SYDNEY, March 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Draghi sees steadily recovering econ situation in euro area, optimistic about the outlook but must press ahead with reforms; EZ econ's too intertwined to entertain reversing integration process * ECB says spent EUR 9.751b on bonds in first week of QE pgm * Germany's Schaeuble says doesn't know what to do w/Greece now, need to further stabilize the euro, new Greek govt has destroyed all the trust that has been rebuilt * German spokesman Merkel/FinMin still have shared goal of keeping Greece in EZ * EU's Moscovici if Greece leaves the EZ question would be who's next, says Greek debt has to be repaid cannot be wiped out * Brazil's Levy says return to normality of US economy means USD more expensive for everyone, says a real quick fiscal adjustment will help ease biz uncertainty * US NY Fed Manufacturing Mar 6.9, f/c 8, 7.78-prev * US Industrial Output MM Feb 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, -0.3%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Feb 78.9%, f/c 79.5%, 79.1%-prev * US Mfg Output MM Feb -0.2%, f/c 0.1%, -0.3%-prev * US NAHB Housing Market Index Mar 53, f/c 56, 55.00-prev * CA Securities Foreign CAD MM Jan +5.73b, -13.54b-prev * BR IBC-BR Econ Activity Jan -0.11%, f/c 0.01%, -0.57%-prev * Russia's CB's Tulin says key rate at 14% still too high * CH Feb Prod/ Imp px -3.6% yy vs -2.7% prev, -1.4% mm * CH Jan Retail Sales -0.3% yy vs +2.2% prev Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: Dips were bought in Europe and EUR/USD sat near 1.0525 into NY's open. Short covering in NY saw bull pressure applied right out of the gate. The lift got an added boost as Empire Mfg and US IP data were on the soft side. Bears scrambled to cover as thoughts that the Fed might leave 'patient' in their language on Wednesday were upped. The lift pierced 1.0600 and eventually extended to a high of 1.0620. Leveraged names were the noted buyers and macros contributed to the rally a bit as well. Some of the pair's gains faded in the afternoon as the USD rallied on a rebound in US bond yields. Late in the day EUR/USD sat near 1.0565. EZ Feb CPI and Germany's March ZEW are the big risks for the upcoming session. Above forecast results could see the short squeeze go a bit further. Big gains are unlikely though as the market won't get overly aggressive ahead of the Fed. USD/JPY: Subpar US econ data and slight slippage in Tsy yields were not enough to pull USD/JPY below importer and spec bids into 121.00. With US and other equity markets, particularly the N225 futures, on the rise and USD-JPY 2-yr yield spreads a shade higher today, USD/JPY erased its early NY losses and is roughly unchanged on the day, but still below Fri & Thur's highs. GBP/USD: Mooted offers at 1.4800 presented little resistance as GBP/USD rallied to highs in NY by 1.4850, well off Friday's lows by 1.4699. With the USD having rallied considerably recently, traders are growing concerned that recent USD strength may hinder further US growth. There is also the outside chance that the Fed will keep patience in its statement, kicking the US rate liftoff can farther down the roads, which lead to early profit-taking ahead of Wednesday's Fed announcement & presser. UK earnings data Wednesday, a key BOE piece of data may tip sentiment for a BOE hike back to Q4 '15. EUR/GBP moved off early European lows by 0.7113 the highs by 0.7164 before ending the NY session by 0.7132. USD/CHF: Even with a dip in US Tsy yields, USD/CHF managed modest gains amid a friendlier risk atmosphere and a rebound in EUR/CHF toward the 10-DMA at 1.0675 (that MA has been capping prices). Much of the trading to begin the week was position consolidation, featuring an overdue bounce in the EUR. EUR/CHF has been seen, since the Jan 15 floor break, as likely to coalesce into a range roughly between 1.05 and 1.10. Swiss constituents are becoming increasingly vocal about the costs to business from the lingering franc strength, but the govt has thus far left matters up to the SNB. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2760, -26 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2760/1.2818, AUD/CAD -0.06%, 0.9750, DXY -0.45%. It was a choppy Noram session with a slew of US economic stats and Canadian International Securities data on the docket. USD/CAD ebbed to 1.2762 pre- data, was paid at 98 post data, before getting knocked back to 61 given at the NY options cut.The Int'l Secs data was decent and US CPI soft Global Economic Calendar but still USD/CAD traded higher, an indication of how skittish traders are. Noram highs by 1.2819 ran into option interest, traders note hefty expiries 1.2800/30 heading into the FOMC meeting and there's talk of a 1.2825 digital being defended. Noram range 1.2735/1.2819, lows followed a surge in oil futures, spot last 1.2775. AUD/USD: Some short covering took hold in Europe's morning and NY added to that bias early on. The pair sat near 0.7645 into NY's open. A series of soft US data prints put the USD on its heels. AUD/USD quickly lifted to the 0.7680 area but no further gains could be made. The USD staged a rally as US bond yields clawed back some losses. AUD/USD slid from the highs and tested near the opening levels. Aiding the slide lower was AUD/NZD trading heavy and probing near 1.0350. AUD/USD remained heavy late in the day and sat near 0.7645. Traders now turn their attention to the RBA minutes for hints of future policy action. Any impact might be limited though as the FOMC on Wednesday garners most of the markets attention for now.. NZD/USD: A tight range held in Europe's morning as the pair lingered below the 200-HMA. NY walked in with the pair near 0.7360. Bull pressure was applied early as the USD softened due to weak US data. The pair quickly jumped to 0.7405 before pulling back to the 200-HMA. The dip was bought though and a new high of 0.7410 was made. The lift was helped along by AUD/NZD's slide towards 1.0350. The gains for NZD/USD faded a bit though as the USD and US yield staged a rally in the afternoon. Late in the day the pair sat just above 0.7380. Action may remain limited for this pair as there is little catalyst until Wednesday. The Fed meeting and NZ's Q4 GDP are due. Should the Fed drop 'patient' from their language and the GDP come in soft, NZD/USD's recent squeeze may be done and a retest of the 2015 low may ensue. LATAM: USD/BRL moved a touch lower as the fallout from Sunday's country-wide rally, calling for the impeachment of Pres Rousseff was muted. The protests were, for the most part, peaceful and it appeared to be heavily attended by Brazil's wealthier population. USD/BRL moved from early highs by 3.26 to session lows in NY by 3.2058 before settling in a 3.2150/3.2250 in NY's afternoon. FinMin Levy was on the wires putting forward his fiscal agenda. From his statements it appears the BCB will not move to support the BRL, particularly in light of the expectation the Fed will begin raising rates. USD/MXN moved lower as well. Profit taking ahead of Wednesday's FOMC moved USD/MXN from early NY highs by 15.52, put in as oil weakened, to lows just ahead of 10-DMA support (15.3635) by 15.3750. USD/CLP ended the NY session by 640 near unchanged, as copper was steady. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ traded mostly sideways in tight ranges offshore in an overall modest affair. The US Dollar index closed down 0.65% with EUR, GBP and NZD major beneficiaries but AUD and JPY were unable to gain any traction. The market now flip flops from one day to the next not knowing what to do as long US Dollar positioning remains at stretched levels. There appears nothing in the way of the Fed removing "patient" from their language tomorrow yet some still believe that Yellen is not ready to start hiking rates. The removal of the word "patient" should not impact too much given current state of affairs. BI meets today - given the number of central banks cutting so far this year a 25bps rate cut could hardly be called a surprise. USD/KRW traded an 1130.4-1136.6 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1131.5. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3890-1.3930 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.395. The Straits Times index closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6950-3.7105 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.7050. KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13220-13245 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13239. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13237. The IDX Composite closed up 0.15%. USD/PHP traded a 44.365-43 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.415. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. USD/THB traded a 32.88-94 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.94. The Set closed down 1.7%. USD/TWD traded a 31.626-716 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.655. The Taiex closed down 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1615 slightly higher than the previous 6.1588 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2612-6.2836 range; last at 6.2624. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2766; range 6.2747-6.2835. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4120-6.4150. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.2%. USD/INR traded a 62.76-62.99 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.82. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 17 Mar 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) --NA-- JPY Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Statement 00:30 AU RBA March Meeting Minutes 03:00 JP Bank of Japan Policy Statement/Kuroda Press Conference OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13385 13390 13350 13340-13360 N/A USD/JPY 121.49 121.09 121.33 INR 63.30 63.36 63.30 63.30-32 N/A EUR/USD 1.0620 1.0457 1.0569 KRW 1133 1134.5 1130.3 1132.5-33.5 N/A EUR/JPY 128.81 127.20 128.19 MYR 3.7150 3.7140 3.7030 3.7060-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.4853 1.4730 1.4830 PHP 44.46 44.47 44.43 44.44-45 N/A USD/CAD 1.2819 1.2735 1.2772 TWD 31.68 31.70 31.67 31.66-68 N/A AUD/USD 0.7680 0.7614 0.7637 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1800 6.1790-10 NZD/USD 0.7410 0.7316 0.7365 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2950-70 USD/SGD 1.3930 1.3881 1.3908 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4090-10 USD/THB 32.95 32.88 32.90 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17977 +228 +1.28 10-year 2.07% 2.12% S&P 500 2081 +28 +1.35 2-year 0.65% 0.66% NASDAQ 4930 +58 +1.20 30-year 2.64% 2.70% FTSE 6804 +63 +0.94 Spot Gold($) 1155.30 1157.80 DAX 12168 +266 +2.24 Nymex 43.83 45.02 Nikkei 19246 -8 -0.04 Brent 53.38 54.33 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)