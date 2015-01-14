SYDNEY, Jan 14 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * BOE's Carney could keep rates lower for longer to tackle low prices rather than start a new round of govt bond buying, expects to normalize rates within the foreseeable future (BBC) * Nowotny says ECB should decide sooner rather than later on QE (Der Standard) * EU signals flexibility on budgets, aiding France, Italy * Philadelphia, KC & Dallas Fed renewed request to raise discount rate to 1% ahead of Dec FOMC * BoC's Lane CB's will look through temporary effect of low oil on inflation but there is risk low prices could add to deflationary pressures in Europe/Japan * BoC's Lane Low oil may delay country's return to potential, recent CAD depreciation agst USD will help cushion economy from impact of lower oil * Greek FinMin says Greek bailout likely to be extended beyond end Feb. * Brazil's Levy fiscal policy will aim to help CB battle inflation, any tax adjustment will be compatible w/govt goal to increase savings * Moody's downgrades Venezuela's rating to Caa3 from Caa1; Outlook stable * US NFIB Bus Optimism Idx Dec 100.4, 98.1-prev * US JOLTS Job Openings Nov +4.972m, f/c 4.863m, +4.83m-prev * US Federal Budget, Dec f/c 3.0b, -56.8b-prev * BOJ to cut next fiscal year's CPI forecast to 1.5% or lower from 1.7% * WTI/Brent arb reaches parity, first time since October * GB Dec CPI 0.0% m/m, 0.5% y/y vs prev -0.3%/1.0%. 0.1%/0.7% exp * GB Dec RPI 0.2% m/m, 1.6% y/y vs prev -0.2%/2.0%. 0.1%/1.6% exp * GB Dec RPI-X 0.2% m/m, 1.7% y/y vs prev -0.2%/2.0%. 0.1%/1.6% exp * GB Dec PPI input px NSA -10.7% y/y vs prev 8.2% rvsd. -11.6% exp * GB Dec PPI Output px NSA -0.8% y/y vs prev -0.6% rvsd. /-0.4% exp * GB Dec PPI core o/p NSA 0.8% y/y vs prev0.9% rvsd. 1.2% exp * GB Dec BRC Retail sales -0.4% y/y vs prev 0.9%. 0.65% exp * ECB Noyer: Nothing decided yet on QE, but Greek uncertainty need not stop it * ECB Nowotny: must take defl risks seriously; shouldn't wait too long to react * ECB Visco: Risk of deflation should not be underestimated * ECB Coeure: ECB is ready to take QE decision on Jan 22 * Greek opinion polls show Far Left Syriza Party leads now 3.0% RASS/Rts * Greek Dec HICP inflation at -2.5% y/y vs -1.2% in Nov * SNB Danthine: cap on franc remains policy cornerstone Overnight G7 Currency Summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD was broadly offered against the majors today. EUR/USD threatens the 1.1750 level but it was unable to extinguish barriers. Pair held a 1.1753/1.1800 range for NY and it sat middle range late in the day. EUR/USD was unable to break the tight range as it was buffeted by EUR/JPY's dive from 140.50 to 138.44 and USD/JPY's dip below 117.60. However, with EUR so well offered across the board its likely EUR/USD will clear the 1.1750 soon as rallies have been meager and those looking to fade them have had no real chances to do so. Should the level break it's likely a new bear leg begins and the pair then makes its run at the June 2010 low near 1.1640. USD/JPY: Falling USD-JPY yield spreads since late Dec have left USD/JPY struggling at times when rising N225 futures would normally have given prices a nice push into positive, as was the case in early NorAm trading today. N225 futures made new session highs, but USD/JPY couldn't reach the late Asia peak at 118.85. Offers capped the pair at 118.77 as the hourly Cloud weighed on prices for a third straight day. Stocks, commodities, Tsy yields and USD/JPY all fell back after the Ldn close and USD/JPY posted a new session low at 117.52, with offers now trailing down to around 118. Prices falling into the daily cloud are somewhat bearish, despite the Tenkan remaining above the Kijun thus far, but the Kijun has now begun to fall into the Cloud, which doesn't bode well at all. The Dec low at 115.65 by the 38.2% of the Oct-Dec rise at 115.50 is back in play. Reuters reported sources close to the BOJ as looking to follow the Abe govt's lead yesterday by lowering their FY 15 CPI target to reflect tumbling energy price. EUR/JPY's breakdown Mon below 200-DMA & 61.8% supports left it on the slide today toward a 137.15 Fibo-projected base. JPY Machine Tool Ords tonight. GBP/USD extended south to test 1.5078, last Friday's low, after the release of December's softer than expected 0.5% annualized UK CPI inflation number, 0.7% was the Reuters consensus forecast 1.5115 was the pre-data release low, after cable headed south from the London open. The recovery rally from 1.5078 lifted the pound to a high in NY by 1.5192. The BOE's Carney was on the wires saying the BOE will keep rates lower for longer rather that increase QE and he expects the UK to normalize rates within the foreseeable future. Cable remained firm ending the NY session by 1.5155, despite the weak inflation data. EUR/GBP moved from early highs by 0.7830, put in after the disappointing UK inflation data, to lows by 0.7757 before rising to end the session by 0.7770. The ECB's Nowotny was quoted in Der Standard as having said it would be sensible to decide sooner rather than later on QE. The prospect of EZ QE continues to weigh on EUR/GBP as the UK is likely to remain on hold, at a minimum, while the ECB seems to be on a more dramatic path in the near term. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1984 +10 pips vs the close. O/N range 1.1943/93. WTI & Brent crude dropping to 5 year lows boosted the buck overseas, a barrier defence of 1.2000 stalled the rally and Noram traders booked profits. Noram session highs by 1.1986 shortly after the open were short-lived and spot slumped to 1.1926 given as oil pressed session highs (WTI 46.18) That was about it and we slipped back to 45.11 PM lows, prompting 1.1974 USD/CAD rebound highs. CAD was also sold off on comments from BoC's Lane who noted whilst low oil prices would have benefits for the global growth picture, on balance would probably be bad for the Canadian economy via the drop in higher paying jobs from cancelation of oil sands projects and lower investment from same. AUD/USD: The NY session saw the pair hold a relatively tight range above the 200-HMA. The pair was basically directionless between 0.8130 and 0.8170 as it was buffeted by a falling AUD/JPY and USD/JPY. The upcoming Oz jobs report on Jan 15 is another likely factor keeping AUD traders from being overly aggressive. The pair is likely to remain in tight ranges until that data point comes out unless there is major external factor to drive it in either direction. As it stands now the pair is being supported by the 10 & 21-DMAs and RSIs are biased up while yield spreads widen a bit. The risk for a squeeze exists. If the Oz jobs data is very upbeat we may get that squeeze and see the pair test key resistance near 0.8370/0.8400. NZD/USD: Europe applied bear pressure in their morning and NY did the same for most of their session. The pair sat near 0.7755 into NY's open and was hit right out of the gate. A low of 0.7713 was made and little bounce was seen as the pair lingered nearby late in the day. The pressure came from a combination of JPY strength pushing NZD/JPY below 90.80 and AUD/NZD maintaining it bull run as it threatened to break the January high. Adding to the bear view for NZD/USD was today's downside follow through after yesterday's bearish engulfing candle formed. Downward biased RSIs also add to the bearish tint. Should support near 0.7710 break bear immediately target the Jan 6 low at 0.7682. A continuation lower from there then puts the key 0.7600/20 support in play. If that big zone breaks the next major bear leg is likely under way. LATAM USD/MXN remains rangebound between the lower 21-d Bolli (14.5223) & the 21-DMA (14.7175). The peso has, for the most part, shrugged off weakness based on weak oil, holding in this pattern as oil continues to probe new lows. CFTC data indicates large short MXN positioning. Attempts to retrace December's sharp rise have been thwarted by 14.54 near minor Fib support and the 21-d lower Bolli. A close below the lower Bolli opens the way for a move back toward 13.6770 the November highs. USD/CLP moved to highs by 620 as copper, as well as other industrial commodities, moved lower. Despite positive trade data out of China the selloff in commodities plunged copper to lows last seen in 2009. USD/BRL moved lower with the markets receptive to comments proffered by FinMin Levy regarding future steps to be taken to cure Brazil of its inflation, growth and fiscal ills. Levy commented that tax adjustments will be compatible w/the govt's goal to increase savings and fiscal policy will aim to help the central bank battle inflation. USD/BRL is ending the session by 2.6400 just above lows of the day by 2.6300. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: Another hard to read session for USD/AXJ overnight with big fluctuations overnight in a number of asset classes. Crumbling crude and base metal prices underpinned some AXJ currencies whilst MYR moves hand in hand with crude gyrations. KRW was held hostage to JPY moves albeit in lagging fashion. Too many competing themes at moment make positioning in AXJ extremely difficult. The global deflation theme, which seemingly comes alive as soon as London gets up and running each day, is now supporting AXJ high yielders but caution reigns supreme. Players prefer to play USD/AXJ from the long side but have had little success so far (apart from USD/MYR) in 2015. USD/KRW traded a 1077.2-1085.8 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1083.5. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3335-1.3370 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3360. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5670-3.5950 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.5950. The KLCI closed up 0.8%. USD/IDR traded a 12585-12615 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12595. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12608. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.76-88 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.77. The PSE index closed up 0.55%. USD/THB traded a 32.84-865 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.855. The Set closed up 0.25%. USD/TWD traded a 31.81-875 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.83. The Taiex closed up 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1195 slightly lower than the previous 6.1233 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1980-6.2052 range; last at 6.1983. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1996 - range 6.1942-6.2045. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3000-6.3030. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/INR traded a 62.02-185 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.14. The Sensex closed down 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 14 Jan 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 14 Jan 06:30 IN WPI Food 14 Jan 06:30 IN WPI Inflation 14 Jan 06:30 IN WPI Mfg Inflation 14 Jan 06:30 IN WPI Fuel Week ahead - Inflation data the focus in relatively light event week Inflation data from the EZ, UK and US will likely be the focus in what is otherwise a pretty light calendar of events. Key US data and events - A number of Fed officials have indicated there isn't a set time-table for the commencement of the long awaited Fed tightening cycle and upcoming data will determine when the Fed starts taking action. The mixed US non-farm payroll report on Friday suggests the Fed can remain "patient" - as the disappointing wage component of the payroll report suggests that wage inflation will net emerge anytime soon. US CPI data is out on Friday and while it isn't the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - it could see a market reaction if it is well outside the expected core-CPI read of plus 0.1% M/M and 1.7% Y/Y. Other key data from the US includes Retail Sales on Wednesday and the Philly Fed on Thursday. The Fed will release its Beige Book on Wednesday. Other data and events include EZ final inflation for December out Friday with the market looking for minus 0.1% M/M and minus 0.2% Y/Y. Before that we get EZ Retail Sales on Wednesday and German GDP for the full year on Thursday. The main event in AUS this week will be Thursday's employment data with a tiny plus 3.8k the consensus outcome with unemployment expected to remain at 6.3%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12660 12665 12640 12650-12670 N/A USD/JPY 118.85 117.52 117.92 INR 62.40 62.44 62.29 62.32-34 N/A EUR/USD 1.1860 1.1753 1.1771 KRW 1085 1085 1079.5 1080-1080.5 N/A EUR/JPY 140.51 138.33 138.88 MYR 3.6120 3.6120 3.5930 3.5925-45 N/A GBP/USD 1.5192 1.5077 1.5158 PHP 44.81 44.81 44.75 44.72-74 N/A USD/CAD 1.1993 1.1926 1.1957 TWD 31.82 31.86 31.82 31.83-84 N/A AUD/USD 0.8198 0.8127 0.8164 CNY 1-mth 6.1400 6.1390 6.1380-00 NZD/USD 0.7804 0.7713 0.7738 CNY 6-mth 6.2200 6.2190 6.2180-00 USD/SGD 1.3370 1.3333 1.3333 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2960-80 USD/THB 32.865 32.81 32.815 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17614 -27 -0.15 10-year 1.90% 1.91% S&P 500 2023 -5 -0.26 2-year 0.54% 0.55% NASDAQ 4661 -4 -0.08 30-year 2.50% 2.50% FTSE 6542 +41 +0.62 Spot Gold($) 1231.10 1233.20 DAX 9941 +159 +1.63 Nymex 46.41 45.73 Nikkei 17088 -110 -0.64 Brent 47.00 47.24

(Reporting by John Noonan & Peter Whitley)