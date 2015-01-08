SYDNEY, Jan 9 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * BOE holds bank rate steady at 0.5%, leaves QE unchanged at GBP375bln * ECB's Draghi says GC unanimous to use add'l unconventional instruments w/in its mandate, says measures could entail purchases of sovereign bonds * Fed's Rosengren longer-term treasury rates 'quite low' given Fed is aiming for 2% inflation; Fed will likely be patient throughout coming rate rise cycle * Philly Fed Dec new orders index revised to 13.6 from 15.7, employment to 8.4 from 7.2, prices paid to 14.4 from 14.0 * Canada's Harper lower oil will have significant impact on oil-producing provinces; oil industry has lived through similar & greater price shocks * Mexico's Carstens says given imminent US rate hikes, there is a high probability that Mexico will also have to raise rates this year * Mexico's Carstens says various factors will help bring inflation back to 3% incl. energy prices & monetary policy stance, sees cont'd slack in economy doesn't expect price pressures from agg demand nor labor market, external risks include lower oil & US monetary policy * Mexico proposes crude swap w/US, Mexico could import up to 100k bbls/day * US Challenger Layoffs Dec 32.640k, 35.940k-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 294k, 298k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 290.50k, 290.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.452m, 2.351m-prev * US Consumer Credit Nov 14.08b, f/c 15b, 15.97-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Nov 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * BR Industrial Output MM* Nov -0.7%, 0%-prev * BR Industrial Output YY* Nov -5.8%, -3.6%-prev * MX Headline Inflation Dec 0.49%, 0.81%-prev * MX Core Inflation Dec 0.23%, 0.16%-prev * GB Dec Halifax house prices +0.9% m/m vs prev +0.5% rvsd. +0.3% exp * EZ Nov Producer pxs -0.3% m/m, -1.6% y/y vs prev -0.3 rvsd/-1.3%. 0.1% m/m exp * EZ Nov Retail sales 0.6% m/m, 1.5% y/y vs prev 0.6%/1.6% rvsd. 0.1% m/m exp * EZ Dec Economic Sentiment 110.7 vs prev 100.7 rvsd * EZ Dec Consumer conf final -10.9 vs prev -11.5 rvsd * BCC UK sees faster sales growth, new orders in Q4, workforce increase highest ever * Riksbank hints at further measures within Dec mins but conf current policy effective Overnight G7 Currency Summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD: A round of soft data from the EZ saw Europe apply bear pressure to EUR/USD. The pair slipped to a new trend low of 1.1754 as NY got going. NY couldn't add to the losses though as US bond yields softened after jobless claims were above f/c. This saw USD bulls lighten their load a bit. EUR/USD began a steady ascent with only one decent pullback due to Draghi comments noting unconventional measures could entail buying a variety of assets including sovereign bonds. EUR/USD dipped towards 1.1770 but buyers emerged. The pair resumed its climb and pressed resistance around 1.1820. At that juncture the buyers were sated, oil sold off and the algos kicked in. We tested 1.1780 rebound lows and hand off to Sydney c 1.1785. Short covering ahead of the US jobs reports looks to be prudent for the short term but longer-term players still look to sell rallies. If tomorrow's jobs data is very upbeat those long-term bears are likely to lose patience and come to the market. We might see EUR/USD's slide resume and the door open to the 2005 low near 1.1640. USD/JPY: Sharp rebounds in global equities put the negatively correlated yen on the defensive today, but it wasn't enough to drive USD/JPY past offers by 120. The late Asia/early London high at 119.97 ran into option-related offers, triggering a fall in NorAm back to the hourly Kijun, as well as the intraweek up TL & 50% retracement by 119.40. A tiny upside miss in US Claims may have nudged the morning sell-off, but prices have crawled higher since then as the rise in L-T Tsy yields slowly spreads toward the front of the curve. With 7bln 118.00 expiry at Friday's NY cut, if spot falls post NFP, there's potential for large delta hedging demand below 118. USD 2bln at 119.50 & 1.5bln 120.00 should minimize price swings unless the US jobs data are well off f/c. 2bln of 121.00 also in the mix Friday. EUR/JPY was the bearish outlier again, as ECB QE expectations dominate along with the lack of reserve manager support amid negative STIRs there. GPIF & QQE2 demand for Japanese stocks, JGBs and foreign assets underpins the broader yen downtrend, but a full-blown ECB QE would give the BOJ a run for their money. Techs bearish EUR/JPY while below 141.97. GBP/USD fell to a fresh 18mth low of 1.5034 during the London am after tripping stops by 1.5050, 1.5055 being Wednesday's low. GBP rallies remain opportunities for traders to sell, which has been the case since the recent high was put in at 1.7192 in July. The pound finds some support ahead of 1.5028, the July 15 2013 low. With recent UK data weak, today's BOE hold on rates and QE was no surprise, and traders took to slight short covering ahead of Friday's US NFP release (+240k the Rtrs consensus f/c). The pound rose from NY lows by 1.5044 to near 1.5100 as the NY session ends. GBP/USD is widely expected to move back to 2013 lows by 1.4814 as the diverging growth & rate paths between the US and UK widen. The Fed's Rosengren was on the wires noting US long-term rates are low relative to the US inflation target at 2%. EUR/GBP moved in a 0.7806-0.7830 range in NY, ending the session near the lows by 0.7806. The euro moved through support at 1.18000 triggering a torrent of stops which weighed on the cross. Potential ECB QE sentiment, as well as Greek election uncertainty, continues to weigh on EUR. USD/CAD opened at 1.1807, -7 pips vs last night's close, O/N range 1.1797/1.1839, AUD/CAD +0.35%, 0.9573. The Asian time slot saw decent demand for AUD/JPY and CAD/JPY tagged along behind. Macro accounts sold EUR/CAD in Europe and those cross plays pinned USD/CAD to global session lows. A Canadian corporate was a seller c 1.1825/35 area and had HFs for company. CAD/JPY opened the Noram session +0.55% @101.40, traded up to 101.57 highs and ended the session 101.12, +0.27%. The DXY opened +0.66% and trades +0.5% heading to the Sydney handover. USD/CAD traded a tight 1.1800/44 ahead of twin jobs reports tomorrow, NFP f/c +240k, and Canadian jobs +15k. AUD/USD Europe consolidated the post-Oz data gains from Asia as they couldn't break the 200-HMA. The pair sat near 0.8095 as NY got going and bull pressure was applied early on. US bond yields slid a bit as jobless claims came in a bit worse than expected. USD bulls stepped back; AUD/USD lifted from below 0.8100 and eventually pierced the 200-HMA. The break saw the pair begin working into hourly resistance in the 0.8130/35 zone as the USD couldn't mount a serious comeback. EUR/USD topped out at 1.3619 and dragged AUD back down with it; we head to the Sydney handover c0.8120, AUD/JPY 97.10. AUS Nov retail sales and Dec AIG PCI are due later. Upbeat reports might see today's gains added to but trader might not get overly bullish as the US Dec jobs report looms. Solid jobs reports should send US yield higher again and we could then see AUD/USD's s-t bounce erased and new trend lows then set. NZD/USD: Europe rallied the pair to the daily cloud base but couldn't maintain the gains. The pair then slipped back below the 55-DMA and hit 0.7777 into NY's open. The dip was bought in NY though as sliding US bond yields softened the USD. NZD/USD made a steady ascent in NY, cleared the daily cloud base and began working through s-t resistance in the 0.7825/40 area with very little pullback seen. Kiwi ran into the daily Ichi cloud, stalled and retreated, followed AUD & EUR lower but managed to sustain a close above the key 55-DMA. Bears are on edge with this pair now. Consolidation above the 55-DMA and cloud base would threaten the descending wedge top and daily cloud top. RSIs are biased up with room to run and won't impede further gains. A move above the cloud suggests a deeper squeeze within the l-t bear trend is due. The pair is then likely to test key resistance in the 0.8035/75 area. LATAM: USD/BRL shrugged off early weakness after the release of Brazilian IP data. The data came in worse than an already weak forecast, which kept the BRL from joining in the broader EM risk rally. The real was already weak on the back of lower oil prices, which have an effect on Brazil's ethanol & sugar output. The real moved higher in NY's afternoon; Brazil's planning commission announcing that discretionary spending will be limited to 1/18 of the proposed budget from 1/12. Brazil traders have been waiting for some positive steps by the new economic team to show credible change in Brazil's fiscal accounts is forthcoming. USD/BRL moved to session lows by 2.6650 by day's end. USD/MXN moved to lows by 14.60 in early NY trading as oil losses stabilized and long USD positions were lightened ahead of Friday's US NFP release. The recovery in oil was short lived and oil moved lower reversing some of the USD's losses. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: It was generally a low key affair with players taking a backward step ahead of tonight's all important US non-farm payrolls. EUR/USD edged towards 1.1750 but found support forcing a modest round of short covering. USD/JPY remained elevated due to surging stocks but could not break above the 119.97 Asia high with fresh option protection/exports orders at the figure. Stocks rallied hard for the second day running on both sides of the Atlantic whilst the long end of the US Treasury curve rallied with the US 10 yr yield up 5bps at 2.02%. USD/AXJ mostly softer led by high yielders - INR NDFs ticked down into the 62.80's as the INR cash market makes impressive gains this week. Once through tonight's payrolls attention will turn to the ECB meeting (Jan 22) and the Greece elections (Jan 25). USD/AXJ caught in a bind until these key events with sideways trading likely. Talk of a 'carry' comeback but only for the brave at this stage. USD/KRW traded a 1095.7-1101.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1096.9. The Kospi closed up 1.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3357-1.3396 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3373. The Straits Times closed up 1.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5600-3.5760 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.5660. The KLCI closed up 1.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12685-12740 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12685. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12731. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 45.00-10 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.065. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 32.87-91 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.89. The Set closed up 1.4%. USD/TWD traded a 31.981-32.006 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.00. The Taiex closed up 1.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1302 slightly higher than the previous 6.1269 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2104-6.2210 range; last at 6.2145. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2185 - range 6.2145-6.2240. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3260-6.3280. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.35%. USD/INR traded a 62.59-63.20 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.67. The Sensex closed up 1.35%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 09 Jan 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 09 Jan PH Exports 09 Jan 00:30 AU Retail Sales 09 Jan 01:30 CN PPI 09 Jan 01:30 CN CPI 09 Jan 04:01 MY Industrial Output 09 Jan 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 09 Jan 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 09 Jan 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 09 Jan 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 09 Jan 08:00 TW Trade Balance 09 Jan 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 09 Jan 08:00 TW Imports of Goods OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12755 12745 12725 12735-12745 N/A USD/JPY 119.97 119.17 119.65 INR 63.06 63.10 62.78 62.79-81 N/A EUR/USD 1.1848 1.1754 1.1790 KRW 1098 1099 1096.5 1097.5-1098 N/A EUR/JPY 141.71 140.72 141.13 MYR 3.5820 3.5840 3.5670 3.5710-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5118 1.5034 1.5091 PHP 45.10 45.11 45.00 44.98-00 N/A USD/CAD 1.1844 1.1797 1.1829 TWD 32.01 32.01 31.99 31.98-99 N/A AUD/USD 0.8131 0.8072 0.8124 CNY 1-mth 6.1510 6.1500 6.1490-00 NZD/USD 0.7830 0.7762 0.7823 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2465 6.2440-60 USD/SGD 1.3397 1.3357 1.3368 CNY 1-yr 6.3290 6.3265 6.3230-50 USD/THB 32.91 32.855 32.88 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17908 +323 +1.84 10-year 2.02% 1.97% S&P 500 2062 +36 +1.78 2-year 0.61% 0.61% NASDAQ 4736 +86 +1.84 30-year 2.60% 2.53% FTSE 6570 +150 +2.34 Spot Gold($) 1209.10 1209.80 DAX 9838 +320 +3.36 Nymex 48.95 48.81 Nikkei 17167 +282 +1.67 Brent 51.05 51.09

