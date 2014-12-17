SYDNEY, Dec 18 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed leaves rate steady, moves from considerable time to patience on timing of first US rate hike * Yellen says change in guidance does not represent change in policy intentions * Yellen Fed unlikely to raise rates for next couple of meetings, hikes unlikely until spring depending on economy * Yellen monetary policy will be very accommodative for long time * Yellen with downward pressure on inflation will want to have confidence that inflation will move higher before start normalization * Yellen decline in oil prices likely net positive for US * Fed repeats timing of increases in Fed Funds rate will depend on incoming information * Fed says 15 officials would prefer first rate hike in '15, 2 in '16 * Fed votes 7-3 to keep current policy, Fisher, Plosser & Kocherlakota dissent * ECB's Coeure not that much of a question on whether we should do something but more discussion on the best way to do it, sees broad consensus to do more (WSJ) * Fitch: UK bank stress tests show better capital but risks remain * Greek govt fails to secure majority to elect head of state in first round of vote, as expected * Russia's Yudayeva says extra financial stability measures will help stabilize ruble more quickly * Russia CB imposes temp moratorium on revaluing bank portfolios of securities * Russia CB plans to hold add'l FX auctions for new time periods if necessary * US CPI MM, SA Nov -0.3%, f/c -0.1%, 0%-prev * US CPI YY, NSA Nov 1.3%, f/c 1.4%, 1.7%-prev * US Core CPI MM, SA Nov 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US Core CPI YY, NSA Nov 1.7%, f/c 1.8%, 1.8%-prev * US CPI Index, NSA Nov 236.15, f/c 236.44, 237.43-prev * US Core CPI Index, SA Nov 239.33, 239.16-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings MM Nov 0.9%, f/c 0.3%, 0.1%-prev * US Current Account Q3 -100.26b, f/c -97.5b, -98.42b-prev * CA Wholesale Trade MM Oct 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 1.8%-prev * GB MPC minutes 7-2 MPC interest rate vote for 5th month in a row * GB Nov Claimant count unem -26.9k vs prev -25.1k rvsd. -20.0k exp * GB Oct ILO unemployment rate 6.0% vs prev 6.0%. 5.9% exp * GB Oct Avg wk earnings 3m 1.4% y/y vs prev 1.0%. 1.2% exp * GB Oct Avg wk eanings (ex bonus) 1.6% vs prev 1.2% rvsd. 1.5% exp * CH Dec ZEW investor sentiment -4.9% vs prev -7.6% * EZ Nov infl final -0.2% m/m, 0.3% y/y vs prev 0.3%/ -0.2%/0.3% exp * EZ Q3 Labour costs 1.3% y/y vs prev 1.4% rvsd * EZ Q3 Wages 1.4% vs prev 1.4% rvsd Themes * The main theme across markets prior to the FOMC decision/statement was the 4%-plus bounce in the crude oil price that sent Wall Street over 1.0% higher and gave the US dollar an across the board boost - led by a rebound in the USD/JPY. * The main theme after the FOMC was elevated volatility - as the Fed statement was viewed as being slightly more dovish than expected while the Yellen press conference was considered a bit more hawkish than expected. * USD/JPY traded to as high as 117.83 prior to the Fed decision up 1.3% from Tuesday's close. * The Fed dropped the "considerable time" in describing the period after the end of QE and the commencement of the tightening cycle, but emphasized the committee can be patient in beginning to normalize policy. * The statement was upbeat about the improving US employment and remained watchful on inflation developments even though longer-term inflation measures remained stable. * The median view of Fed members for future Fed Fund rate settings eased slightly. The median view of the Fed Funds rate at end of 2015 - dropped from 1.375% to 1.125%; end of 2016 eased from 2.87% to 2.50% - while the end of 2017 eased to 3.635% from 3.750%. * The USD gave back some ground in the immediate wake of the statement, but the price action was extremely whippy. * USD/JPY fell to 117.04 on the knee-jerk reaction to the Fed inflation concern and lower Fed Fund rate projections - but the bounced back to a fresh session high at 117.93 when the Treasury market reacted by pushing up yields. * The price action in the US Treasury market was extremely whippy - with the 10-year Treasury yield falling from 2.10% to 2.07% before reversing higher to 2.14% - only to settle back at 2.09%. * The 2-year Treasury yield had particularly wild swings - trading to 0.62% on the dropping of "considerable time" from the statement and then falling all the way back to 0.51% when the projections and the cautious inflation comments came into focus. * The 2-year Treasury yield settled around 0.53% - down from 0.60% where it was trading prior to the Fed statement and down 3 BPS from Tuesday's close at 0.56%. * The price action in the USD followed the Treasury yields and USD/JPY was back at 117.20/25 after hitting 117.93. * After the Fed statement and prior to the Yellen press conference the consensus was the Fed statement was pretty much as expected, but to some it was slightly more dovish due to the cautious tone imbedded in the language and the forward projections. * Wall Street loved the slight caution the Fed statement displayed regarding the commencement of the tightening cycle. * The S&P was around 1.0% higher in the hours before the Fed statement - but was stalling around the 2,000 level. After the Fed statement the S&P jumped as high as 2,012 and settled around 2,004 late in the session - up around 1.60% on the day. The Dow was up 233 points of 1.38% higher. * Wall Street (S&P500) rallied hard in the last hour to close up 2.0%. Dow closed up 1.7%. * EUR/USD was under some pressure prior to the Fed statement and traded down to 1.2386 at one stage on expectations the Fed might drop "considerable time" and be perceived as being more hawkish. * EUR/USD then charged up to 1.2475 in the aftermath of the Fed statement - when some saw it as being a bit more dovish than expected - only to reverse lower to a fresh session low below 1.2350 when US yields started to kick higher again after Yellen started her testimony. * US yields started moving higher again and the USD started gaining again after Fed Chair Yellen said fall in market based inflation expectations likely to be transitory. * Yellen added that Fed was unlikely to start tightening in next couple of meetings, but that some members thought conditions might be appropriate for lift off in mid-2015. * The comments sent the 10-year Treasury yield back above 2.10% and was trading around 2.14% late in the session. * The Yellen comments and rise in Treasury yields that followed sent the USD higher across the board - with the USD/JPY charging up to 118.90. * The price action in AUD/USD was extreme around the Fed event. It traded to 0.8236 from 0.8185/90 when the markets thought the Fed statement was on the dovish side. Then AUD/USD traded below 0.8110 after the Yellen comments were considered to be a bit more hawkish - to be down around 1.3% at one stage. * There was a strange reaction in the crude oil market. NYMEX Crude traded as high as 58.98 - up 5.45% from Tuesday's close before the Fed statement and then dropped to 56.05 after Yellen's comments to be up only 0.2% on the day. * It was fairly quiet in other commodities, as NY copper was up 0.35% late in the US session; gold fell 10 bucks to 1,187 when the USD took off higher after the Yellen comments and iron ore eased 20 cents to 67.90. * The US dollar index was trading at 89.01 late in the US session - up 1.0% higher on the day. Wrap-up The volatility around the Fed event was pretty extreme, as the Fed tried to be balanced - thus leading their comments open to interpretation - and the thin market conditions exacerbated some of the price moves. The end conclusion has to be that the Fed remains on track to start normalizing their policy in mid-2015, but they left the door open for holding off if the US economy wasn't up to the task of absorbing rate hikes. In any case - the USD should remain firm, as the Fed doesn't appear to be overly concerned about short-term disinflation pressures and they are realistically upbeat about the improving US labor market. This contrasts with central bank expectations for the BOJ, ECB and RBA. AUD/USD appears destined to test key support at the mid-2010 low at 0.8066 and that level will likely hold for awhile, as the market is short and will likely want to book profit ahead of the 0.8000 level. The move up in oil prior to the Fed event was simply a short squeeze and the lower oil story continues to play on investor nerves. Commodity prices remain sluggish in general due to China demand concerns. China house prices for Nov will be released today at 01:30 GMT and will be closely watched by the market. New Zealand GDP is out this morning at 02145GMT with market expecting an easing to plus 3.1% Y/Y from prior 3.5% Y/Y. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: US Dollar mostly higher at the NY close in wake of FOMC/Yellen presser. Wild/extreme moves pre and post FOMC and following Yellen pressure as NY players tried to interpret decision/comments. "Considerable time' as flagged by WSJ Hilsenrath was dropped but this had been mostly built in with market now finally wise to Hilsenrath uttering's. At day's end Wall Street was up 2.0% and the US Dollar index was up 1.0%. USD/KRW traded a 1080.7-1096 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1094.9. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3024-1.3063 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3053. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4820-3.4925 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.4865. The KLCI closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 12660-12750 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12670. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12720. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.66-75 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.715. The PSE index closed down 2.7%. USD/THB traded a 32.93-33.04 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.95. The Set closed up 1.25%. USD/TWD traded a 31.28-328 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.32. The Taiex closed down 1.37%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1137 slightly lower than the previous 6.1182 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1818-6.1999 range; last at 6.1975. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1980 - range 6.1895-6.1993. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3120-6.3140. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.49-89 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.625. The Sensex closed down 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Dec 01:30 CN China House Prices 18 Dec 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate 18 Dec 09:00 TW Discount Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12870 12925 12850 12900-12930 N/A USD/JPY 118.90 116.30 118.65 INR 64.01 64.12 63.58 63.74-78 N/A EUR/USD 1.2516 1.2320 1.2342 KRW 1098 1100.5 1094 1101-1102 N/A EUR/JPY 146.73 145.37 146.39 MYR 3.4980 3.4950 3.4570 3.4700-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.5753 1.5539 1.5580 PHP 44.80 44.85 44.80 44.78-83 N/A USD/CAD 1.1672 1.1560 1.1629 TWD 31.30 31.31 31.24 31.26-27 N/A AUD/USD 0.8236 0.8107 0.8123 CNY 1-mth 6.1370 6.1360 6.1360-75 NZD/USD 0.7797 0.7687 0.7702 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2340-60 USD/SGD 1.3115 1.3024 1.3110 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3170-90 USD/THB 33.04 32.88 32.97 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17357 +288 +1.69 10-year 2.14% 2.06% S&P 500 2013 +40 +2.04 2-year 0.62% 0.555% NASDAQ 4644 +96 +2.11 30-year 2.73% 2.69% FTSE 6336 +4 +0.07 Spot Gold($) 1189.10 1197.50 DAX 9544 -20 -0.21 Nymex 55.94 55.43 Nikkei 16820 +65 +0.39 Brent 60.69 59.80 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)