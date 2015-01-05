SYDNEY, Jan 6 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* Yen rebounds, Brent Crude futures settle at 53.11/bbl, down 5.87%, UST 10-yr yields fall 8.5bps, stocks sold far and wide

* Fed's Williams still sees interest rate hike discussion to happen in mid-2015

* SNB's Jordan franc cap absolutely central for adequate monetary conditions in Switzerland, risk of deflation in Switzerland has risen considerably

* Irish Finance Ministry official says does not see need to revise budget deficit f/c for '15

* Brazil posts USD -3.93b trade deficit in '14, first annual trade gap since 2000

* Brazil's Levy rules out sharp economic slowdown of Brazilian economy

* Brazil FinMin Levy says fiscal balance needed to spur investment, growth

* Mexican peso falls to lowest level since March 2009

* Chilean IMACEC Act index +1.3% in Nov vs year earlier, mkt expected +1%

* Keystone pipeline would have little impact on gas prices (White House)

* US ISM-New York Index Dec 673.8, 663.4-prev

* Janus Capital's Gross with USD strengthening & oil falling it is hard to see even Fed raising rates until late '15- if at all, almost all economies are facing structural headwinds, aside from US the growth outlook for developed countries & many Ems is subpar Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

With the market already looking to sell rallies, soft PMIs might see bears come to market rather than wait. EUR/USD might then make another try at cracking 1.1850/60 support. USD/JPY Widespread financial deleveraging sent stocks and major DM bond yields lower and yen shorts covering to start the first full week of the new year. GBP, EUR and MXN were under heavy pressure vs the yen, while USD/JPY ran small sell stops below 119.95 and 119.80 for a 119.38 low in NorAm trading that featured a flattening Tsy curve and US equity losses that intensified as the session wore on. E-mini losses are not that much less the N225 futures now, though still considerably less than losses on the Continent. USD/JPY's repeated topside failures ahead of the Dec 23 recovery high at 1.2082 are making the surfeit of net spec USD/JPY longs more willing to take profits on rallies and less aggressive buyers of dips. Last week's 118.82 low, 38.2% of the 115.56-118.82 rise & the daily Kijun at 118.81/71 are in play again until financial derisking, much of it related to Grexit and other EZ fears, subsides. EUR/JPY has cut through the daily Cloud like a hot knife through butter. Current intraday low at 142.32 is temptingly close to 50% of the 134.15-149.79 rise & the weekly Kijun, both at 141.97, as well as the daily Cloud base & 21-WMA at 141.64. GBP/USD Cable moved off early Asia low by 1.5185, down TL support, to European high's by 1.5300 before moving back to lows by 1.5200. The pound remains weak as market participants continue to push down the road, any chance of a 2015 UK rate hike. Today's UK construction PMI data missed market f/c and cemented the view that UK rates would remain steady. The USD received a boost as trader's exited risk positions, global equities fell and tradition havens USTs & gold rallied. The USD was also boosted by comments from the Fed's Williams who said he sees full employment in the US by the end of 2015 & sees US rates moving higher by mid-2015. Williams also noted the recent drop in the price of oil will be net positive for the US. The white house also commented that cheaper gas has been good for the US economy. GBP/USD drifted higher in NY's afternoon rising to 1.5255 as the NY session ends. EUR/GBP rose off session lows by 0.7801 to end the NY session by 0.7826; early euro weakness on potential Grexit from the euro & ECB QE kept pace with weakness in the pound. Below 0.7694 eyes a retrace to '07 lows by 0.6500. USD/CHF The new year began with a clang instead of a bang, as deleveraging gathered pace, sending the USD higher against most currencies save for the yen, which reverted to its haven status amid falling equity prices. USD/CHF surged to a fresh 4+ year peak at 1.0125 in Asia. The 1.02955 high on some the charts looks like it was a mis-hit, but interestingly may be a foretaste of an eventual 61.8% retracement of the post-GFC slide to 1.0300. Today the USD/CHF's early Asia and NY gains faded a bit as even US stocks fell victim to risk-off flows and Tsy yields tumbled. SNB's Jordan was on SRF after the London fix reiterating the absolute necessity of the 1.2000 EUR/CHF floor to keep the expected Swiss deflation this year to a minimum. Jordan also said a Grexit was not in the SNB's basis scenario. This comes after the SNB announced it would drop its sight deposit rate to -0.25% on Jan 22, the same day the ECB is expected to launch QE and three days before Greece's election; an election some fear will lead to Greece reneging on its bailout deal with the troika and or leaving the euro zone. SNB intervention is expected sub 1.2010. Swiss PMI 54 v 52.1. USD/CAD opened Noram marts unchanged at 1.1790 having been paid as high as 1.1843 overseas as EUR/USD collapsed in Asia. Defence of a 1.1850 option barrier helped cap the greenback but sales of CAD/JPY underpinned USD/CAD in the Asian time slot. Noram traders were reluctant to take USD/CAD above 1.1800 and the strategy was to buy dips, unfortunately that was the general market bias, consequently 1.1799 capped Noram price action and we ebbed to 1.1744 afternoon lows despite weak oil prices. Brent futures head to the close -6.3% and WTI crude -5.35% (below 50.00 bbl) Gold has been perky, +1.35% and the Loonie has tracked gold closer than oil recently. The only Noram data today was the NY ISM which rose 1.5% to 673.8. The DXY heads to the close +0.3%, having shed an additional 0.35% of gains through the Noram session. Canadian PPI & RMPI are on the docket tomorrow, f/c -0.8% & -4.7% respectively. There's a slew of US data but the highlights are likely to be factory orders & non-mfg PMI - although durable goods revisions & IBD/TIPP could surprise. AUD/USD Short covering took hold in Europe's morning after the break of 0.8066 saw limited follow through. The pair neared 0.8090 before pulling back to 0.8055 into NY's open. The USD weakened in early NY lead by USD/JPY's fall from the 120.40 area towards 119.40. AUD/USD lifted off that and steadily climbed and hit 0.8108. Offers into the the 0.8110/20 resistance zone capped and the pair then lingered near 0.8100 for the remainder of the day. Trades now look to Oz Nov trade data and China's Dec HSBC Services PMI. Should the results come in on the soft side and the USD recover, today's short covering squeeze could unwind. We might then see a test of the key 0.8000 psychological level. NZD/USD The pair rallied in Europe after it was unable to crack 0.7600/20 support in Asia. The lift had the pair near 0.7665 into NY's open. The short squeeze persisted for NY as drooping equity markets lead to a slide for US yields which in turn hit the greenback. NZD/USD lifted to a 0.7720 high in NY's morning. Intra-day profit taking, a bounce for the USD into Europe's close and reports of a large earthquake on NZ's south island saw a pullback towards 0.7690 but the bounce was bought as US yields remained heavy. Late in the session the pair sat near 0.7710. Recent shorts might have some concerns. The latest slide stalls short of 0.7600 again, daily RSI diverged on the latest low and a long lower wick forms on today's candle. There is the risk the 55-DMA and daily cloud base get another test over the coming sessions. China's Dec's HSBC services PMI is the only major econ data that might impact the pair in Asia. A soft result might see a good part of today's gains erode. LATAM USD/MXN rose to near 6-year highs just ahead of 15.00 as markets moved to risk-off mode. Global equities moved lower, with the MXSE off 2.05% by sessions end. Traditional safe havens US Treasuries and gold rallied with 10 and 30-yr USTs yield falling near 8 bp's. Falling oil was the primary culprit with crude falling 4.5%, though the market is also watching developments in Europe surrounding a potential Greek exit from the euro and a move by the ECB to begin QE in Europe. USD/MXN moved off highs of the day by 14.9855 to end the NY session by 14.94. USD/BRL moved to session highs by 2.7304 before reversing to 2.71 by sessions end. Finance Minister Levy's long-awaited swearing in was well received by the market. Levy spoke of fiscal balance and the need for Brazil to make hard decisions to right its failing economy. Levy seeks to wean the market off cheap BNDES financing in favor of private funding and is considering removing tax breaks where possible. USD/CLP ended the NorAm session by 618, near highs of the day, as copper fell-1.86%. USD/COP rallied to 2432 on the move lower in oil.

