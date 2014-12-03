SYDNEY, Dec 4 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Brazil's C/Bank Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 11.75% (Reuters Poll 11.5%) * Fed's Plosser Fed should avoid date-based or vague rate guidance, waiting too long to raise rates risks a more rapid buildup of inflation * Fed's Brainard CB still in early stages of developing possible macro-pru tools * Italy's Renzi wins confidence vote on labor market reform * Crude stabilized after WSJ report Saudi Arabia sees oil prices stabilizing at USD 60/bbl * Japan Media polls project PM Abe's coalition may keep 2/3 majority in Dec 14 lower house election * UK's Osborne much more to do to boost business productivity, OBR expects wages to grow faster than inflation for the next 5 yrs * UK's Osborne will freeze universal credit work allowances for a further year, will limit extent to which banks can offset financial crisis losses against future taxes, will double small business property rates relief for another year * US Treasury's Sheets says important that planned Japan fiscal stimulus more than offset expiring stimulus, so far China has lived up to commitment to move to market determined FX rate * President Obama Says Has Discussed Possibility of Allowing Overseas Companies Bring Dollars Back to US in One-Time Transaction - Reuters * Polish CB leaves key rate unchanged at 2% * US ADP National Employment Nov 208.0k, f/c 221k, +233k-prev * US Labor Costs Revised Q3 -1%, f/c 0%, 0.30%-prev * US Productivity Revised Q3 2.3%, f/c 2.4%, 2.00%-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Nov 56.1, 56.10-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Nov 56.2, 56.30-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov 59.3, f/c 57.5, 57.10-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Nov 64.4, 60.00-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Nov 56.7, 59.60-prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Nov 61.4, 59.10-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Nov 54.4, 52.10-prev * US ICSC Monthly Nov 4.60%-prev * BR HSBC Services PMI Nov 48.5, 48.20-prev * BR HSBC Composite PMI Nov 48.1, 48.40-prev * CH Q3 GDP +0.6% q/q, +1.9% y/y vs prev 0.3%/1.6% rvsd. 0.3%/1.4% exp * DE Nov Markit Services PMI 52.1 vs prev 52.1. 52.1 exp * DE Nov Markit Comp final PMI 51.7 vs prev 52.1 * EZ Nov Markit Services final PMI 51.1 vs prev 51.3. 51.3 exp * EZ Nov Markit Comp final PMI 51.1 vs prev 51.4. 51.4 exp * GB Nov Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 58.6 vs prev 56.2. 56.5 exp * EZ Oct Retail sales 0.4% m/m, 1.4% y/y vs prev -1.2%/0.5%. 0.6%/1.4% exp Themes * Main themes across relatively quiet markets on Wednesday were: 1) continued USD strength against the EUR and JPY following solid US data and another round of soggy data from the Euro zone 2) Relatively buoyant equity markets, as European investors anticipate the ECB will signal full blown QE is close at hand when they meet Thursday 3) Mixed to steady commodity prices ahead of the ECB meeting Thursday and US non-farm payrolls on Friday. * Peripheral EZ stock markets made strong gains while peripheral bond yields fell to record lows in anticipation of ECB meet being an overtly dovish event. * The Italian 10-year bond yield fell below 2.0% for the first time ever - closing at 1.98% - down from 2.01% Tuesday. Both the FT Milan Index and the Spanish IBEX gained over 1.0% due to dovish ECB expectations. * The focus on a dovish ECB is so strong that "bad news is good news" for some of the European equity markets, as it heightens the probability of ECB action. EZ Markit Services and Composite PMI data came in worse than expected. * EUR/USD suffered from the weaker EZ data and dovish ECB expectations and late in the US session it was trading at 1.2310 - down 0.6% from Tuesday's close. * The USD was given a broad boost by better than expected ISM non-mfg PMI data and solid ADP employment data. The ADP jobs number came in at plus 208k - just shy of the plus 221k expected. * UST yields remained firm and gave USD support - especially against JPY. * The 2-yr Treasury yield rose to 0.55% from Tuesday's close at 0.54%, as the market has resumed pricing in a mid-year 2015 Fed rate hike after upbeat comments from the Fed voters William Dudley and Stanley Fischer earlier in the week. The 2-year Treasury yield is up 10bps from Monday's low at 0.45%. * The solid US data and higher US Treasury yields pushed USD/JPY through option barriers at 119.50 to a high at 119.87 before option related selling ahead of 120 barriers capped. USD/JPY wasn't backing away and was trading at 119.84 late in the US session - up 0.5% on the day. * It wasn't all one-way for the US dollar, as it was on Tuesday when the USD gained against every currency. * The best performing currencies on Wednesday were the CAD (up 0.4% vs the USD) and the GBP (up 0.3% against the USD) - as upbeat comments from the Bank of Canada following their meeting and much better than expected UK services PMI led to GBP and CAD favourable cross flows. * Despite the worse than expected Aus GDP and some high profile predictions the RBA will be easing policy in 2015 - the AUD managed to hold up reasonably well. * AUD/USD last trading at 0.8405 - down 0.5% on the day. * AUD managed to make small ground against NZD and EUR - while it was virtually unchanged against JPY late in the US session. * Helping to support AUD to some extent (besides fact the market is very short) is perception rout in key commodities might be over for the time being at least. * Equity investors are gobbling up beaten down energy and mining shares due to the view by many that the selloff in energy and key commodities might be overdone. The FTSE Mining Index and FTSE Energy Index gained 0.7% on Wednesday while the S&P Energy index climbed for the third straight day - rising 0.9%. * The bargain hunting in energy stocks helped the S&P eke out a 0.4% gain. * Commodity prices were a bit mixed on Wednesday with the standout being gold - which gained 1.0% to 1,211.30 despite the USD rising against the EUR and JPY. * The move up in gold was technically based, as the market continues to recover from the wild/whipsaw gold trading Monday in wake of the Swiss gold referendum. * Oil prices were mixed - with Brent Crude falling 0.9% to 69.92 while NYMEX Crude was up around 0.5% late in the US session - trading at 67.32. * NY Copper was down 0.85% late in the US session while Lon Copper was down 0.57%. Iron ore was fixed at 69.50 down 20 cents from Tuesday's fix at 69.70. Wrap-up The key events for the week unfold over the next two days and obviously the FX market believes they will give the US dollar clear support against JPY and EUR in particular. No one is expecting the ECB to take action at their meeting later today, but most expect ECB President Draghi to clearly signal that sovereign bond buying or full-blown QE is moving closer to implementation. Anything short of that could see the EUR make back some ground - as the market is very short. The US non-farm payroll data is always a market mover and Friday's will surely be as well. The Fed has repeated many times they are data dependent when determining the time-frame to commence normalizing policy and the US jobs sector is the main focus. It appears from comments made by Fed officials earlier this week - indicating the Fed isn't that concerned about dis-inflationary pressure due to falling commodity prices - so health of the labor market will be the main factor in gauging when the Fed tightening begins. The AUD will remain in the spotlight during the Asian session today - following the dovish turn in RBA expectations that was fanned by the weak Aus GDP. Aus Oct Retail Sales and Aus Trade data are out today and a weak Retail Sales number will likely stir the AUD bears. If equity investors are correct and key commodities such as oil, copper and iron ore stabilize - the AUD may get some support on the crosses at least. The AUD was the hardest hit currency during the steep slides in key commodities, so any bottoming out in the commodity price action should underpin the AUD to some extent. Buying AUD/USD isn't recommended given the potential for an accelerated, broad move higher in the USD - but buying the AUD against the EUR and JPY may prove rewarding is commodities stabilize, equity markets/VIX index continue to improve and the global growth outlook becomes rosier with better US and China data. The JPY will also be in focus during the Asian session, as USD/JPY is knocking on the door of the psychologically key 120.00 level. There is bound to be a lot of option related selling ahead of 120.00 barriers and Japanese exporters may see the rise in USD/JPY as a selling opportunity. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ followed USD/JPY higher again overnight with USD/JPY getting a lift from latest projections for upcoming Dec 14 elections. Not that this should have driven USD/JPY higher as no one expects any surprises at the election but it does highlight JPY weakness on any 'news'. USD/AXJ does not need an excuse these days to promote itself higher. ECB meeting tonight (with market looking for dovish language from Draghi) and US Nonfarm payrolls on Friday are the next key events. USD/KRW traded an 1112-1118 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1112.9. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3096-1.3138 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3111. The Straits Times closed down 0.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4385-3.4440 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.4435. The KLCI closed down 1.55%. USD/IDR traded a 12285-12298 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12297. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12295. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.68-80 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.68. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.86-93 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.89. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.09-162 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.11. The Taiex closed up 1.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1376 slightly higher than the previous 6.1325 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1470-6.1531 range; last at 6.1500. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1484 - range 6.1456-6.1570. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2685-6.2705. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 61.84-955 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.915. The Sensex closed down 0.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 04 Dec 00:30 AU Retail Sales 04 Dec 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$) 04 Dec 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 04 Dec 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 04 Dec 06:30 TH Consumer Confidence Index 04 Dec 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 04 Dec 07:30 TH Currency Swaps Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * Peripheral EZ stock markets made strong gains while peripheral bond yields fell to record lows in anticipation ECB meeting being an overtly dovish event. * The London FTSE eased 0.4% despite a 0.8% gains in energy and mining sectors; the German DAX rose 0.4%; the French CAC eked out a 0.1% gain; the FT Milan Index rose 1.0% while the Spanish IBEX outperformed - closing up 1.2%. * Equity investors are gobbling up beaten down energy and mining shares due to the view by many that the selloff in energy and key commodities might be overdone. The FTSE Mining Index and FTSE Energy Index gained 0.70% on Wednesday while the S&P Energy index climbed for the third straight day - rising 0.90%. * The bargain hunting in energy stocks helped the S&P gain 0.4% - while the Dow closed up 0.2%. * The VIX index eased to 12.40 from 12.85. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 1.3% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity markets * Commodity prices were a bit mixed on Wednesday with the standout being gold - which gained 0.90% to 1,209.80 despite the USD rising against the EUR and JPY. * The move up in gold was technically based, as the market continues to recover from the wild/whipsaw gold trading on Monday in the wake of the Swiss gold referendum. * Oil prices were mixed - with Brent Crude falling 1.0% to 69.82 while NYMEX Crude was up around 0.50% late in the US session - trading at 67.32. * NY Copper was down 0.85% late in the US session while Lon Copper was down 0.57%. Iron ore was fixed at 69.50 down 20 cents from Tuesday's fix at 69.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral bond yields fell to record lows in anticipation of the ECB meeting being a overtly dovish event. * The Italian 10-year bond yield fell below 2.0% for the first time ever - closing at 1.98% - down from 2.01% Tuesday; the 10-year Spanish bond yield eased 2 BPS to 1.83%. The 10-year German bund yield was unchanged at 0.74% while the 10-year UK Gilt yield popped 5 BPS higher to 2.01% following the strong UK Services PMI. * The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 0.55% from Tuesday's close at 0.53%, as the market has resumed pricing in a mid-year 2015 Fed rate hike after upbeat comments from the Fed voters William Dudley and Stanley Fischer earlier in the week. The 2-year Treasury yield is up 10 BPS from Monday's low at 0.45%. * The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.30% before settling around 2.28% - unchanged from Tuesday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12360 12365 12355 12350-12365 N/A USD/JPY 119.87 119.13 119.79 INR 62.20 62.20 62.11 62.17-19 N/A EUR/USD 1.2391 1.2301 1.2311 KRW 1113.8 1117.8 1114 1117.5-17.8 N/A EUR/JPY 147.91 147.04 147.47 MYR 3.4580 3.4610 3.4550 3.4600-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5719 1.5619 1.5686 PHP 44.75 44.73 44.69 44.68-70 N/A USD/CAD 1.1418 1.1346 1.1363 TWD 31.11 31.12 31.09 31.10-11 N/A AUD/USD 0.8470 0.8388 0.8405 CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1280 6.1295-15 NZD/USD 0.7808 0.7736 0.7759 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/SGD 1.3138 1.3090 1.3122 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2720-40 USD/THB 32.93 32.835 32.89 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17911 +31 +0.18 10-year 2.28% 2.29% S&P 500 2074 +8 +0.37 2-year 0.56% 0.54% NASDAQ 4774 +18 +0.38 30-year 2.99% 3.01% FTSE 6717 -25 -0.37 Spot Gold($) 1209.80 1199.00 DAX 9972 +38 +0.38 Nymex 67.35 67.66 Nikkei 17720 +57 +0.32 Brent 69.92 70.96 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)