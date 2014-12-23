SYDNEY, Dec 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * US GDP Final Q 5%, f/c 4.3%, 3.9%-prev * US GDP Sales Final Q3 5%, f/c 4.2%, 4.1%-prev * S&P revises Russian Federation Sov credit outlook to negative from negative, Current rating 'BBB-',due to deterioration of Russia's monetary flexibility * US Build Permits R Numbr MM Nov 1.052m, 1.035m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM Nov -3.7%, -5.2%-prev * US Corporate Profits Revised Q3 4.7%, 3.2%-prev * US Durable Goods Nov -0.7%, f/c 2.9%, 0.3%-prev * US Durables Ex-Transport Nov -0.4%, f/c 1%, -1%-prev * US Durables Ex-Def MM Nov -0.1%, f/c 1%, -0.6%-prev * US Nondefense Ex-Air Nov 0%, f/c 1.5%, -1.9%-prev * US GDP Cons Spend Final Q3 3.2%, 2.2%-prev * US GDP Deflator Final Q3 1.4%, f/c 1.4%, 1.4%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Final Q3 1.4%, f/c 1.4%, 1.4%-prev * US PCE Prices Final Q3 1.2%, f/c 1.3%, 1.3%-prev * US TR/U Mich Sentiment Final Dec 93.6, f/c 93.5, 93.8-prev * US TR/U Mich Conditions Final Dec 104.8, f/c 105.1, 105.7-prev * US TR/U Mich Expectations Final Dec 86.4, f/c 85.0, 86.1-prev * US TR/U Mich 1Yr Inf Final Dec 2.8%, 2.9%-prev * US TR/U Mich 5-Yr Inf Final Dec 2.8%, 2.9%-prev * US Pers Cons Real MM Nov 0.7%, 0.2%-prev * US Personal Income MM Nov 0.4%, f/c 0.5%, 0.3%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Nov 0.6%, f/c 0.5%, 0.3%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Nov 0%, f/c 0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Nov 1.4%, 1.5%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Nov -0.2%, 0%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Nov 1.2%, 1.4%-prev * US New Home Sales-Units MM Nov 0.438m, f/c 0.460m, 0.445m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Nov -1.6%, -2.2%-prev * CA GDP MM Oct 0.3%, f/c 0.1%, 0.4%-prev * UK Q3 GDP 0.7% q/q vs prev 0.7%, 0.7% exp * UK Q3 GDP 2.6% y/y vs prev 3.6%, 3.0% exp * Q3 Business investment -1.4% q/q vs prev -0.7% * UK Q3 Business investment 5.2% y/y vs prev 6.3% * UK Q3 Current account -27.0bln vs prev 23.1bln, 21.5bln Themes * The main theme for Tuesday's trading was more evidence of US economic strength that is reinforcing the conviction the Fed will commence the tightening cycle before Q3 2015. * US Q3 final GDP surprised with a plus 5% (best in 11 years) while the UoM consumer sentiment came in at the highest level in nearly eight years. * The strong US GDP pushed the Dow above 18k for the first time ever; sent the 10-yr Treasury yield soaring 7bps higher to 2.23% and pushed the US dollar index above 90.00 for the first time since April 2006. * The Dow closed up close to 65 points or 0.36% higher at 18,024. * The US dollar strengthened against every currency except CAD on Tuesday - led once again by USD/JPY. * The combination of heightened investor risk appetite, falling volatility (VIX below 14.50 for first time since Dec 8) and rising UST yields sent USD/JPY as high as 120.82 and was last trading at 120.70 - up 0.5% on the day. * EUR/USD fell to a fresh 28 month low at 1.2165 - last at 1.2170 - down 0.5% on the day. * CAD was the best performing currency in Tuesday and the only major currency to hold its ground against the USD. USD/CAD last at 1.1615 down 0.1% on the day. * CAD was given a boost by better than expected Canada GDP and a 4.0% rise in the volatile NYMEX Crude price. * Commodities were mixed and appeared to be running individual races. NYMEX Crude was up over 4.0% late in the US session while iron ore was fixed 3.53% lower at 65.60 - the lowest fix since June 2009. * Gold and copper were pretty quiet with NY Copper down 0.3% while gold was flat at 1,176. * The combination of the falling iron ore price, broadly stronger USD and divergent central bank expectations sent AUD/USD below 0.8100 for the first time in over four years - last at 0.8102- down 0.4%. * US dollar index was trading at 90.08 late in the US session - up 0.35% from Monday's close. Wrap-up Sentiment towards the US economy, US stock market and US dollar is decidedly bullish heading into the end of 2014. It appears that fund managers aren't waiting for January to load up with US assets and the US dollar, as the stronger US data backs the perception the Fed will commence the long awaited tightening cycle as early as the April meeting - but most likely at the June FOMC gathering. Meanwhile the market continues to price in the likelihood of the ECB announcing QE at their Jan 22 meeting. The divergence in c/bank expectations between the Fed and ECB will likely keep EUR/USD pressured into year-end. USD/JPY appears poised to test the Dec 8 tend high at 121.86, as last week's plunge to 115.56 caused by a spike in risk aversion seems a distant memory. Investor confidence has returned with a vengeance since Fed meeting a week ago revealed the Fed was happy with the lower oil price and thus decoupled investor sentiment from the oil price movements. AUD/USD appears poised to test key support at the May 2010 trend low at 0.8066, as the falling iron ore price and expectations the RBA might be easing in 2015 around the time the Fed started tightening make selling AUD/USD a compelling proposition. AUD/USD might stall around the 0.8066 level or at last stay above 0.8000 in this down cycle, as heightened investor risk appetite should underpin AUD/JPY at the very least. As we mentioned yesterday - CAD may have bottomed already and looks poised to move higher on the crosses at least. Canadian data is improving and the close ties with the strengthening US economy should assist as well. CAD was sold as a proxy for the huge plunge in the oil price, but CAD-positive M&A flows emanating from foreign interest in Canadian energy companies at the cheaper prices could support if the oil price continues to move lower - while the CAD will benefit from short covering if the oil price bottoms and moves higher. It is Christmas Eve and there isn't any data today - so it will be very quiet in Asia. There might be a small flurry of activity when Tokyo arrives and reacts to the big rise in USD/JPY since before Tuesday's Tokyo holiday. Have a wonderful Christmas. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ remained firm again overnight with the USD rising against all currencies except the CAD. Strong US data (revised Q3 GDP - best in 11 years) gave the US Dollar another fillip just in case its momentum might wane into year end. US Treasury yields were up sharply - 10-years up 11bps to 2.27% whilst Wall Street who has always been a 'believer' rose modestly with the Dow closing above 18k for the first time ever. There is only one way to go and that is long US Dollars in what is a firm trend that is picking up pace. This should continue well into January and perhaps up to the ECB meet (Jan 22) when QE gets its day of reckoning. Trading should be done by lunchtime today ahead of the holiday period. USD/KRW traded a 1097.1-1104.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1102.7. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3181-1.3239 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3230. The Straits Times closed up 0.05%. USD/MYR traded a 3.4950-3.4990 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.4960. The KLCI closed up 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 12450-12465 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12460. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12456. The IDX Composite closed up 0.25%. USD/PHP traded a 44.53-70 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.68. The PSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/THB traded a 32.895-93 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.90. The Set closed down 0.35%. USD/TWD traded a 31.595-77 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.765. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1230 slightly higher than the previous 6.1220 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2190-6.2280 range; last at 6.2260. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2242 - range 6.2191-6.2265. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3580-6.3610. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.0%. USD/INR traded a 63.25-50 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.29. The Sensex closed down 0.7%. Economic Data Releases/Events (GMT) Nothing scheduled. A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets made solid gains on Tuesday as investor risk appetite remains elevated heading into year-end. * London FTSE rose 0.3%; German DAX closed 0.6% higher; French CAC gained 1.4%; Milan rose 1.46% while Spanish IBEX ended the day 1.0% higher. * The strong US GDP pushed the Dow above 18k for the first time ever and was up over 100 points for most of the day before easing a bit into the close. * The VIX index closed at 14.78 down 3.1% from Monday's close at 15.25. * Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Index was down 0.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed and appeared to be running individual races. NYMEX Crude was up 3.0% late in the US session while iron ore was fixed 3.5% lower at 65.60 - the lowest fix since June 2009. * Gold and copper were pretty quiet with NY Copper down 0.05% late in the US session while gold was unchanged around 1,175. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day for European debt markets. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 1.67% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield edged up 1bp to 1.94%. The 10-yr German Bund yield edged 1bp lower to 0.59% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield rose 3bps to 1.85%. * The strong US GDP sent the 10-yr Treasury yield soaring 11bps higher to 2.27% - while the 2-year Treasury yield rose 3bps to 0.74%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12590 12620 12600 12610-12630 N/A USD/JPY 120.82 120.01 120.70 INR 63.87 63.90 63.74 63.90-92 N/A EUR/USD 1.2246 1.2165 1.2173 KRW 1104 1108.5 1106 1108-1109 N/A EUR/JPY 147.11 146.73 147.00 MYR 3.5080 3.5155 3.5080 3.5090-91 N/A GBP/USD 1.5606 1.5486 1.5519 PHP 44.75 44.78 44.74 44.75-77 N/A USD/CAD 1.1668 1.1599 1.1617 TWD 31.75 31.79 31.73 31.77-79 N/A AUD/USD 0.8144 0.8087 0.8103 CNY 1-mth 6.1500 6.1475 6.1485-00 NZD/USD 0.7756 0.7694 0.7710 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2040 6.2640-60 USD/SGD 1.3258 1.3181 1.3252 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3600-20 USD/THB 32.93 32.88 32.895 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18024 +65 +0.36 10-year 2.27% 2.16% S&P 500 2082 +3 +0.17 2-year 0.75% 0.71% NASDAQ 4765 -16 -0.34 30-year 2.85% 2.74% FTSE 6598 +21 +0.32 Spot Gold($) 1176.40 1176.30 DAX 9922 +56 +0.57 Nymex 56.61 55.28 Nikkei 17635 Mkt Clsd Brent 61.20 60.07 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)