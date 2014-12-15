SYDNEY, Dec 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Bank of Russia raises key rate to 17.0 from 10.5% * BUBA sustained drop in oil price would result in 0.4% cut to '15 German inflation f/c * Canada's Clement says no need to panic over effect of lower oil prices on govt revenue * Bank of Italy's Visco says there is serious risk that too-low inflation expectations become rooted in Med-term expectations * Greek Central Banker says political crisis poses great risk of irreparable damage to Greece's economy * Russian ruble extends losses to all-time low near 66; traders say CB likely intervening to support CCY * Mexico's Carstens calm about evolution of peso, no plans to increase amount offered in USD auctions * S&P analyst Briozzo says Brazil needs prudent econ policies, economic stability to avoid negative rating outlook * US NY Fed Manufacturing Dec -3.58, f/c 12.4, 10.16-prev * US Industrial Output MM Nov 1.3%, f/c 0.7%, 0.1 -prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Nov 80.1%, f/c 79.3%, 79.3% -prev * US Mfg Output MM Nov 1.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.4 -prev * US NAHB Housing Mkt Indx* Dec 57, f/c 58, 58-prev * BR IBC-BR Econ Activity* Oct -0.26%, f/c 0.2%, 0.4 -prev * Nowotny, no member unconditionally for bond-buys, depends on economy * Nowotny rules out bond buying in primary market Rts * Italy EconMin Padoan expects ECB to opt for QE - La Stampa * Spain EconMin de Guindos - Inflation likely zero in '15 - ABC, * CH Nov Prod Imp px -1.6% y/y vs -1.1% prev * UK Dec CBI Trends +5 vs 3 prev, 3 exp Themes * Choppy volatility was the main theme across markets on Monday, as the falling oil price competed with mixed US economic data and the upcoming Fed meeting to push and pull prices. * The run of mostly positive US data continued on Monday with IP coming in at plus 1.3% vs expectations of plus 0.7%. Balancing the strong IP was weaker than expected NY Mfg data - showing a big miss with minus 3.58 vs expectations of plus 12.40. * The relentless fall in crude oil continued Monday with NYMEX Crude falling as low as 55.02 and was trading down over 4.0% at 55.22 late in the US session. * The Dow was up over 100 points early in the session following the strong US IP and an initial rise in NYMEX Crude. Prices reversed later in the morning when OPEC reiterated commitment not to cut output despite the steep fall in prices. * The Dow reversed to close down 100 points (the first time it has swung from over 100 up to 100 down since June). * It appeared that investors were starting to break the correlation between oil and equities - as Wall St rallied from the lows while the oil price kept sliding * The falling oil price and upcoming FOMC meeting kept investors on edge and there was a "risk-off" mood/price action in the FX and emerging markets. * The Russian Ruble fell a massive 13% due to the falling oil price and prospect of new US sanctions. * The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was down 1.6% late in the US session. * JPY was the best performing currency on Monday - in part due to the elevated risk aversion and in part due to the Japanese weekend election resulting in a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" event for the JPY. * USD/JPY closed at 117.83 - down 0.84% from Friday's close. AUD/JPY was down 1.0% at 96.80 - while NZD/JPY was down close to 1.1% at 91.22. * CAD underperformed once again due to the falling oil price. USD/CAD closed at 1.1672 - up 0.75% on the day. * AUD/USD was whippy - but managed to hold just above 0.8200 as a large option barrier at that level is being protected. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.8201 before closing in NY at 0.8211 late in the US session - down 0.3% on the day. * EUR/USD was contained between 1.2415/85 on Monday and closed in NY at 1.2438 - down 0.2% on the day. EUR/USD was holding up relatively well despite the USD-favorable widening of the spread between US Treasury and German Bund yields, dovish comments from the ECB Nowotny; Greece uncertainty and EUR/JPY selling. * US Treasury yields moved higher during the morning session before paring gains when risk aversion set in. The 10-yr Treasury yield traded as high as 2.13% before easing to 2.12% - up from Friday's close at 2.08%. * The 2-yr Treasury yield moved up 4bps to 0.58%, as the market positioned for Wednesday's FOMC and the possibility the Fed will soften the ground for the start of the tightening cycle in mid-2015. * It was another bad day from commodities, as the free-fall in crude oil continued with a fall of over 4.0%; NY Copper was down over 2.0%; Gold dived below 1,200 to be trading at 1,193 late in the US session - down 2.4% from Friday's close and iron ore slipped another 10 cents to 68.60. * US dollar index was trading at 88.48 - up 0.13% from Friday's close at 88.36. Wrap-up The market's focus may start to intensify on emerging market currencies and assets. The fall in the crude oil price has put huge pressure on the high-yield or junk bond market and investors appear to be in the process of reassessing risk. Leverage is starting to become a dirty word again and indebted EM countries that depend on commodity exports and foreign investment are being put under the microscope. The FOMC meeting on Wednesday may add to the emerging market angst if the Fed signals they are pleased with growth and not so worried about falling inflation - thus telling the market to get ready for the tightening cycle to begin. All of the "buy USD/JPY in advance of a big election win for Abe" trades are now underwater. If emerging market assets and currencies do come under pressure it will likely put upward pressure on the JPY as a safe-haven beneficiary. Aside from select EM currencies - risk currencies such as the AUD, NZD and CAD could trend lower against the JPY and the USD - unless Wednesday's Fed event turns out to be more dovish than expected. AUD/USD manages to hold above a 0.8200 option barrier, but remains vulnerable. Stops are eyed below 0.8200 and a clear break targets the mid-2010 low at 0.8066. The key event for Asia today will be the HSBC Flash MFG PMI which is expected to come in at 50.01 according to a Reuter's poll. A fall below 50 (contraction territory) might rattle already fragile markets a bit and put currencies like the AUD under further pressure. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is mostly higher after another night of high volatility in illiquid year end markets. NYMEX crude fell another 4 dollars to 55 dollars a barrel but it was the Russian Rouble that gained most attention. The Rouble fell over 13% on Monday forcing the Bank of Russia to hike rates by 650bps to 17.0% (one-week repo) just after the NY close. Commodity currencies not surprisingly were down again. US data was mostly strong led by IP up 1.3% in November. Expect more choppy trading in Asia again today but mostly contra to the moves overnight. China HSBC flash PMI key release in Asia. USD/KRW traded a 1099.1-1105.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1099.1. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3106-1.3134 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3118. The Straits Times closed down 0.9%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4950-3.4985 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.4975. The KLCI closed down 2.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12580-12700 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12695. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12599. The IDX Composite closed down 1.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.575-68 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.67. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 32.78-99 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.97. The Set closed down 2.4%. USD/TWD traded a 31.313-33 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.32. The Taiex closed down 0.45%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1152 slightly lower than the previous 6.1184 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1819-6.1946 range; last at 6.1912. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1946 - range 6.1882-6.1961. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3070-6.3090. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 62.45-95 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.94. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 16 Dec 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * Falling commodity prices hit the London FTSE with the FT Mining index falling 2.91% and helping to push the FTSE down 1.87%. The German DAX plunged 2.72%; the French CAC fell 2.51%; the FT Milan Index closed down 2.81% and the Spanish IBEX closed 2.38% lower. * The Dow was up over 100 points early in the session following the strong US IP and an initial rise in NYMEX Crude. Prices reversed later in the morning when OPEC reiterated their commitment not to cut output despite the steep fall in prices. * The Dow reversed to be down over 100 points at one stage (the first time it has swung from over 100 up to 100 down since June) - before rallying late in the session to be down only 55 points with an hour to go. * It appeared that investors were starting to break the correlation between oil and equities - as Wall Street rallied from the lows while the oil price kept sliding. * The Dow closed down 99.99 points or 0.58% lower at 17,180.84; the S&P closed down 12.70 points or 0.63% lower at 1,989.63 and the NASDAQ closed down 48.44 points or 1.04% lower at 4,605.16. * The VIX index closed at 20.25 down 3.98% from Friday's close at 21.08. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 2.96% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * It was another bad day from commodities, as the free-fall in crude oil continued with a fall of over 4.0% as of late in the US session; NY Copper was down over 2.0%; Gold dived below 1,200 to close at 1,193 - down 2.0% from Friday's close and iron ore slipped another 10 cents to 68.60. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Despite the rise in risk aversion/fall in European equities - peripheral yields eased and narrowed against German bunds. The market is more focused on positioning for ECB QE than rising risk aversion. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 6bps to 2.01% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 9bps to 1.79%. The 10-yr German Bund yield closed unchanged at 0.62% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed unchanged at 1.80%. * US Treasury yields moved higher during the morning session before paring gains when risk aversion set in. The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.13% before easing to 2.12% - up from Friday's close at 2.08%. * The 2-yr Treasury yield moved up 4bps to 0.58%, as the market positioned for Wednesday's FOMC and the possibility the Fed will soften the ground for the start of the tightening cycle in mid-2015. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12900 13130 13050 13180-13210 N/A USD/JPY 119.13 117.56 117.81 INR 63.23 63.95 63.40 63.95-97 N/A EUR/USD 1.2485 1.2414 1.2437 KRW 1101 1103 1101.5 1100-1100.5 N/A EUR/JPY 148.44 146.27 146.67 MYR 3.5090 3.5225 3.5160 3.5160-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.5747 1.5602 1.5639 PHP 44.74 44.78 44.77 44.80-82 N/A USD/CAD 1.1674 1.1549 1.1672 TWD 31.30 31.31 31.26 31.20-21 N/A AUD/USD 0.8268 0.8201 0.8211 CNY 1-mth 6.1360 6.1355 6.1350-60 NZD/USD 0.7792 0.7723 0.7744 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/SGD 1.3140 1.3106 1.3130 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2620-80 USD/THB 33.01 32.78 32.975 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17181 -100 -0.58 10-year 2.12% 2.08% S&P 500 1990 -13 -0.63 2-year 0.58% 0.54% NASDAQ 4605 -49 -1.04 30-year 2.75% 2.74% FTSE 6183 -118 -1.87 Spot Gold($) 1193.20 1222.40 DAX 9334 -261 -2.72 Nymex 55.30 57.81 Nikkei 17099 -272 -1.57 Brent 60.50 61.85 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)