SYDNEY, Dec 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB leaves rates steady, Euro firms, moves lower later in day on report saying ECB preparing stimulus plan for Jan meeting * BOE leaves key rate steady at 0.5%, QE target steady at GBP375b, no statement * ECB's Draghi for QE do not need unanimity, discussed all sorts of measures including various options of QE, staff & relevant Committees have stepped up preparations for further measures, risks to econ outlook on downside, lowered projections for '14-'16 GDP growth, will be particularly diligent regarding impact of oil prices on med-term inflation trends in euro area * ECB's Weidmann & Lautenschlaeger were against shift in language to say BS expansion "intended" to move toward early '12 levels (ECB sources) * EZ ministers are considering extending Greek bailout by six months * S&P Brazil's future credit rating moves hinge on execution of policy shift, latest loan to BNDES, changes in '14 fiscal goal * Brazil sees economic growth recovering to 2 pct by 2016, sets 2015 primary surplus goal at 1.2% of GDP * US Challenger Layoffs Nov 35.940k, 51.183k-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 297k, f/c 295k, 314k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 299k, 294.25k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.362m, f/c 2.328m, 2.323m-prev * CA Ivey PMI Nov 49.2, 54.2-prev * GB Nov Halifax House Pxs +0.4% m/m, 8.2% y/y vs prev -0.4%/8.8%. 0.3%/8.0% exp Themes * The main theme impacting markets on Thursday was disappointment that ECB President Draghi didn't offer more clarity and timing specifics regarding the pledge by the ECB to take stronger action (read sovereign bond purchases) to fight deflation. * The big move was in EUR/USD - which soared from a fresh 2-year low at 1.2279 to as high as 1.2457. * The FX market had priced in a very dovish ECB event and built up large EUR/USD shorts in anticipation of a clear signal from the ECB president that full blown QE or sovereign bond purchases would start in early 2015. Instead - Draghi merely said the ECB would review policy in early 2015 after taking into consideration the impact of falling oil prices. * EUR/USD was back at 1.2380 late in the US session, as eager sellers took advantage of the post-ECB bounce. * Despite disappointment at the lack of specifics from the ECB on QE timing - the ECB inflation and growth forecasts were downgraded and by the end of the day the consensus was the ECB will be forced to commence full blown QE in Q1 2015 despite the vague commentary from Draghi. * The disappointment over the lack of clarity from Draghi on the commencement of full blow QE sent EZ stock markets sharply lower. * Peripheral EZ stock markets were the biggest beneficiaries of ECB QE expectations - so naturally they were the hardest hit after the Draghi press conference. Milan plunged 2.7% while Spanish IBEX slid 2.3%. German DAX fell 1.2% and French CAC closed down 1.5%. * Both the Italian 10-yr bond yield and the Spanish 10-yr bond yield jumped 6bps after the Draghi presser didn't deliver the QE clarity investors were hoping for * Wall Street moved lower after the weak lead from Europe, but steadied and the losses were modest as of late in the US session. - Just before the close - S&P down 0.25% and Dow was off around 0.2%. * Wall Street didn't receive support from bargain hunting in energy shares as it did the previous three sessions when the S&P energy sector gained 3.2%. As of late in the session the S&P energy sector was down 0.7%. * EUR made strong gains against JPY at one stage - with EUR/JPY trading as high as 148.95 - up 1.0% from the Wednesday's closing level at 147.47. * JPY fell across the board and USD/JPY breached the 120.00 level after Japanese media reported that polls indicated that Japanese PM Abe's coalition was on track to easily retain the two thirds majority and receive a fresh mandate to forge ahead with "Abenomics". * USD/JPY traded as high as 120.25 before slipping back to 119.80 late in the US session (up only a few pips from Wednesday's close at 119.79) when EUR/JPY fell back to 148.30 and UST yields eased on position paring ahead of the US payrolls. * USD/JPY was also capped by profit taking ahead of the US non-farm payroll data later today (Friday) that is sure to result in plenty of volatility no matter what the result. * AUD continued to underperform despite the better than expected Aus Retail Sales and Trade data on Thursday. AUD/USD last trading at 0.8380/85 - down 0.3% from Wednesday's close. AUD/NZD was down 0.55% and EUR/AUD was up 0.85%. * AUD was undermined by a growing number of banks predicting the RBA will ease policy in 2015. Westpac changed their RBA outlook from predicting the next move by the RBA would be a tightening to calling for two 25bp cuts in Q1 2015. * Commodities were mixed on Thursday. * Crude oil remains under pressure and late in the session NYMEX Crude was down around 1.0% while Brent Crude was down 0.4%. The move lower on Thursday was prompted by the announcement from Saudi Arabia of deep discounts to the price they charge Asia and the US for its oil. * NY Copper rose 1.4%, as traders took the weaker USD against EUR as an excuse to cover shorts after two days of losses. Gold didn't benefit from the EUR/USD rise and closed down 3 bucks at 1,207. Iron ore closed at 71.60 for a 2.3% gain. * US Treasury yields ended a choppy session lower, as the market adjusted positions ahead of Friday's key US non-farm payroll data. Late in the US session the 10-yr US Treasury yield was trading at 2.25% down 3bps from Wednesday's close at 2.28%. The 2-yr Treasury yield was trading down 1bp at 0.54%. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 88.64 - down 0.35% from Wednesday's close at 88.95. Wrap-up It appears in hindsight that the market was expecting "too much" from Draghi and the ECB. While no one was looking for the ECB to take action at yesterday's meeting - it appears a large consensus was looking for Draghi to deliver a very clear and decisive pointer to the commencement of full blown QE/sovereign bond purchases at the start of 2015. The spike higher in EUR/USD when that wasn't delivered was way overdone, as the ECB President gave no indication the ECB was backing away from taking the QE path and the downgrade of the growth and inflation forecasts by the ECB suggests they will definitely act sometime in the next two meetings. In any case the focus now shifts to the Fed, US economy and US dollar side of the equation - as the always important US non-farm payrolls will be released later today. The Fed has clearly stated they are data dependent and it is the jobs data that is the most important. Fed officials this week played down suggestions the fall in energy prices might weigh on inflation to the point of making the Fed hesitate before commencing the tightening cycle. A strong US jobs number later today will convince the market the Fed is on course for a mid-2105 rate hike - and possibly sooner. A strong US jobs reports should send EUR/USD back below 1.2300 while a disappointing US payroll report could usher in another wave of EUR/USD short covering. USD/JPY broke above 120.00 at one stage - but with the easing US Treasury yields and the looming US non-farm payroll report - USD/JPY will likely consolidate in a narrow range during the Asian session. The AUD remains under heavy pressure - and the price action in the wake of the better Aus Retail Sales data yesterday emphasizes just how bearish the market is at the moment. The AUD/USD can't sustain any rallies lately, as a growing number of forecasters are predicting the RBA will ease rates in 2015. The next level of support for the AUD/USD is 0.8315. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open in Asia on Friday slightly mixed after a 'brutal' session offshore trying to mirror EUR and JPY moves. EUR/USD above 1.2450 as shorts were squeezed post ECB only to collapse below 1.2300 when BBG story that ECB would act (QE) in January. USD/JPY whipsawed via EUR/JPY. USD/JPY takes out stops above 120.00 to 120.20 - returns to 119.80 then back to 120.25 - then falls hard (to 119.32) when EUR/USD hits 1.2450. USD/AXJ OTC and NDFs tried to mirror moves. MYR NDFs were particularly volatile rallying to just shy of 3.48 only to fall back below 3.46. US non-farm payrolls tonight will be excuse enough to do as little as possible in Asia today. Odds favour a strong NFP number after lasts months' disappointment. USD/KRW traded an 1114-1117.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1115.2. The Kospi closed up 0.85%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3115-1.3149 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3137. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4410-3.4495 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.4490. The KLCI closed down 0.7%. USD/IDR traded a 12300-12319 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12300. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12318. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.62-675 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.64. The PSE index closed down 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 32.87-92 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.885. The Set closed up 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 31.095-145 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.106. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1411 slightly higher than the previous 6.1376 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1492-6.1599 range; last at 6.1546. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1549 - range 6.1475-6.1579. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2675-6.2695. The Shanghai Composite closed up 4.3%. USD/INR traded a 61.86-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.94. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Dec 22:30 AU AIG Construction Index 05 Dec 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 05 Dec 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 05 Dec 01:00 PH CPI 05 Dec 04:01 MY Imports 05 Dec 04:01 MY Exports 05 Dec 04:01 MY Trade Balance 05 Dec 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 05 Dec 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 05 Dec 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserve 05 Dec 08:30 HK FX Reserves 05 Dec 09:00 MY Reserves 05 Dec 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * Peripheral EZ stock markets were the biggest beneficiaries of ECB QE expectations - so naturally they were the hardest hit after the Draghi press conference. Milan plunged 2.7% while the Spanish IBEX slid 2.3%. German DAX fell 1.2% and French CAC closed down 1.5%. London FTSE closed 0.5% lower. * Wall Street sold off at the start following the weak lead from Europe, but climbed back during the afternoon. * The VIX index closed at 12.38 slightly down from Wednesday's close at 12.47 * The MSCI LATAM Index closed down 2.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed on Thursday. * Crude oil remains under pressure and late in the session NYMEX Crude was down around 1.0% while Brent Crude was down 0.4%. The move lower on Thursday was prompted by the announcement from Saudi Arabia of deep discounts to the price they charge Asia and the US for its oil. * NY Copper rose 1.4%, as traders took the weaker USD against EUR as an excuse to cover shorts after two days of losses. Gold didn't benefit from EUR/USD rise and closed down 4 bucks at 1,206. Iron ore closed at 71.60 for a 2.3% gain. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Both the Italian 10-year bond yield and Spanish 10-yr bond yield jumped 6bps after the Draghi presser didn't deliver the QE clarity investors were hoping for. The 10-yr Spanish yield closed at 1.89% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed at 2.04%. * The 10-yr German Bund yield closed up 3bps to 0.77% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed down 3bps at 1.98%. * US Treasury yields ended a choppy session lower, as the market adjusted positions ahead of Friday's key US non-farm payroll data. Late in the US session the 10-yr US Treasury yield was trading at 2.25% down 3bps from Wednesday's close at 2.28%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading down 2bp at 0.54%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12375 12375 12360 12350-12365 N/A USD/JPY 120.25 119.32 119.78 INR 62.20 62.21 62.05 62.04-06 N/A EUR/USD 1.2457 1.2279 1.2380 KRW 1116.7 1117 1113 1114-1114.5 N/A EUR/JPY 148.95 147.31 148.23 MYR 3.4580 3.4775 3.4580 3.4620-40 N/A GBP/USD 1.5726 1.5643 1.5674 PHP 44.68 44.63 44.52 44.54-56 N/A USD/CAD 1.1397 1.1341 1.1385 TWD 31.11 31.12 31.08 31.09-10 N/A AUD/USD 0.8429 0.8356 0.8384 CNY 1-mth 6.1370 6.1350 6.1340-60 NZD/USD 0.7822 0.7729 0.7780 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/SGD 1.3160 1.3105 1.3125 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2620-80 USD/THB 32.95 32.87 32.915 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17900 -13 -0.07 10-year 2.24% 2.28% S&P 500 2072 -2 -0.12 2-year 0.54% 0.56% NASDAQ 4769 -5 -0.11 30-year 2.94% 2.99% FTSE 6679 -38 -0.56 Spot Gold($) 1205.60 1209.80 DAX 9851 -121 -1.21 Nymex 66.78 67.35 Nikkei 17887 +167 +0.94 Brent 69.50 69.92 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)