* Fed Policy Setting Cmte believed net effect of oil decline likely positive for econ activity

* Fed further deterioration in Fgn econ situation could result in slower domestic econ growth

* FOMC noted normalization may begin when core inflation nears current levels though w/confidence that inflation would move toward target over time

* EU Commission's Moscovici says commission wants Greece to stay in EZ (Le Monde)

* Germany's Merkel says has always pursued policy of Greece staying in EZ

* Italy's treasury said to issue EUR 8b BOTS at mid month auction

* US Mortgage Market Index w/e 329.9, 296.9-prev

* US MBA Purchase Index w/e 159.2, 152.4-prev

* US Mortgage Refinance Index w/e 1349.3, 1162.9-prev

* US MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate w/e 4.01%, 4.04%-prev

* US ADP National Employment Dec 241.0k, f/c 226k, 227k-prev

* US International Trade MM $ Nov -39.00b, f/c -42.0b, -42.25b-prev

* CA Trade Balance C$ Nov -0.64b, f/c -0.30b, -0.33b-prev

* CA Exports C$ Nov 43.26b, 44.82b-prev

* CA Imports C$ Nov 43.91b, 45.15b-prev

* CA Ivey PMI* Dec 46.7, 49.2-prev

* CA Ivey PMI SA* Dec 55.4, 56.9-prev

* BR Foreign Exchange Flows* w/e -1.087b, -10.797b-prev

* French police say 12 killed in Paris shooting including 2 police officers

* Obama expresses deepest sympathy to France for terrible Paris attack

* Reuters Poll EUR seen at 1.20 in 1 mo, 1.18 in 6 mos, 1.15 in 1yr (1.24,1.20, 1.18 in Dec poll)

* Reuters Poll JPY seen at 120 in 1 mo, 123 in 6 mos, 125 in 1 yr (118, 120, 122.4 in Dec poll)

* Reuters Poll BRL seen at 2.80 in 1 yr, ZAR at 11.675 in 1 yr

* 00:30 AU Building Approvals Nov f/c -3.5%, 11.4%-prev

* 00:30 AU Pvt House Approvals Nov -0.2%-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -1362.3b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -1362.3b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -387.1b-prev

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD Below f/c Dec Ez CPI weighed in Europe. Further weight came from USD strength. This saw EUR/USD slide from 1.1897 towards 1.1820 into NY's open. An early bounce met sellers as US bond yield recouped some Jan 6 losses & the USD held its bid early on. EUR/USD slid lower and hit a new trend low of 1.182. Option related bids halted the slide and the abating of the USD's rise saw some short covering take hold. The pair lifted towards 1.1835 pre-FOMC minutes. The minutes were a bit mixed with the initial reaction being USD bullish. EUR/USD dived down to 1.1808. The move quickly reversed though as the Fed noted that further deterioration in foreign economic situations could lead to issues for the domestic econ. The market took this as a bit dovish. EUR/USD rallied near 1.1855/60. Very little pullback from that spike high was seen as the pair sat just below 1.1855 late in the day. The new trend low keeps the l-t outlook bearish and the market still wants to sell rallies pre-ECB. Offers remain into 1.1900 and 1.1950 for now. USD/JPY: After the local buying in Asia gave USD/JPY a lift, so, too, did a rebound in risk across most asset classes. That rebound was reinforced by better-than-expected US ADP and Trade data, eventually lifting USD/JPY to a troika of intraday resistance near 119.70 (hrly Cloud top, 100-HMA & 61.8% of the 120.74-118.05 drop). Unfortunately, the risk rebound dissipated and USD/JPY fell back toward the London lows after the FOMC Minutes failed to impress. Prices are back by the Kijun at 118.71 heading toward the NY close. The main problem for USD/JPY is that Tsy yields are closing below where they were before the ADP and Trade data lifted them. US stocks are holding most of their gains, but N225 futures have shied away from the underside of the broken up TL from Oct that they fell below Tues. Rebounds in the yen crosses have also withered from NY opening highs, as some of the early gains were from P/T in oversold mkts ahead of Fri's US Jobs report. EUR/JPY was wedged roughly between the 200-DMA and the Cloud base, failing to gain traction on Germany's backing away from the Grexit scenario. 100-DMA supports GBP/JPY. GBP/USD: Cable continued to fall, moving through 1.5104, the Aug 2013 low, on the way to hourly pivot support by 1.5057. Weak EZ inflation had pushed the euro lower which helped move the pound near 1.5104 before better than expected US mortgage data and ADP employment data pushed the dollar to new 17-month lows by 1.5055. GBP/USD hovered near 1.5090 ahead of the Feds Dec FOMC minutes release. The minutes release brought no new insights as to the timing of a Fed rate hike, though the Fed remains wary of risks in other markets having a slowing effect on US economic activity and noted that despite lower oil moving inflation lower the Fed sees lower oil as a plus for the US economy and sees inflation rising back to the 2% target. Cable moved above 1.5100 after the Fed release as trader's begin to prune positions ahead of Friday's NFP release. EUR/GBP is set to end the NY session by 0.7835 near unchanged on the session. With recent UK economic data coming in on the weak side, the market has pushed out chances of a UK rate hike to early '16. With the US likely to hike in 2015 traders see further downside for the GBP v the USD in 2015. USD/CHF: Weak EZ CPI (-0.2% y/y) and strong US ADP and Trade data pushed USD/CHF to a 4+ year high of 1.0175 today. Prices swung briefly within the NY range after the FOMC Minutes release. The only thing that stood out slightly in the Minutes was greater awareness of exogenous risks. Tsy yields didn't reaction much and had already seen the post ADP rise quickly erased. Assuming ADP is reasonably correlated to the NFP out Friday, the basic assumption will be for one to two Fed rate hikes later this year vs the SNB having pre-announced the sight depo rate being dropped to -0.25% on Jan 22, which is the day of the ECB meeting many expect to launch, or at least confirm, QE. The mechanics of QE are such that the ECB may have to RAISE their depo rate to zero so that banks in the region who sell them the govt bonds won't be penalized for swelling deposits at the ECB. This may reduce the amount of FX intervention the SNB will do to hold their 1.20 EUR/CHF floor, but the CHF34.2b they spent on FX reserves in Dec could still be a drop in the bucket vs this year's tally. EUR/CHF remains perilously close to the floor & clearly still being propped up by the SNB. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1842, +8 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1821/70; AUD/CAD -0.18% at 0.9550, DXY +0.47%. It was a busy day for USD/CAD traders, Canadian trade at -640mn was poor, as was the Oct revision [page;2417] The Ivey PMI was poor and the raw data even more so (as usual) US trade deficit 3bn below f/c, ADP 15k above f/c (plus positive revisions to previous trade & ADP) USD/CAD didn't budge, 1.1813/67, into the FOMC minutes c 50. On balance benign FOMC minutes, 1.1875 paid on clarification why they referred to previous minutes after "patience" inserted, also it may only be a "couple of meetings" 'til a rate hike. Back down on "accommodation in place for a time". USD/CAD 1.1826 last. CAD/JPY opened Noram marts +0.65%, 100.65, "unch" at Sydney handoff, DXY +0.45%, AUD/CAD also "unch". Brent crude gained 0.67% & WTI 1.79% over the Noram session, closed -0.12% & +1.59%. Canadian new house prx idx due tomorrow (f/c +0.1%, Challenger layoffs, US weekly claims and consumer credit the only US data. AUD/USD: Europe held the pair to a tight range as it hugged the 0.8070 area. NY applied bear pressure though as the greenback was generally firm on the back of a new trend low for EUR/USD and USD/JPY climbing back above 119.50. This saw AUD/USD slide in early NY and make a new trend low of 0.8033. The USD's climb subsided and AUD/USD bounced into Europe's close and sat near 0.8060 into the Fed minutes. The message was a bit mixed and price action reflected that. AUD/USD dived to 0.8036 then up to 0.8075 in a mater of minutes before reverting back to pre-minutes levels. The outlook remains bearish for this pair after the new trend low was hit as RSIs still weigh and yield spreads sit near recent tights. Option interest into 0.8000 is a big hurdle for now but it looks poised to be broken. Once cleared the market will target the 50% Fib of 0.4475-1.1081 which sits at 0.7928. NZD/USD: Europe hugged the 200-HMA and held a tight range. NY weighed on the pair though as the USD was firm early on as EUR & JPY were soft. This saw NZD/USD slide from the 0.7760 area, clear hourly support near 0.7720 and hit a low of 0.7714. The USD's ascent subsided and NZD/USD short bounced near 0.7730. The lift then got a boost as AUD/NZD broke lower and hit a new multi-decade low of 1.0358 (on D3). NZD/USD lifted near 0.7770 and sat nearby for the FOMC minutes. The market hit the greenback post-minutes as the Fed noted risks for the domestic econ could be upped if the foreign econ situations deteriorated further. NZD/USD spiked higher and hit a 0.7785 high. Little pullback was seen and the pair sat below 0.7780 late in the day. Bears might have some concerns and another test of the 55-DMA and daily cloud base looks likely. Day/week RSIs provide positive momentum still. A break of those techs puts the descending wedge top in play. If that break a bigger relief rally in the l-t bear trend may be due. LATAM: USD/MXN found early support by 14.75. The peso shrugged off early weakness in oil and reacted more to rising equities and lower US yields. With some seeing 40 as the intended low area for oil, traders are beginning to lighten long USD positions. Resistance remains at 14.9940, Tuesday's high, a close above the 2015 high opens the way for a move to 15.5990 the 2009 high. Falling oil is expected to dampen the mood for FDI in Mexico's newly reformed energy space, though lower oil will undoubtedly help Mexico's manufacturing base and may be a boon as the US economy rebounds further. The Fed's Dec minutes came in on the dovish side and traders used this as a excuse to lighten positions ahead of Friday's NFP report. The fed noted weak foreign economies may slow the US recovery but did note that falling oil is a positive for the US and they expect inflation to return to the 2% target. USD/BRL moved lower ending the NY session by 2.6850. The Bovespa rallied 3% as Brazilian steel stocks rallied. USD/CLP is ending the session by 614.25 copper was mostly unchanged; the peso was lifted with the general risk/EM space.

