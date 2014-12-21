SYDNEY, Dec 22 (IFR) - ECB's Constancio sees negative inflation but not deflation. Reuters reports that ECB VP Constancio said in Germany's WirtschaftsWoche magazine interview he expected EZ inflation to turn negative in the coming months but that if this was just a temporary phenomenon, he did not see a risk of deflation saying: "You'd need negative inflation rates over a longer period for that. If it's just a temporary phenomenon, I don't see a danger." In early December the ECB forecast 0.7% inflation for 2015 but Constancio said oil prices had fallen by an extra 15% since then and that, while this should support growth and so drive up inflation in the longer term, it created a tricky situation in the short-term. Constancio said there had been no decision on what extra measures the ECB would take to bring about monetary easing next year, adding that the bank would, in early 2015, assess the effectiveness of measures it had taken this year. He said the ECB needed to employ all monetary policy tools at its disposal, adding that the bank must act if inflation was too low to maintain its credibility and so would need to use channels it had not touched before. He said quantitative easing was "totally legal" and the ECB did not rule out what was legal. The Constancio comments aren't anything new and aren't likely to shift the growing expectation that the ECB commence QE in early 2015 and perhaps at the January meeting. Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Kocherlakota: Fed should have signaled to buy more bonds if inflation stays low; Should have vowed to keep rates at zero so long as inflation outlook stays below 2%; Fed is creating 'unacceptable' downside inflation risks * Fed's Williams: market's view of when lift-off might occur are 'relatively reasonable'; Policy lift-off will be driven by progress on jobs & inflation outlook; We will see 2015 inflation well below 2%; We are getting closer to thinking about pros & cons of raising rates-BBG * US Dec KC Fed mfg 9.0 vs prior 9.0 * US Dec KC Fed composite index 8.0 vs prior 7.0 * CA Nov CPI m/m -0.4% (f/c -0.2%, prior +0.10%); y/y 2.0% (f/c 2.2% prior 2.4%) * CA Nov BoC CPI core m/m -0.2% (f/c+0.1% prior 0.3%); y/y 2.1% * CA Oct retail sales m/m 0.0% (f/c -0.2% prior 0.8%) * CA Oct retail sales ex-auto m/m 0.2% (f/c 0.2% prior 0.0%) * MXN CB: Decision to hold rates at 3.0% was unanimous; majority of board members think risks to growth have deteriorated-Minutes * Russian CB: Raises limit on forex swap to $10bln from $2bln per day for Dec 19 * S&P revises Ukraine sov outlook to negative from stable; Current rating CCC- * GB Dec GfK consumer confidence -4 vs prev -2. -1 exp * DE GfK consumer confidence 9.0 vs prev 8.7. 8.8 exp * DE Nov Producer prices 0% m/m, -0.9% y/y vs prev -0.2%/-1.0%. -0.2%/-1.1% exp * GB Dec CBI distributive trades +61 vs prev 27. 30 exp * ECB considers weaker countries to bear larger risk burden in any QE - Reuter's sources Themes * The main themes across asset markets on Friday were resilient investor risk appetite as Wall Street withstood profit taking early in the session before closing the day with a gain; a strong rally in key commodities with NYMEX Crude surging over 5.0% and ongoing USD strength as short-term US yields moved higher in anticipation of Fed tightening before Q3 2015. * Market moves on Friday were relatively modest (with the exception of Crude), as there wasn't and key data and the approach of the holiday season kept many investors sidelined. * Wall Street was slightly in the red during the morning, but buyers emerged in the afternoon to ensure one of the best three-day rallies on Wall St in years. * The nexus between the oil price and Wall Street continued to weaken - as Wall Street was in negative territory when NYMEX Crude was around 4.0% higher. * The move up on the oil price on Friday was due to short-covering ahead of the weekend and NYMEX Crude closed at 57.13 - 5.0% higher from Thursday's close. * Key commodities made a strong close to the week - with NY Copper rising 1.2% and iron ore jumping 2.2% to 69.50. Gold closed the day virtually unchanged around 1196. * USD moved higher across the board as short-term US yields firmed up on Friday. * Curve flattening strategies dominated the price action in the Treasury market - with the 2-year US Treasury yield rising 1bps to 0.64% while the 10-yr yield eased 5bps to 2.16%. * The emerging view in the bond market is that a Fed rate hike in mid 2015 will help contain/weigh on longer-term inflation. * The move up in the USD was led by a break above 119.50 in USD/JPY as real money funds were tipped as the main buyers. * USD/JPY traded as high as 119.63 before closing at 119.51 - up 0.6% from Thursday's close. * EUR/USD traded to a fresh 2-year plus low at 1.2220, as a consensus builds that the ECB will announce full-blown QE as early as the Jan meeting. Comments from the ECB's Praet intensified dovish ECB expectations - saying the ECB will not hesitate in taking action in their price stability mandate is at risk. * The steep fall in the 10-yr Spanish bond yield this week illustrates the growing consensus ECB QE is close at hand. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed at an all time low 1.70% - down 18bps from the previous week's close. * EUR/USD closed at 1.2226 - down 0.5% on the day and completed a bearish outside week reversal. * The US dollar index (DXY) traded as high as 89.65 - the highest level since 2006 - before closing at 89.59 to complete a bullish outside week reversal. The DXY is approaching major resistance at 89.90 - which is the 38.2 fibo of the entire 2001 trend high at 121.02/2008 trend low at 70.79. * The rise in key commodities and generally buoyant risk appetite resulted in commodity/risk currencies outperforming JPY and EUR in particular. AUD/USD closed at 0.8141 down 0.3% from Friday's close; NZD/USD closed at 0.7747 down 0.2% on the day while the USD/CAD rose 0.2% to 1.1601. Wrap-up US dollar looks like it will close the year on a strong note after a few hiccups caused by the steep fall in the oil price and the knock-on effect of pushing US yields lower. EUR/USD will likely remain pressured in the short-term, as the market is becoming ever more convinced the ECB will announce full-blow QE at their meeting in late January. It wouldn't shock to see the ECB disappoint and procrastinate as they iron out conditions for a sovereign bond buying program - one that Germany remains opposed to - but for the immediate term at least the market is more comfortable selling EUR/USD. Risk appetite remains elevated, as equity investors got the "Santa Claus rally" they were hoping for and suddenly the sub-60 oil price doesn't seem to be an issue anymore. Some analysts feel that oil is ready to bottom and push higher - while others feel that even if oil continues to slide it won't result in serious contagion in the high-yield market that would threaten cutting off key avenues of credit and lead to a squeeze on all things leveraged. The sanguine view of what is happening in the oil market is a marked change from one week ago. The elevated risk appetite and falling volatility should support carry trade strategies and limit losses in AUD, NZD and CAD while at the same time encourage JPY selling - as it is used as a funding currency for carry trades. The market should be relatively quiet next week - even though the thinning liquidity could see some choppy price action. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed on Friday somewhat mixed content to run its own race in the face of general US Dollars against the majors at least. The sharply recovering crude price was a one off in an otherwise general lackluster affair to close out the week> EUR weakness prevails with market continuing to build short into year end and ahead of the January ECB where many expect full blown QE. The market is now long US Dollars a very good levels and will not be put off by a bit of volatility in thinning year-end markets. The USD/AXJ complex was a mixed bag last week but central banks activity in certain pairs endured the focus remained on the topside with China US Dollars shortages making people take notice. USD/KRW traded a 1097.7-1103.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1102. The Kospi closed up 1.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3129-1.3173 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3161. The Straits Times closed up 1.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4685-3.4795 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.4795. The KLCI closed up 0.94%. USD/IDR traded a 12490-12545 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12500. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12500. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.72-80 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.725. The PSE index closed up 1.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.82-86 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.855. The Set closed down 0.15%. USD/TWD traded a 31.412-48 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.47. The Taiex closed up 1.36%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1205 slightly higher than the previous 6.1195 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2133-6.2316 range; last at 6.2202. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2225 - range 6.2170-6.2300. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3600-6.3620. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.7%. USD/INR traded a 62.99-63.34 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.26. The Sensex closed up 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 22 Dec 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 22 Dec 08:00 TW Export Orders 22 Dec 09:00 MY Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Some GDP data and then Happy Holidays It will be a light week for key events and key data. Tuesday will be a fairly busy day with GDP data to be released in the US, UK and Canada. Japan will be fairly busy with the BOJ Monthly report on Monday followed by the BOJ Minutes on Wednesday. Japan CPI; IP and Retail Sales will be released on Thursday, but the rest of the world will be closed for Christmas. Have a merry one! A closer look at the equity market * The London FTSE closed up 1.23% led by energy and mining - with FTSE Energy sector rising 2.75% and the FTSE mining sector gaining 2.7%. German DAX eased 0.25% to take a breather from huge gains Wednesday/Thursday. French CAC edged 0.8% lower; Milan closed 0.4% lower and Spanish IBEX ended the day down 0.3%. * For the week London FTSE rose 3.9%; German DAX gained 2.0%; French CAC soared 3.2%; Milan gained 2.1% and the Spanish IBEX rose 2.15%. * Wall Street was slightly in the red during the morning, but buyers emerged in the afternoon session to ensure one of the best three-day rallies on Wall Street in years. Profit taking selling in the last hour resulted in only a modest gain on Friday - with the energy sector leading the way with a 3.1% gain. * The nexus between the oil price and Wall Street continued to weaken - as Wall Street was in negative territory when NYMEX Crude was around 4.0% higher. * For the week the Dow gained 3.0%; S&P rose 3.4% and NASDAQ gained 2.4%. * The VIX index closed at 16.49 slightly down from Thursday's close at 16.81. For the week the VIX fell 21.5% from last week's close at 21.08. * MSCI LATAM Equity index closed up 1.5% on Friday and a weekly gain of 3.8%. A closer look at the commodity market * The crude oil price remained volatile - as bargain hunters swooped to push Brent Crude pushed back above 60 to close at 61.38 up 3.6% on the day. NYMEX Crude rallied 5.1% to 57.13. * Key commodities made a strong close to the week - with NY Copper rising 1.2% and iron ore jumping 2.2% to 69.50. Gold closed the day virtually unchanged around 1196. * For the week Brent Crude eased 0.8% even though there was plenty of volatility in between. NYMEX Crude fell 2.2%; Gold fell 2.1%; Lon Copper eased 1.4%; NY Copper fell 1.3% and iron ore gained 1.2%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The combination of improving risk appetite and anticipation of ECB QE in Q1 2015 sent peripheral EZ bond yields lower on Friday. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed at an all time low 1.70% - down 4bps from Thursday's close and 18 BPS from the previous week's close. The 10-year Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 1.96%; the 10-yr German Bund yield eased to BPS to 0.59% and the 10-year UK Gild yield eased 2bps to 1.85%. * Curve flattening strategies dominated the price action in the Treasury market - with the 2-yr yield rising 1bps to 0.64%; 10-yr yield eased 5bps to 2.16%. * The emerging view in the bond market is that a Fed rate hike in mid 2015 will help contain/weigh on longer-term inflation. John Noonan's Technical View as at Sunday 21 December 2014 Equities S&P500: Last week was difficult for trend traders, as the S&P started to trend lower at the start of the week before a vicious reversal higher negated all of the bearish signals. The S&P closed below key support at 1,980 on Tuesday (very bearish) but that was negated by a big rally on Wednesday. The moving average studies aren't proving any signals regarding trends, but the May 12 all-time high at 2,079 is resistance and a break above would be bullish. {Last 2,070} Nikkei remains in a period of choppy consolidation. Technical picture started to turn negative, but the fierce rally at end of last week negated those signals. Nikkei appears poised to test the Aug 12 trend high at 18,030 and a break above that level would be bullish. {Last 17,621} ASX started to trend lower early last week, but the strong rally at the end of the week has put the moving average studies in a conflicting/neutral state. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but all three are pointing higher - which is bullish. The ASX managed to hold above key support at 5,122 but now faces tough resistance between 5,345 and 5,435. The 50% retracement of the 5.502/5,142 move comes in at 5,346; the 50-dma comes in at 5,358; the 61.8 of the aforementioned move comes in at 5,395; the 100-dma comes in at 5,421 and the 200-dma comes in at 5.440. A clear break above 5,450 is needed to get bullish again. {Last 5,338} Commodities Spot Gold: The short-term trend higher in gold proved to be very short-term indeed. The fall and close below key support around 1,200 (where the 20-day and 50-day moving averages converged) negated all bullish signals that emerged over the previous two weeks. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1,142/1,238 move at 1,179 and a break below that level suggests another test of 1,130/1,145 is likely. {Last 1,196} Lon Copper: The trend lower in copper resumed last week as the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The price action isn't convincing however and a break above the 20-dma at 6,440 would suggest more sluggish consolidation is ahead. {Last 6,400} Brent Crude is trending lower, but the trend is showing tentative signs of fatigue. The price action has ceased making consecutive lower daily lows and the 5-dma is starting to flatten out. A break above the descending 20-dma (around 67 on Monday) would warn a correction higher is commencing. Support has formed at 58.50 and a break and close below that level would suggest the trend lower has resumed. {Last 61.38} FX EUR/USD: After a period of very messy consolidation, EUR/USD appears poised to resume trending lower. It must be said there is a pattern of trends forming in EUR/USD only to be negated by periods of sideways/choppy price action. A break above the 20-dma around 1.2395 would suggest more trendless/sideways chop. The target for the current trend lower is the 2012 low at 1.2042. {Last 1.2226} USD/JPY isn't trending at the moment - but the break and close above the 61.8 fibo of the 121.86/115.56 move at 119.45 on Friday was a bullish event. Support is found at the 20-dma at 118.80 and while that level holds a test of the trend high at 121.86 is possible {Last 119.51} AUD/USD is trending lower and the trend is showing little sign of waning momentum. A break and close above the 10-dma at 0.8220 would warn the trend lower is fading and a break and close above the 20-dma around 0.8350 would suggest a short term bottom is in place at 0.8107. A break below 0.8100 targets the May 2010 low at 0.8066. {Last 0.8141} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12600 12540 12525 12530-12540 N/A USD/JPY 119.63 118.82 119.51 INR 63.52 63.80 63.62 63.72-75 N/A EUR/USD 1.2303 1.2220 1.2226 KRW 1101 1102 1099 1102-1102.5 N/A EUR/JPY 146.73 145.95 146.03 MYR 3.4830 3.4880 3.4660 3.4830-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.5681 1.5605 1.5618 PHP 44.85 44.83 44.78 44.80-82 N/A USD/CAD 1.1635 1.1567 1.1601 TWD 31.45 31.50 31.455 31.49-51 N/A AUD/USD 0.8193 0.8123 0.8141 CNY 1-mth 6.1460 6.1445 6.1440-60 NZD/USD 0.7796 0.7736 0.7747 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2580-00 USD/SGD 1.3181 1.3129 1.3149 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3610-30 USD/THB 32.90 32.82 32.875 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17807 +29 +0.16 10-year 2.16% 2.21% S&P 500 2071 +10 +0.47 2-year 0.64% 0.63% NASDAQ 4765 +17 +0.35 30-year 2.75% 2.82% FTSE 6545 +79 +1.22 Spot Gold($) 1195.90 1199.00 DAX 9787 -24 -0.25 Nymex 56.52 55.11 Nikkei 17621 +411 +2.39 Brent 62.15 59.90 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)