SYDNEY, Jan 16 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Rosengren would delay U.S. rate hike until inflation evident (WSJ) * SNB's Jordan says franc cap was not sustainable, decision to abandon cap was well thought-out * SNB's Jordan doesn't expect Switzerland to enter a deflationary spiral * Three-month Swiss Libor falls to record low -0.372 percent from -0.128 Wed * Weidmann says ECB action subject to limits, says European court opinion shows no EZ country should take liability for debt of another state * US Fed's mortgage backed securities purchases for the week ended Jan 14 were USD7.833bln * Canada's Oliver impact of lower oil prices on Canadian economy complex creates both benefits and harm * Pulse poll shows Greek leftist party Syriza keeps poll lead (+3.5%) as elections loom * BOJ may extend deadline, expand loan schemes next week * IMF's Lagarde drop in oil a shot in the arm for US, global economies but headwinds remain for global growth, US could hike rates but could hurt global financial stability * US NY Fed Manufacturing Jan 9.95, f/c 5.00, -1.23-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 316k, f/c 291k, 297k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 298.00k, 291.25k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.424m, f/c 2.400m, 2.475m-prev * US PPI Final Demand MM Dec -0.3%, f/c -0.4%, -0.2%-prev * US PPI ex-Food/Energy MM Dec 0.3%, f/c 0.1%, 0%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY Dec 1.1%, f/c 1%, 1.4%-prev * US PPI ex-Food/Energy YY Dec 2.1%, f/c 1.9%, 1.8%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Jan 6.3, f/c 19.9, 24.3-prev * US Philly Fed 6M Index Jan 50.9, 5040%-prev * US Philly Fed Capex Index Jan 13.2, 2480%-prev * US Philly Fed Employment Jan -2, 840%-prev * US Philly Fed Prices Paid Jan 9.8, 1440%-prev * US Philly Fed New Orders Jan 8.5, 13.6-prev * BR IBC-BR Economic Activity Nov 0.04%, f/c -0.2%, -0.26%-prev * Reuters Poll First BOE rate hike of 25bps to come in Q4 (Q3 in Dec poll) * Reuters Poll Brazil GDP to rise 0.5% in '15, 1.8% in '16 * Reuters Poll US Fed likely to start raising rates in Q2 despite low inflation * Reuters Poll 70% chance ECB announces QE at Jan 22 meeting * SNB cuts deposit rate to -0.75%, abandons EUR/CHF floor * EUR/CHF crashes to new historic lows, 0.8500 reportedly dealt * USD/CHF falls to 0.7360 after SNB abandons CHF cap against euro * Swiss SMI Index down 11%, biggest one day drop on record * ECB Noyer: Euro's depreciation is normal given EZ low growth rate - Radio * GB Dec RICS housing survey 11 vs prev 13. 10 exp * DE 12 M full year GDP 1.5% vs prev 0.1%. 1.5% exp * EZ Nov Eurostat trade NSA 20.0bln vs prev 24.0bln. 19.6bln exp Overnight G7 Currency Summaries provided by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD's wild ride post-SNB action persisted in NY's session. Europe smacked EUR/USD down to 1.1580 after the SNB removed the EUR/CHF floor. The pair soared near 1.1750 as NY got going. The lift faltered though as the USD took back some earlier losses and the other EUR crosses remains offered. NY drove the pair to a new trend low of 1.1568. A bounce towards 1.1635 ensued as US bond yield slipped and real money and leveraged accounts lightened up on EUR shorts. The pair slipped late in the day and sat near 1.1610. Traders now look to CPI readings from the EZ and US. Soft results may spur further EUR sales as the market might think the ECB will have to act decisively with QE. As it stands now bears have control and the technical picture backs it up. EUR/USD has cleared the 76.4 Fib projection of the Sep 2008-June 2010 drop as well as the 2005 low. Long-term momentum remains with bears and there is little support until the Dec 2003 low near 1.1375. Beyond that l-t bears will be targeting structural support in the 1.0800 area. USD/JPY held above the rumored PKO/GPIF-related bids defending 116 for a second day, but rallies remain enervated amid underperformance by US & Japanese stocks and still stumbling Tsy yields (more week data). Today's rally, like so many other recent intraday bounces the past week or so, ran into offers by the hourly Cloud. A Nikkei story today that highlighted opposition to BOJ QQE2 from inside and outside the CB, due to the near-flat and increasingly negative JGB yield curve that a) is threatening the survival of MM and Pension funds, b) reducing any incentive for banks to make new loans and for borrower to refinance and c) diminishing the impact of the Quant part of QQE2. If 116 props and the analogous N225's Dec lows are removed, the Dec swing low & Oct-Dec 38.2% fibo by 115.50 will be become pivotal, with 113.53, the 50% Fibo and daily Cloud base, the secondary target. EUR/JPY is wending its way toward last year's 134.15 low with added urgency following the SNB's floor removal. Today's tumble took out the up TL off the '13-'14 lows and the weekly Cloud base. EUR/GBP fell near 1 big-figure to a 7-year low of 0.7628 after the SNB scrapped its EUR/CHF 1.20 floor. The ensuing recovery rally topped out 6 pips shy of 0.77455, Jan 2 low, with a fresh drop to 0.7661 ensuing. EBS confirms EUR/CHF low at 0.8500, 1.0075 was the Aug 2011 low, before the SNB introduced its1.20 floor. Weakness associated with future ECB accommodation (Jan 22 meeting) would have made further defense of the floor untenable. With the SNB bid for EUR gone the market sees further weakness for the euro ahead, banks are beginning to ratchet EUR f/c lower and 0.75, 0.70 and 0.6750 are among EUR/GBP bear targets. 0.6750 was the average EUR/GBP traded level through the first 10 years of the euro. GBP/USD fell to a low of 1.5151 after the SNB scrapped the floor, 1.5150 was Wednesday's post-ECJ opinion on ECB bond-buying low. 1.5267 is the subsequent high water-mark. 1.5270 was Wednesday's 8-day high, after dismal US retail sales data. 1,51 & 1.53 are GBP option levels for Friday which should keep spot anchored nearby. USD/CHF: The SNB abandoned its EUR/CHF floor and cut rates by a further 0.50%, to -0.75%. This was a major surprise as the neg rate was due to come into effect on Jan 22, the date of the ECB meeting that is expected to launch their QE effort. The subsequent plunge in EUR/CHF to a fleeting historic low of 0.8500 forced USD/CHF to its fleeting nadir of 0.7360 vs the historic low of 0.7068 from Aug 2011. The chaotic nature of today CHF trading is likely to leave various inquiries into order fills. As it stands heading toward the NY close, USD/CHF's intraday recovery to 0.9060 has slipped away, and quotes are back in the 0.8700s, which is where the USD/CHF began its bull run last May. Jordan late Ldn presser tried to put a good spin on the floor removal, noting the floor was unsustainable and that Switzerland would not enter deflation as a result of franc's rise. EUR/CHF is trading near 1.0200 now and above the Aug '11 prior historic low at 1.0075. How much further intervention, rate cuts or other changes the SNB may need to fight deflation from here remains to be seen. The shock to exports is likely to take some of the steam out of the franc's rise. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1932 -19 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1929/98; AUD/CAD +0.36%, 0.9770. The SNB decision to abandon the EUR/CHF floor had a delayed impact on USD/CAD, heavy selling of EUR/CAD from various Noram accounts hammered that pair down from 1.3950 to 1.3780 and pressured USD/CAD down to 1.1803 given in a vicious sell off in thin liquidity. Corporate buyers emerged on the down draft sub- 1.1830 and they absorbed stop loss flows. Algos that had joined in the USD/CAD plunge as WTI traded up to 51.27 U-turned as oil prices plunged. WTI scoured 46.15 PM lows, heads to the close down almost 4% with Brent -2%. USD/CAD squeezed back up to 1.1978 lows, bulls & bears slaughtered alike. AUD/USD: Wild action persisted in NY after the SNB action upped volatility across the board. NY walked in with AUD/USD near 0.8215 after Europe smashed it from near 0.8240 to 0.8150 in no time. NY pushed AUD/USD up right out of the gate on the combination of a rebound in commodity prices, short covering and EUR/AUD's dive below 1.4080. A high of 0.8295 was hit before the pair pullback back. EUR recovered slightly and commodities gave back some early gains. Late in the day the pair sat just above 0.8210. Upside risks remain as the pair cannot hold below the 10 & 21 DMAs. RSIs are biased up and yield spreads widen a bit. An assault on 0.8370/80 res (Dec 11 high, 55-DMA) cannot be ruled out over the coming sessions. NZD/USD rebounded off support near 0.7690/00 in Europe as the USD sold off had. The pair sat near 0.7770 into NY's open and bulls kept the lift going in early NY. Short covering and rallies in commodities drove the pair to a 0.7890 high before a slide to hourly support near 0.7660/65 took hold. The dip was bought though and got a boost as AUD/NZD dived from 1.0580 to below 1.0470. NZD/USD rallied near 0.7845 before pulling back near 0.7815 late in the day. There is no major data in Asia to drive the pair so traders will have to wait until Europe and the lingering effects of the SNB's actions for their cues on NZD/USD. LatAm weathered this morning's early Swiss-related volatility reasonably well. USD/MXN moved to lows by 14.44, below, lower 21-d Bolli support (14.48), before moving higher as oil made another dip into negative territory. USD/MXN put in a high by 14.67 ahead of 10/21-DMA resistance which has recently capped the market. MXN has avoided recent oil related volatility and has rallied as US interest rates move lower. USD/MXN is ending the NY session at 14.63, a close above the 10-DMA by 14.7050 eyes minor support at 14.7435 the high of Jan 8 and then 14.80 today's Banxico intervention area. USD/BRL moved off session lows by 2.5955 and is ending the session by highs of the day at 2.6500. The BRL weakening at day's end as oil weakened and volatility inches higher, the market is also wary of FinMin Levy's ability to make fiscal progress is taking profit on recent shorts. USD/CLP resumed its rise moving to a high at day's end by 626, the weak global outlook weighing on the peso despite a 2.25% rise in copper. BCCh expected to hold rates at 3%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: One should ignore the ranges and concentrate on what happened overnight and the repercussions. In moves not seen in 30-years (since Plaza Accord) EUR/CHF and USD/CHF collapsed after the SNB removed the EUR/CHF floor. Liquidity completely evaporated as a consequence. EUR/CHF and USD/CHF closed down 18.5% and 17.5% respectively. Volatility in USD/AXJ hardly unexpected but if anything AXJ closed slightly firmer on the night. The fallout from the overnight event will take weeks/months to reveal itself. The retail side of the FX market is in total disarray this morning with some companies already putting up the 'closed down' sign. CHF loans just got 20% bigger with this impact yet to be felt. USD/KRW traded a 1081.2-1087.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1083.3. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3302-1.3352 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3306. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5570-3.5800 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.5590. The KLCI closed up 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 12560-12630 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12560. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12617. The IDX Composite closed up 0.55%. USD/PHP Philippine markets closed Thursday for a public holiday. USD/THB traded a 32.73-78 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.75. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.71-827 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.71. The Taiex closed down 0.15%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1193 slightly lower than the previous 6.1205 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1878-6.1968 range; last at 6.1881. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1898 - range 6.1880-6.2000. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2920-6.2940. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.47-62.12 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.06. The Sensex closed up 2.66%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 16 Jan 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports 16 Jan 02:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings 16 Jan 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 16 Jan 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 16 Jan 11:30 IN FX Reserves

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12590 12660 12590 12600-12620 N/A USD/JPY 117.94 116.15 116.15 INR 61.82 62.40 61.73 62.20-25 N/A EUR/USD 1.1792 1.1567 1.1631 KRW 1080.5 1081.5 1077 1076-1077 N/A EUR/JPY 138.78 135.00 135.19 MYR 3.5730 3.5860 3.5550 3.5800-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5267 1.5151 1.5185 PHP 44.58 44.68 44.60 44.58-63 N/A USD/CAD 1.1998 1.1803 1.1961 TWD 31.66 31.67 31.61 31.63-66 N/A AUD/USD 0.8295 0.8134 0.8220 CNY 1-mth 6.1420 6.1390 6.1390-00 NZD/USD 0.7890 0.7700 0.7823 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2130-50 USD/SGD 1.3352 1.3218 1.3263 CNY 1-yr 6.3000 6.2920 6.2970-00 USD/THB 32.79 32.715 32.725 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17327 -100 -0.58 10-year 1.71% 1.86% S&P 500 1993 -18 -0.92 2-year 0.41% 0.50% NASDAQ 4571 -68 -1.47 30-year 2.36% 2.47% FTSE 6499 +111 +1.73 Spot Gold($) 1262.70 1228.70 DAX 10033 +216 +2.20 Nymex 46.30 48.47 Nikkei 17109 +312 +1.86 Brent 47.68 48.70

(Reporting by John Noonan & Peter Whitley)