SYDNEY, Dec 10 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe on Tuesday * GB Nov BRC Retail sales 0.9% vs prev 0.0%. 0.8% exp * CH Nov Jobless u/adj 3.2% vs prev 3.1%. Adj 3.1% vs 3.1% rvsd. 3.2% exp * DE Oct Exports SA -0.5% vs prev 5.50%. -1.5% exp * DE Oct Imports SA -3.1% vs prev 5.2% rvsd. -1.5% exp * DE Oct Trade balance SA 20.6bln vs prev 18.6bln rvsd. 18.5bln exp * GB Oct Ind ouput -0.1% m/m, +1.1% y/y vs prev 0.7%/0.8% rvsd. 0.2%/1.8% exp * GB Oct Mfg output -0.7% m/m, +1.7% y/y vs prev 0.6% rvsd/2.9%. 0.2%/3.2% exp News and data out of North America * Fitch places Japan's 'A+' long-term local & Fgn CCY IDRS on rating watch negative * ECB's Praet asked if ECB will make decision on QE in January says could make decision and implement later, says ECB acts independently does not take pending judicial review of OMT into account * ECB's Praet if we had room to cut rates last week think would have done so, cannot deny there are signals of concern in inflation expectations * ECB's Makuch when expectations change in negative way the probability of non-standard measures grow * Germany's Schaeuble German govt to introduce motion in parliament to extend bailout for Greece * NZ's Fonterra cuts '14/'15 Farmgate milk price to NZD 4.70/kgms from NZD 5.30, global milk supply remains greater than demand * ITAU BBA CEO says scaling down of BNDES loans must be done gradually, local markets should pick up slack * Brazil's Tombini repeats CB will not be complacent w/inflation, working to bring inflation back to center of 4.5% target, must let currency adjust to market conditions * US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Nov 98.1, 96.1-prev * US ICSC Chain Stores WW w/e -1.5%, -1.8%-prev * US ICSC Chain Stores YY w/e 2.9%, 2.8%-prev * US Redbook MM w/e -1.3%, -0.6%-prev * US Redbook YY w/e 3.9%, 4.8%-prev * US JOLTS Job Openings Oct +4.834m, f/c 4.790m, +4.685m-prev * US IBD Economic Optimism Dec 48.4, 46.4-prev * US Wholesale Inventories MM Oct 0.4%, f/c 0.2%, 0.4%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Oct 0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0%-prev * MX Headline Inflation Nov 0.81%, f/c 0.82%, 0.55%-prev * MX Core Inflation Nov 0.16%, f/c 0.16%, 0.17%-prev * MX 12-Month Inflation Nov 4.17%, f/c 4.18%, 4.3%-prev * BAML S&P 500 at 2200 by YE '15, US GDP growth at 3.3% in '15, US 10-yr to 2.75% by end of '15 IFR Morning Brief for Wednesday Dec 10 (Early-Bird Edition) Themes * The main themes across asset markets on Tuesday was a rise in investor risk aversion and a spike in volatility. * The initial catalyst for the increased risk aversion was a 5.31% fall in the Shanghai Composite following moves by China to tighten the collateral requirements for short-term financing * European stock markets fell sharply in part due to the poor lead from Asia - but in great part to another bout of political uncertainty in Greece after the Greek government unexpectedly brought forward the presidential vote. The Greek stock market collapsed 12.4% in response to the surprise announcement. * The German DAX fell 2.21%; the French CAC closed down 2.55%; the FT Milan Index had a 2.81% slide and the Spanish IBEX was crushed 3.18% lower. * The VIX index traded up to 16.68 at one stage - 17.4% higher than Monday's 14.21 close and 44.5% higher than Friday's post US NFP low at 11.53. The VIX index eased from the highs when Wall Street came off the lows and was trading at 15.31 late in the US session - up around 8% for the day. * Wall Street was down 1.25% at one stage when the banks sold off in response to comments from Citigroup and Bank of America executives indicating Q4 profits will be negatively impacted by regulatory fines in the case of Citi and trading revenue in the case of Bank of America. * The KBW Bank Index was down 1.58% at one stage before recovering in the afternoon to be down less than 0.15%. * The recovery in the banks helped the S&P to pare back the losses and late in the US session it was down 0.33% after being down 1.26% earlier. * The spike in risk aversion had a big impact on the FX market, as the initial response was to pare back existing positions - and the overwhelming position in the FX world leading into this week was long US dollars to the eye-balls. * The combination of the rise in risk aversion and unwinding of USD longs sent the USD/JPY into a free-fall with stop loss sell orders triggered all the way down to 117.90 - down 2.30% from the Monday close and 3.25% from the Monday 121.86 high. * Once the recent long USD/JPY positions were obliterated - the USD/JPY then staged a vicious reversal higher when Wall Street recovered from early losses to be down less than 0.50%. The USD/JPY was back above 119.40 late in the US session - down a little over 1.0% from Monday's close. * The risk aversion environment pushed long-dated US Treasury yields lower and this also weighed on the USD/JPY and USD overall. * The 10-year US Treasury yield traded down to 2.18% at one stage before recovering to 2.22% late in the US session - down 3 BPS from Monday's close at 2.25% and 12 BPS down from the post US NFP high at 2.34%. * The rise in risk aversion combined with USD selling gave gold strong support - and it traded up to 1.238 at one stage before settling around 1,230 late in the US session - up 2.33% for the day. * The steep fall in the oil price on Monday was the main catalyst for the rise in risk aversion and volatility on Monday - but both crude oil and other key commodities were well behaved on Tuesday. * Brent Crude was around 1.0% higher late in the US session while NYMEX Crude was up over 1.15%. NY Copper followed the strong lead from gold and was up close to 1.20% late in the US session while iron ore was fixed 30 cents lower at 69.40. * The strong performance in commodities helped to underpin the commodity currencies despite the spike higher in risk aversion and the heavy buying of JPY on the crosses. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.8371 when the US dollar was sold across the board - as funds wound back their outstanding USD longs. The bounce back in the USD/JPY stemmed the broad USD selling and the AUD/USD was trading at 0.8309 late in the US session - up 0.17% on the day. * The AUD was the underperformer in the broad USD selloff, as the NZD was one of the best performing currencies for most of Tuesday. The NZD/USD traded as high as 0.7762 when the USD was getting clobbered - up 1.42% at one stage. * The NZD/USD retreated to 0.7710 and steadied around that level. It then sold off to 0.7686 when Fonterra cut the forecast on the milk price - and was trading around 0.7695 late in the US session - up 0.55% on the day. * Despite the renewed uncertainty in Greece and large selloffs in Euro zone equity markets - the EUR/US surged higher, as investor position squaring trumped fundamentals. * The EUR/USD traded as high as 1.2448 at one stage - up 1.05% from Monday's 1.2317 close. The EUR/USD fell back below 1.2400 during the US afternoon session when the USD/JPY bounced back. Late in the US session the EUR/USD was trading at 1.2376 - up 0.48% from Monday's close. * The Euro zone bond market didn't have a particularly large reaction to the renewed uncertainty in Greece. The 10-year Greek bond yield surged from 7.34% to 8.13% - but that is still below where it was trading around the end of November. * The spread between other peripheral EZ debt and German Bunds widened a bit - but not significantly. The 10-year Spanish bond yield rose 3 BPS to 1.82%; the 10-year Italian bond yield rose 7 BPS to 2.02% while the 10-year German Bund yield eased 2 BPS to 0.69%. * The US dollar index was trading at 88.71 late in the US session - down 0.37% from Monday's close - but up 0.64% from the intraday low at 88.15. Wrap-up What a difference a couple of days make in the wonderful world of markets. The investor landscape looked clear and safe following the unambiguously strong US non-farm payroll data on Friday. Risk assets looked as safe as houses, volatility was at multi-month lows and even beaten down commodities started to look appealing if the US economy was going to bounce back hard in 2015, as the job numbers suggested. Probably the surest bet emerging from the US payroll data was that US yields would climb along with the US dollar - as the Fed would most definitely start prepping the markets for the commencement of the tightening cycle around mid-2015. In the past two trading sessions has seen equity markets selloff, volatility surge, oil prices and key commodities collapse and recover; long dated Treasury yields fall and the USD get hammered hard. It appears that investors are looking for excuses to pare back ahead of year-end, as the catalysts for the sharp rise in risk aversion and volatility seem to be a bit flimsy. Despite the shake-out in the USD/JPY - it is still trending higher and looks set to close above the key tankan line at 119.55. The last couple of days has been a reminder that volatility can show up at anytime and there is no such thing as a one-way bet - but the fundamental and technical backdrop still supports the view the USD/JPY will likely test levels above 124.00 in the coming weeks. The AUD/USD continues to be a "sell the rally" currency as far as hedge funds are concerned. The AUD might get some support from AUD/NZD buying as the Fonterra outlook for milk prices is loaded with uncertainty and likely to weigh on NZD sentiment ahead of the RBNZ decision tomorrow. China CPI is out today and will be the main event for the Asian session. The market is looking for 1.6% Y/Y and a weaker reading could stir up global growth/disinflation concerns and weigh on risk assets and risk currencies. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians followed the USD/JPY's roller coaster ride overnight. Massive risk selling on China's stock markets free fall, renewed Greek political worries sent the USD tumbling as traders sold risk. USD/SGD collapsed below 1.3160 support, pair skidded to 1.3136 before recovering to 1.3163 into the close. MYR implieds held steady above 3.4800 despite the sell-off as oil/export woes dominate sentiment. Oil prices recovered slightly overnight but bearish outlook intact. Focus in Asia today remains on China - Nov CPI and PPI eyed. CPI exp to rise 1.6%y/y, unchanged from previous; PPI f/c at -2.4%y/y vs 2.2%y/y previous. PBOC likely to continue to fix the USD/CNY lower but should not have any impact on trades. Markets still short the pair - wary of further short squeeze. Thai markets closed for holiday today. USD/KRW implieds reeled overnight, heavy sell stops tripped on break below 1110. Pair likely to see further choppy trades amid 1103-1108 intraday. Heavy inflows into stocks, JPY/KRW selling interests to continue to weigh on pair. Expect BOK to stall though. S Korea Nov import prices -2.1%y/y vs -4.1% in Oct; export prices -2.1%y/y vs -4.1% in Oct. Increased calls for BOK to cut rates tmr but overall consensus see no change, exp BOK to leave base rate at 2.0%. KRW NDFs traded 1103.5-1111.5 rg o/n, clsd at 1105.5-1106.5 in NY. USD/SGD whacked lower overnight, follows broad sell-off in G7 pairs. Stops hit on break below 1.3160. Pair nosedived to 1.3136 low but bounced back to close 1.3163 in NY. Underlying bullish bias intact, as growth/exports slowdown, China uncertainty underpins. May see range amid 1.3150-1.3200 intraday - eyes JPY, CNY leads. USD/MYR implieds slipped to 3.4750 low overnight but stalled on fresh bidding interests. Depressed oil prices, despite calm overnight, continues to weigh on pair. Jitters in China markets, sell-off in MGS, outflows to continue to pressure the MYR. Expect the USD/MYR to remain well bid on dips below 3.4800 intraday. Break above 3.50, targeting 3.55-3.60 remains on cards. NDFs traded 3.4850-3.4950 range overnight, closed at 3.4935-85 in NY. USD/THB tanked on heavy selling, markets still like to short pair. Steady rule from the military govt, THB/JPY plays weigh on USD/THB. Weak longs scuttled on break below 32.95 overnight. Pair slumped to 32.83 low, closed 32.84 in NY. Thai markets closed for local holiday today. Should see thin interests amid 32.85-32.90 range. USD/IDR likely to continue firm bias around the 12350 level today, exp 12340-12380 range. NDFs remain well bid above 12400 overnight, despite increased risk aversion. All eyes on mass protests in Jakarta today. NDFs traded 12400-12460 range overnight, closed at 12445-12465 in NY. USD/PHP may range 44.50-44.70 intraday. Strong OFW inflows to continue to cap rallies but China worries, bullish USD theme to underpin. PHP NDFs little changed overnight, traded 44.60-70 in NY, clsd at 44.66-71. Oct exports data eyed, last 15.70%y/y. USD/TWD likely to trade 31.15-32.30 range in Far East. Buy dips remain preferred strategy. Exporters sales to cap rallies but cont'd central bank intervention, China worries underpin. NDFs traded 31.10-31.20 range o/n, closed at 31.11-31.13 in NY. USD/CNY trades to remain choppy today. Plunge in stock markets, liquidity prob on govt's new bond rules to keep markets on toes. Expect the repo and bond yield curves to continue higher. USD/CNY ended at 6.1855-6.1900 yest, after range amid 6.1706-6.2059 intraday. USD/CNH held bullish bias overnight too, last at 6.1860-90. Pair traded 6.1713-6.2053 range yesterday. NDF curve stayed firm, despite some selling interests overnight. 1mth last at 6.1380-00, traded 6.1380-6.1430 range o/n. 6mths ind at 6.2350-60, off 6.2400 high yesterday. 1yr last at 6.3140-70, off overnight high at 6.3220. Nov CPI and PPI eyed. CPI exp to rise 1.6%y/y, unchanged from previous; PPI f/c at -2.4%y/y vs 2.2%y/y previous. USD/INR well bid overnight on short cover, stocks fall. NDFs traded 62.18-62.33 range in NY, closed at 62.30-62.35. Sensex ended -1.15% yesterday, investors booked profit amid global stocks sell-off, risk aversion. USD/INR closed at 61.89 onshore, after trading amid 61.8475-61.9175 intraday. Pair likely to open bid above 62.00, exp 62.00-62.20 range intraday. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12420 12460 12400 12445-65 Hi USD/JPY 121.01 117.90 119.61 INR 62.19 62.33 62.18 62.30-35 Hi EUR/USD 1.2448 1.2292 1.2371 KRW 1110 1111.5 1103.5 1105.5-6.5 Hi EUR/JPY 148.85 146.80 147.96 MYR 3.4850 3.4950 3.4850 3.4935-85 Hi GBP/USD 1.5720 1.5626 1.5666 PHP 44.70 44.70 44.63 44.66-71 Hi USD/CAD 1.1501 1.1398 1.1439 TWD 31.13 31.20 31.10 31.11-13 Hi AUD/USD 0.8371 0.8223 0.8297 CNY 1-mth 6.1430 6.1380 6.1380-00 NZD/USD 0.7762 0.7609 0.7677 CNY 6-mth 6.2400 6.2380 6.2350-60 USD/SGD 1.3226 1.3136 1.3163 CNY 1-yr 6.3220 6.3180 6.3140-70 USD/THB 33.05 32.83 32.84 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17801 -51 -0.29 10-year 2.21% 2.26% S&P 500 2060 -0.49 -0.02 2-year 0.61% 0.63% Nasdaq 4766 +26 +0.54 30-year 2.86% 2.90% FTSE 6529 -143 -2.14 Spot Gold($) 1230.00 1203.50 DAX 9793 -221 -2.21 Nymex 63.88 62.99 Nikkei 17813 -122 -0.68 Brent 66.62 66.19 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherin Tan and Peter Whitley)