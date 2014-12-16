SYDNEY, Dec 17 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Russian ruble weakens beyond 80/USD, before reversing to 68/USD * Oil Futures (CLc1) falls below USD 54 /bbl, reverses to 56.00 as NY session ends * Russian CB first Deputy Gov says CB will take more measures after rate hike, says situation in FX & stock markets critical * Econ Minister Ulyukayev current market situation calls for supporting Russian banking sector to ensure stability * Retail FX broker FXCM ceases ruble trade says expects major liquidity providers to stop pricing ruble in anticipation of capital controls, Gain Capital increases margin req, EBS no changes * White House says Obama to sign new Russian sanctions bill by the end of the week * US Sec of State Kerry says there are signs of constructive choices by Russia on Ukraine * ECB's Coeure says to meet inflation target ECB should maintain & when necessary amplify an already very accommodative policy * Kuwait oil minister OPEC countries in agreement over not having another meeting except in June * Kuwait oil minister says new prices for kerosene, diesel & jet fuel to be implemented in 2015 * Canadian PM will balance next year's budget even with dramatically lower oil prices * Fonterra's GDT price rises 2.4%w/an avg selling price of USD 2,609 per tonne * Brazil's Tombini expects gradual recovery of business/consumer confidence, says inflation should peak in Q1 '15, * Tombini says CCY program to range between USD 50- 200m per day, CCY swaps pgm has met its objectives, will prevent secondary effects of price adjustments from spreading to rest of economy * Mexican Finance Ministry sees '15 federal budget deficit of 3.1%/GDP after estimated3.5%/GDP in '14 * US ICSC Chain Stores WW w/e 3%, -0.02-prev * US ICSC Chain Stores YY w/e 1.1%, 2.90%-prev * US Housing Starts Number MM Nov 1.028m, f/c 1.040m, 1.045m-prev * US House Starts MM: Change Nov -1.6%, 1.70%-prev * US Building Permits: Number Nov 1.035m, f/c 1.060m, 1.092m-prev * US Build Permits: Change MM Nov -5.2%, 5.90%-prev * US Redbook MM w/e -1.2%, -1.30%-prev * US Redbook YY w/e 4.1%, 3.90%-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Dec 53.7, 55.2, 54.8-prev * CA Manufacturing Sales MM Oct -0.6%, -0.4%, 2.20%-prev Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Exports YY* Nov f/c 7%, 9.60%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY* Nov f/c 1.7%, 2.70%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Yen* Nov f/c -1000.0b, -710.0b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD: Broad based USD weakness combined with record highs for USD/RUB and USD/TRY to send EUR/USD shorts running for cover in Europe. The pair rallied from the 1.2440 area and sat near 1.2540 as NY got going. USD weakness persisted in early NY and the pair went on to hit a 1.2570 high. At that point the USD staged a recovery vs. the majors while RUB and TRY put in impressive rebounds. EUR/USD began a steady descent from the highs that persisted for the remainder of NY's session. The pair tested 1.2480 before any sort of bounce was seen but the bounce was sold and the pair slipped back near 1.2480 late in the day. The long upper wick on today's candle and failure to hold above the 55-DMA could be a warning for recent longs. This might indicate the short squeeze is faltering. Should tomorrow's EZ CPI come in below expectations it's likely EUR will trade heavy across the board. We might then see EUR/USD break below the 21-DMA and test key s-t support near 1.236/65. A break there opens the door to the 2014 low. USD/JPY: Risk plummeted and the yen surged in Ldn and early NY trading amid a collapse in the RUB and attendant deleveraging. USD/JPY finally found support close to 38.2% of the 105.19-121.86 Oct-Dec rise; a retracement mimicked by the cash N225, even if futures broke the 38.2% in post Japanese trading. Also helping to right prices was the carom off the bottom of the down channel off the hourly highs and lows since the 121.86 peak. Oil prices, stocks & Tsy yields also recovered intraday, getting USD/JPY to a 117.75 NY high. Some of the USD rebound was motivated by nimble traders squaring USD shorts ahead of Wed's FOMC announcement and presser. Keep in mind much of the buying in Japanese stocks has been from abroad since the BOJ's QQE2 announcement, creating a certain amount hot money risk. QQE, GPIF and other semi-official support for USD/JPY and local stocks should revive USD/JPY in time, particularly if the data-dependent Fed is inching closer to outright tightening. GBP/JPY recovered from the intraday plunge toward early Nov/38.2% props. AUD/JPY got back above its 200-DMA. EUR/JPY retook its Kijun. Japan Trade data Wed. GBP/USD: Cable moved off early session lows at 1.5610, put in after the release of lower than expected UK inflation data, at a 12-year low (1% v Rtrs f/c 1.2%). BOE Governor Carney was able to talk up the GBP saying that the BoE will look through direct impact of oil price on UK inflation. Carney's statements lifted the pound to 1.5720; the pound got a further boost as a run on the RUB, which lifted USD/RUB to a new high near 80, and falling oil prices moved the markets to safe haven mode taking the pound to highs at 1.5785 before ending the NY session by 1.5730 as the ruble, oil and equity markets staged an impressive rally. The pound also benefited from short covering ahead of Wednesday's Fed meeting/presser and general lightening of positions as liquidity begins to dry up ahead of holidays and year-end. EUR/GBP is ending the session down a touch at 0.7935, after rising to a high by 0.8008, post-CPI. While UK inflation remains weak, earnings are expected to rise offsetting today's low inflation release. Cable should outperform the euro as the UK is still expected to hike rates well ahead of the ECB; which looks set to begin QE in Q1 2015. USD/CHF: The franc rally as risk came off in droves early Tuesday, with the epicenter being Russia. Haven buying of francs vs the EUR was enhanced flows out of the HUF. Heavy EUR/CHF selling barely penetrated last Month's 1.2009 2-yr low as SNB resolve isn't doubted. Risk rebounded in NorAm trading, but by then USD/CHF had already run stops below the Nov 26 swing low at 0.9595, as well as the daily Cloud top at 0.9597. Concerns about the RUB persist, as some platforms are preemptively halting trades in the Russian currency and as the US forges ahead with new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine amid oil's plunge. Crowded and still mostly profitable long USD trades versus the other majors have come in for profit-taking as losses elsewhere have become a drain on general liquidity. Pre-FOMC angst is also playing a role as markets wonder whether the recent rise in volatility may make the Fed cautious about abandoning its "considerable time" before tightening phrasing. Daily Cloud base at 0.9458 is key support. KOF is out Wed, but the focus is on Russia, oil, deleveraging and the FOMC. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1647, -25 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1634/74; AUD/CAD +0.5% at 0.9627, DXY -0.8%, CAD/JPY -1.5%, 99.40, Brent crude -3.75%, WTI -3.3%. Another whipsaw session with inane volatility in the RUB the primary market focus as well as see-sawing oil prices. In this environment USD/CAD traded 1.1607/64 and heads to the Sydney hand-off c 1.1630. CAD/JPY very whippy, Noram range 99.12/101.25 and we're currently trading 100.87, +1.5% in Noram trade. Brent is back to -2.15% and WTI "unch" having been +0.3% at one point. The year-end posi clear out is in full swing and increased volatility to be expected. The FOMC meet tomorrow likely to be a watershed event for near term trend direction. Canadian Mfg sales fell 0.6%, close to f/c after revisions, foreigners bought CAD 9.53bn of Canadian securities, locals only invested a net 0.3bn offshore. US data today was poor Global Economic Calendar Tomorrow we have the FOMC ("considerable time" likely to be lopped) Cda wholesale trade due, f/c +0.1%, US CPI & C/A. AUD/USD: Europe managed to rally the pair above the Dec 15 high as the USD was broadly offered in their morning. Short covering saw the pair hit a high of 0.8275 but offers ahead of 0.8280 and the 10-DMA 0.8294 saw the pair slip a bit into NY's open. Early NY saw the pair lift from near 0.8240 and make a try at taking out the o/n high as the USD's weakness deepened. AUD/USD couldn't match the high. The USD began taking back losses and EUR, JPY and NZD were bid vs. AUD. This saw AUD/USD steadily slide for the remainder of the session and give back most of the day's gains. Late in the session the pair sat just above 0.8215. Bears still seem to have the upper hand with this pair as the long upper wick on today's candle suggests rallies are still being sold. Wit yield spreads remaining near recent tights it's likely the pair will head lower still. The June 6, 2010 low at 0.8195 is the last bit of big support until the May 2010 low. Stops sit below 0.8195 and if AUD/USD can't bounce significantly soon bears will come to market and those stops are likely to be run. NZD/USD: Europe rallied the pair off the 200-HMA as the USD tanked in their morning. Sour risk sentiment seemed to be the driver of USD weakness. The pair sat near 0.7780 as NY got going. NY pressed the rally further. The lift then pierced the 55-DMA but stalled just short of the daily cloud base. The gains then began to erode which has been a familiar pattern the past two months. NY then drove the pair towards 0.7780 ahead of Fonterra's milk auction results. The GDT PI was up 2.4 % and WMP up 1.4% but total volumes sold dropped 9.9%. Knee-jerk gains saw the pair near 0.7820 but since the raised rates were on lower volumes the gains were fleeting. The pair then sank and lingered near the 0.7785 area for the remainder of the session. NZ's Q3 current account is due later but it's likely to have limited impact. Traders will instead keep their powder dry until tomorrow's Q3 GDP. A below f/c result should weigh on NZD and we might see the 0.7700/20 support zone tested. LATAM USD/BRL continued its charge higher rising to a high at 2.7600 before reversing to 2.74 as the NY session ends. CB chief Tombini was on the wires noting that the BCB's swap program has met its objective and the program may range between USD 50 & 200 mio per day. The market interpreted the reduction in currency protection as an opportunity to exit long BRL trades and pushed the USD higher. Prior attempts at adjusting swaps had similar results and moved the BCB to reinstate the full amount to steady the CCY. A firm announcement on the program is forthcoming. Tombini also pledged to remain vigilant on inflation and to keep watch on secondary effects of CCY depreciation on inflation. Inflation is expected to peak in Q1 2015 and start a long period of decline in H2 '15. USD/MXN moved to highs at 14.8705 after oil moved to fresh lows and the run on the ruble led to a move to risk-off trading. The peso switched gears & moved to LatAm safe haven mode as weakness in the BRL & CLP moved traders to the relative safety of the MXN. USD/CLP moved to highs by 623, as weak China PMI data helped move copper lower, before ending NY at 620.50. (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)