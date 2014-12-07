SYDNEY, Dec 8 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe * BUBA halves 2015 growth outlook for Germany Rts * Weidmann, monetary policy too expansive for Germany Rts * DE Schaeuble, expansive policy cause of econ woes Rts * Nowotny, nxt steps to be decided in Q1 2015 Rts * UK Public infl exp for yr ahead fall to 2.5% Nov fm 2.8% Aug * Honda Yen won't fall below 130-135 per USD Bbg * DE Oct Ind Orders 2.5% m/m vs 0.8% prev, 0.5% exp * EZ Q3 GDP q/q vs 0.2% prev, 0.2% exp * EZ Q3 GDP y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.8% exp News and data out of North America * Fed's Mester expects to raise interest rates sometime in 2015, Fed must assess risks to stability not whether there is a bubble, policy should only be considered when macro-pru tools failing- risk to stability growing * ECB's Coene important to assess impact on inflation expectations of oil price moves * ECB discussed QE volume of more than EUR 1trn, those in favor pushed for agreement at Jan 22 meeting (FAZ) * Bank of Italy's Visco says likely prices will fall in coming months, deflation could have very serious consequences for high debt countries like Italy * S&P cuts Italy's Sov credit rating to BBB- from BBB, outlook stable * S&P raises Ireland sov credit rating to A from A-, outlook down to stable from positive, cites solid growth prospects * Bank of Canada's Poloz Canadian household imbalances will gradually ease as econ gets stronger& incomes go up faster than debt * Mexican CB says risk to inflation has grown since last mon policy decision, balance of risks to growth have deteriorated, sustained weakness in currency could be a risk to inflation * Peru's Velarde sees space for more flexible monetary policy in coming months * US Non-Farm Payrolls Nov 321k, f/c 230k, 243k-prev * US Private Payrolls Nov 314k, f/c 218k, 236k-prev * US Manufacturing Payrolls Nov 28k, f/c 14k, 20k-prev * US Government Payrolls Nov 7k, 7k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Nov 5.8%, f/c 5.8%, 5.8%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Nov 0.40%, f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs Nov 34.6h, f/c 34.6h, 34.5h-prev * US Labor Force Partic Nov 62.8%, 62.8%-prev * US U6 Underemployment Nov 11.4%, 11.5%-prev * US International Trade MM $ Oct -43.4b, f/c -41.4b, -43.6b-prev * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Oct -0.7%, -0.6%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Oct 0.3%, 0.4%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Oct -0.7%, f/c 0%, -0.5%-prev * US Durables Ex-Transpt R MM Oct -1.1%, -0.9%-prev * US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Oct -1.6%, -1.3%-prev * US Factory Ex-Transp MM Oct -1.4%, 0%-prev * US Consumer Credit Oct f/c 16.48b, 15.92b-prev * CA Employment Change Nov -10.7k, f/c 5.0k, 43.1k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Nov 6.6%, f/c 6.6%, 6.5%-prev * CA Full time employment chng Nov +5.7k, 26.5k-prev * CA Part time employment chng Nov -16.3k, 16.5k-prev * CA Participation Rate Nov 66%, f/c 66%, 66%-prev * CA Trade Balance CAD Oct +0.10b, f/c 0.20b, +0.31b-prev * CA Exports CAD Oct 44.92b, 44.89b-prev * CA Imports CAD Oct 44.82b, 44.59b-prev * MX Consumer Confidence SA Nov 94.90, 91.1-prev * MX Consumer Confidence Nov 92.90, 90.6-prev * MX Interest Rate* Dec 3%, f/c 3%, 3%-prev News from the weekend Slow news weekend for market related stories It might be a fairly quiet start to the week. As of Sunday afternoon Sydney time there wasn't any potential market moving stories that I would find anyway. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - More central bank meetings and China data in focus Central banks The SNB, Norges bank and RBNZ meet this week and none are expected to change policy - even though some believe the Norges Bank may cut rates 25 BPS to 1.25%. The RBNZ is expected to keep rates steady at 3.50% so the focus will be on the RBNC 90-day bill rate projections. Moderating inflation and falling commodity prices could result in the RBNZ pushing out rate hike expectations to later in 2015. The SNB is expected to keep policy unchanged after they showed once again their resolve in maintaining the floor on EUR/CHF. Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme impacting all asset markets was a much stronger US non-farm payroll report, which led to a significantly bullish turn in Fed expectations. * The US payroll report was unambiguously strong with the Nov jobs number coming in at plus 321 K vs 230 K expected while Oct and Sept job numbers were revised higher. The unemployment rate remained steady at 5.8% - while the Fed would have been pleased with the average hourly earnings jumping 0.4% vs 0.2% expected and up from 0.1% the previous month. * Short end US Treasury yields shot higher with the 2-year yield hitting 0.65% at one stage - the highest level since May, 2011. The 2-year yields soared 20 BPS from the 0.45% level hit on Monday. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed up 9 BPS at 0.64% - the biggest single day rise in nearly 4 years and the highest since May 2011. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 5 BPS to 2.30%, as curve flattener strategies impacted price action. * The USD moved higher across the board - with the biggest gains against the JPY, as the rise in US yields was an added attraction. The USD/JPY traded as high as 121.69 and was set to close around 121.53 - up 1.46% from Thursday's close at 119.78. * US payroll was a bit too hot to be a "Goldilocks" result for Wall Street, but the obvious strength of the US economy helped to offset the likelihood the Fed will be commencing the tightening cycle sooner rather than later. * The S&P closed up just 0.17% while the Dow ended with a 0.33% gain. * European stocks rose sharply and regained the ground lost on Thursday when the ECB's Draghi didn't clearly signal that full blown QE was on the way. The strong US payroll data also gave the European stock markets support. * Hopes that the ECB will in fact resort to sovereign bond buying and full blown QE were revived on Friday when two ECB officials indicated the ECB will review a plan that included sovereign bond buying at the next meeting in January. * The German DAX soared 2.39% to a fresh all-time closing high while the FT Milan Index led the way with a scorching 3.41% gain on the back of the ECB QE speculation. * The 10-year Italian bond yield fell 7 BPS to 1.98% - while the 10-year Spanish bond yield also fell 7 BPS to 1.81% on the ECB QE speculation. * Key commodities were negatively impacted by the rise in the US dollar that coincided with the sharp rise in US yields. * Gold fell over 14 bucks or 1.24% to 1,191 and NYMEX Crude fell 1.45% to 65.84. NY Copper eased 0.24% while iron ore edged 20 cents lower to 70.90. * The VIX index closed at 11.82 - the lowest weekly close since late August. * The low VIX index encourages "carry trade" strategies and it appears as though the USD is the beneficiary of the carry trade - with the JPY the main funding currency. * The low VIX didn't help the usual carry trade currencies, as the AUD/USD closed at 0.8312 - below minor support at 0.8315 - down 0.86% from Thursday's close at 0.8384. The NZD/USD closed 0.82% lower at 0.7716 * The CAD outperformed despite slightly worse than expected Canada jobs data - with the USD/CAD closing 0.44% higher at 1.1435. The CAD was helped by the perception the improving US economy will benefit the Canadian economy. * The EUR/USD fell from 1.2380 to a fresh 2-year plus low as 1.2270 after the US jobs report and closed at 1.2283 down 0.78%. * Given the reinvigorated expectations of full blown ECB QE and the widening USD-favourable yield differential between the EZ and US - it is a bit surprising the EUR/USD didn't suffer a deeper fall. * The US dollar index traded to a fresh 5-year-plus high at 89.46 before closing at 89.35 - up 0.73% on the day. Wrap up It was a slow news weekend - so the trading on Monday morning will consist of spill-over flows from the busy trading n Friday in the wake of the much better than expected US non-farm payroll data. The US dollar looks poised to end the year on a very strong note. The technical outlook is strong, as almost every currency is trending lower against the USD and showing no signs of turning anytime soon. The fundamental outlook looks even stronger, as hawkish Fed expectations intensified last week following comments from Fed voter Dudley and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer that were sanguine about potentially lower inflation - that were followed by unambiguously strong US employment data. The jobs number is volatile and open for significant revisions, but the trend for improving job conditions is strong and the rising hourly earnings just about clinches the deal for those looking for the Fed to commence the tightening cycle in mid-2015. While the ECB showed its usual hesitation to commit to taking the big step towards full blown QE - the market still believes the ECB will be forced to start buying sovereign bonds and Draghi will find some way to outflank the ECB hawks led by Bundesbank President Weidman. The EUR/USD appears headed towards 1.2050 and any short-covering rallies should be viewed as selling opportunities. It is the same story with the USD/JPY, as key psychological resistance levels melt away. The combination of rising US yields and an extremely low volatility environment will encourage Japanese investors led by the GPIF to continue selling JPY and buying USD. The key event for the suddenly unloved AUD on Monday will be the China trade data. The AUD/USD has fallen over 4.0% over the past two weeks. Last week it was due to the dovish turn in RBA expectations - with the market now pricing in around 30 BPS of RBA cuts over the next 12 months. The previous week it was sliding commodity prices that provided the market the excuse to pummel the AUD. If the China trade data on Monday disappoints - the AUD/USD will slip towards 0.8250. If the data comes in better than expected - the AUD/USD may see some short covering towards 0.8350/60, but the funds will likely see the rally as a selling opportunity. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to gap higher at open, boosted by across the board USD rally after much stronger than expected US payrolls data. Nov jobs surged 321k vs exp for 230k. Oct and Sept data were both revised higher, added fuel to buying momentum. China data key focus this week - growth concerns to add to Asian weakness. MYR and KRW to bear the brunt of selling from funds. USD/THB finally crack 33.00 handle but topside likely to remain slow on yield plays. INR and PHP likewise may see weakness curbed by inflows on yield plays; economic optimism. IDR weighed by hedging interests, yearend repatriation. Eyes on widespread protests in Jakarta on Dec 10-11 over minimum wages. USD/KRW uptrend intact; exporters sales to cap but likely to continue to run into continued intvn fm BOK. Pair to gap up to 1121 at open vs 1114.1 Friday close, follows surge in NDFs, USD/JPY's race above 120.0. 1 mth traded 1116-1123.9 range overnight, clsd at 1123-1123.5 in NY. USD/KRW now eye higher plane amid 1120-1130, to continue to ride on USD/JPY's coattails. JPY/KRW at 6-year low at 9.23, export competitiveness further weigh on KRW. USD/SGD shot to 1.3237 high after piercing 1.3200 handle on Friday night. Stop buys from macros and momentum funds on strong US payrolls further lifted pair. Next resistance at 1.3258, 30 Nov 2010 high, followed by 1.3300. Bullish daily, weekly and monthly charts, uptrend in USD/JPY point towards further gains. USD/MYR nowhere to go but up and up. Depressed oil and commodity prices, heavy hedging from funds sent the NDFs flying. 1mth rocketed to 3.5100 overnight, closed at 3.5075-3.5125 in NY. Doubt BNM can do much to stem hemorrhage in the MYR. USD/MYR may stall at 3.50 intraday but bullish USD bias, bearish outlook on oil prices, exports woes should see extended rally twds 3.55 next. USD/THB finally cracked 32.95 and 33.00 resistance. Stops reportedly hit but upside remain laborious as yield plays continue to hinder. Export competitiveness may nudge BOT into action to promote increase THB weakness. Nearby resistance at 33.14 ytd high. USD/THB traded 33.03 high overnight, clsd at the top. USD/IDR risks panic scramble from locals and corporates on rally in NDFs after strong US employment numbers. 1mth NDFs flew to 12460 high, up from 12360 at the Asian close. USD/IDR to gap up to around 12350 from 12300 on Friday. Expect pair to trade 12350-12400 range. Strong yearend repatriation demand, fear of violence amid planned widespread protests in Jakarta to weigh on IDR. The two-day national protest, starting Dec. 10, will involve four trade union groups. Millions are expected to join the mass protests. Workers have seven demands including renegotiating last month's minimum-wage deal and scrapping outsourcing in state-owned companies. Jokowi's pro-business image at stake. IDR NDFs traded 12360-12460 range in NY, clsd at 12445-460. USD/PHP to open higher around 44.70, vs Friday's close at 44.54. Strong OFW inflows to continue to cap rallies twds 45.00. May see pair consolidate amid 44.60-45.0 into the yearend. Damage to economy from Typhoon Hagupit may add to support for USD/PHP. PHP NDFs traded 44.68-75 range o/n, clsd at 44.71-76 in NY. USD/TWD to continue higher, bullish technical and politics underpin. Defeat of Taiwan's ruling party in local elections raised concerns an anti-China govt may cause jitters amongst foreign investors, outflows. Strong technical support established at 31.00. Pair closed at 31.192 on Friday, may trade 31.20-31.50 intraday. USD/CNY eyes charge towards 6.1600, strong support at 6.1500 seen intact. Indications of growth slowdown in China, expectation of further rate cuts to weigh on the CNY. USD/CNY ended at 6.1497 on Friday. USD/CNH traded 6.1486-6.1598 range o/n, clsd at 6.1586. Nov trade, export and import data due later today. USD/INR to gap higher above 62.00 on Monday, follows spike in NDFs. Pair ended 61.77-78 on Friday, boosted by strong FII inflows. Foreign institutional investors have bought debt worth $1.2 billion so far in December, while equity inflows stand at $650.8 million, as per regulatory data. USD/INR may trade 61.90-62.20 intraday. NDFs traded 62.13-62.30 range o/n, clsd at 62.25-31 in NY. OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12360 12460 12360 12445-60 Hi USD/JPY 121.69 119.71 121.53 INR 62.13 62.30 62.13 62.25-31 Hi EUR/USD 1.2393 1.2270 1.2283 KRW 1116 1123.9 1116 1123-23.5 Hi EUR/JPY 149.51 148.32 149.29 MYR 3.4960 3.5100 3.4930 3.5075-25 Hi GBP/USD 1.5696 1.5568 1.5583 PHP 44.68 44.75 44.68 44.71-76 Hi USD/CAD 1.1476 1.1383 1.1435 TWD 31.12 31.235 31.12 31.22-245 Hi AUD/USD 0.8398 0.8312 0.8312 CNY 1-mth 6.14 6.1350 6.1380-00 NZD/USD 0.7784 0.7700 0.7716 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1740 6.1740-75 USD/SGD 1.3237 1.3150 1.3226 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2830-60 USD/THB 33.03 32.88 33.03 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17959 +59 +0.33 10-year 2.31% 2.24% S&P 500 2075 +3 +0.17 2-year 0.64% 0.54% Nasdaq 4781 +11 +0.24 30-year 2.96% 2.94% FTSE 6743 +63 +0.95 Spot Gold($) 1192.00 1205.60 DAX 10087 +236 +2.39 Nymex 65.84 66.78 Nikkei 17920 +33 +0.19 Brent 69.07 69.50