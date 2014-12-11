SYDNEY, Dec 12 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe & U.S. on Thursday Themes * The main theme across asset markets for most Thursday was more proof the US economy was significantly improving after very strong US Retail Sales data. * The strong US data sent Wall Street nearly 1.5% higher at one stage; US Treasury yields regained the ground lost on Wednesday and the US dollar resumed trending higher. * The stronger than expected US Retail Sales data temporarily helped to divert the market's focus away from the falling oil price - but a late selloff in oil caught the market's attention and took some of the shine off the strong US data. * The strong US Retail Sales data demonstrated to many analysts the positive side of the sliding oil price, as it translated to more disposable income from consumer discretionary. * The S&P was up 1.43% at one stage after the retail sales before the rally faded late in the US session when NYMEX Crude slid below the 60 level to around 59.60 - down another 2.0% on the day. * The S&P was up 0.70% late in the US session - as the S&P energy sector went from being 2.5% higher early in the session on bargain hunting to up .20% with an hour before the close * The USD gained good ground against most currencies, as the stronger US data reminded the market why they bought US dollars before the selloff this week and the move up in short-term Treasury yields suggested investors expect the Fed to start the tightening cycle around mid-2015 and not be deterred by falling inflation concerns. * The USD/JPY was volatile on Thursday - trading as low as 117.44 in Tokyo and the reversing to trade as high as 119.55 after the strong US retail sales. The USD/JPY was trading around 119.25 late in the US session - up 1.23% on the day. * The USD and the USD/JPY especially - was helped by the move up in the short-term US Treasury yields. The 2-year US Treasury yield moved 3 BPS higher to 0.61% while the 10-year Treasury yield bounced to 2.21% at one stage after the US Retail Sales before sliding back to 2.17% after Wall Street gave back some of its gains and NYMEX Crude fell below 60. * Commodity currencies were mixed as the AUD only outperformed the JPY on Thursday and was down against most currencies. * Late in the US session the AUD/USD was trading around 0.8255 - down 0.80% on the day, as the broad USD recovery weighed as did an AFR article indicated that RBA Governor Stevens favoured an AUD/USD around 0.7500. * Despite the late fall in the oil price the CAD outperformed the AUD - with the USD/CAD up 0.50% late in the US session at 1.1541. The NZD/USD was trading around 0.7805 late in the US session - little changed from Wednesday's close as the more hawkish than expected RBNZ on Thursday kept the NAD underpinned. * Despite the ongoing fall in the oil price - other key commodities were steady. NY copper was 0.65% higher late in the US session while iron ore was fixed at 68.80 from 68.90 on Wednesday. Gold traded in a 1,216/1,232 range before settling late in the US session around 1,225 - unchanged from Wednesday's close. * The EUR/USD actually moved a bit higher in Europe when the results of the ECB's TLTRO came in around the lowly set expectations - even though the putrid take-up further advances the view the ECB will have to start buying sovereign bonds in early 2014. * The EUR/USD traded up to 1.2465 from 1.2420 after the LTRO and before NY came in. NY sold from the start and the selling picked up pace following the stronger than expected US retail sales. The EUR/USD traded down to 1.2370 before settling around 1.2380/85 late in the US session - down 0.51% on the day. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 88.68 - up 0.47% from Wednesday's close. Wrap-up The stronger US Retail Sales and solid US jobless claims data reinforces the view that the US economy is outperforming and the Fed will start tightening policy as many other central banks keep their foot hard pressed against the easing pedal. While this view is maintained - macro funds will continue to buy US dollar dips resulting from short-term investors paring back USD longs ahead of year-end. Wall Street investors badly want the "Santa Claus rally" to begin and the better US data Thursday provided the excuse. Wall Street was on its way to having a very big day before the late selloff in the NYMEX crude price below 60 caused some hesitation. If the crude price manages to settle down - Wall Street will likely rally into the end of year and risk appetite will broadly improve. If that proves to be the case - the USD/JPY should move back above 120.00 and this week's fall will be viewed as the correction it had to have. China will be the main focus today with the release of China Industrial Production; Retail Sales and Urban Investment. There will also be rounds of China rate cut rumours throughout the Asian session - and they will be especially loud if the China data comes in weaker than expected. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians bullish theme intact. Most pairs, apart from USD/PHP and USD/KRW to continue higher. Christmas arrives early for the PHP. Santa Moody's announced surprise sovereign rating upgrade by one notch to Baa2, plus stable outlook. USD/PHP implieds slipped below strong 44.50. Pair already weighed by strong yearend OFW inflows. Next stall seen at 44.30. USD/KRW to remain heavy on strong ship builders hedging, selling pressure in JPY/KRW. MYR to remain the sick child in Asia, as oil rout continues - Nymex crude skidded through $60 per barrel - first time in 5 years - as oversupply fears flood the markets. Focus on China today - eyes urban investment, Ind prodn, retail sales and FAI data - another set of weak numbers to set off further selling in regionals ahead of the weekend. Friday RRR cut rumours likely to make rounds again too. USD/KRW eyes fresh selling to sub 1100 handle - eyes 1098 then 1092 test. BOK will continue to check selling, of course but unlikely to break the downtrend. JPY/KRW trades, exporters to dominate. KRW NDFs traded 1101.5-1106 rg o/n, clsd at 1104.5-1105.00 in NY. JPY/KRW last ind at 9.27, shot up to 9.35 yesterday on short squeeze. USD/SGD bounced off 1.3080 support yesterday, tracks fresh rally in USD/JPY. Pair may consolidate amid 1.31-1.3150 early - awaits China leads. Another set of weak China data to reinforce uptrend. USD/SGD shot up to 1.3156 high overnight, up from Asian low at 1.3082. Resistance at 1.3180, 1.3200 next. USD/MYR to continue challenge at 3.50 handle. Crash in oil prices to sub USD60/bbl underpins. Pair likely to open around 3.4950, risks 3.52, 3.5217 high last seen on 7 Sept, 2009. NDFs traded 3.4980-3.5075 rg o/n, clsd at 3.5050-70 in NY. USD/THB likely sideways amid 32.80-32.90. Markets still like shorts here but bullish dollar theme, exports worries to underpin. Eyes on stocks too - extended selling in oil companies to weigh - SET ended -2.1% yesterday. USD/THB traded 32.82-32.875 rg o/n, last ind at 32.82. USD/IDR in for short squeeze, follows spike in NDFs overnight. Locals, corporate who missed out buying on dips below 12350 to panic. Pair likely to charge towards 12400 intraday - BI likely to intervene on test - but only to smooth volatility. USD/IDR to chug along twds 12500 next target on broad bullish dollar theme. USD/TWD eyes breach above 31.30, look for extension towards 31.50. China slowdown to remain driver. Fresh spike in USD/JPY overnight further underpins. USD/TWD ended at 31.262 onshore yesterday. NDFs traded 31.18-20 range overnight, closed at 31.20 in NY. USD/CNY risks charge above 3.20, to track higher USD/CNH. Pair closed OTC trades at 6.1881-91 yesterday, after range amid 6.16-6.19. USD/CNH higher, last at 6.1960-80, traded 6.1758-6.1986 rg yesterday. NDFs curve steepen overnight - 1mth last to 6.1400 again, 1 year eyes 6.32 break, last 6.3160-80. Data dump today includes urban investment, ind prod, retail sales and FDI. Nov urban investment f/c 15.8%y/y vs 15.9% last Ind prodn - f/c 7.5%y/y vs 7.7% last Retail sales - f/c 11.5%y/y, unchanged FAI (ytd) - last -1.20% USD/INR to continue higher on short covering, catch up buying from importers. Stops hit above 62.30 - eyes 62.50, then 62.80 next. Pair ended onshore at 62.35 yesterday, traded 62.1225-62.3575 intraday. NDFs traded 62.57-62.84 range overnight, closed at 62.79-82 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12440 12500 12415 12505-25 Hi USD/JPY 119.56 117.45 119.06 INR 62.69 62.84 62.57 62.79-82 Hi EUR/USD 1.2496 1.2370 1.2390 KRW 1102.5 1106 1101.5 1104.5-105 Hi EUR/JPY 148.06 146.45 147.51 MYR 3.5050 3.5075 3.4980 3.5050-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.5757 1.5652 1.5717 PHP 44.56 44.60 44.54 44.54-58 Hi USD/CAD 1.1551 1.1448 1.1527 TWD 31.18 31.20 31.18 31.18-20 Hi AUD/USD 0.8378 0.8214 0.8260 CNY 1-mth 6.1410 6.1390 6.1350-10 NZD/USD 0.7872 0.7780 0.7805 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2340-70 USD/SGD 1.3156 1.3082 1.3133 CNY 1-yr 6.3175 6.3160 6.3160-80 USD/THB 32.875 32.82 32.82 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17596 +63 +0.36 10-year 2.17% 2.17% S&P 500 2035 +9 +0.45 2-year 0.61% 0.57% Nasdaq 4708 +24 +0.52 30-year 2.81% 2.83% FTSE 6462 -38 -0.59 Spot Gold($) 1225.80 1225.80 DAX 9863 +63 +0.64 Nymex 59.37 61.35 Nikkei 17257 -155 -0.89 Brent 63.68 64.24 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)