SYDNEY, March 16 (IFR) - Weekend Headlines * China Premier Li: China Faces Financial Risks But Can Prevent Systemic Risks * China Premier Says won't be Easy to Grow Economy by 7% in 2015 * China Premier Li: Will Step up Targeted Measures to Keep Growth from slowing too much if needed * Europe's policymakers warn against excessive optimism over ECB's bond buying * Visco says interest rates cannot stay near zero forever * Greece's Varoufakis says QE to fuel unsustainable equity rally * Bank of Italy's Visco Says QE Carries Risks of Excessive Rise in Real and Financial Assets Prices, Overshooting * ECB's Visco Says Euro is Weakening Faster than Expected Following QE * Bank of Italy's Visco Says Latest Italian Industrial Production Data Tell us we must be Careful about Excessive Optimism on the Economy * Greek euro exit would not raise risk for Italy - Italy economy minister Headlines from Friday Night * TR/CRB Commodity Index Settles at Lowest Level in 6 Years * WTI oil futures suffer nearly 10% weekly plunge on glut concerns * S&P ECB ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+; outlook stable * S&P Sweden ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+; outlook stable * Norway's sovereign wealth fund will continue to sell down its European govt debt portfolio & may spend all of its new cash inflow in 2015 on real estate * S&P - "consider it highly unlikely that Greece will regain market access to alternative funding sources in the coming months" * S&P - Greek government's liquidity position is increasingly stretched, requiring additional funding commitments in the second quarter of 2015 * Russian CB cuts key rate to 14%, says structural factors continue to restrict econ growth * Greece will auction EUR1b of three-month treasury bills on March 18 * Brazilian govt will not use its foreign reserves to limit the slide of the real as it does not consider the currency's sharp sell-off as resulting from a capital flight (FinMin source) * US PPI Final Demand YY Feb -0.6%, f/c 0%, 0%-prev * US PPI Final Demand MM Feb -0.5%, f/c 0.3%, -0.8%-prev * US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Mar 91.2, f/c 95.5, 95.4-prev * US U Mich Conditions Prelim Mar 103, f/c 105.7, 106.9-prev * US U Mich Expectations Prelim Mar 83.7, f/c 87.5, 88-prev * US ECRI Weekly Index w/e 131.7, 130.5 * US ECRI Weekly Annualized w/e -4%, -4.6%-prev * CA Employment Change Feb -1k, f/c -5.0k, 35.4k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Feb 6.8%, f/c 6.7%, 6.6%-prev * CA Full time employment chng Feb +34k, -11.8k-prev * CA Part time employment chng Feb -34.9k, 47.2k-prev * CA Participation Rate Feb 65.8%, f/c 65.7%, 65.7%-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Jan 0.3%, f/c 2.36%, 3%-prev * MX Industrial Output MM Jan -0.4%, f/c 0.53%, -0.3%-prev * BR Retail Sales MM Jan 0.8%, f/c -0.5%, -2.6%-prev * BR Retail Sales YY Jan 0.6%, f/c -0.9%, 0.3%-prev * DE Feb W/sale px idx -2.1% yy vs -2.6% prev * DE Feb W/sale px idx 0.5% mm vs -0.4% prev * UK Jan Construction O/P Vol yy, vs 2.2% exp, 5.5% prev * UK Jan Construction O/P Vol mm, vs 1.2% exp, 0.4% prev Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: A short covering rally to hourly resistance near 1.0640/50 was quashed in Europe's morning. The ensuing slide had the pair near 1.0585 into NY's open. Early NY saw a brief lift towards 1.0600 but the gains were quickly erased. The market ignored contracting DE-US yield spread and instead focused on broad based USD strength. The pair ran intra-day stops below 1.0550 and barely looked back. More pressure came as risk-off sentiment permeated most markets. Falling US yields and equity markets combined with JPY strength to push EUR/JPY lower and towards 126.90. This pulled EUR/USD lower as well and a new trend low of 1.0463 was set. Profit taking bids into the March 9, 2003 low halted the slide and the pair lifted a bit to sit near 1.0490 late in the day. USD/JPY: A broadening divergence between falling USD-JPY 2-yr ylds spreads and rising N225 prices (15-yr hi today) left USD/JPY in a tight daily range inside Thur's, with little net change as we head toward the close. Another round of weak US data, PPI & U of M, kept Tsy yields under wraps, but there was also some risk-off buying of Tsys amid exits from stocks, commodities and higher-beta ccys. The latter boosted the haven yen v the tumbling EUR, as well as commodity/EM currencies. USD/JPY is a tad technically top-heavy on daily charts, but the big action is in the crosses. EUR/JPY is closing the week below several L-T supports in the 127-128 range, with little support until the Jun '13 swing low at 124.94. 38.2% of the '12-'14 uptrend at 128.52 is done and dusted. The 50% retrace of same is at 121.95. GBP/JPY's got little support until this year's 175.45 low. AUD/JPY is being yanked back down toward the Feb-Mar uptrend's 50% Fibo at 91.76 by Wed's 91.75 low. GBP/USD fell to a near 5-yr low, by 1.4700 as the market reacted to divergent rate paths between the UK and US, before reversing to 1.4725 by the NY close. The selloff was a reaction to comments made Thursday by BOE's Carney that the BOE was in no hurry to hike rates. Reuter's poll data showed 31 economists believe the first UK rate move will not come in 2015. The pound continues to show strength vs the EUR, as divergent rate and growth outlook, in this case, favors the UK. Though Mr. Carney did mention that the rise in the GBP vs the euro may slow growth in the UK. The focus now remains on the weak EZ and the ECB nascent QE program. Some pundits pointing out that there may be a dearth of assets for the ECB to purchase. USD/CHF: Daily lows in USD/CHF leading up to the Jan 15 SNB debacle has capped prices in the final three days of this week. Much-weaker-than-/f/c US PPI and U of Mich results kept Tsy yields under wraps and the USD with it vs the other haven currencies such as the franc and yen. Today's US data misses followed a lousy Retail Sales report Thursday. Persistent USD strength against other currencies, particularly the EUR and high-betas, fed into broader risk-off flows Friday that put pressure on EUR/CHF. Grexit risk and ECB QE are the main drags on the cross, which today broke below 23.6% of the Jan 16-Feb 20 rise at 1.0561. USD/CAD: It was an uncharacteristically easy week for USDCAD bulls who never broke a sweat as the pair traded to the technicals almost perfectly, helped along by a one-way 9% collapse in the price of crude oil and similar 3.5% dump in the EUR. Weakness in US data (Retail Sales, UMich, Atlanta Fed GDP outlook) did nothing to dim the broader dollar ahead of next week's Fed meeting. AUD/USD slipped in Europe after the 10-DMA capped any gains overnight. NY walked in with the pair near 0.7665. Bear pressure remained in NY as the USD was firm early on. Short-term support near 0.7640/45 was eventually cleared and the pair's slide accelerated on that break. Overall risk-off sentiment had JPY strength push AUD/JPY down near 92.30. AUD/USD followed lower with soft commodities putting the wind at its back. The pair hit a session low of 0.7610 and saw very little bounce as it sat near 0.7620 late in the day. NZD/USD: The NY session saw bear pressure applied to the pair after the 10-DMA capped a brief overnight rally. An early lift off the 0.7330 area couldn't break back above 0.7360. Sellers emerged as the USD was generally firm. A slide ensued and steady pressure was applied for the remainder of NY's session. The overall risk-off theme kept NZD/USD heavy as NZD/JPY slipped towards 88.70/75. NZD/USD tested s-t support near 0.7310/15 and saw little bounce as it sat near 0.7320 late in the day. LATAM: USD/BRL rallied through multiple resistance levels reaching a intraday high in NY by 3.2800 before reversing to 3.2550 as the NY session ends. The USD/BRL gains (+2.9%), far outstripped the real's LatAm peers. This weekend demonstrations are planned, in Brazil, calling for the impeachment of Pres Rousseff on the corruption charges and her mishandling of the economy. USD/MXN rallied to highs by 15.56 before reversing to end the session by 15.50. The peso moved in line with the broader EM/DM weakness vs the USD. Mexico out on holiday on Monday saw light position squaring by NY's end. USD/CLP moved to new 6-year high by 640.52 before reversing to 639.50 by NY's end. Copper rose slightly as Chinese lending picks up sparking hope of more Chinese accommodation. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open on Monday higher across the board as Thursdays sell-off is completely unwound. The moves on Thursday were seen as purely corrective with the return to trend back underway in 24 hours. Wednesdays FOMC (18th) is being billed as the next big event but it appears a foregone conclusion now that the Fed will remove the word "patient" from their language thus making June a live meeting for rate lift off. We could see a buy the rumour sell the fact reaction Wednesday as there is still a long wait until June. ECB's Visco was out over the weekend saying Euro weakness since commencing QE is faster than expected. There is opportunity therefore for further corrections but whether they last longer than one day remains to be seen. USD/KRW traded an 1121.2-1131.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1128.5. The Kospi closed up 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3805-1.3870 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3854. The Straits Times index closed down 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6835-3.6995 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.6870. KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13187-13200 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13190. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13191. The IDX Composite closed down 0.25%. USD/PHP traded a 44.23-32 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.30. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.785-86 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.845. The Set closed down 0.2 %. USD/TWD traded a 31.53-661 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.64. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1588 slightly lower than the previous 6.1617 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2510-6.2602 range; last at 6.2595. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2727; range 6.2692-6.2758. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4080-6.4100. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/INR traded a 62.43-63.00 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.975. The Sensex closed down 1.5%. (GMT) Nil Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * RBA Asst Governor Guy Debelle speaks at the Kanga News DCM Summit. * Bank of Japan begins monetary policy meeting, Rate decision Tuesday OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13340 13420 13330 13390-13400 N/A USD/JPY 121.57 121.13 121.43 INR 63.20 63.60 63.39 63.52-55 N/A EUR/USD 1.0635 1.0462 1.0496 KRW 1130.5 1140 1134 1138-1139 N/A EUR/JPY 129.05 126.91 127.40 MYR 3.7055 3.7200 3.7035 3.7180-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.4897 1.4699 1.4740 PHP 44.33 44.48 44.44 44.44-45 N/A USD/CAD 1.2824 1.2681 1.2786 TWD 31.64 31.755 31.68 31.74-75 N/A AUD/USD 0.7713 0.7610 0.7638 CNY 1-mth 6.1870 6.1825 6.1845-60 NZD/USD 0.7408 0.7314 0.7337 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.3060-80 USD/SGD 1.3938 1.3805 1.3927 CNY 1-yr 6.4175 6.4170 6.4150-70 USD/THB 32.95 32.785 32.94 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17749 -146 -0.82 10-year 2.12% 2.12% S&P 500 2053 -13 -0.61 2-year 0.66% 0.67% NASDAQ 4872 -21 -0.44 30-year 2.70% 2.70% FTSE 6741 -20 -0.30 Spot Gold($) 1157.80 1154.00 DAX 11902 +103 +0.87 Nymex 45.02 46.97 Nikkei 19254 +263 +1.39 Brent 54.53 57.10