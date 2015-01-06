SYDNEY, Jan 7 (IFR) -

Market Briefs * Crude leads way lower, Global equities follow S&P dips below 2000 first time since Dec 17 * Safe havens gold and US Treasuries rally, US 30-yr dips below 2.50%, 10-yr below 1.90% * France's Macron France will push Germany to do more to revive European economy, ECB must take offensive measures (Les Echos)

* Obama to nominate community banker Allan Landon from Bank of Hawaii for Fed seat

* White House: no change in U.S. policy on exporting crude oil

* White House: Obama would not sign Keystone pipeline bill if it passes

* Canada PM continues to believe US should approve Keystone despite White House veto threat

* US Redbook MM w/e -0.6%, -0.5 %-prev

* US Redbook YY w/e 4.3%, 5.4 %-prev

* US Markit Comp Final PMI Dec 53.5, 53.8-prev

* US Markit Svcs PMI Final Dec 53.3, 53.6-prev

* US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Nov -0.3%, -0.1 %-prev

* US Durable Goods, R MM Nov -0.9%, -0.7 %-prev

* US Factory Orders MM Nov -0.7%, f/c -0.5%, -0.7 %-prev

* US Durables Ex-Transpt R MM Nov -0.7%, -0.4 %-prev

* US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Nov -0.5%, 0 %-prev

* US Factory Ex-Transp MM Nov -0.6%, -1.5 %-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec 56.2%, f/c 58.0%, 59.3 -prev

* US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Dec 57.2%, f/c 63.5%, 64.4 -prev

* US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Dec 56, 56.7-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Dec 58.9, 61.4-prev

* US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Dec 49.5, 54.4-prev

* CA Producer Prices MM Nov -0.4%, f/c -0.7%, -0.5 %-prev

* CA Producer Prices YY Nov 1.9%, 2.5 %-prev

* CA Raw Materials Prices MM Nov -5.8%, f/c -4.7%, -4.3 %-prev

* CA Raw Materials Prices YY Nov -4%, -2.3 %-prev

* BR HSBC Services PMI Dec 49.1, 48.5-prev

* BR HSBC Composite PMI Dec 49.2, 48.1-prev

* Vietnam allows Dong to fall 1% on interbank market as of Jan 7 (Central Bank)

* 5yr/5yr EZ breakeven inflation forward falls below 1.6% Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD: Europe pressured the pair on the back of below f/c Dec EZ Markit service PMIs and a USD bounce. EUR/USD sat near 1.1890 as NY got going. A pop higher for USD/JPY to the 119.40 area saw EUR/USD slip to a low of 1.1885 but bears couldn't push any further. The USD bounce faded quickly and the greenback turned softer. EUR/USD made a run at the day's high but could only manage to reach 1.1958. The USD began clawing back some losses after Europe's close after US bond yields stopped tumbling and recovered some losses. EUR/USD then traded heavy in NY's afternoon and sat near 1.1920 late in the day. The market remains in sell rally modes but bounces have been hard to come by. Plenty of sellers are touted in the 1.1970/00 area but they might have to come to market soon. The pair continues to consolidate near the trend low and that type of price action suggests a break lower is due. Once the consolidation phase is complete it's likely the pair takes out 1.1850 and tests near the 2005 low near 1.1640. USD/JPY: Tumbling Treasury yields, featuring a dive in 10-yrs close to the Oct 15 panic session low, aided and abetted the risk-off rebound in the yen and long spec positioning pruning in USD/JPY. Weaker-than-f/c US data threw fuel on the fire, as did tumbling oil and equity prices, forcing USD/JPY well below the daily Kijun at 118.71 and nearly to 118 in early NY afternoon trading. Tsy yields then recovered a fair chunk of their intraday losses, pushing USD/JPY back up by the Kijun line. Today's low came uncomfortably close to the weekly Tenkan line and weekly on-close pivot point (low of the week before the trend high week in Dec) at 117.86. Weekly and daily techs look a bit wobbly, thus putting added importance on the response to this Friday's US Jobs report. EUR/JPY looks set to close below the daily Cloud at 141.64, as well as the weekly Kijun & 50% of the Oct-Dec advance at 141.97. 30-yr Bund-JGB spreads have gone negative this week, finally joining the rest of the curve. The 200-DMA & 61.8% of the Oct-Dec rise at 140.33/12 are the next supports as Hollande & Merkel cringe over what to do about Greece. GBP/JPY testing 10-DMA. GBP/USD: Cable extended south to a 17-month low of 1.5152 after the release of December's softer than expected UK service sector PMI. This came in at 55.8 compared to the 58.5 Reuters forecast. The services PMI miss followed prior UK manufacturing and construction PMI misses, and is a blow to the hawkish MPC minority (Weale & McCafferty) who favor a UK rate hike in the near-term. Cable picked up some steam after the release of weak US durables and ISM data moved US rates lower and the pound drifted to 1.5185 as the NY session ends. The weak US data coupled with weak UK/EZ data fomented bearish sentiment around global growth which moved the markets to risk-off. Equities moved lower and gold rose as traders exited risk trades for traditional safe havens. EUR/GBP continued to rally as the lower for longer sentiment surrounding the UK economy has traders cover short cross positions. EUR/GBP looks set to end the session at 0.7860 up 0.4%. Expectation of an ECB QE announcement on Jan 22 weighs on the cross; Frances Macron was on the wires saying France will push Germany to do more to revive the European economy. USD/CHF: Plunging Tsy yields and some softer-than-forecast US data kept USD/CHF from making a major new trend high today, basically fighting the buck to a draw. Nevertheless, until there is a solid bottom made in the EUR, which looks unlikely until after the ECB meeting on the 22nd and the Greek election on the 25th, the most we can expect on the downside is a S-T position adjustment, perhaps to the daily Tenkan line, last at 0.9951. Much will depend on Friday's US jobs report. And given SNB's Jordan just yesterday reiterated that the CB will not relinquish the 1.200 EUR/CHF floor, for fear of deflationary consequences, we may have to look to other crosses for trade ideas. GBP/CHF has homed back to the middle of its multi-month chop zone, where the 21 & 100-DMAs and the daily Cloud create pivot points in the low to mid 1.5200s. The lower 21-day Bolli, last by 1.5070, is about the best a bear could hope for there in the near future. Swiss FX reserves data are due out Wed as SNB intervention becomes more of an issue. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1778, +17 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1730/85; AUD/CAD +0.67% at 0.9570, DXY +0.27%. There was a slew of Noram data on the docket - Canadian PPI -0.4% vs -0.7% f/c, RMPI -5.8% vs -4.0% f/c, Y/Y +1.9% & -4.0% offset each other, although the Y/Y PPI dip below the BoC's 2.0% target has taken some pressure off Gov Poloz & the BoC for their dovish stance. US data was soft across the board, US 10-yr yields slipped below 1.9% at one point and closed below 2.0%. US equities slumped, led lower by energy stocks as Brent & WTI crude slipped 1.75/1.8%. US stocks head to the close -0.45/-0.55% having been off 1% earlier, TSX -0.94%. USD/CAD 1.1817 (Noram Lo 1.1753) AUD/CAD +0.8%, DXY +0.1%. US traders are reluctant to buy USD with a 1.18 handle but they just can't ignore oil prices which are also driving algo buying. Talk of RM USD sales past 2 days, order boards are thin, barriers/stops above 1.1850. Tomorrow's a big data day, ADP data, Canadian & US trade, then Ivey PMI (last 56.9 sa). AUD/USD: The pair basically hugged the 200-HMA for Europe's morning and the pair sat right on it as NY got going. An early NY lift to 0.8140 was rebuffed as risk soured severely and JPY strengthened. AUD/JPY slide from the 96.90 area towards 95.85. This had AUD/USD trade a bit heavy for the remainder of NY. The pair slowly descended in NY & touched 0.8102. Very little bounce was seen and the pair held just above 0.8110 late in the session. Traders won't have much to take cues from in Asia. The only econ data that might impact AUD is the Dec AiG PSI. The prior reading was 43.8. Should the result come in below that AUD might stay heavy especially if the result is combined with continued risk-off sentiment. NZD/USD: Numerous tries to clear the 200-HMA in Europe failed but pullbacks for NZD/USD were shallow. The pair found support in the 0.7720/25 area and sat just above it as NY got going. NY also failed at an early attempt to crack the 200-HMA even as the USD and US bond yields tumbled. The pair got a nice boost higher after the Fonterra results came out. The GDT PI was +3.6% while WMP was +1.6%. The results were the second consecutive month of gains. NZD/USD lifted nicely off the news. The 200-HMA was cleared and the rise accelerated on the break of hourly resistance near 0.7770. The pair hit a 0.7810 high before any pullback was seen. A slight rebound for the USD saw NZD/USD slip towards 0.7790 and it sat nearby late in the day. Once again the 55-DMA was pierced but the gains couldn't hold. Day/week RSIs still need further o/s unwinds so it's possible the pair continues to press the 55-DMA and retest the daily cloud base again. Should that break the descending TL (0.7866) & Dec 11 high (0.7872) provide resistance. LATAM: USD/MXN entered the NY session on the back-foot after economic weakness in Europe & falling oil prices moved USD/MXN to highs near 15.00. Broad USD strength a by-product of the low global growth outlook & uncertainty ahead of Greek elections & possible ECB QE later in Jan. The peso reversed course after the release of below f/c US durables and ISM, which in turn helped push US 10 & 30-yr yield below1.90 and 2.50% respectively. USD/MXN moved to lows by 14.8165 before reversing to near 14.85 as the NY session ends as US yields and US equities moved off session lows. USD/BRL moved off highs by 2.7230 after the release of better than expected HSBC svcs/comp PMI's, though the data remains weak, below 50, there was a m/m pickup. Brazilian DI rates continued to fall as the market is optimistic that FinMin Levy will be able to make an impact on the Brazilian economy though fiscal & political headwinds remain. A f/c of economists indicated Brazil inflation may have ended 2014 below the BCB's upper band at 6.5%. USD/COP ended the NY session at 2460 off session highs, but weak with the drop in oil prices. (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)