SYDNEY, Dec 11 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe on Wednesday * BOE Carney: Inflation probably going to dip below 1% * BOE Carney: Interest rates are going to have to increase, don't know precise timing * BOE Mccafferty: Not much slack left in economy * ECB Hansson: Too early to say whether ECB will decide on QE in Jan - Rtrs * Athens general index down 1.5% to follow 12.8% drop Tuesday (biggest since 1987) * GB Oct Goods trade balance non-EU -3.582bln vs prev -4.060bln rvsd. -3.80bln exp * GB Oct Goods trade balance GBP -9.620bln vs prev -10.50bln rvsd. -9.50bln exp News and data out of North America * ECB's Coeure ECB has to show in a convincing way can bring inflation back to 2% * Estonia's Hansson (on ECB GC) printing fresh money to buy govt bonds is a risky step with few benefits * Bank of Canada overall risks to Canadian financial system have not increased since June, estimates Canadian housing overvalued by 10-30% * Bank of Canada's Poloz still pushing against some significant headwinds in the economy * Fitch outlook: Spanish banks recovering, but legacy risks remain * Denmark trims 2014 GDP growth f/c to 0.7 from 1.4%, '15 GDP to 1.4 from 2% f/c in August * New Greek opinion poll shows leftist opposition Syriza w/5-point lead over PM's conservative party * RBNZ's Wheeler expects to see most global QE since 2011, sees econ question marks around Japan, Europe * RBNZ sees neutral rate around 4.5% but may be lower, inflation seen lower for longer, further policy moves dependent on data * NZ RBNZ Bank Interest Rate* N/A 3.50%f/c 3.5%, 3.5%-prev * US Mortgage Market Index w/e 372.3, 347-prev * US MBA Purchase Index w/e 177.7, 175.50-prev * US Mortgage Refinance Index w/e 1518.7, 1341.10-prev * US MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate w/e 4.11%, 4.08%-prev * US Federal Budget,$ Nov f/c -72.5b, -121.7b-prev * BR Foreign Exchange Flows w/e -0.367b, -3.507b-prev * MX Gross Fixed Invest. MM Sep -0.4%, f/c -0.65%, 0.40%-prev * MX Gross Fixed Invest. YY Sep 5.7%, f/c 5.78%, 4.30%-prev * Reuters Poll 11 leading Italian banks to ask for around EUR26b in TLTRO funds on Thursday * Reuters Poll Fed to start raising rates in Q2 '15 despite lower energy prices dampening inflation * Reuters Poll EZ inflation to fall further early next year, * Reuters Poll 25/27 economists say ECB will buy sovereign debt probably early next year Themes * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was the continuation of rising risk aversion as crude oil prices experienced another pronounced selloff. * Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down over 5.0% after OPEC cut its 2015 forecasts for oil demand to the lowest in a decade. * The OPEC forecasts heightened global growth and deflationary concerns, as it suggested the falling oil price was more than just an issue of increasing supply. * Late in the US session Wall Street was down around 1.20% with the S&P energy index down around 3.50%. * The crashing oil price heightened volatility across all asset markets and convinced investors to scale back all positions. * The VIX index was trading at 18.09 late in the US session - over 20% higher than Tuesday's close at 14.89 and a whopping 52% higher than Friday's close at 11.82. * The scaling back of positions heavily weighed on the US dollar once again - as the JPY was once again the safe-haven currency for the FX market. * Late in the US session the USD/JPY was trading at 118.25 - down 1.20% from Tuesday's close. * Position paring sent the EUR/USD higher on Wednesday and late in the US session it was trading at 1.2435 - up 0.50% from Wednesday's close. * Commodity currencies fell against the JPY and EUR, but only the CAD sold off against the USD due to its sensitivity to the oil price. * The Toronto TSX was down 2.65% late in the session. * Late in the US session and before the RBNZ decision the AUD/USD was flat at 0.8293; the NZD/USD was up 0.20% while the USD/CAD rose 0.40% to 1.1495. * The NZD/USD soared higher following the less dovish than expected RBNZ OCR. The RBNZ continued to indicate further monetary tightening was expected at a later stage. The NZD/USD traded up to 0.7820 before settling around 0.7800 - up 1.54% on the day. * The rise in the NZD/USD gave the AUD/USD a boost back above 0.8300 to 0.8315 - even though heavy AUD/NZD selling limited the gain. The AUD/NZD crashed off to 10630/40 from Tuesday's close at 1.0800. * The steep fall in the oil price weighed on some other commodities with NY copper down 1.10% late in the US session and gold was off about 3 bucks at 1,128 despite the softer US dollar and rise in volatility. Iron ore fell 50 cents or 0.72% to 68.90. * The spike in volatility pushed US Treasury yields lower - with the 10-year Treasury yield falling 5 BPS to 2.17%. The fall in the 10-year yield was aided by a strong 10-year auction. The falling oil price has thrown a scare into the high-yield bond market. A lot of the financing for the US shale boom was done through junk bonds and the sliding energy prices spells trouble for those bond holders if the price stays low for a protracted period. * The US dollar index was trading at 88.28 late in the US session down 0.45% from Tuesday's close. Wrap-up It seems obvious there has been a lot of bottom picking attempts by commodity and equity traders since oil fell below 75 USD. Every time crude prices fall they tend to consolidate for a day or two and that price action sucks in bargain hunting bottom pickers. Until that cycle ends - we could see more nasty selloffs in the crude price like we have seen on Monday and Wednesday this week. The steepness of the oil price fall is unnerving and anytime an asset class moves that much and that quickly - it has the capacity to have knock-on effects in other markets that can be extremely difficult to predict. That is why there has been so much squaring of positions that shouldn't be impacted by the slide in oil. That appears to be the case for the US dollar, as it is suffering despite the fact that the most recent Fed comments regarding the falling energy prices was that it was very good for the US economy. There has been a lot of chatter that some portfolio managers are getting very nervous about their high-yield holding, as so much of the US shale boom has been financed by junk bonds and the falling oil price is putting those bonds at risk. This could be one of the factors behind the huge rise in the VIX index following the benign multi month low close on Friday. The Asian market will be jittery today, as the rise in the JPY will send the Nikkei lower and the rise in risk aversion could put AXJ equities under some pressure. The AUD/USD has been remarkably stable on an open/close basis over the past few day, as the weakening USD underpins while the falling commodity prices caps the upside. The main event in Asia today will be the Aus employment data with the market expecting plus 15 K jobs and the unemployment rate to edge up to 6.3% from 6.2%. If the Aus jobs data disappoints - it could lead to heavy AUD/NZD selling due to diverging shifts central bank expectations. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to trade mixed - ext oil slide, fund outflow fears on risk aversion to weigh on MYR, INR and IDR. SGD supported by safe haven plays. KRW pressured by lower USD/JPY, JPY/KRW short cover, BOK to support. Stock markets in for rout following further dump in US markets overnight. Central banks of Indonesia, S Korea and the Philippines to meet on rates today - no change expected for all. Malaysia Oct ind output due at 0401GMT - last 5.4%y/y. Dwindling exports growth likely to see further slowdown in IP to 4.5%y/y vs 5.4%y/y previous. USD/KRW eyes fresh selling to sub 1100 handle - next support at 1098.1, 27 Nov low. Wary of BOK intervention; eyes JPY/KRW. Cross surged on profit taking, risk aversion - last at 9.34, traded high of 9.36 overnight. KRW NDFs traded 1104-1108.4 rg o/n, clsd at 1103.2-1104.2 in NY. BOK exp to keep base rate unchanged at 2.0%. USD/SGD pressured by lower USD/JPY, dipped to 1.3100 low overnight, last at 1.3110. Safe haven play weigh on USD/SGD, crack at 1.3100 likely intraday - next support at 1.3060 - 50% retrace of 1.2960-1.3160. Mkts to continue to eye JPY and CNY proxy interests. USD/MYR to resume merry ride north - fuelled by another night of oil leak - Nymex crude -2.65 to USSD61.17/bbl. USD/MYR to gap up at open to 3.4960 easily (closed 3.48 yest) - if BNM is willing, as per NDFs close in NY. Above 3.50 to see 3.5215, 7 Sept 2009 high. 3.55 beckons next, followed by 3.60. MYR NDFs traded 3.4900-3.5090 rg o/n, clsd at 3.5075-15 in NY. Malaysia Oct ind output due at 0401GMT - last 5.4%y/y. Dwindling exports growth likely to see further slowdown in IP to 4.5%y/y vs 5.4%y/y previous. USD/THB pressured by selling interests, inflows into debts. Expect agents to stall at 32.70 intraday. Pair traded 32.78-32.89 range overnight, clsd at 32.78 in NY. Global growth slowdown to underpin. USD/IDR maintains firm bias above 12300, eyes on foreign flows. Thousands to continue protest in Jakarta today to press for increase in minimum wages - no violence so far, but mkts stay on alert. Risk aversion, widespread stocks dump in global markets; strong corp yearend USD demand to weigh on IDR. Exp the USD/IDR to move back above 12350, resistance zone btw 12380-12400. NDFs traded 12420-12445 o/n, closed at 12435-12450 in NY. BI policy meet today - no change in rates expected, currently at 7.75% (last surprise 25bps hike in Nov after fuel price hike) USD/PHP likely to continue btw 44.50-44.70 range intraday. Strong OFW inflows cap rallies but slowdown in exports/global growth to underpin. PSEi to see further selling pressure on risk aversion, ext loss in US equities markets o/n. BSP exp to keep policy rate unchanged at 4.0% in today's MPC meet. Dovish comments likely on easing inflation, steep slide in oil prices. NDFs traded 44.68-72 rg o/n, closed 44.65-70 in NY. USD/TWD should maintain 31.20-32.30 range in Far East. Buy dips remain preferred strategy. Exporters sales to cap rallies but cont'd central bank intervention, China worries underpin. NDFs traded 31.16-31.18 range o/n, closed at 31.17-31.18 in NY. USD/CNY likely to consolidate amid 3.17-3.20, bullish bias underpin. Pair ended the OTC session at 6.1763, after rg btw 6.1680-6.1975. USD/CNH last 6.18, traded 6.1778-6.1991 range yesterday. Calmer mkts after shake out on Tuesday but risk of further sell-off weigh on the local unit. NDFs curve ease, but expect fresh buying. 1mth last 6.1360-92; 6mths 6.2290-40, 1yr at 6.3070-10. USD/INR traded higher overnight, specs continue short cover as risk appetite worsens. Importers jump on buying wagon; higher gold further underpins. USD/INR to gap up to around 62.30 at open, risks squeeze towards 62.50. Pair ended at 62.02 yest, after range btw 61.91-62.05 intraday. 1mth traded 62.35-52 rg o/n, clsd at 62.52-57 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12420 12445 12420 12435-50 Hi USD/JPY 119.92 117.70 117.90 INR 62.35 62.52 62.35 62.520-57 Hi EUR/USD 1.2448 1.2362 1.2445 KRW 1105 1108.4 1104 1103.2-4.2 Hi EUR/JPY 148.25 146.53 146.71 MYR 3.4900 3.5090 3.4900 3.5075-15 Hi GBP/USD 1.5720 1.5648 1.5716 PHP 44.68 44.72 44.68 44.65-70 Hi USD/CAD 1.1503 1.1436 1.1474 TWD 31.16 31.18 31.16 31.17-18 Hi AUD/USD 0.8348 0.8264 0.8331 CNY 1-mth 6.1385 6.1350 6.1350-60 NZD/USD 0.7834 0.7662 0.7826 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2290-40 USD/SGD 1.3179 1.3100 1.3110 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3070-10 USD/THB 32.89 32.78 32.78 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17533 -268 -1.51 10-year 2.17% 2.21% S&P 500 2026 -34 -1.63 2-year 0.57% 0.61% Nasdaq 4684 -82 -1.73 30-year 2.83% 2.86% FTSE 6500 -29 -0.45 Spot Gold($) 1225.80 1230.00 DAX 9800 +6 +0.06 Nymex 61.35 63.88 Nikkei 17413 -401 -2.25 Brent 64.24 66.62 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)