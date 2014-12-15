SYDNEY, Dec 16 (IFR) -
Headlines from Monday Night
* Bank of Russia raises key rate to 17.0 from 10.5%
* BUBA sustained drop in oil price would result in 0.4% cut to '15 German
inflation f/c
* Canada's Clement says no need to panic over effect of lower oil prices on govt
revenue
* Bank of Italy's Visco says there is serious risk that too-low inflation
expectations become rooted in Med-term expectations
* Greek Central Banker says political crisis poses great risk of irreparable
damage to Greece's economy
* Russian ruble extends losses to all-time low near 66; traders say CB likely
intervening to support CCY
* Mexico's Carstens calm about evolution of peso, no plans to increase amount
offered in USD auctions
* S&P analyst Briozzo says Brazil needs prudent econ policies, economic
stability to avoid negative rating outlook
* US NY Fed Manufacturing Dec -3.58, f/c 12.4, 10.16-prev
* US Industrial Output MM Nov 1.3%, f/c 0.7%, 0.1 -prev
* US Capacity Utilization MM Nov 80.1%, f/c 79.3%, 79.3% -prev
* US Mfg Output MM Nov 1.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.4 -prev
* US NAHB Housing Mkt Indx* Dec 57, f/c 58, 58-prev
* BR IBC-BR Econ Activity* Oct -0.26%, f/c 0.2%, 0.4 -prev
* Nowotny, no member unconditionally for bond-buys, depends on economy
* Nowotny rules out bond buying in primary market Rts
* Italy EconMin Padoan expects ECB to opt for QE - La Stampa
* Spain EconMin de Guindos - Inflation likely zero in '15 - ABC,
* CH Nov Prod Imp px -1.6% y/y vs -1.1% prev
* UK Dec CBI Trends +5 vs 3 prev, 3 exp
Themes
* Choppy volatility was the main theme across markets on Monday, as the falling
oil price competed with mixed US economic data and the upcoming Fed meeting to
push and pull prices.
* The run of mostly positive US data continued on Monday with IP coming in at
plus 1.3% vs expectations of plus 0.7%. Balancing the strong IP was weaker than
expected NY Mfg data - showing a big miss with minus 3.58 vs expectations of
plus 12.40.
* The relentless fall in crude oil continued Monday with NYMEX Crude falling as
low as 55.02 and was trading down over 4.0% at 55.22 late in the US session.
* The Dow was up over 100 points early in the session following the strong US IP
and an initial rise in NYMEX Crude. Prices reversed later in the morning when
OPEC reiterated commitment not to cut output despite the steep fall in prices.
* The Dow reversed to close down 100 points (the first time it has swung from
over 100 up to 100 down since June).
* It appeared that investors were starting to break the correlation between oil
and equities - as Wall St rallied from the lows while the oil price kept
sliding
* The falling oil price and upcoming FOMC meeting kept investors on edge and
there was a "risk-off" mood/price action in the FX and emerging markets.
* The Russian Ruble fell a massive 13% due to the falling oil price and prospect
of new US sanctions.
* The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was down 1.6% late in the US session.
* JPY was the best performing currency on Monday - in part due to the elevated
risk aversion and in part due to the Japanese weekend election resulting in a
"sell the rumour/buy the fact" event for the JPY.
* USD/JPY closed at 117.83 - down 0.84% from Friday's close. AUD/JPY was down
1.0% at 96.80 - while NZD/JPY was down close to 1.1% at 91.22.
* CAD underperformed once again due to the falling oil price. USD/CAD closed at
1.1672 - up 0.75% on the day.
* AUD/USD was whippy - but managed to hold just above 0.8200 as a large option
barrier at that level is being protected. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.8201 before
closing in NY at 0.8211 late in the US session - down 0.3% on the day.
* EUR/USD was contained between 1.2415/85 on Monday and closed in NY at 1.2438 -
down 0.2% on the day. EUR/USD was holding up relatively well despite the
USD-favorable widening of the spread between US Treasury and German Bund yields,
dovish comments from the ECB Nowotny; Greece uncertainty and EUR/JPY selling.
* US Treasury yields moved higher during the morning session before paring gains
when risk aversion set in. The 10-yr Treasury yield traded as high as 2.13%
before easing to 2.12% - up from Friday's close at 2.08%.
* The 2-yr Treasury yield moved up 4bps to 0.58%, as the market positioned for
Wednesday's FOMC and the possibility the Fed will soften the ground for the
start of the tightening cycle in mid-2015.
* It was another bad day from commodities, as the free-fall in crude oil
continued with a fall of over 4.0%; NY Copper was down over 2.0%; Gold dived
below 1,200 to be trading at 1,193 late in the US session - down 2.4% from
Friday's close and iron ore slipped another 10 cents to 68.60.
* US dollar index was trading at 88.48 - up 0.13% from Friday's close at 88.36.
Wrap-up
The market's focus may start to intensify on emerging market currencies and
assets. The fall in the crude oil price has put huge pressure on the high-yield
or junk bond market and investors appear to be in the process of reassessing
risk. Leverage is starting to become a dirty word again and indebted EM
countries that depend on commodity exports and foreign investment are being put
under the microscope. The FOMC meeting on Wednesday may add to the emerging
market angst if the Fed signals they are pleased with growth and not so worried
about falling inflation - thus telling the market to get ready for the
tightening cycle to begin.
All of the "buy USD/JPY in advance of a big election win for Abe" trades are now
underwater. If emerging market assets and currencies do come under pressure it
will likely put upward pressure on the JPY as a safe-haven beneficiary. Aside
from select EM currencies - risk currencies such as the AUD, NZD and CAD could
trend lower against the JPY and the USD - unless Wednesday's Fed event turns out
to be more dovish than expected.
AUD/USD manages to hold above a 0.8200 option barrier, but remains vulnerable.
Stops are eyed below 0.8200 and a clear break targets the mid-2010 low at
0.8066. The key event for Asia today will be the HSBC Flash MFG PMI which is
expected to come in at 50.01 according to a Reuter's poll. A fall below 50
(contraction territory) might rattle already fragile markets a bit and put
currencies like the AUD under further pressure. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is mostly higher after another night of high volatility in illiquid year
end markets. NYMEX crude fell another 4 dollars to 55 dollars a barrel but it
was the Russian Rouble that gained most attention. The Rouble fell over 13% on
Monday forcing the Bank of Russia to hike rates by 650bps to 17.0% (one-week
repo) just after the NY close. Commodity currencies not surprisingly were down
again. US data was mostly strong led by IP up 1.3% in November. Expect more
choppy trading in Asia again today but mostly contra to the moves overnight.
China HSBC flash PMI key release in Asia.
USD/KRW traded a 1099.1-1105.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1099.1. The
Kospi closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3106-1.3134 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3118. The
Straits Times closed down 0.9%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.4950-3.4985 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.4975. The KLCI
closed down 2.0%.
USD/IDR traded a 12580-12700 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12695. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12599. The IDX Composite closed
down 1.0%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.575-68 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.67. The PSE index
closed up 0.7%.
USD/THB traded a 32.78-99 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.97. The Set closed
down 2.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.313-33 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.32. The Taiex
closed down 0.45%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1152 slightly lower than the previous
6.1184 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1819-6.1946 range; last at 6.1912. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.1946 - range 6.1882-6.1961. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3070-6.3090. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%.
USD/INR traded a 62.45-95 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.94. The Sensex
closed down 0.1%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
16 Dec 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
A closer look at the equity market
* Falling commodity prices hit the London FTSE with the FT Mining index falling
2.91% and helping to push the FTSE down 1.87%. The German DAX plunged 2.72%; the
French CAC fell 2.51%; the FT Milan Index closed down 2.81% and the Spanish IBEX
closed 2.38% lower.
* The Dow was up over 100 points early in the session following the strong US IP
and an initial rise in NYMEX Crude. Prices reversed later in the morning when
OPEC reiterated their commitment not to cut output despite the steep fall in
prices.
* The Dow reversed to be down over 100 points at one stage (the first time it
has swung from over 100 up to 100 down since June) - before rallying late in the
session to be down only 55 points with an hour to go.
* It appeared that investors were starting to break the correlation between oil
and equities - as Wall Street rallied from the lows while the oil price kept
sliding.
* The Dow closed down 99.99 points or 0.58% lower at 17,180.84; the S&P closed
down 12.70 points or 0.63% lower at 1,989.63 and the NASDAQ closed down 48.44
points or 1.04% lower at 4,605.16.
* The VIX index closed at 20.25 down 3.98% from Friday's close at 21.08.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 2.96% late in the session.
A closer look at the commodity market
* It was another bad day from commodities, as the free-fall in crude oil
continued with a fall of over 4.0% as of late in the US session; NY Copper was
down over 2.0%; Gold dived below 1,200 to close at 1,193 - down 2.0% from
Friday's close and iron ore slipped another 10 cents to 68.60.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* Despite the rise in risk aversion/fall in European equities - peripheral
yields eased and narrowed against German bunds. The market is more focused on
positioning for ECB QE than rising risk aversion.
* The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 6bps to 2.01% and the 10-yr Spanish bond
yield eased 9bps to 1.79%. The 10-yr German Bund yield closed unchanged at 0.62%
and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed unchanged at 1.80%.
* US Treasury yields moved higher during the morning session before paring gains
when risk aversion set in. The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.13%
before easing to 2.12% - up from Friday's close at 2.08%.
* The 2-yr Treasury yield moved up 4bps to 0.58%, as the market positioned for
Wednesday's FOMC and the possibility the Fed will soften the ground for the
start of the tightening cycle in mid-2015.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12900 13130 13050 13180-13210 N/A USD/JPY 119.13 117.56 117.81
INR 63.23 63.95 63.40 63.95-97 N/A EUR/USD 1.2485 1.2414 1.2437
KRW 1101 1103 1101.5 1100-1100.5 N/A EUR/JPY 148.44 146.27 146.67
MYR 3.5090 3.5225 3.5160 3.5160-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.5747 1.5602 1.5639
PHP 44.74 44.78 44.77 44.80-82 N/A USD/CAD 1.1674 1.1549 1.1672
TWD 31.30 31.31 31.26 31.20-21 N/A AUD/USD 0.8268 0.8201 0.8211
CNY 1-mth 6.1360 6.1355 6.1350-60 NZD/USD 0.7792 0.7723 0.7744
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/SGD 1.3140 1.3106 1.3130
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2620-80 USD/THB 33.01 32.78 32.975
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17181 -100 -0.58 10-year 2.12% 2.08%
S&P 500 1990 -13 -0.63 2-year 0.58% 0.54%
NASDAQ 4605 -49 -1.04 30-year 2.75% 2.74%
FTSE 6183 -118 -1.87 Spot Gold($) 1193.20 1222.40
DAX 9334 -261 -2.72 Nymex 55.30 57.81
Nikkei 17099 -272 -1.57 Brent 60.50 61.85
(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)