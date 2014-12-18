SYDNEY, Dec 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * U.S. fed funds rate hits highest since 2-1/2 weeks * U.S. jobless claims 289k vs fcast 295, previous week 295k * U.S. Markit services flash Dec PMI 53.6 vs fcast 56.9, previous 56.2 * US Dec services sector activity growth slowest since Feb - Markit * U.S. Dec Markit Flash composite PMI 53.8 vs Nov 56.1, lowest since Oct 2013 * U.S. Philly Fed Dec business conditions 24.5 vs fcast 27.0, Nov 40.8 * U.S. Nov leading economic indicators +0.6% vs fcast +0.5% * Russia to grant important banks support of up to 1 trln roubles - minister * German FinMin says Greece in better shape than expected * ECB to publish accounts of policy meetings from January - RTRS * Brazil net payroll jobs +8,381 in November vs fcast -30,000 * SNB introduces a negative interest rate of -0.25%, reaffirms 1.20 floor * SNB ordan: could take further measures such as further reduction of rates * CHF hit 2 year low vs dollar at 0.9848, EUR/CHF rallied to 1.2098 * Putin says C/B, govt taking adequate measures. Rub rise unavoidable * Putin, will not force exporters to sell FX revenue - * Norges Bank has firm policy against currency intervention * CH Nov Trade 3868mln vs prev 3226mln rvsd * DE Dec IFO business climate 105.5 vs prev 104.7. 105.4 exp * DE Dec IFO current conditions 110.0 vs prev 110.0. 110.4 exp * DE Dec IFO expectations 101.1 vs prev 99.7. 100/5 exp Themes * The main theme for Thursday's trading was a continuation of the post Fed reaction - as global equity markets soared higher; US Treasury yields and the USD firmed and commodities remained sluggish. * It appeared the market was finally trying to break the "weak oil/weak equity" nexus, as there were times through the US session crude oil came under pressure while Wall Street continued to power higher. * At one stage during the US session NYMEX Crude was down over 4% and trading just above 54.00. It recovered late in the session to be down around 2.6%. * It was another sluggish day for key commodities. NY copper was down 0.6% late in the US session while gold was up around 10 bucks at 1,199. Iron ore was fixed 0.10% higher at 68.00 * The Dow was up over 300 points most of the day before a late session surge to send it over 400 points higher - the biggest two-day gain in almost two years. Despite the fall in NYMEX Crude the S&P Energy sector was up over 2.1% and was up over 6% over the past two days. * The gains on Wall Street were preceded by huge gains in European equity markets - with the German DAX gained 2.8% and the London FTSE rising 2.0%. * It appears the Treasury and FX market (to some extent) focused on the more hawkish than expected Yellen press conference while the Equity market focused on the more dovish than expected Fed statement that preceded the Yellen presser. * US Treasury yields were higher - with the 2-year Treasury yield up 2bps at 0.63% and the 10-year Treasury yield trading up 7bps at 2.21%. * USD moved broadly higher for much of the day - but late in US session it gave back all of its gains and then some against every currency except CHF and EUR. * The move by SNB to weaken CHF by announcing negative rates on some large deposits sent the USD/CHF from 0.9740 to 0.9848 (highest level in over two years) or 1.1% higher in less than an hour after the SNB announcement. USD/CHF closed around 0.9800 - up 0.7% from Wednesday's close. * USD/JPY traded as high as 119.31 before easing back in the US afternoon to close at 118.83 - up just 0.18% on the day. * EUR/USD fell to 1.2278 in sympathy with the big rise in the USD/CHF before rebounding to 1.2339 - with a slightly better German IFO helping to encourage short covering. EUR/USD fell again during the US session when EUR sold off against GBP, AUD and JPY. EUR/USD last at 1.2286 - down 0.45% on the day. * GBP was given a broad boost by much better than expected Retail Sales - which resulted in heavy EUR/GBP selling. GBP/USD last at 1.5669 - up 0.58% on the day. * Despite sluggish commodity prices - commodity risk currencies performed well on Thursday due to the rise in risk appetite sparked by big gains in European equities and Wall Street. * NZD/USD last at 0.7766 - up 0.8% on the day while AUD/USD was up 0.55% at 0.8165 and the USD/CAD was down 0.46% at 1.1575 despite the fall in crude oil. * US dollar index last at 89.21 - up 0.1% from Wednesday's close. Wrap-up As we enter the heart of the holiday season the markets are thinning out and the price action is bound to be whippy and confusing at times. Some investors will be looking to square up for year-end while others will be looking for opportunities to set up from 2015 strategies. The Fed indicated yesterday that it wasn't overly worried about the fall in the oil price in terms of feeding price deflation or credit market risks due to the leverage in the US shale energy sector. The market has taken confidence from the Fed's sanguine view and it appears the "weak oil/weak equity" correlation is breaking down. If this continues to be the case - it should help commodity/risk currencies such as the AUD, CAD and NZD. It is becoming quite obvious the Fed isn't overly concerned about the rising US dollar. One thing for sure is they are less worried about their currency strength than most central banks. The move by the SNB yesterday showed extreme determination to curb CHF strength and the market believes the ECB will go down a similar path to ensure the EUR doesn't outperform. Meanwhile RBA is blatantly trying to talk the AUD down and see a lower AUD as essential in rebalancing the Australian economy. Needless to say the BOJ won't want to see the JPY start trending higher against other currencies. Buying USD is the path of least resistance and at this stage at least - the fundamentals support the case for a broadly higher USD. EUR/USD is poised above key resistance just below 1.2250 and there is talk of a lot of option strikes between 1.2250/1.2300 that may hem in the price action in the immediate-term. USD/JPY will likely remain bid while UST yields keep moving higher and strong equity markets underpin risk appetite. AUD/USD remains in a down-trend but the improving risk appetite could hold it up above 0.8100 and delay a test of the mid-2010 low at 0.8066. AUD is getting support from resilient emerging markets - as the iShares MS EM ETF moved over 1.0% higher since the Fed meeting despite many fearing/expecting the Fed meeting being a catalyst for a selloff. There isn't any major data out of Asia today so the market will keep an eye on equity markets and the reaction to the big gains in Europe and on Wall Street. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ mixed offshore in another messy overnight session. Equity markets up 2.0% on both sides of the Atlantic led to an improvement in general risk appetite. Drop in implied volatilities and CDS prices saw interest return to high yielders with IDR and INR main beneficiaries. KRW NDFs not surprisingly took their cue from JPY moves. MYR NDFs tried again to follow crude prices carving out a 3.4660-3.4850 range as crude goes from 4.5% up to down 4.0% intraday. Demand for US Dollars in the CNY complex continues unabated despite PBOC efforts to cap onshore spot below 6.22. The bear steepening of the 1x12's CNY NDF curve takes it above 2000 but focus will be on USD/CNH in Asia. Break above 6.25 will send all the wrong signals. USD/KRW traded an 1100-1105.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1101.5. The Kospi closed down 0.14%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3109-1.3166 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3135. The Straits Times closed up 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4650-3.4830 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.4650. The KLCI closed up 1.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12540-12660 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12560. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12565. The IDX Composite closed up 1.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.71-80 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.74. The PSE index closed up 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 32.87-99 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.89. The Set closed up 2.5%. USD/TWD traded a 31.375-434 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.43. The Taiex closed up 0.57%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1195 slightly higher than the previous 6.1137 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1977-6.2215 range; last at 6.2163. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2173 - range 6.2005-6.2245. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3440-6.3470. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.11-39 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.13. The Sensex closed up 1.56%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 19 Dec 00:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 19 Dec 00:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 19 Dec 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 19 Dec 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 19 Dec 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) JP BOJ Monetary Policy Statement - No change expected JP BOJ Annual Monetary Base Rise OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12700 12725 12640 12640-12660 N/A USD/JPY 119.31 118.26 118.86 INR 63.63 63.48 63.25 63.38-40 N/A EUR/USD 1.2353 1.2265 1.2283 KRW 1101 1101.5 1097 1100-1101 N/A EUR/JPY 146.71 145.61 146.02 MYR 3.4740 3.4850 3.4660 3.4790-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5676 1.5551 1.5669 PHP 44.82 44.81 44.78 44.79-81 N/A USD/CAD 1.1648 1.1569 1.1575 TWD 31.42 31.42 31.39 31.39-41 N/A AUD/USD 0.8204 0.8117 0.8165 CNY 1-mth 6.1460 6.1430 6.1430-50 NZD/USD 0.7763 0.7682 0.7766 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2570-00 USD/SGD 1.3166 1.3109 1.3137 CNY 1-yr 6.3485 6.3460 6.3480-10 USD/THB 32.99 32.845 32.85 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17778 +421 +2.43 10-year 2.21% 2.14% S&P 500 2061 +48 +2.40 2-year 0.63% 0.62% NASDAQ 4748 +104 +2.23 30-year 2.82% 2.73% FTSE 6466 +130 +2.04 Spot Gold($) 1199.00 1189.10 DAX 9811 +267 +2.79 Nymex 55.11 55.94 Nikkei 17210 +390 +2.32 Brent 59.90 60.69 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)