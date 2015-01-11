SYDNEY, Jan 12 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * ECB looking at risk-sharing mix for QE plan, bonds purchases shared by ECB & Nat'l govts * Fed's Evans decline in wages somewhat indicative of low inflation, in favor of being patient on raising rates * Fed's Lockhart strong jobs report no reason advance rate hike, prefers risk of moving rates up a little bit late to risk of going too early * Fed's Lacker: US dollar having marginal effect on inflation, expects inflation to move tolerably close to Fed's 2% target after fall in energy prices plays out * ECB's Lautenschlaeger on the need to buy govt bonds says risks currently outweigh rewards; purchase of state bonds is the last resort of monetary policy * S&P's says Germany's 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable * Brazil's FinMin Levy says inflation should quicken in January * Brazil's Tombini says to do what is needed to bring down inflation * US Non-Farm Payrolls Dec +252k, f/c 240k, +353k-prev * US Private Payrolls Dec +240k, f/c 230k, +345k-prev * US Mfg Payrolls Dec +17k, f/c 15k, +29k-prev * US Government Payrolls Dec +12k, +8k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Dec 5.6%, f/c 5.7%, 5.8%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Dec -0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * US Labor Force Participation Dec 62.7%, 62.9%-prev * US U6 Underemployment Dec 11.2%, 11.4%-prev * US Wholesale Inventories MM Nov 0.8%, f/c 0.3%, 0.6%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Nov -0.3%, f/c 0%, 0%-prev * CA House Starts, Annualized Dec 180.6k, f/c 193.5k, 193.2k-prev * CA Building Permits MM Nov -13.8%, 0.5%, 2.1%-prev * CA Employment Change Dec -4.3k, f/c 15k, -10.7k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Dec 6.6%, f/c 6.6%, 6.6%-prev * CA Full time employment chg Dec 53.5k, 5.7k-prev * CA Part time employment chg Dec -57.7k, -16.3k-prev * CA Participation Rate Dec 65.9%, f/c 66%, 66%-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Nov 1.8%, f/c 2.4%, 2.1%-prev * MX Industrial Output MM Nov 0.2%, 0.3%-prev * DE Nov Ind output -0.1% m/m vs prev 0.6% rvsd. 0.4% exp * DE Nov exports SA -2.1% m/m vs prev -0.50%, -0.15% exp * DE Nov Imports SA 1.5% vs prev -3.3% rvsd. 0.4% exp * CH Dec unemployment rate unadj 3.4% vs prev 3.2%, adj 3.2% vs prev 3.1% * CH Dec CPI -0.5% m/m, -0.3% y/y vs prev 0.0%/-0.1% * GB Nov Ind output -0.1% m/m, +1.1% y/y vs prev -0.3%/+1.0% rvsd. 0.2%/1.6% exp * GB Nov Mfg output 0.7% m/m, 2.7% y/y vs prev -0.7%/1.7%. 0.3%/2.3% exp * GB Nov Goods trade balance (non EU) -2.649bln vs prev -3.505bln r -3.45bln exp * GB Nov Goods trade balance (GBP) -8.848bln vs prev -9.842bln. -9.4bln exp * ECB staff have outlined EUR500bln investment grade QE plan - BBG * Greek govt debt held by ECB can't be restructured-Coeure- France 24 Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme for Friday's trading was disappointment over the weak hourly earnings contained in the US non-farm payroll report. * While the number of new jobs and unemployment rate beat expectations, the market knows the Fed is closely watching average hourly earnings in hope that solid gains in that component will ensure US consumer optimism and insulate the US economy from global deflationary pressures. * The Average Hourly Earnings came at minus 0.2% vs plus 0.2% expected and to make matters worse - the previous month earnings component was revised from a highly encouraging plus 0.4% to plus 0.2%. * European stock markets fell sharply on Friday led by Milan which fell over 3.0% and the Spanish IBEX which dived close to 4.0%. * The reason for the big falls in the peripheral EZ equity markets were reports indicating the ECB would come up with a compromise QE program that may be smaller than what the market was expecting and would involve individual EZ c/banks purchasing the bonds in order to insulate the ECB to the risk of holding the sovereign bonds. * Speculation ECB won't be aggressive in their QE efforts resulted in Spanish and Italian bond yields creeping higher last week. For instance 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed 6bps higher at 1.73% and is up 24bps since last Friday's close * The weaker hourly earnings sent UST yields and the US dollar lower. The 2-yr Treasury yield fell as low as 0.55% from Thursday's close at 0.61% before closing at 0.57%. The 10-year UST yield closed at 1.96% down from 2.01%. * Wall Street was down over 1.0% for much of the session, as the combination of the weak hourly earnings component of the US payroll report, a weak lead from Europe, position paring ahead of US earnings season and another slide in the oil price weighed on sentiment. * USD fell across the board with the biggest losses against JPY and AUD. USD/JPY fell 0.9% to close at 118.52 - as the combination of falling US yields and a rise in risk aversion led to broad JPY buying. Both EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY fell over 0.5% Friday. * AUD managed to be the best performing currency on Friday - edging out JPY with a 0.96% gain against the USD. AUD/USD was supported by heavy profit taking of short AUD/NZD positions, as the follow-through price action after falling to all-time lows below 1.0400 lacked momentum. AUD/NZD rose 0.8% on Friday. * AUD gained despite falling commodities and a rise in risk aversion. * NYMEX Crude fell as low as 47.16 and closed down 0.9% at 48.36; NY Copper closed down 0.6%; iron ore fell 1.1% or 80 cents to 69.80. Gold rose over 1.0% or 14 bucks to 1,222 as the weaker US dollar led to short covering. * CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday due in part to the weak oil price, but mostly due to worse than expected Canada jobs data and weaker than expected housing data. USD/CAD closed at 1.1864 - up 0.3% from Thursday's close. Wrap-up The fall in US yields on Friday might put some pressure on USD/JPY, but it is yet another Japanese holiday so the reaction might be muted. There wasn't a lot of market moving news on the weekend, but the reaction to the mixed US non-farm payroll data might resonate into the new week. There is a debate on Wall Street over the implications of the weaker wage growth that was apparent in Friday's US payroll report. Wall St bulls see the increase in the jobs number and the fall in the unemployment rate as good news for the US economy - while weak wage growth will prevent the Fed from becoming aggressive in the tightening cycle - which will be good for stock. Wall Street bears argue that the Fed will likely raise rates in any case and hiking rates in an economy that is struggling to gain traction is very negative for stocks. Judging by comments from key Fed members and particularly Yellen - the Fed is still judging the US employment reports by the "quality" of the jobs growth - rather than just looking at the jobs growth and the fall in unemployment. More evidence of flat or falling US wage growth might force the Fed to switch focus back to downside inflation risks and hold off from signaling rate hikes are on the way. AUD/USD appears to have put in a short-term double bottom around 0.8035 might be ready to surprise to the upside in the days/weeks ahead. It is quite apparent that both AUD and NZD are becoming more and more resilient in times of spiking risk aversion. The higher yields on offer in AUS and NZ are particularly attractive as yields in developed countries are near zero or even negative. AUD/USD could recover to 0.8250/0.8350 where it becomes vulnerable again. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board on Monday over disappointment with the 'mixed' jobs data Friday night. The news jobs number was strong but it was the closely watched wages growth data that put a dampener on proceedings. European stocks, already under pressure from ECB machinations, combined with the jobs data saw Wall Street close down around 1.0%. USD/AXJ followed the high yielding AUD lead and fell. The moves were not significant however with no one making any big calls this side of the ECB meeting on January 22. This is just a continuation of the late in the week USD decline prompted by a search for yield. Long USD/AXJ holders are been squeezed with perhaps more to come next week. Nervousness however over the ECB QE decision/Greek election is likely to limit any USD losses. USD/KRW traded a 1088.2-1096.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1090. The Kospi closed up 1.05%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3350-1.3387 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3387. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5510-3.5630 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.5625. The KLCI closed up 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 12635-12651 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12650. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12740. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.925-97 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.95. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.84-905 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.90. The Set closed up 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 31.90-982 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.93. The Taiex closed down 0.24%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1296 slightly lower than the previous 6.1302 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2044-6.2193 range; last at 6.2086. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2120 - range 6.2080-6.2210. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3130-6.3160. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/INR traded a 62.29-52 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.315. The Sensex closed up 0.67%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 12 Jan 00:30 AU Housing Finance 12 Jan 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 12 Jan 00:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 12 Jan 00:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 12 Jan 12:00 IN Manufacturing Output 12 Jan 12:00 IN Industrial Output 12 Jan 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index Week ahead - Inflation data the focus in relatively light event week Inflation data from the EZ, UK and US will likely be the focus in what is otherwise a pretty light calendar of events. Key US data and events: A number of Fed officials have indicated there isn't a set time-table for the commencement of the long awaited Fed tightening cycle and upcoming data will determine when the Fed starts taking action. The mixed US non-farm payroll report on Friday suggests the Fed can remain "patient" - as the disappointing wage component of the payroll report suggests that wage inflation will net emerge anytime soon. US CPI data is out on Friday and while it isn't the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - it could see a market reaction if it is well outside the expected core-CPI read of plus 0.1% M/M and 1.7% Y/Y. Other key data from the US includes Retail Sales on Wednesday and the Philly Fed on Thursday. The Fed will release its Beige Book on Wednesday. Other data and events: EZ final inflation for December is out on Friday with the market looking for minus 0.1% M/M and minus 0.2% Y/Y. Before that we get EZ Retail Sales on Wednesday and German GDP for the full year on Thursday. UK CPI is out on Tuesday and is expected to come in at a benign plus 0.7% Y/Y. The main event in AUS this week will be Thursday's employment data with a tiny plus 3.8k the consensus outcome with unemployment expected to remain at 6.3%. On Monday ANZ Job Ads and Investment Housing Finance will be released. China trade data will be released on Tuesday with exports expected to show +6.7% Y/Y while imports are expected to fall 7.4% Y/Y. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as of Sunday 11th January 2015 Equities * S&P has stopped trending higher, as the 5-dma is now below the 10 and 20-dma's and pointing lower. Support is found at 1972 which is the Dec 16 low and where the 200-dma is likely to ascend to next week. Resistance is found at all-time high at 2093; a break above signaling the trend higher has resumed. {Last 2044} * ASX isn't trending higher yet, but is showing signs that it may be ready to do so. There is resistance at the Dec 30 high at 5,486 and key resistance at the Nov 10 trend high at 5,550. If the price clears those resistance levels - the ASX will be in a firm trend higher. A close below the 20-dma at 5,338 will indicate more sideways shop. {Last 5,465} Commodities * Gold: The moving average studies are lined up in a bullish formation, but the 20-dma is still pointing lower for the time being. Once the 20-dma points higher an up-trend will be confirmed. Key resistance is at 1238 and a break above targets major resistance around 1260. A close below the 20-dma at 1195 would kill the chances of a trend higher and target 1168. {Last 1222} * Lon Copper continues to trend lower as the 5-day, 10-day and 20-dma's are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The objective of the current trend lower is the 61.8 fibo of the 2,817/10,190 move at 5,634. A break and close above the 20-dma at 6,295 is needed to take the pressure of the downside and warn a bottom is in place. {Last 6,090} * Brent Crude is clearly trending lower. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bearish formation and point lower. Key support and the objective of the current move is the Jan '09 low at 36.20. A break and close above the 20-dma around 57 would warn the trend lower is waning and a bottom is forming. {Last 50.11} FX * EUR/USD is trending lower in a decisive fashion and the break and close below the July 2010 trend low at 1.1876 targets the April 2005 low at 1.1640. Only a close above the 10-dma at 1.1970 would warn the trend lower is losing momentum. {Last 1.1840} * USD/JPY continues to stall ahead of the Dec 23 high at 120.82 and it has topped out between 120.65/85 six times since then. A break above 120.85 targets the Dec 8 trend high at 121.86. The top of the daily ichimoku cloud comes in at 118.34 on Monday and a break and close below that level would be bearish. USD/JPY has been above the cloud since early August. {Last 118.52} * AUD/USD: The moving average studies suggest AUD/USD has stopped trending lower and a short-term bottom has formed around 0.8035. The break and close above the 20-dma at 0.8138 confirms the trend lower has run out of steam and a break above the Dec 31 high at 0.8216 targets the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8912/0.8022 move at 0.8370. {Last 0.8202} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12710 12700 12600 12640-12660 N/A USD/JPY 119.88 118.42 118.52 INR 62.63 62.65 62.38 62.40-43 N/A EUR/USD 1.1846 1.1762 1.1840 KRW 1093 1094.5 1087 1086-1087 N/A EUR/JPY 141.36 140.20 140.35 MYR 3.5750 3.5760 3.5650 3.5670-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.5177 1.5078 1.5158 PHP 45.01 44.96 44.92 44.95-97 N/A USD/CAD 1.1890 1.1812 1.1864 TWD 31.94 31.92 31.88 31.90-92 N/A AUD/USD 0.8208 0.8105 0.8202 CNY 1-mth 6.1420 6.1400 6.1400-10 NZD/USD 0.7851 0.7790 0.7838 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2320-40 USD/SGD 1.3400 1.3325 1.3334 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3090-10 USD/THB 32.905 32.84 32.84 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17737 -171 -0.95 10-year 1.95% 2.02% S&P 500 2045 -17 -0.83 2-year 0.56% 0.61% NASDAQ 4704 -32 -0.68 30-year 2.53% 2.60% FTSE 6501 -69 -1.05 Spot Gold($) 1223.00 1209.10 DAX 9649 -189 -1.92 Nymex 48.17 48.95 Nikkei 17198 +31 +0.18 Brent 50.06 51.05

