SGD 1.3138 1.3090 1.3122
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2720-40 USD/THB 32.93 32.835 32.89
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17911 +31 +0.18 10-year 2.28% 2.29%
S&P 500 2074 +8 +0.37 2-year 0.56% 0.54%
NASDAQ 4774 +18 +0.38 30-year 2.99% 3.01%
FTSE 6717 -25 -0.37 Spot Gold($) 1209.80 1199.00
DAX 9972 +38 +0.38 Nymex 67.35 67.66
Nikkei 17720 +57 +0.32 Brent 69.92 70.96
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)