Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Lockhart weak inflation and wages remain a concern, most serious risk is weak global growth, current inflation data clouded by energy price noise complicates Fed decision * Germany achieved balanced budget in '14, 1 year ahead of schedule (Handelsblatt) * ECB's Noyer whatever ECB may do in terms of QE it should be a Eurosystem program conducted in a totally coordinated way, should have a cap on QE so as not to crowd out private investors * ECB's Makuch says ECB ready for QE if needed, too early to say what QE would entail, doesn't expect to get to 2% inflation target earlier than YE '16 (TASR) * ECB's Nowotny says many things still in movement on QE discussion; who bears risks & legal concerns must be cleared up; should act sooner rather than later * ECB says covered bond purchases total EUR31.291bln as of Jan 9 * US Employment Trends Dec 128.43, 127.83-prev * Russian CB sets limit on FX swap operations at USD10bln for Jan 12 * Reuters Poll 19/20 traders expect ECB to announce sovereign debt QE program * Reuters Poll 8/19 traders expect ECB to announce sovereign debt QE program this month Overnight G7 Currency Summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD: The London tumble in EUR/USD drew in fresh buyers at the NorAm start, with profit-taking the main motivation, and occurring slightly above Friday's low, with that day's low slightly above Thursday's in what is shaping up to be a pre ECB QE/post NFP consolidation/correction. So far, no real damage has been done to even the daily trend, as the daily on-close pivot point is last Wed's 1.1897 high. A close above there is needed to flesh out an o/s buy signal. ECB comments today showed work is clearly underway to craft a QE launch, the only question being whether the Jan 22 meeting will present the actually QE start or simply pre-announce one to begin in March at latest. Fed's Lockhart was just dovish enough to maintain downward pressure on Tsy yields which helped make Bund-Tsy yld spreads less negative, a trend that started Christmas week. The tightening spreads have yet to give EUR/USD much support, in part because Tsys are being bought as a safe harbor away from Europe and the expected ECB balance sheet expansion. Little major econ news either side of the Atlantic until Friday USD/JPY: Ldn bought the USD/JPY dip that carried over from Fri's less-than-generous reaction to the US Jobs data. The hourly Cloud top, then at 119.32, reversed the Ldn rally and triggered an attempt to take out the 118.10 o/n lows by the Jan 6 low at 118.05 and the stops below the figure. Tumbling oil and setbacks in equities and TSY-JGB yield spreads led the NorAm slide to 118.13. Prices pierced the daily Cloud top (118.35) for the first time since Aug 8 of last year. A close inside the Cloud would raise suspicions about a deeper correction, perhaps to the steady Cloud base & 50% of the Oct-Dec advance at 113.53, but most in the mkt still sees USD/JPY eventually wending its way above the Dec peak later this year after near-term consolidation. The S-T risk is that overbought USD & equity traders finally come in for corrections via lopsided spec positioning, particularly if the just-begun US corp earnings season makes historically high P/Es deleveraging targets. EUR/JPY is below its 200-DMA & 61.8% Fibo, as well as 140 figure, with a 161.8% target at 137.15 a risk. 178.83 is key GBP/JPY support. GBP/USD dropped to test 1.51 bids in early European trade, with M&A news influencing the move. London-listed Shire is to buy US-based NPS for USD5.2bn in an all-cash deal. The market is also keeping a close eye on Tuesday's CPI release. Cable has been weak as sentiment for a UK rate hike continues to fade; a weak CPI reading will lead to further delays in UK hikes and likely push GBP/USD lower. 1.5195 was Monday's Asian session high, after long USD positions were lightened with 1.5097 Friday's post-US jobs data low; 1.5034 was last Thursday's 18mth low, a weak inflation read likely sends GBP/USD back near July 2013 lows by 1.4814. EUR/GBP scaled an intra-day peak of 0.7831 in early European trade as short positions were squeezed before falling back to 0.7795 as the NY session ends. More ECB members (Makuch/Noyer) note the need for some sort of QE; though a Reuters poll indicated 8/19 traders see a move to QE this month. USD/CAD was all one way traffic as a collapse in oil to new 5-year lows held center stage in the markets, making the pair the big mover among the majors. Canada Select crude fell to within a couple of bucks of what is considered breakeven cost at $30 and CAD short rates broke below key support (see below) on weak Business Outlook data, adding to the push. Bulls like the fact that despite the 7-figure move since October spec shorts in CAD have remained little changed at a very modest -17k contracts. Macros like it as an alternative to other more crowded dollar pairs. Our tech team has 1.1990 as a target and it wouldn't seem unreasonable for it to stall first time around ahead of a big round number. AUD/USD: Broad based USD strength in Europe's morning had AUD/USD dive from the 0.8254 high towards 0.8165 into NY's open. Early NY saw more bear pressure applied and the pair dive down to probe the 10 & 21 Day MAs. Then US yields slipped, risk sentiment soured and the USD traded heavy. This saw AUD/USD rebound bounce off the MAs and lift back near NY's opening levels. The pair has traded at the whim of external factors and is likely to do so until the Dec OZ Jobs report on Jan 15. Employment is expected near flat after a 42.7k gain in Nov. The data has been suspect lately but should the result come in below expectations bears likely reassert themselves and make a run for the 2015 lows. NZD/USD price action mirrored that of its Antipodean cousin. Europe smashed NZD/USD lower off the broad USD gains in their morning. NY walked in with the pair near 0.7775 and immediate pressed the pair lower. A dip to sub-0.7740 took hold but the USD's sell-off due to risk aversion allowed the pair to rebound near opening levels. No major Kiwi data overnight but Dec REINZ House prices and NZ Food Price index are due this week. Soft results might have some thinking the RBNZ will lean a bit more dovish. As it stands downside risks have reappeared due to technicals. The o/s lift pierced the TL off the Oct high but couldn't hold. The pair then fell back completely through the daily cloud and below the 55-DMA. RSIs have rolled over after some o/s unwinds. We may see the pair retest the key 0.7600/20 area if it can clear daily lows at 0.7714 and 0.7682 from last week. LATAM: USD/MXN bounced off o/n lows ahead of minor Fib support by 15.5529. On a closing basis, 14.5529 support has held since Dec 11. The dollar strengthened against the peso as oil once again moved to new low. Though the Mexican economy is largely expected to rise with the recovery in the US falling oil prices remain a headwind as Mexico derives a significant amount of its budget from oil and relies on the oil industry for a significant amount of employment. Though reduced oil prices will aid Mexico's growing manufacturing base. USD/BRL rallied as well moving to a early NorAm high by 2.6741 after traders covered shorts near 2.6300. The BRL had rallied Friday after the US Average earnings miss & revision and confidence that FinMin Levy and his economic team, who had reduced discretionary spending are not only willing but may be able to reduce Brazilian spending and restore a measure of fiscal balance to Brazil's runaway economy. Today's analyst poll indicated an expected increase in inflation in 2015. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ held its own overnight in the face of strong US Dollar buying activity in early London. Asia G7 moves (weak USD) were unwound in startling fashion with commodity/energy currencies hammered above all others as Crude (Brent and Nymex) crumbled another +5.0%. Indeed AXJ currencies, an obvious beneficiary of such a move, were given a wide berth when funds bought US Dollars aggressively in early London. AXJ's usual high beta moniker is getting a reprieve due to the benefits of the sliding crude price. MYR is the odd man out of course but moves in MYR overnight were somewhat tame compared to other energy producers. USD/KRW traded a 1080.5-1087.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1081.4. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3301-1.3347 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3341. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5430-3.5690 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.5680. The KLCI closed up 0.15%. USD/IDR traded a 12560-12595 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12595. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12568. The IDX Composite closed down 0.55%. USD/PHP traded a 44.84-885 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.875. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 32.82-885 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.88. The Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.79-88 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.856. The Taiex closed down 0.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1233 slightly lower than the previous 6.1296 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1941-6.2045 range; last at 6.2036. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2027 - range 6.1960-6.2062. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3110-6.3130. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.6%. USD/INR traded a 62.09-26 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.14. The Sensex closed up 0.35%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 13 Jan 00:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 13 Jan 02:00 CN Exports 13 Jan 02:00 CN Imports 13 Jan 02:00 CN Trade Balance 13 Jan 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll Week ahead - Inflation data the focus in relatively light event week Inflation data from the EZ, UK and US will likely be the focus in what is otherwise a pretty light calendar of events. Key US data and events - A number of Fed officials have indicated there isn't a set time-table for the commencement of the long awaited Fed tightening cycle and upcoming data will determine when the Fed starts taking action. The mixed US non-farm payroll report on Friday suggests the Fed can remain "patient" - as the disappointing wage component of the payroll report suggests that wage inflation will net emerge anytime soon. US CPI data is out on Friday and while it isn't the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - it could see a market reaction if it is well outside the expected core-CPI read of plus 0.1% M/M and 1.7% Y/Y. Other key data from the US includes Retail Sales on Wednesday and the Philly Fed on Thursday. The Fed will release its Beige Book on Wednesday. Other data and events - EZ final inflation for December is out on Friday with the market looking for minus 0.1% M/M and minus 0.2% Y/Y. Before that we get EZ Retail Sales on Wednesday and German GDP for the full year on Thursday. UK CPI is out on Tuesday and is expected to come in at a benign plus 0.7% Y/Y. The main event in AUS this week will be Thursday's employment data with a tiny plus 3.8k the consensus outcome with unemployment expected to remain at 6.3%. China trade data will be released on Tuesday with exports expected to show +6.7% Y/Y while imports are expected to fall 7.4% Y/Y. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12650 12665 12640 12625-12640 N/A USD/JPY 119.32 118.10 118.37 INR 62.58 62.51 62.40 62.40-42 N/A EUR/USD 1.1871 1.1787 1.1833 KRW 1085 1087.8 1084 1084.5-1085 N/A EUR/JPY 140.88 139.77 140.05 MYR 3.5800 3.5920 3.5800 3.5900-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5195 1.5099 1.5169 PHP 45.01 44.99 44.93 44.90-93 N/A USD/CAD 1.1975 1.1836 1.1974 TWD 31.87 31.89 31.87 31.87-88 N/A AUD/USD 0.8254 0.8131 0.8156 CNY 1-mth 6.1410 6.1390 6.1390-00 NZD/USD 0.7866 0.7737 0.7781 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2320-40 USD/SGD 1.3369 1.3301 1.3342 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3090-10 USD/THB 32.90 32.82 32.89 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17641 -96 -0.54 10-year 1.91% 1.95% S&P 500 2028 -17 -0.82 2-year 0.55% 0.56% NASDAQ 4665 -39 -0.83 30-year 2.50% 2.53% FTSE 6501 -69 -1.05 Spot Gold($) 1233.20 1223.00 DAX 9782 +134 +1.38 Nymex 45.73 48.17 Nikkei 17198 Mkt Clsd Brent 47.24 50.06

