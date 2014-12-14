SYDNEY, Dec 15 (IFR) - News and data from Friday night * S&P economists say ECB is poised to move on QE, will venture to fully fledged QE at beginning of next year * S&P affirms UK 'AAA' rating; outlook stable * US PPI Final Demand MM Nov -0.2%, f/c -0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand MM Nov 0%, f/c 0.1%, 0.4%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY Nov 1.4%, f/c 1.4%, 1.5%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand YY Nov 1.8%, f/c 1.8%, 1.8%-prev * US TR/UoM Sentiment Prelim Dec 93.8, f/c 89.5, 88.8-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Prelim Dec 105.7, f/c 101.4, 102.7-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Prelim Dec 86.1, f/c 80.5, 79.9-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Oct 2.1%, f/c 2.68%, 3%-prev * BR Retail Sales YY Oct 1.8%, f/c 0.95%, 0.5%-prev * Former Fed Gov Mishkin - Fed must make it clear to investors that coming rate hikes may not be gradual * EZ Q3 Employment 0.2% q/q, 0.6% y/y vs prev 0.3% rvsd/0.4%. * EZ Oct IP 0.1% m/m, 0.7% y/y vs prev 0.5%/0.2% rvsd. 0.2%/0.6% exp Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme across markets on Friday was heightened risk-aversion sparked by another large fall in the crude oil price - and despite much better than expected UoM Consumer Sentiment. * NYMEX Crude fell over 3.5% to a fresh 5-yeat low after the IEA revised their forecast for 2015 - looking for larger supply and weaker demand. * NYMEX Crude traded as low as 57.34 and closed at 57.81 - down 3.57%. * The steep fall in the oil price has the market worried about credit defaults by highly leveraged shale energy producers in the US and fears there might be contagion in all high yield/junk bond markets that will in turn pressure all companies that are highly leveraged. * There is also growing concerns over near term outlook for EM countries that have the unwanted combination of high USD denominated debt and a dependence on natural resources for their export earnings - as USD rises and commodities fall. * Wall Street was pummeled - with the Dow falling over 300 points and the 3.8% fall for the week was the largest weekly fall since Nov 2011. But the real eye opener was the fall in US Treasury yields less than a week before the FOMC was supposed to start softening the ground for higher US interest rates. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield fell 9bps to 2.08% and is down 26bps from the 2.34% high hit on Monday. * The rise in risk aversion over past week due to slide in oil was significant. VIX index soared over 78% in past week - the biggest weekly climb since May 2010 * VIX index closed at 21.08 up around 5% from Thursday's close at 20.08 and only the second weekly close above 20 in two years. * FX market was choppy on Friday - with the main focus on the oil sensitive currencies NOK and CAD. * FX traders weren't sure what to do with the other currencies, as next week's Fed meeting, run of strong US data, the Japanese election on the weekend and position adjustments for year-end complicated the price action and pushed and pulled the USD in both directions. * Currencies of energy producing countries suffered last week while currencies of energy importing countries benefitted on Friday all of last week, as the oil price plummeted. * USD/NOK closed 1.25% higher on Friday while EUR/NOK rose close to 1.7% on Friday and gained around 4.5% for the week. * USD/CAD rose 0.5% on Friday and EUR/CAD gained around 1.0% on Friday and rose 2.6% for the week. * EUR was the best performing currency on Friday. EUR/USD traded as high as 1.2485 and closed at 1.2464 up 0.4% on the day. * USD/JPY was very choppy Friday trading as low as 118.06 on risk aversion - then it rose to 119.09 after the strong UoM sentiment numbers - before easing when UST yields fell late in NY. USD/JPY closed at 118.82 up 0.1% on the day. * The rise in risk aversion and fall in US yields probably would have pushed the JPY higher (USD/JPY lower), as Japan is a beneficiary of the falling oil price story. But the market expects a decisive Abe-led coalition in Japan's weekend election and doesn't want to be caught if there is a knee-jerk reaction whereby the USD/JPY and the Nikkei move higher on Monday morning. * While crude continued to slide - other key commodities were relatively stable on Friday. NY copper closed up 0.2%; gold eased 5 bucks to 1222 and iron ore eased 10 cents to 68.70. * Commodity currencies underperformed with NZD/USD falling 0.5% to 0.7777 and AUD/USD easing 0.4% to 0.8240. * US dollar index closed at 88.32 - down 0.4% from Thursday's close at 88.66. Wrap up The steep fall in oil has rattled investors and raised fears of disruptions in the credit markets. Some analysts believe the fall in oil is a strong warning that global growth is on the wane and deflationary pressures are building. At the same time comments from central banks and the likes of the IMF indicate the fall in oil prices is a welcomed development, as it is hoped the savings at the gas pump will increase discretionary spending. From the market's perspective - it would be hoped that oil finds a bottom very soon - as the pace of the fall could have some ugly and unforeseen consequences in other markets. The first moves on Monday morning will be likely tied to the result of the Japanese election. The Abe led coalition is expected to win by a huge margin and that should result in USD/JPY and Nikkei moving higher. The danger is for a "buy the rumour/sell the fact" reaction by the time the Asian afternoon gets underway, as an overwhelming Abe coalition victory is priced in. Japan Tankan will also keep the focus on the JPY through the morning. AUD might come under some pressure when AUS Treasurer delivers the MYEFO Monday. Weekend reports indicate that the budget for 2015 will be revised to show a five or six BLN AUD bigger deficit than the 30bln AUD forecast earlier in the year. The reports also tip spending and job cuts through eliminating 175 government departments. The deteriorating budget and the negative press associated with it - could raise expectations the RBA will have to shoulder the burden by cutting rates early in 2015. This could put the AUD under broad pressure, as the market continues to look for excuses to sell the AUD - not buy it. If oil prices do manage to settle - the attention will quickly shift to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The market started to build up hawkish expectations after relatively upbeat/hawkish comments from Fed voters Stanley Fischer and William Dudley, but the steep fall in Treasury yields last week, the rise in deflation fears and spike in risk aversion seems to have muddled the Fed outlook a bit. The Fed will likely be very pleased with the US employment situation and other encouraging data, but the very weak inflation environment might tip the key FOMC voting members into the "what's the point of rushing" mindset. In any case it will be a major event for all markets and the last one for the year one would think. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Looking ahead on Monday * 23:50 JP Tankan Week ahead - Oil price, FOMC and Japan the main focus. Volatility is on the rise and the week ahead could see markets remain jittery. The falling oil price has raised concerns over the possibility of junk bond defaults by US shale oil related companies that are heavily leveraged and possible contagion if they do get in debt trouble. The falling energy prices have also raised deflation concerns along with global growth fears. If NYMEX Crude falls to or below 55 USD the aforementioned concerns are bound to intensify. FOMC meets on Wednesday and this meeting will be followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Yellen - along with a new set of Fed projections. The market will key on the statement to see if the "considerable time" language used to describe the timing of the start of the tightening cycle is removed or altered. There is strong speculation it will be removed after the very strong US payroll report and other upbeat US data in recent weeks. Comments from influential FOMC voting "doves" Stanley Fischer and William Dudley suggest the Fed isn't overly concerned over the falling energy prices - but the comments were made before recent falls that led to heavy falls on Wall Street and falls in US Treasury yields. There is bound to be a lot of volatility before and after Wednesday's Fed event. If the Fed is relatively hawkish - the USD will likely move higher - while risk assets and risk currencies will likely get hit hard. If the Fed is relatively dovish - the USD could fall sharply as the market is very long heading into the end of the year. Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruised to a big election win on Sunday, ensuring he will stick to reflationary economic policies and a muscular security stance, but record low turnout pointed to broad dissatisfaction with his performance. As as the result is most likely priced in - there might be a selloff in both Nikkei and USD/JPY once the dust settles. That would be especially true in investor risk aversion remains at the heightened levels they were at the NY close on Friday. The Japan Tankan will be released on Monday with the market expecting the big mfg's index to remain at 13 while the big mfg's outlook to improve to 14 from 13. A stronger result will add support to the Nikkei and see JPY weakness. The BOJ meets on Friday amid reports the central bank will not react to the falling oil price by taking additional easing steps. Key data and other events in the week ahead - key data event in the US this coming week will be the CPI on Wednesday. It will be fairly busy in the EZ for data this week. On Tuesday EZ Flash MFG PMI will be released along with German ZEW. On Thursday German IFO will be the key event. The key vents in the UK will be the BOE Minutes on Wednesday along with US Labour data on the same day - followed on Thursday by UK Retail Sales. HSBC Flash China MFG PMI will be released on Tuesday while China house price data will be released on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were hit hard on Friday, as the falling oil price and soaring risk aversion sent investors heading for cover. * The London FTSE fell 2.5% with the FTSE energy index falling 2.3% and the FTSE mining index sold off 2.45%; the German DAX slid 2.7%; French CAC fell 2.8%; Milan Index closed 3.1% lower and the Spanish IBEX had a 2.75% loss on the day. * For the week London FTSE melted 6.6%; German DAX fell 4.9%; French CAC slid 7.0%; Milan fell 7.4% and the Spanish IBEX had a weekly loss of 6.9%. * Wall Street was pummeled - with the Dow falling over 300 points and the 3.8% fall for the week was the largest weekly fall since Nov 2011. * The rise in risk aversion over the past week due to the slide in oil was significant. The VIX index soared over 78% in the past week - the biggest weekly climb since May 2010. * The VIX index closed at 21.08 up around 5% from Thursday's close at 20.08 and only the second weekly close above 20 in two years. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.8% on Friday and fell a whopping 8.8% for the week. The Toronto Exchange fell 1.25% on Friday and was down 5.0% for week. A closer look at the commodity market * NYMEX Crude fell over 3.50% to a fresh 5-yeat low after the IEA revised their forecast for 2015 - looking for larger supply and weaker demand. * NYMEX Crude traded as low as 57.34 and closed at 57.81 - down 3.57%. * While crude continued to slide - other key commodities were relatively stable on Friday. NY copper closed up 0.2%; gold eased 5 bucks to 1222 and iron ore eased 10 cents to 68.70. * For the week NYMEX Crude fell 12.2%; Brent Crude fell 10.4%; NY Copper edged 0.7% higher; Lon Copper gained 0.6%; iron ore fell 3.1% while gold rose 2.5% due to safe-haven flows. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed Friday unchanged at 1.88%; 10-yr Italian bond yield edged 1bp higher to 2.07%; 10-yr German Bund yield fell 6bps to a fresh all-time low yield at 0.62% and 10-yr UK Gilt yield sunk 10bps to 1.80%. * The flight to safe-haven sent the 10-yr US Treasury yield down 9bps to 2.08% and it is down 26bps from the 2.34% high hit on Monday. The 2-yr UST yield fell 5bps to 0.55% and is 12bps lower than Monday's high at 0.67%. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 14 December 2014 Equities S&P: The price action in the S&P last week ended the trend higher, as the 5-dma crossed below the 10-dma and both are pointing lower. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are starting to line up in a bearish formation and a break below the 50-dma at 2,000 would likely confirm a short-trend lower is underway. Key fibo support is found at the 38.2 of the 1,820/2,079 move at 1.980. {Last 2,002} Nikkei stopped trending higher last week, but it doesn't appear to be ready to reverse and start trending lower. Period of choppy consolidation appears likely with major support formed at 16700 where a key fibo support and a series of daily lows converge. {Last 17,371} ASX has started to trend lower - but the price action isn't convincing just yet. Key support is found at the Oct 13 low at 5,122 and if that level gives way a test of monthly lows ahead of 5k appears likely. The ASX needs to break and close above the 20-dma at 5,320 to ease he downward pressure. {Last 5,219} Commodities Gold has started to trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are now lined up in a bullish formation and the break and close above resistance at 1,212 suggests the trend higher is taking hold and a move towards 1,255 might be underway. A fall below the 20-dma at 1,205 would warn the trend higher is failing and more choppy range trading lies ahead. {Last 1222} Lon Copper - trend lower in copper ended last week and the 5 and 10-dma's are now pointing higher. A break above the 20-dma at 6,520 would suggest a decent correction higher is underway and send copper back to the 6,600/6,700 congestion zone. {Last 6,490} Brent Crude is trending lower, showing no sign of turning around yet and the trend is accelerating. 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bearish formation and all point lower. The 20-dma has been acting like a resistance/trend line and only a break above that reading would suggest the trend lower was running out of steam. The descending 20-dma comes in around 72.00. There is support around 59.50; break below that level targets fmr resistance around 54.50. {Last 61.85} FX EUR/USD - trend lower in the EUR/USD proved short-lived, as the 5-dma has turned back above the 10-dma. Resistance has formed ard 1.2500 with a break targeting the 50% retracement of the 1.2887/1.2247 move at 1.2565. Strong resistance is found between 1.2600/50. A break back below 1.2360 would return the pressure to the downside. {Last 1.2464} USD/JPY - price action last week ended the trend higher, as the 5-dma has now crossed below the 10-dma. USD/JPY needs to break back above 120.00 to regain upward momentum. Support is found at the daily kinjun line at 117.85 and a daily close below that level could see the correction lower extend to the 38.2 fibo of the 105.19/121.86 move around 115/50. {Last 118.82} AUD/USD is trending lower and the trend is showing no sign of losing momentum. A break and close above the 10-dma at 0.8345 would warn the trend lower is fading and a break and close above the 20-dma around 0.8475 would suggest a short term bottom is in place at 0.8214. A break below 0.8200 targets the May 2010 low at 0.8066. {Last 0.8240} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR N/A 12740 12590 12735-12745 N/A USD/JPY 119.21 118.05 118.82 INR N/A 62.98 62.66 62.97-99 N/A EUR/USD 1.2485 1.2384 1.2464 KRW N/A 1106 1102.5 1106-1106.5 N/A EUR/JPY 148.16 146.95 148.00 MYR N/A 3.5200 3.5000 3.5180-10 N/A GBP/USD 1.5745 1.5697 1.5707 PHP N/A 44.65 44.58 44.59-61 N/A USD/CAD 1.1591 1.1516 1.1581 TWD N/A 31.33 31.28 31.34-36 N/A AUD/USD 0.8299 0.8227 0.8240 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1360 6.1365-85 NZD/USD 0.7841 0.7757 0.7777 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2240-70 USD/SGD 1.3140 1.3080 1.3140 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3105 6.3105-35 USD/THB 32.83 32.77 32.825 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17281 -315 -1.79 10-year 2.08% 2.17% S&P 500 2002 -33 -1.62 2-year 0.54% 0.59% NASDAQ 4654 -54 -1.15 30-year 2.74% 2.82% FTSE 6301 -161 -2.49 Spot Gold($) 1222.40 1227.90 DAX 9595 -268 -2.71 Nymex 57.81 59.95 Nikkei 17371 +114 +0.66 Brent 61.85 63.68 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)