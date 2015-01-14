SYDNEY, Jan 15 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed's Plosser Fed must not overreact to falling oil US nowhere near deflation, last dissent at FOMC was in part opposition to time based policy, repeats preference for single inflation mandate at Fed * Fed's Beige book says econ activity continued to expand in Nov/Dec, payroll gains expanded moderately in a variety of sectors * U.S. crude jumps on options expiry, Brent rallies ahead of contract expiry * ECB's Vasiliauskas "flexible" on the idea of the ECB buying sovereign bonds QE * BOE's Carney says his personal view is that decline in oil price is net positive for UK economy, says add'l ECB stimulus would be consistent with ECB achieving inflation mandate * BOE's Carney: BOE has not had specific discussions about a country leaving EZ * BOE's Cunliffe market pricing of EZ peripheral debt is not showing same distress as previous crisis * Rate futures rally pushes Fed rate hike expectations back to October (FF fut.) * German finance ministry welcomes EU court backing for ECB bond-buying * Spain's Economy minister says economy begins 2015 with growth of above 2%, sees current account surplus to be around 1.5% * Fitch: US, Canada House Price Growth to Slow in 2015 * Canadian home prices fall 0.2% m/m in December (Teranet) * US Import Prices MM Dec -0.03, f/c -2.9%, -1.8%-prev * US Export Prices MM Dec -1.2%, f/c-1%, -0.8%-prev * US Retail Sales MM Dec -0.9%, f/c -0.1%, 0.4%-prev * US Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Dec -1%, f/c 0%, 0.1%-prev * US Retail Ex Gas/Autos Dec -0.3%, 0.6%-prev * US Retail Control Dec -0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 0.6%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Nov 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * BR Retail Sales MM Nov 0.9%, f/c 0.2%, 1%-prev * BR Retail Sales YY Nov 1%, f/c -0.35%, 1.8%-prev 5.7%-prev * EU court advisor says bond-buying legal, some conditions - Rtrs * Schaeuble: Monetary policy up to ECB, no sign of deflation * ECBs Mersch: ECJ opinion gives ECB discretion in assessing policy decisions * ECB Draghi: To achieve price stability need expansive monetary policy * Draghi: Risk of deflation still low but definitely higher than a yr ago * World Bank cuts global growth o/l despite oil drop * WB global growth '15 +3.4% to +3%, '16 +3.3%, '17 +3.2% * WB EZ-Japan-Brazil-Russia lower growth prospects * WB Fed to hold off on interest rates hikes longer than anticipated * EZ Nov Ind prod 0.2% m/m, -0.4% y/y vs prev 0.3%/0.8% rvsd. 0.0%/-0.8% exp Overnight G7 Currency Summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD: The ECJ ruling on the OMT program sank EUR/USD in Europe's morning to hit a low of 1.1728. Short covering had it near 1.1760 into NY's open and just slightly highs into retail sales. The big miss and downward revisions to prior sales data sent US bond yields and the USD tumbling. EUR/USD spiked up to a 1.1846 high. Offers into the 200-HMA and hourly highs near 1.1850/60 prevented further gains. The USD's slid abated and the losses began to erode. EUR/USD slide from the highs and filled the post-data gap. Little bounce was seen though as the USD firmed in the afternoon and the pair sat just above 1.1775 late in the day. There are some short squeeze risks as a doji has formed after the new low was set, daily RSI diverged and yield spreads narrow a bit. However the long-term trend remains down and the market looks to fade rallies. Sellers are touted in the 1.1870/00 region for now. USD/JPY: The decks were stacked against the USD/JPY and EUR/JPY intraday, the former due to a huge downside miss in US Retail Sales, and the latter due to an ECJ opinion that leveled a potential roadblock to ECB QE next week. USD/JPY was already in decline with the N225 & Tsy yield spreads before the Sales data slammed it to a 116.07 session low ahead of good and perhaps PKO bids into 116 and above the Dec N225 futures low of 16,525. A sharp rebound in oil prices and lessening of losses in Tsy yields and stocks helped USD/JPY rebound toward Tuesday's 117.52 low. Today's long Candle wick and low above the Dec swing low & 50% Fibo by 115.50 take some of the technical sting out the intraday dive, but the daily tenkan about to cross below the Kijun, with both lines and prices now inside the Cloud, the base of which is at 113.53, equaling the 50% retrace of the Oct-Dec rally. A close above the Cloud top at 118.75 on Thur is needed to undo some of this week's damage. EUR/JPY fell to 137.02, holding above stops below the figure and the weekly Cloud base at 136.82. Will ECB QE & eased EC fiscal rules be enough to revive EZ growth/CPI prospects? GBP/USD: Cable scaled an 8-day peak of 1.5225 in early European trade after hitting stops above 1.5200 before reversing to near 1.5150 with the weak EUR. The euro was hurt by the ECJ advocate general's opinion on the ECB OMT, which leaves the door open for sovereign bond purchases by the ECB. Cable received a further boost, to highs near 1.5270, after the release of weaker than expected US retail sales. US Dec retail sales came in at -0.9%, the largest decline since last January's 'polar vortex' related miss. Global commodities remained weak with copper putting in new 5- yr lows further highlighting the weak global economic picture. GBP/USD moved off session highs to 1.5230 as the NY session ends. UK FinMin Osborne, speaking at the TSC, differentiated between the UK & EZ economies, noting UK inflation has only recently begun to fall while the EZ inflation has been low for month. Osborne also laid blame on low oil prices for the UK's weak inflation. EUR/GBP slid to a 75-month low of 0.7733 after the ECJ headlines. The ECB's Mersch said court opinion shows ECB has considerable discretion in assessing policy decisions. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1974 +17 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1960/1.2015; AUD/CAD -0.33%, 0.9729, DXY flat. O/N trade was a choppy affair weak price action in copper and oil helped squeeze the O/N high after a successful barrier hunt. CAD/JPY opened the session -0.96% at 97.64, Brent crude -0.26%, WTI -0.33% and it looked like further topside, however, CAD got a lift from soft US retail sales. -0.9% vs -0.1%, ex- autos -1.0%, control group -0.4% (+0.4% f/c). US Treasury yields tumbled, helped along by low Imp/Ex prices (-2.5% & -1.2%) which helped underpin the pullback. USD/CAD traded to 1.1928 lows from early highs by 1.1983. Stocks got crushed, -1.33/-0.80%, fueled a risk off FX move, USD/CAD 1.2001 paid PM high, but a U-Turn in oil dashed those hopes, WTI +4.4%, Brent 3.85%, USD/CAD 1.1955/60 at Sydney handoff. The bounce in oil could make things interesting in the Asia time slot, O/S traders reported heavy selling AUD/CAD last night and we could see an unwind. Tomorrow, NY Fed Mfg idx, wkly claims, PPI & Philly Fed on tap. AUD/USD short covering was the there for Europe & NY. Once AUD/JPY's slide abated Europe lifted AUD/USD off the 0.8065/70 area and had it at the 200-HMA into NY's open. NY kept the squeeze going after retail sales was well below estimates. AUD/USD spiked up to 0.8180. The lift was aided by JPY weakness that allowed AUD/JPY to recover losses and near the 95.55/60 area, AUD/USD did slip late in NY as USD strength emerged. The pair sat near 0.8140 late in the day. Traders new look to the Dec Oz jobs report later. The employment data is forecast to deteriorate. A reading below estimates should increase thoughts an RBA cut is due. AUD/USD should then trade heave and we may see a retest of the 2015 low in the near future. NZD/USD: A tight range held in Europe with the pair sitting nearer the lower end of the 0.7690/0.7742 range as NY got going. NY applied bull pressure early on and lifted the pair from below 0.7710 after the retail sales data disappointed. The pair quickly spiked up to 0.7780. Offers into the daily cloud base and 55-DMA capped the gains though. The pair then began slipping as the USD clawed back some early losses. Almost all the post-data gains were then lost as the pair sat just above 0.7715 late in the day. Downside risks are upped again after the 55-DMA and cloud base capped much like they did in Nov & Dec. NZ food price data and REINZ housing data are the upcoming risks for the pair. Soft results should keep the pair heavy and possibly see a clean break below the Jan 6 low. The key 0.7600/20 zone would then come into play. LATAM: The Chilean peso took center stage in LatAm moving in lockstep with continued weakness in copper. The peso weakened to levels not seen since 2009, near 627, as the bottom fell out of copper. After testing long term lows by 2.64 on Tuesday copper traders pushed the metal through stops by 2.58 to lows by 2.4235 before reversing to end the day off 4.5% by 2.5240. USD/CLP rallied as weak copper will be a major obstacle to future Chilean growth, owing to the large percentage of copper exports relative to the overall Chilean economy. USD/CLP rose well off early lows - set to end the NY session by 626.50. USD/BRL Moved to lows by 2.6045 before reversing to end the NY session by 2.62. Weak US retail sales in stark contrast to an earlier Brazilian retail sales beat pushed the USD lower. US interest rates moved lower as sentiment of a mid-year US rate hike was pushed down the road. USD/MXN stayed within its recent range between the lower 21-d Bolli (14.4945) and the 21-DMA (14.7053), ending the NY session by days low near 14.53. USD/MXN shrugged off weaker commodity prices moving lower in tandem with US yields. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ witnessed another choppy affair as competing interests' makes for difficult trading. Big moves down and up in USD/JPY created waves for KRW NDFs along with (reportedly) BOK intervention which saw JPY/KRW rocket above 9.30 at one stage. MYR NDFs tumbled late NY afternoon as the crude price soared over 5.5% higher with futures contract expiry blamed. MYR NDFs down to 3.59 from above 3.61 as a consequence. Other USD/AXJ pairs steady with the copper tumble (closes down 5.3%) creating a few 'risk aversion' moves but on the currency front only the Chilean Peso felt the blowtorch with AUD recovering most of its early losses. G7 all over the place as volatility rules in early 2015. BOK expected to sit pat today - ditto BI a few hours later. USD/KRW traded a 1076.4-1083.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1082.2. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3325-1.3368 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3347. The Straits Times closed down 0.45%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5725-3.6030 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5930. The KLCI closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 12575-12625 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12612. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12580. The IDX Composite closed down 1.05%. USD/PHP Philippine markets closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. USD/THB traded a 32.77-82 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.795. The Set closed down 0.75%. USD/TWD traded a 31.756-81 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.81. The Taiex closed down 0.56%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1205 slightly higher than the previous 6.1195 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1934-6.1981 range; last at 6.1967. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1955 - range 6.1930-6.1985. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2920-6.2940. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/INR traded a 62.07-23 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.19. The Sensex closed down 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 15 Jan 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 15 Jan 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 15 Jan 01:00 KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 15 Jan 00:30 AU Participation Rate 15 Jan 00:30 AU Employment 15 Jan 00:30 AU Full Time Employment 15 Jan 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate 15 Jan 05:00 SG Retail Sales 15 Jan 05:00 ID Rate Meeting OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12690 12720 12680 12650-12670 N/A USD/JPY 117.95 116.07 117.34 INR 62.48 62.53 62.40 62.51-53 N/A EUR/USD 1.1847 1.1728 1.1789 KRW 1083.8 1087 1082.5 1083-1084 N/A EUR/JPY 138.88 137.02 138.32 MYR 3.6125 3.6200 3.6050 3.5910-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.5270 1.5145 1.5236 PHP 44.69 44.69 44.67 44.66-69 N/A USD/CAD 1.2017 1.1928 1.1951 TWD 31.80 31.83 31.80 31.80-81 N/A AUD/USD 0.8190 0.8068 0.8148 CNY 1-mth 6.1380 6.1360 6.1360-80 NZD/USD 0.7780 0.7690 0.7716 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2130-50 USD/SGD 1.3368 1.3320 1.3344 CNY 1-yr 6.2955 6.2915 6.2925-45 USD/THB 32.82 32.75 32.755 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17427 -187 -1.06 10-year 1.86% 1.90% S&P 500 2011 -12 -0.59 2-year 0.50% 0.54% NASDAQ 4639 -22 -0.48 30-year 2.47% 2.50% FTSE 6388 -154 -2.36 Spot Gold($) 1228.70 1231.10 DAX 9817 -124 -1.25 Nymex 48.47 46.41 Nikkei 16796 -292 -1.71 Brent 48.70 47.00