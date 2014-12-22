SYDNEY, Dec 23 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Putin acknowledges Ukrainian ceasefire has generally held for last few days * Polish CB Governor says Poland would not benefit from being in EZ now * US National Activity Index Nov 0.73, 0.31-prev * US Existing Home Sales Nov 4.93m, f/c 5.20m, 5.25m-prev * US Existing Home Sales % Chg Nov -6.1%, f/c -1%, 1.4%-prev * CA Budget Balance, CAD Oct -3.21b, 0.38b-prev * CA Budget, YTD, CAD Oct -3.95b, -0.74b-prev * Iraq oil min expects oil prices to stabilize over USD 70/bbl by mid-2015 * Saudi Arabia won't cut oil output even if non-OPEC nations do - Reuters * ECB Coene - Supports government bond purchases - La Libre Belgique * Sweden Nov Retail sales +4.5%y/y vs prev 4.5%, 3.2% exp * Sweden Nov Retail sales +0.5%m/m vs prev 1.0%, 0.2% exp * BoE Miles: Inflation plunge doesn't pose deflation risk, policy chg unlikely -* UK inflation expectations weakest in nearly six years - Citi/YouGov survey Themes * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was quiet consolidation, as holidays and year-end approaches. * Crude oil resumed moving lower after following comments from Saudi Arabia indicating they are prepared to increase its output. * NYMEX Crude closed down 3.2% at 55.30 after being up close to 2.5% during the Asian session. * The fall in the crude price weighed on key commodities. Late in the US session NY copper was down 0.15% and iron ore fell 2.1% to 68.00. Gold was negatively impacted by the falling crude price and expectations of a stronger Spot gold last at 1175.50 - down 1.7% from Friday's close at 1196. * As was the case late last week - the falling crude price didn't negatively impact Wall Street and the Dow was up over 100 points late in the US session. * Investor risk appetite remained elevated as exemplified by a fall in the VIX index to 15.25 - down 7.5% from Friday's close. * The FX market was quiet - with the main theme being JPY weakness, as calming volatility and elevated risk appetite encouraged JPY selling. * USD/JPY traded as high as 120.09 and was trading at 120.05 late in the US session - up 0.45% on the day. * Most of the other USD-pairs were barely changed from Friday's closing level - except CAD which weakened along with the oil price. USD/CAD last at 1.1635 - up 0.3% from Friday's close. * It was a quiet day for fixed interest. The 10-yr UST yield traded between 2.15 and 2.19 before closing at 2.16 - unchanged from Friday's close. The 2-yr yield was up 2bps at 0.66%. * US dollar index last at 89.73 - up 0.15% from Friday's close at 89.59. Wrap-up Aside from the crude oil market - most markets appear ready to go into a slumber state as we head to the holidays and year-end. The moves in crude oil and other risk assets have largely decoupled since last Wednesday when Fed Chair Yellen declared the falling energy prices were a net/net positive for the US economy. The CAD has weakened due to the falling crude price, but it might be lining up to be a screaming buy. There is talk on Wall Street that some of the Canadian energy companies might be targets for foreign takeovers and the Canadian government might tend to allow foreign ownership if the oil price keeps falling or stays low for an extended period. So in other words - if the oil price rebounds the CAD will benefit from a relief rally and if the oil price continues falling the CAD may benefit from M&A speculation. The other CAD plus is the fact the Canadian economy is closely tied with the US economy and if the US economy keeps improving - the CAD may outperform other commodity/risk currencies in a rising US dollar environment. Tokyo is on holiday today, but Japanese exporters have likely left sell orders in USD/JPY at various levels above 120.00. The next level of resistance in USD/JPY is found at the Dec 9 high at 121.05. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ gently bid overnight in a low key affair with NY desks manned by skeleton staff ahead of the holiday period. MYR NDFs firm as players in Asia ignore Friday's crude rally in Asia. Move prescient as crude gives back 3% of Fridays gain overnight. MYR NDFs close around 3.5150 and bring a +3.50 OTC open into play which will not please BNM. KRW NDFs content to 'hover' around 1100 which put OTC JPY/KRW at 9.1550. USD/SGD was firm after lunch in Asia and traded briefly above 1.3200 offshore. Against majors the US Dollar was firm albeit by small amounts. Option barriers in EUR/USD at 1.22 and AUD/USD 0.8100 now firmly in play and should prove magnets in thin holiday trading. USD/KRW traded a 1094.3-1100.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1096.2. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3151-1.3199 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3175. The Straits Times closed up 1.6%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4755-3.4885 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.4870. The KLCI closed up 1.6%. USD/IDR traded a 12435-12445 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12435. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12435. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.61-74 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.62. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.825-89 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.885. The Set closed up 1.5%. USD/TWD traded a 31.475-586 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.586. The Taiex closed up 1.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1220 slightly higher than the previous 6.1205 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2114-6.2280 range; last at 6.2216. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2185 - range 6.2146-6.2265. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3600-6.3620. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.65%. USD/INR traded a 63.14-32 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.255. The Sensex closed up 1.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23 Dec 01:00 PH Trade Balance 23 Dec 01:00 PH Imports 23 Dec 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Dec 08:00 TW Industrial Output 23 Dec 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Some GDP data and then Happy Holidays It will be a light week for key events and key data. Tuesday will be a fairly busy day with GDP data to be released in the US, UK and Canada. BOJ Minutes out on Wednesday. Japan CPI; IP and Retail Sales will be released on Thursday, but the rest of the world will be closed for Christmas. A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets followed the positive leads from Friday's US afternoon session and the Asian session by closing modestly higher on Monday. * London FTSE and Milan closed up 0.5%; German DAX ended the day with a 0.8% gain; French CAC edged 0.3% higher; Spanish IBEX eked out a 0.1% gain. * As was the case late last week - the falling crude price didn't negatively impact Wall Street - as the S&P surged late in the day to an all-time closing high at 2078. * The VIX Index was trading at 15.38 late in the US session down 6.7% from Friday's close. * Late in the day the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 0.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * Crude oil resumed moving lower after following comments from Saudi Arabia indicating they are prepared to increase its output. * Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 3.2% at 55.30 after being up close to 2.5% during the Asian session. * The fall in the crude price weighed on key commodities. Late in the US session NY copper was down 0.15% and iron ore fell 2.1% to 68.00. Gold was negatively impacted by the falling crude price and expectations of a stronger USD. Spot gold closed at 1,173.50 - down 1.9% from Friday's close at 1,196. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ bond yields continued to ease in anticipation of ECB QE - with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield easing 3bps to 1.67% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield also easing 3bps to 1.93%. The 10-yr German Bund yield closed up 1bp at 0.60% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 3bps to 1.82%. * It was a quiet day for FI. The 10-yr UST yield traded between 2.15 and 2.19% before closing at 2.16% - unchanged from Friday's close. The 2-yr yield was up 2bp at 0.66%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12540 12560 12530 12540-12560 N/A USD/JPY 120.09 119.31 120.05 INR 63.69 63.68 63.60 63.65-67 N/A EUR/USD 1.2273 1.2216 1.2231 KRW 1098 1102.5 1098.5 1101.5-1102 N/A EUR/JPY 147.12 145.98 146.81 MYR 3.4980 3.5180 3.5040 3.5140-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.5665 1.5574 1.5586 PHP 44.70 44.71 44.66 44.67-69 N/A USD/CAD 1.1646 1.1579 1.1629 TWD 31.57 31.61 31.56 31.57-58 N/A AUD/USD 0.8173 0.8127 0.8134 CNY 1-mth 6.1485 6.1470 6.1460-75 NZD/USD 0.7770 0.7715 0.7729 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2600-20 USD/SGD 1.3203 1.3151 1.3185 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3600-20 USD/THB 32.91 32.825 32.90 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17959 +154 +0.87 10-year 2.16% 2.16% S&P 500 2079 +8 +0.40 2-year 0.66% 0.64% NASDAQ 4781 +16 +0.33 30-year 2.74% 2.75% FTSE 6577 +32 +0.48 Spot Gold($) 1176.30 1195.90 DAX 9866 +79 +0.81 Nymex 55.28 56.52 Nikkei 17635 +14 +0.08 Brent 60.07 62.15 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)